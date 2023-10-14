Popular Items

Beef Patty

$3.85

Jamaican Beef Patty

Main Menu

Entree

2 Meat Combo

$22.99

Served with your choice of (2) sides

$11.99+

Served with your choice of (2) sides

$11.99+

Served with your choice of (2) sides

$17.99+

Served with your choice of (2) sides

$11.99+

Served with your choice of (2) sides

$10.99+

(Dark Meat Only) Served with your choice of (2) sides

$24.99

Served with your choice of (2) sides

Stew Veggies

$14.99

Served with your choice of (2) sides

Veggie Plate

$10.99

Served with your choice of (3) sides

Jerk Pork Chops

$16.50

Served with your choice of (2) sides

$9.99
$9.99

Jerk Chicken grilled with island herbs and spices. Dark meat only. Comes with two sides.

$16.50
$6.00+Out of stock

We have a variety of soup served on Saturdays Only!

Stew peas (side)

$9.99

Roti

Curry Chicken Roti

$14.99

Brown Stew Chicken Roti

$14.99

Curry Goat Roti

$17.99

Veggie Roti

$12.99

Shrimp Roti

$15.99

Roti Skin

$5.00

Seafood

Brown Stew Snapper

$25.99

Whole Red Snapper Served with your choice of (2) sides

Steamed Snapper

$25.99

Whole Red Snapper Served with your choice of (2) sides

Escovitch Snapper

$22.99

Whole Red Snapper Served with your choice of (2) sides

Curried Shrimp

$18.99

Served with your choice of (2) sides

Coconut Shrimp

$18.99

Served with your choice of (2) sides

Snacks

Beef Patty

$3.85

Jamaican Beef Patty

Curry Chicken Patty

$3.85

Jamaican Curry Chicken Patty

Veggie Patty

$3.25Out of stock

Jamaican Mixed Veggie Patty

Coco Bread

$1.50

Jerk Chicken Patty

$3.85Out of stock

Sides

Rice & Peas

$3.50

Cabbage Medley

$3.50

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Plantain

$4.00

White Rice

$3.00

Deserts

Cake

$3.75

Rum Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Drinks

D&G Sodas

$2.99

Jamaican Soda

Tropical Rhythm

$3.50

Jamaican Fruit Juices

Vita Malt

$2.25Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage

Baba Roots

$5.25Out of stock

Herbal Energy Drink

Irish Moss

$3.75Out of stock

Canned Soda

$1.25

Arizona Tea

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Sugar Free Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Sugar Free

Friday/Saturday Only Menu

Friday/Saturday

Jerk Ribs

$18.50

Served with your choice of (2) sides

Jerk Wings

$17.50

Served with your choice of (2) sides

Jerk Wings Only

$10.99

Jerk Ribs Only

$11.99