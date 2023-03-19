Restaurant header imageView gallery

IVSI Marriott Waikiki

2552 Kalakaua Ave.

Honolulu, HI 96815

Signature Shave Ice

Heavenly Lilikoi (Popular)
$10.95

Heavenly Lilikoi (Popular)

$10.95

Liliko'i (Passion Fruit), Strawberry, and Frozen Yogurt. Homemade Mochi and Condensed Milk

Pink Island

Pink Island

$10.95

Strawberry, Lychee-Mint, and Soft Milk Cream. Homemade Mochi and Condensed Milk.

Super Island

Super Island

$10.95

Acai, Strawberry, and Frozen Yogurt. Fresh Blueberries, Homemade Mochi, and Condensed Milk.

Tropical Island (Popular)
$10.95

Tropical Island (Popular)

$10.95

Mango, Pineapple, and Soft Milk Cream. Homemade Mochi and Condensed Milk

Coconut Island
$10.95

Coconut Island

$10.95

Coconut, Mango, and Soft Milk Cream, Homemade Mochi and Condensed Milk

Green Island

Green Island

$10.95

Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea, Yuzu, and Frozen Yogurt. Azuki Bean (Sweet Red Bean), Homemade Mochi, and Condensed Milk

Hawaiian Rainbow
$10.95

Hawaiian Rainbow

$10.95

Coconut (Blue Spirulina), Mango, Strawberry and Soft Milk Cream. Homemade Mochi and Condensed Milk.

Aloha Mango

$14.95Out of stock

Love of Summer

$14.95Out of stock

Lychee mint syrup topped with fresh watermelon and mint, mochi and froyo in the center.

Honey Cream Pineapple

$18.95Out of stock

Lychee mint syrup topped with fresh Hawaiian honey cream pineapple, orange zest, lime zest, and froyo in the center.

Hawaiian Rainbow🌈 Cloud☁️

Hawaiian Rainbow🌈 Cloud☁️

$10.95Out of stock
Boba Milk Tea Shave Ice

Boba Milk Tea Shave Ice

$10.95Out of stock

Make Your Own Shave Ice
$7.95+

Make Your Own Shave Ice

$7.95+

Drinks

The Classic Island Vintage

Island Latte
$6.50

Island Latte

$6.50

A hint of macadamia and coconut

Hawaiian Honey Latte
$6.95

Hawaiian Honey Latte

$6.95
Vintage Kona Mocha
$7.50

Vintage Kona Mocha

$7.50
Caramel Kona Mocha
$7.50

Caramel Kona Mocha

$7.50

Coffee

Latte

Latte

$6.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50
Flat White

Flat White

$5.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.95
Americano

Americano

$4.95
Mocha

Mocha

$6.95
Pau Hana Latte
$7.95

Pau Hana Latte

$7.95

Island Vintage house blend creamy sweet latte

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.95

Drip Coffee

$4.95

100% Kona Drip Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Honey Latte

$7.95Out of stock

Non-Caffeinated

Hot Chocolate
$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Kid's Milk

$2.95
Frozen Lava Chocolate
$6.45

Frozen Lava Chocolate

$6.45

Açaí bowls

Açai Bowls

Haupia Moana Bowl
$14.50

Haupia Moana Bowl

$14.50

Açaí, granola, bananas, raspberries, papaya, coconut gelato, haupia gelato, local organic honey, toasted coconut, shaved coconut

Lilikoi Moana Bowl
$14.50

Lilikoi Moana Bowl

$14.50

Açaí, organic granola, papaya, strawberries, bananas, house made Lilikoi honey, local organic honey

Cacao Moana Bowl
$14.95

Cacao Moana Bowl

$14.95

Açaí, organic granola, bananas, blackberries, papaya, house made almond butter, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, local raw white honey

Waialua Moana Bowl
$14.95

Waialua Moana Bowl

$14.95

Açaí, organic granola, bananas, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, house made peanut butter, local raw white honey, Waialua dark chocolate, cacao nibs

Pineapple-Mint Moana Bowl
$14.95

Pineapple-Mint Moana Bowl

$14.95

Açaí, granola, blackberries, papaya, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple mint gelato, local organic honey

Ice Cream

Organic Milk Ice Cream with HoneyComb

$7.95Out of stock

Organic Milk Soft Cream with Fresh and Local Honeycomb

Organic Milk Ice Cream with Matcha Syrup, Azuki beans

$7.95

Organic Soft Milk Cream with Green Tea Matcha Syrup and Azuki Bean(Sweet Red Bean)

Organic Milk Ice Cream with Fruit Syrup

$7.95

Organic Soft Milk Cream with your choice of Fresh Liliko'i (Passion Fruit), Strawberry, or Mango Syrup

Ice only (Kid's Size)

$2.00

Frozen Yogurt with Honeycomb

$7.95Out of stock

Frozen Yogurt with Fresh and Local Honeycomb

Frozen Yogurt with Matcha Syrup, Azuki Bean

$7.95

Frozen Yogurt with Green Tea Matcha Syrup and Azuki Bean( Sweet Red Bean)

Frozen Yogurt with Fruit Syrup

$7.95

Frozen Yogurt with your choice of Fresh Liliko'i (Passion Fruit), Strawberry, or Mango Syrup

Vanilla Gelato

$6.95

Coconut Gelato

$6.95

Macadamia Nut Gelato

$6.95Out of stock

Dulcey De Leche Ice Cream

$5.95Out of stock

Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

$5.95Out of stock

Salted Caramel Macadamia Nut

$5.95Out of stock

Macadamia Nut Ice Cream

$5.95Out of stock

Tahitan Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.95Out of stock

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.95Out of stock

Kona Coffee Ice Cream

$5.95Out of stock

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.95Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.95Out of stock

Toasted Macadamia Ice Cream

$5.95Out of stock

Extra Cup

$0.50

Straw(s)

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
2552 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, HI 96815

