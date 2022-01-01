Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Islander 1015 Orange Ave

1015 Orange Ave

Coronado, CA 92118

Pupus

Black Sands Hummus

$15.00

Black Bean & Chickpea Hummus, Sesame, Grape Tomato, Raw Vegetables, Furikake, Toro Root Chips

Chicken Satay

$16.00

Huli Glazed Chicken Skewers, Green Onion, Spicy Cucumber

Crab Rangoon Dip

$17.00

Cream Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Green Onion, Sweet Chili, Wonton Chips

Islander Fries

$10.00

Crispy French Fries Volcano Ketchup with Roasted Garlic, Sesame Oil, & Siracha

Kalua Pork Sliders

$16.00

Slow Cooked Pork, Pineapple Jam, House Made Pickles, Whole Grain Mustard, Hawaiian Rolls

Lava Flow Nachos

$17.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapeno, Chipotle Sour Cream, Black Beans, Pico, Cheese Sauce

Nachos - Kalua Pork

$25.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapeno, Chipotle Sour Cream, Black Beans, Pico, Cheese Sauce

Nachos - Shrimp

$26.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapeno, Chipotle Sour Cream, Black Beans, Pico, Cheese Sauce

Nachos Chicken

$24.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapeno, Chipotle Sour Cream, Black Beans, Pico, Cheese Sauce

Nachos Steak

$29.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapeno, Chipotle Sour Cream, Black Beans, Pico, Cheese Sauce

Poppin Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy Battered Shrimp tossed in Chili Aioli, Banana Peppers

Sticky Ribs

$18.00

Slow Cooked and Glazed Pork Back Ribs, Sweet Chili BBQ Sauce, Sesame

West Pac Egg Rolls

$14.00

Three crispy Pork Egg Rolls, Fresh Greens, Mint, Dipping Sauces

Ceviches

Baja Fish Ceviche

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh Fish, Fresh Lime Juice, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Cilantro, Tomato, Avocado, Tortilla Chips

Hawaiian Ceviche

$18.00

Fresh Ahi Tuna, Citrus Ponzu, Wakame, Sweet Onion, Sesame, Wonton Chips

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Wild Pink Shrimp, Fresh Lime Juice, Tangerine, Watermelon, Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Tajin, Tortilla Chips

Salad

Hanalei Hippie Salad

$16.00

Local Greens, Hearts of Palm, Watermelon Radish, Cucumber, Avocado, Tamari-Ginger Vinaigrette

Rincon Beet & Citrus Salad

$16.00

Roasted Beet, Little Gem Lettuce, Goat Cheese, Macadamia Nuts, Charred Orange Vinaigrette

Shikoku Salad

$16.00

Napa Cabbage, Lettuce, Chinese Broccoli, Shiitake Mushroom, Edamame, Daikon, Carrot, Pickled Red Onion, Almonds, Spicy Mustard Dressing

Tostada Salad

$16.00

Crispy Corn Tostadas, Iceberg Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, Pepita, Fresh Lime, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Upcountry Loma Tomato Salad

$16.00

Fresh Tomato & watermelon Salad, Wild Arugula, Sweet Onion, Opal Basil, Feta Cheese, Lilikoi Vinaigrette

Tacos

Fried Chicken Taco

$17.00

Chili Crunch Fried Chicken Tacos , Two Corn or Flour Tortillas, House Pickles, Napa Slaw, Lime Wedge

Grilled Fish Tacos

$18.00

2 Grilled Fish Tacos, Corn or Flour Tortillas, Shredded Cabbage, Chipotle Crema, Pico De Gallo, Lime Wedge. Served with side of Black Beans and Side of Tortilla Chips

Poke Tacos

$25.00

Fresh Tuna Poke, Ponzu, Three Crunchy Wonton Shells, Napa Slaw, Spicy Crema, Served with Spicy Cucumber Salad and Steamed White Rice

Garlic Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

2 Grilled Garlic Shrimp Tacos, Corn or Flour Tortillas, Shredded Cabbage, Cilantro Crema, Pico De Gallo, Lime Wedge. Served with side of Black Beans and Tortilla Chips

Achiote Cauliflower Tacos

$17.00

2 Grilled Achiote Cauliflower Tacos, Corn or Flour Tortillas, Shredded Cabbage, Feta Cheese, Cilantro Crema, Pepita Salsa , Pickled Red Onion, Lime Wedge. Served wiith side of Black Beans and Side of Tortilla Chips

Burger/Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$23.00

Grilled Fresh Fish Sandwich, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickle, Red Onion, Remoulade

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Slow Cooked Kalua Pork, Brioche Bun, Napa Slaw, Hoisin BBQ sauce.

Leroy's Burger

$19.00

8 oz Natural Beef Patty, White Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickle, Red Onion, Brioche Bun

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$23.00

CBC Orange Ave Wit Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon Wedge

Chili Crunch Fried Chicken Plate

$24.00

5 Piece Buttermilk Fried Chicken dredged in Mochiko Flour and spices. Mac Salad, Steamed White Rice. Chili Crunch Sauce

Grilled Skirt Steak

$32.00

Grilled Skirt Steak, Lo Mein Noodles, Broccoli, Napa Cabbage, Scallions, Toasted Garlic, Huli Glaze

Jumbo Garlic Shrimp

$29.00

Sauteed Shrimp In Garlic and Lemon Butter, Steamed White Rice, Mac Salad

Kalua Pork Plate

$18.00

Slow Cooked Pork, Mac Salad, Steamed White Rice, Furikake

Coconut Seafood Curry

$32.00

Fresh Fish, Salt Spring Mussels, Shrimp, Kaffir Lime- Tomato Broth, Steamed White Rice, Scallions

Sesame Seared Ahi Plate

$39.00

Fresh Hawaiian Ahi Tuna, Coated in sesame and Furikake, Seared Rare and served with Shiitake Mushroom, Bok Choy, Steamed White Rice, Citrus Soy Brown Butter Sauce

Spam & Sausage Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried Rice with Spam & Sausage, Fresh Pineapple, Shiitake Mushroom, Red Pepper, Peas, Edamame, Tamari

Veggie Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried Rice, Fresh Pineapple, Shiitake Mushroom, Red Pepper, Peas, Edamame, Tamari

Sides (Copy)

Side Mac Salad

$3.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side of Taro Root Chips

$3.00

Side of Wonton Chips

$3.00

Side Of Black Beans

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Breakfast Pots

$4.00

Ramen Egg

$2.00

Single Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Avo

$2.00

Chicken for Dog

$7.00

Side Of Rice

$5.00

Side Of Veggies

$2.00

Salsa

$1.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Guac

$5.00

Side Of Slaw

$3.00

Side Of Broccoli

$3.00

Side Nacho Cheese

$2.00

add patty

$6.00

Kids menu

Kids chx skewers

$11.00

huli glaze, green onions

Kids grilled fish

$14.00

seasonal fish

Kids Pasta

$8.00

elbow pasta, butter

kids sliders

$16.00

american cheese, hawaiian rolls

Desserts

De moon pie

$15.00

pineapple mousse, coconut sorbet, caramel, white chocolate, shortbread

Molten smores cookie

$14.00

fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, marshmallow, graham crumble, mootime marshmallow ice cream

Ube cheesecake

$14.00

lilikoi cremeux, raspberry, swiss meringue

Hula hula pie

$15.00

oreo crust, fudge, mootime macadamia ice cream

NA BEV

The Islander

$7.00+

Bird Rock Espresso, Coconut Milk, Salty Caramel, Chocolate Shavings

Moloka'i Mocha

$7.00+

Bird Rock Espresso, Steamed Milk, White Chocolate, Macadamia

Morning Fog

$7.00+

Bird Rock Espresso, Marshmallow Milk, White Chocolate

Hapa Latte

$7.00+

Bird Rock Espresso, Steamed Milk, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate

Ube Latte

$7.00+

Bird Rock Espresso, Steamed Milk, Ube Syrup

Cinnamon Girl

$7.00+

Bird Rock Espresso, Cinnamon Caramel, Steamed Milk

Golden Latte

$7.00+

Steamed Milk, Ground Turmeric, Ginger Syrup, Black Pepper (Make it dirty, add a shot of Bird Rock Espresso!)

Dirty Chai

$7.00+

House Chai Spice Blend, Steamed Milk, Bird Rock Espresso

The Local (cold brew)

$7.00+

House Made Bird Rock Cold Brew Shaken with Brown Sugar Syrup, Oat Milk

La Isla Bonita

$7.00+

Bird Rock Espresso, Cinnamon, Mexican Chocolate, Whipped Cream

Latte

$6.00+

Steamed Milk & Bird Rock Espresso

Americano

$6.00+

Double Shot of Bird Rock Espresso topped with Hot Water

Cappucino

$6.00+

Foamy Steamed Milk & Bird Rock Espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$6.00+

Bird Rock Blend Drip Coffee with Steamed Milk

Drip Coffee

$5.00+

Bird Rock Blend Drip Coffee

Single Shot Espresso

$3.00

Double Shot Espresso

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

The Local

$8.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Lilkoi Lemonade

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Passionfruit Purée

Maui Wowie Lemonade

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Mango

Papeete Punch

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Pomegranate Purée

Tamarack Twist

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Strawberry Purée

Regular Lemonade

$6.00

Freshly Squeezed!

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

ginger beer

$4.00

Soda water

$4.00

Merchandise

Islander Baseball Cap

$30.00

LoCal Baseball Cap

$30.00

Aloha Baseball Hat

$30.00

LoCal Branded Straw Hat

$30.00

Islander Pint Glass

$10.00

Islander Coffee Mug

$10.00

Islander Flower T-Shirt

$20.00

Mermaid T-Shirt

$20.00

Islander Tank Top

$20.00

Islander Keychain

$6.00

Retail Coffee

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Islander is a quintessential Coronado dining experience. Come relax with us and enjoy delicious island inspired food and libations!

Location

1015 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118

Directions

