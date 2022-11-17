Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island Bar and Grill Pawleys Island

review star

No reviews yet

10744 OCEAN HWY

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC 29585

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 JUMBO WINGS
CHICKEN COBB
MOZZARELLA STICKS

NA Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Appetizer

AHI TUNA NACHOS*

$14.00

Pan seared Ahi Tuna with sesame seeds served over hand cut, lightly fried flour tortilla wedges topped with seaweed salad then drizzled with wasabi cream & sriracha garnish. Served with a side of asian ginger soy sauce.

GROUPER BITES

$11.00

Fried and served with cajun remoulade sauce, tartar or cocktail sauce.

NACHOS

$9.00

Nacho chips layered with cheese, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers & jalapeno peppers. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.00

Served with marinara sauce.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.00

Served with ranch or creamy horseradish sauce.

FRIED PICKLES

$7.00

Served with ranch.

PIEROGIES

$9.00

Stuffed with potato & cheese cooked in butter & onions.

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

Served with choice of BBQ, ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard.

SPRING ROLLS

$9.00

Chicken, cheese, corn, jalapenos & red peppers.

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$11.00

Fried shrimp tossed in our signature bang bang sauce. Service with celery and carrot sticks.

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$11.00

Crisp green tomatoes, lightly fried to a golden brown, topped with grilled shrimp and feta cheese with a drizzle of our homemade Cajun Remoulade.

HANDMADE PRETZELS BITES

$8.00

Served with salt and nacho cheese on the side.

Burgers

Burger Black and Blue

$11.50

Cajun seasoned ½ lb pattie covered blue cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of hand-cut fries.

Burger Three Cheese

$11.50

½ lb pattie with a slices of provolone, swiss chedder served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of hand-cut fries.

Burger Island Bar

$13.50

½ lb Wyagu Beef patty with bacon, swiss, crispy onion straws and our unique aioli. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of hand-cut fries.

Mini Burgers

Plate of 4 Mini Burgers

$10.00

All mini burgers are topped with pickle & american cheese and served with hand-cut fries.

Plate of 6 Mini Burgers

$12.00

All mini burgers are topped with pickle & american cheese and served with hand-cut fries.

Salads

CHICKEN COBB

$12.00

Romaine and Iceberg lettuce topped with blackened grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, onions, cheese, egg & blue cheese crumbles.

CAESAR

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parm, caesar dressing & croutons.

HOUSE

$8.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, carrots, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers mixed cheese & croutons.

SIDE CAESAR

$6.00

SIDE HOUSE

$6.00

Hot Wraps

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$11.00

Fried chicken tossed in our signature bang bang sauce and served wrapped with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with our hand-cut fries.

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$11.00

Fried chicken tossed in hot sauce and served wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes & blue cheese dressing. Served with our hand-cut fries.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$12.00

Chicken, lettuce, red and green peppers, parmesan cheese, bacon & homemade ranch dressing. Served with our hand-cut fries.

CHICKEN CAESAR

$11.00

Blackened chicken, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing & romaine lettuce. Served with our hand-cut fries.

FRIED CHICKEN CLUB

$10.00

Fried Chicken with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

GROUPER WRAP

$13.00

Fried grouper filet, served with lettuce & tomatoes & your choice of homemade cajun remoulade, homemade tartar or homemade cocktail sauce on the side. Served with our hand-cut fries.

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00

Grilled chicken mixed cheese, onions & tomatoes. Served with salsa & sour cream.

Steak Quesadillas

$12.00

Grilled steak mixed cheese, onions & tomatoes. Served with salsa & sour cream.

ROGMAN

$12.00

Blackened chicken, mixed cheese, grilled onions, red & green peppers & banana peppers.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Mushrooms, onions, red & green peppers, banana peppers & cheese.

Subs & Sandwiches

SHRIMP PO-BOY

$13.00

Fried shrimp on a toasted hoagie served with lettuce, tomato & a side of homemade cajun remoulade, homemade tartar or homemade cocktail sauce. Served with our hand-cut fries.

GROUPER SANDWICH

$13.00

Fried grouper filet, served with lettuce & tomatoes & your choice of homemade cajun remoulade, homemade tartar or homemade cocktail sauce on the side. Served with our hand-cut fries.

Blackened GROUPER SANDWICH

$13.00

Blackened grouper filet, served with lettuce & tomatoes & your choice of homemade cajun remoulade, homemade tartar or homemade cocktail sauce on the side. Served with our hand-cut fries.

PHILLY

$13.00

Chicken or shaved steak, sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms & melted provolone. Served with our hand-cut fries.

ISLAND CLUB

$12.00

Piled high Ham, turkey, roast beef, swiss cheese & bacon. Served hot or cold on white toast with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & onions. Served with our hand-cut fries.

FRENCH DIP

$11.00

Hot roast beef, sauteed onions & melted Swiss cheese. Served with our hand-cut fries.

GYRO

$11.00

Grilled lamb meat served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese & homemade tzatziki sauce. Served on warm pita bread. Served with our hand-cut fries.

FRIED CHICKEN CLUB

$10.00

Fried Chicken with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

Wings

6 JUMBO WINGS

$10.00

12 JUMBO WINGS

$19.00

Entrees

BLKND GROUPER ENTREE

$15.00

Served with fresh cut fries, coleslaw & choice of tartar, cocktail or cajun remoulade sauce (all homemade).

SHRIMP ENTREE

$16.00

Served with fresh cut fries, coleslaw & choice of tartar, cocktail or cajun remoulade sauce (all homemade).

GROUPER TACOS

$13.00

Served fried or blackened in a warm flour tortillas with lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa & sour cream on the side.

Kid's Menu

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.95

CHICKEN FINGERS

$3.95

TWO MINI BURGERS

$3.95

MAC & CHEESE

$3.95

SHRIMP

$4.95

Sides

HOME-MADE CHIPS

$3.00

HAND-CUT FRIES

$3.00

TATER TOTS

$3.00

COLESLAW

$2.00

VEGGIE OF THE DAY

$2.00

Basket

Basket of Fries

$3.00

Basket of Chips

$3.00

Basket of Tots

$3.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel Light

$3.00

Angry Orchard Crisp

$4.00

Bass Ale

$4.00

Beck's Non Alcoholic

$3.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$4.50

Bells

$4.50

Blue Moon Belgian White

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Edge

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Guiness

$4.50

Heineken

$4.00

Magic Hat #9

$4.00

Michelob Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$4.00

Oberon

$4.00

PBR

$2.50

Red Stripe

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$4.00

Sierra Nev Pale

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Stella Artois Pale Lager

$4.00

Stone IPA

$5.00

Modelo

$4.50

Truly Variety Pack

$3.50

Victory Golden Monkey

$5.00

White Claw Variety Pack

$3.50

Dirty Myrtle

$6.00Out of stock

Yuengling Light Lager

$3.00

Yuengling Traditional Lager

$3.00

Island Lager

$4.00

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00Out of stock

Pernicious

$7.50

Hoppyum IPA

$6.00

Huger St IPA

$6.00

SA Hazy

$5.50Out of stock

Sweet Baby Jesus

$6.00Out of stock

Land Shark

$4.50

Mango Cart

$6.00

GSB Airbrush

$5.50

Modelo

$5.00Out of stock

NS White Ale

$5.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$6.00

Tidal Creek FestBier

$5.50

White Zombe

$5.00

Dirty Myrtle

$6.00

Tidelands Pilsner

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Buckets

Amstel Light

$15.00

Angry Orchard Crisp

$15.00

Bass Ale

$15.00

Blue Moon Belgian White

$15.00

Bud Light

$12.50

Bud Light Lime

$12.50

Budweiser

$12.50

Coors Edge

$12.50

Coors Light

$12.50

Corona

$15.00

Corona Light

$15.00

Magic Hat #9

$15.00

Michelob Light

$12.50

Michelob Ultra

$12.50

Miller High Life

$12.50

Miller Lite

$12.50

New Belgium Fat Tire

$15.00

Red Stripe

$15.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$15.00

Smirnoff Ice

$15.00

Stella Artois Pale Lager

$15.00

Yuengling Light Lager

$12.50

Yuengling Traditional Lager

$12.50

Pitchers

Angry Orchard

$18.00

Dirty Myrtle

$25.00

Hoppyum IPA

$20.00

Huger St IPA

$20.00

Island Coastal Lager

$18.00

Land Shark

$18.00

Miller Lite

$18.00

Modelo

$18.00

NS White Ale

$18.00

Pacifico

$20.00

SA Hazy

$19.00

SA Octoberfest

$19.00

Sweetwater 420

$19.00

Torch Pils

$18.00

White Zombe

$18.00

Wicked Weed

$20.00

Wine By The Glass

Cabernet GL

$5.00

Champagne GL

$5.00

Chardonnay GL

$5.00

Merlot GL

$5.00

Pinot Grigio GL

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Sauv Blanc GL

$5.00

Wine By The Bottle

Cabernet

$32.00

Champagne

$32.00

Chardonnay

$32.00

Merlot

$32.00

Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Pinot Noir

Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Cocktails

Cincy Whiskey

$5.00

LA Marg

$5.00

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

All American Mule

$6.00

Amaretto Balls

$5.00

B 52

$5.00

Berry Lemonade

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$5.25

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$3.00

Cherry Rancher

$4.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.00

Grape Bomb

$4.00

Grateful Dead

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Hurricane

$6.00

IBG Flush

$3.00

IBG Hurricane

$6.00

Island Punch

$6.00

June Bug

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Lo Shot

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Melon Ball

$4.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mint Cookie

$5.00

Mint Julep

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Nut and Berries

$4.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Puple Hooter

$3.00

Rob Roy

$6.00

Satin Panties

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$5.00

So Co Kamikaze

$4.00

Strawberry Apple

$3.00

Surfer on Acid

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

The Nutty Day

$4.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Washington Apple

$3.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Woo Woo

$4.00

White Dog

$3.00

Cosmo

$6.00

Vodka

90

$5.00

Absolut

$5.50

Burnetts

$4.00

Deep Eddie Cranberry

$5.00

Deep Eddie Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddie Peach

$5.00

Deep Eddie Ruby

$5.00

Firefly

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Kettle One

$6.50

Titos

$6.00

Well Vodka

$4.25

Western Son

$3.50

Whitney

$4.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.50

DBL 90

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$11.00

DBL Deep Eddie Lemon

$9.00

DBL Deep Eddie Ruby

$9.00

DBL Deep Eddie Peach

$9.00

DBL Deep Eddie Cranberry

$9.00

DBL Firefly

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL Kettle One

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

Bombay

$7.00

Taqueray

$6.50

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Bombay

$14.00

DBL Taqueray

$13.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.25

Barcardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Gosling DK

$5.50

Malibu

$5.00

Myers

$5.00

Mount Gay

$5.00

1888

$6.50

DBL Well Rum

$8.50

DBL Barcardi

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Gosling DK

$11.00

DBL Malibu

$10.00

DBL Myers

$10.00

DBL Mount Gay

$10.00

DBL 1888

$13.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.50

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Herradura

$7.00

Tanteo

$6.00

Patron

$9.00

Patron xoxo

$7.50

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$10.00

DBL Herradura

$14.00

DBL Tanteo

$12.00

DBL Patron

$18.00

DBL Patron xoxo

$15.00

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$4.25

Bufflo Trace

$5.50

Canidian Club

$5.50

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Evan Williams (Well)

$4.25

Fireball

$3.50

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Honey Turkey

$5.00

Jack

$5.50

Jack Apple

$5.50

Jack Fire

$4.00

Jack Honey

$5.50

Jack Rye

$5.50

Jameson

$6.25

Jim Beam

$5.00

Makers Mark

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Slane

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$6.00

Woodford

$8.00

DBL Evan Williams (Well)

$8.50

DBL Black Velvet

$8.50

DBL Bufflo Trace

$11.00

DBL Canidian Club

$11.00

DBL Crown

$12.00

DBL Crown Apple

$12.00

DBL Jack

$11.00

DBL Jack Apple

$11.00

DBL Jack Fire

$8.00

DBL Jack Rye

$11.00

DBL Jack Honey

$11.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$12.50

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$10.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$12.00

DBL Honey Turkey

$10.00

DBL Woodford

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$13.00

DBL Fireball

$7.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.50

Dewars

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Dewars

$11.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

DBL Glenlivet

$14.00

Liquers & Cordials

Amaretto

$4.25

Buttershots

$4.25

Melon

$4.25

Razzmataz

$4.25

Sour Apple

$4.25

Peach

$4.25

Baileys

$5.50

Kahlua

$5.00

Hennessey

$7.50

Rumple

$5.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Jager

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Chambord

$4.00

Screwball

$6.00

DBL Amaretto

$8.50

DBL Buttershots

$8.50

DBL Melon

$8.50

DBL Razzmataz

$8.50

DBL Sour Apple

$8.50

DBL Peach

$8.50

DBL Baileys

$11.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Hennessey

$15.00

DBL Rumple

$10.00

DBL Goldschlager

$10.00

DBL Jaqer

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.00

T-Shirt

S

$18.00

M

$18.00

L

$18.00

XL

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Island Bar and Grill is a full-service restaurant and bar located in the Village Shops in the heart of Pawleys Island, SC. We are seconds from the Hammock Shops and here since 2007. See our pictures, menu and come find out why we were voted one of the top 10 restaurants in Pawleys Island, and Favorite Bar in Post and Courier's Reader’s Choice Awards for 2019-2020. You’ll feel right at home with our friendly staff and outstanding food! Choose from a list of burgers, quesadillas, sandwiches and Jumbo WINGS in a variety of flavor combinations. Enjoy our outdoor patio with major sports packages shown on 50" outdoor TV’s. Watch your favorite teams in our main dining room upstairs bar or on one of our 30 TVs. Each and every guest is considered family, and our intention is to provide the best, most friendly service possible. Our team believes that whether you are a local or just visiting our great area, you deserve nothing but the best.

Website

Location

10744 OCEAN HWY, PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC 29585

Directions

Gallery
Island Bar and Grill Pawleys Island image
Island Bar and Grill Pawleys Island image
Island Bar and Grill Pawleys Island image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chive Blossom Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
85 N Cswy Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurantnext
Parlor Doughnuts - Pawleys Island - 11359 Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
11359 Hwy Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurantnext
Pawley's Tap & Pour - 13089 Ocean Hwy B2 / B3
orange starNo Reviews
13089 Ocean Hwy A4 Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Pawleys Island, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,501
115 Willbrook Boulevard Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurantnext
Southern Hops Brewing - Murrells Inlet - 5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS
orange starNo Reviews
5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Dead Dog Saloon
orange star4.6 • 4,919
4079 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in PAWLEYS ISLAND

Eggs Up Grill - Pawleys Island, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,501
115 Willbrook Boulevard Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurantnext
Austin's Ocean One
orange star4.5 • 494
1 Norris Drive Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurantnext
Austin's Cabana Cafe - Oceanfront
orange star4.3 • 422
1 Norris Dr Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurantnext
Caffe Piccolo
orange star4.6 • 305
9428 Ocean Hwy Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near PAWLEYS ISLAND
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston