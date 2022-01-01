Main picView gallery

Island Twist Juice Bar

55 West Franklin Street

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Popular Items

DA GODDESS
Two Timer
Green Protein

Breakfast

Cream Cheese or Egg & Cheese Served on Toast Plain or Whole Wheat Bagel with Butter & Jelly

Bagel w. Cream Cheese

$2.95

Bagel w. Egg, Cheese, Butter and Jelly

$6.95

Avocado Toast

$3.95

Sourdough Bread and Avocado

Bagels

$1.50

Panini

DA GODDESS

DA GODDESS

$7.95

Turkey or Chicken Panini w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pesto and Goddess sauce

AVOCADO MAMA

AVOCADO MAMA

$7.95

Smoked Turkey Panini w/ Mashed Avocado, Shaved Lettuce, Cilantro and Black pepper Mayo

DA VEGAN FEEL

DA VEGAN FEEL

$6.95

Vegan Cheese Panini w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce Sprouts and Vegan Mayo

GRILL IT

GRILL IT

$6.95

Grill Cheese Panini with Cheddar and Sundried Tomato or Jalapeño

Acai Bowl

Acai Berry Pulp, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Banana, Blueberries, Chia Seeds

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Greek Yogurt, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, and Blueberry

Smoothie 16 oz

Reggaeton

$9.00

Granola Oats, Papaya, Banana, and Almond Milk

Berry Blast

$9.00

Banana, Blueberries, Almond Milk, Blueberry Protein, Almond Butter, and Chia Seeds

Body Builder

$9.00

Foska Oats, Chia Seed, Granola, Banana, Powder Peanut Butter, and Almond Milk

Incredible Hulk

$9.00

Kale, Spinach, Green Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Dates, and Almond Milk

Two Timer

$8.00

Strawberry, Banana, and Almond Milk

Wi Jammin

$9.00

Vanilla Protein Powder, Almond Butter, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk, Strawberry, Mangoes, Papaya, and Peach

Bob Marley

$9.00

Pineapple, Papaya, Kiwi, Mango, Guava and Passionfruit Juice

Green Protein

$9.00

Banana, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Parsley, Kale, Apple, Celery, Lemon, Spirulina, and Almond Milk

Green Lanta

$9.00

Banana, Blueberry, Spinach, Almond Milk, and Chia Seeds

Da Grynch

$9.00

Banana, Cucumber, Coconut Milk, Spinach, Spirulina, and Hemp Seed

Leprechuan

$9.00

Baby Spinach, Banana, Almond Milk, Pineapple, Ginger and Chia Seeds

Blue Lagoon

$9.00

Pineapple, Papaya, Mango, Spirulina, Maca, and Guava Juice

Very Berry

$9.00

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Red Gala Apple, and Almond Milk

JR Peanut Punch

$9.00

Almond or Soy Milk with Peanut Butter Honey and Bitters

Seamoss

$9.00

Juice 12 oz

Sweet Beet

Sweet Beet

$9.00

Green Apple, Carrot, Beet and Lemon

Pineapple & Ginger

Pineapple & Ginger

$9.00

Pineapple and Ginger

Visionary

Visionary

$9.00

Carrot, Green Apple, Lemon, and Ginger

Pineapple Mint

Pineapple Mint

$9.00

Pineapple, Celery, Green Apple, Lemon and Mint

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder

$9.00

Carrot, Pineapple, Turmeric, Ginger and Lemon

Tasty Greens

Tasty Greens

$10.00

Spinach, Kale, Celery, Green Apple, and Lemon

Ginger-Ayde

Ginger-Ayde

$9.00

Gala Apple, Ginger and Lemon

Tropical Rhythm

$9.00

Mangoes, Pineapple, Orange, and Lemon

Revitalizer

$8.00

Celery and Lemon

SHOTS 2 oz

Wheatgrass

$5.00

Wheatgrass and Lemon

Flu Shot

$4.00

Pineapple and Ginger

Immunity Boost

$4.50

Orange, Ginger, Beet, and Lemon

Citrus Kick

$4.50

Orange, Turmeric, and Lemon

Tiger Bone

$5.00

Gong

$5.00

Baji

$5.00

Ginseng

$5.00

SeaMoss

$5.00

BR Bully

$10.00

Specialty

Specialty Smoothie

$9.00

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$6.95

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.00

Mix It Up

GrIlled Chicken

$10.50

Vegan Vegan

$8.50

Island Garden

GrIlled Chicken

$10.50

Vegan Vegan

$8.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Island Twist Juicebar is the forefront of freshly made organic juices, smoothies, & handcrafted meals. Making it easier to incorporate healthier choices into our everyday lives, by enlightening patrons. more about health awareness through our juices.. Come in and enjoy!

55 West Franklin Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

