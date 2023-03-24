Restaurant header imageView gallery

ISLAND VIBES CARIBBEAN FOOD

review star

No reviews yet

808 South Fulton Avenue

Mount Vernon, NY 10550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

CURRY CHICKEN
OXTAILS
JERK FRIED RICE

MEALS

FOOD

JERK CHICKEN

$9.00+

JERK PORK

$13.00+

Pork shoulder marinate with jerk season and spice

JERK FRIED RICE

$7.00+

Chopped jerk chicken with rice and bell peppers

CURRY GOAT

$9.00+

Goat marinate with curry season and spice

STEW CHICKEN

$8.00+

Marinate, fried and then stew

CURRY CHICKEN

$8.00+

Chicken marinate with curry season and spice

BROWN STEW COW FOOT

$9.00+

Cow foot marinated with spice

BROWN STEW FISH

$20.00

Red snapper fried and stewed

CURRY TRIPE & BEAN

$9.00+

Tripe marinate curry and spice

BBQ CHICKEN

$8.00+

Barbie chicken, fried and marinate BBQ sauce

STEW PEAS

$9.00+

Cooked with smoke turkey neck and salt beef with coconut

FRY CHICKEN

$8.00+

Chicken marinated with spice

VIBES PASTA

$8.00+

Pasta with Alfredo sauce, coconut milk and bell peppers

OXTAILS

$18.00+

Stewed oxtail with beans

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

SIDES

Rice & Peas

$0.00+

Make with red beans, coconut, ginger, garlic, pepper and spice

White Rice

$0.00+

Steam Veggie

$0.00+

Salad (Raw Veg)

$0.00+

Fried Rice Meal

$1.00+

Plantains

$1.00

Fried Plantains

Corn On Cub

$2.00Out of stock

BREAD

$0.00+

DUMPLING

$0.00+

COOK FOOD

WHITE YAM, DUMPLINGS & BANANAS

BREAKFAST

ACKEE & SALTFISH

$16.00Out of stock

LIVER (FRIDAYS)

$9.00+Out of stock

KIDNEY (SATURDAY)

$9.00+Out of stock

CALLALOO

$8.00+Out of stock

CALLALOO & SALTFISH

$8.00+Out of stock

COOKUP SALTFISH

$8.00+Out of stock

BUTTER BEAN & SALTFISH

$8.00+

PORRIDGE

$5.00+Out of stock

GRAVY

OXTAILS GRAVY

$0.75+

CURRY GOAT GRAVY

$0.50+

STEW CHICKEN GRAVY

$0.00

CURRY CHICKEN GRAVY

$0.00

JERK ONLY

JERK ONLY

JERK CHICKEN ONLY

$7.00+

JAMAICAN JERK CHICKEN

JERK PORK ONLY

$8.00+

JAMAICAN JERK PORK

SAUCE

MILD SAUCE (WITH MEAL)

HOT SAUCE (WITH MEAL)

DRINK

JAMAICAN

JAMAICAN KOLA

$2.50

JAMAICAN PINEAPPLE

$2.50

Jamaican Pineapple Soda

JAMAICAN GINGER BEER

$2.50

Jamaican Ginger Beer

JAMAICAN TING

$3.00

Jamaican Grapefruit Soda

JAMAICAN CREAM

$2.50

JAMAICAN CREAM SODA

JAMAICAN SORREL

$4.00

JAMAICAN COCONUT WATER

$4.00

TROPICAL RHYTHM

TROPICAL MANGO

$3.00

TROPICAL RHYTHM MANGO

TROPICAL MANGO & CARROT

$3.00

TROPICAL GINGER PINEAPPLE

$3.00

TROPICAL FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

TROPICAL MEDLEY

$3.00

WATER

POLAND SPRING WATER

$1.00

JAMAICAN WATA

$2.00

CAN SODA

COKE

$1.50

PEPSI

$1.50

GINGER ALE

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

GRAPE

$1.50

SNAPPLE

PEACH TEA SNAPPLE

$2.00

MANGO MADNESS SNAPPLE

$2.00

KIWI STRAWBERRY SNAPPLE

$2.00

SNAPPLE APPLE

$2.00

LEMON TEA SNAPPLE

$2.00

RASPBERRY TEA SNAPPLE

$2.00

SOUP

MANISH WATER (GOAT) ( FRIDAY'S ONLY)

$6.00+

COW FOOT (SATURDAYS ONLY)

$6.00+

CHICKEN (MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS & THURSDAYS)

$5.00+

Red Peas (Tuesdays)

$6.00+

PATTY

BEEF PATTY

$3.00

CHICKEN PATTY

$3.00

VEGGIE PATTY

$3.00

SAUCE

HOT SAUCE

$0.00+

MILD

$0.00+

CATERING

JERK CHICKEN TRAY

$80.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

JERK PORK TRAY

$90.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

CURRY GOAT TRAY

$120.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

OXTAILS TRAY

$170.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

CURRY CHICKEN TRAY

$70.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

BROWN STEW CHICK TRAY

$70.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

STEW PEAS TRAY

$100.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

TRIPE & BEANS TRAY

$130.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

STEW COW FOOT TRAY

$130.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

FRIED CHICKEN TRAY

$80.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

JERK FRIED RICE TRAY

$55.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

VIBES PASTA TRAY

$55.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

STEAM VEGETABLES TRAY

$45.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

RICE & PEAS TRAY

$45.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

WHITE RICE

$35.00+

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

FISH SNAPPER (EACH)

$13.00

CATERING ONLY (Oder at lease 48 hours before)

MAACO

JERK CHICKEN

$7.00+

CURRY CHICKEN

$7.00+

STEW CHICKEN

$7.00+

OXTAILS

$12.00+

CURRY GOAT

$7.00+

JERK PORK

$7.00+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Authentic Jamaican Food

Location

808 South Fulton Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10550

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bobo’s Crab Shack (Coop City)
orange starNo Reviews
691 Co Op City Blvd Bronx, NY 10475
View restaurantnext
Edo Pelham Manor
orange starNo Reviews
4787 Boston Post Road Pelham Manor, NY 10803
View restaurantnext
The Rail House 10803
orange starNo Reviews
65 First St. Pelham, NY 10803
View restaurantnext
Pizza Fenice
orange starNo Reviews
304 Fifth Ave Pelham, NY 10803
View restaurantnext
Nathan's Famous Inc - Bronx
orange starNo Reviews
4156B White Plains Road Bronx, NY 10466
View restaurantnext
Al Toque Latin Cuisine - 87 Weyman Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
87 Weyman Avenue New Rochelle, NY 10805
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mount Vernon
Bronxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Yonkers
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
New Rochelle
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Eastchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Bronx
review star
Avg 4.3 (84 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston