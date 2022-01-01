Dior Cafe imageView gallery

Dior Cafe Ala Moana

1450 Ala Moana Boulevard #2880

Honolulu, HI 96814

Espresso

Dior Cappuccino

$17.00

House Made Rose infused syrup

Latte

$12.00

Americano

$10.00

Cappuccino

$10.00

Espresso

$10.00

Tea/Coffee-Free

Hot Tea

$15.00

Ceremonial Matcha Latte

$17.00

Lavender Lemonade

$15.00

Macaron

Dior Macaron (3 Pieces)

$15.00

Cake

Valrhona Chocolate Dome

$14.00

Dior Acai Bowl

Dior Acai Bowl

$26.00

Bottled Beverages

Evian

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Cold Pressed Apple Juice

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

1450 Ala Moana Boulevard #2880, Honolulu, HI 96814

