Restaurant info

Savor Island Fun in Daphne. Sit back, relax, and enjoy our extensive menu which offers a little something for everyone. Discover your favorite menu item from crispy wings to burgers, tacos, and more, – all prepared in a fryer-free zone. With plenty of TVs, a large draft beer selection, and a lively atmosphere – we’re the perfect spot for family outings, catching up with friends, and watching the latest game. Find our restaurant located off Interstate 10 across from Sam’s Club and Eastern Shores Hyundai.