Latin American

Island Quizine - Liberty Road

3,844 Reviews

$$

8128 Liberty Rd

Windsor Mill, MD 21244

Order Again

Breakfast

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.75

Two fluffy Belgian waffles and two pieces of crispy fried chicken

Belgian Waffle

$9.75

Topped with whipped butter or crowned with strawberry topping

Waffle with Scrambled Eggs

$8.95

Peanut Porridge (Med)

$6.25

Peanut Porridge (Large)

$9.50

Cornmeal Porridge (Med)

$6.25

Cornmeal Porridge (Large)

$9.50

Banana Poridge (Med)

$6.25

Banana Porridge (Large)

$9.50

Hominy Corn (Med)

$6.25

Hominy Corn (Large)

$9.50

Plantain Porridge (Med)

$6.25

Plantain Porridge (Large)

$9.50

Ackee & Saltfish

$16.50

Served with 2 slices of fried plantain and your choice of fried dumplings, ground provisions or coco bread.

Callaloo & Saltfish

$14.50

Okra & Saltfish

$14.50

Saltfish Delight

$15.50

Saltfish & Butter Beans

$12.95

Salt Mackerel Delight

$15.50

Big Steak Omlette

$15.50

Jerk Omlette

$12.75

Seafood Omlette

$25.00

Shrimp Omlette

$15.50

Liver

$16.50

Evening Breeze

Curry Chicken (Sml)

$13.25

Curry Chicken (Large)

$15.75

Jerk Chicken (Sml)

$13.25

Jerk Chicken (Large)

$15.75

Brown Stew Chicken (Sml)

$13.25

Brown Stew Chicken (Large)

$15.75

Trelawny Fried Chicken (Sml)

$13.25

Trelawny Fried Chicken (Large)

$15.75

Chicken Trio

$21.25

Chicken Combo

$19.95

Jumbo Wings Meal

$17.50

Pineapple Glazed Chicken

$19.95

Red Wine BBQ Chicken

$19.95

BBQ Fried Chicken

$11.99

Steaks

Oxtail with Butter Beans

$23.95

Peppered Steak

$19.95

Curry Steak

$19.95

Roasted Rack of Lamb

$34.25

Curry Goat

$19.95

Pasta

Chicken Pasta

$18.75

Pasta Plus

$22.95

Salmon Pasta

$25.95

Shrimp Only Pasta

$24.95

Seafood Pasta

$35.99

Veggie Pasta

$17.50

Vegan Pasta

$19.25

Crab Mac & Cheese

$35.00

Everything Pasta

$39.50

Seafood

Cajun Salmon

$22.95

Steamed Salmon

$26.50

Steamed Salmon with Broccoli

$21.99

Jerk Salmon

$23.95

Redwine BBQ Salmon

$23.95

Tropical Catfish

$17.95

Jerk Shrimp

$23.75

Garlic Shrimp

$23.75

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$23.75

Curry Shrimp

$23.75

Jam Jam Shrimp Appetizer

$16.25

Jam Jam Shrimp Meal

$23.75

Coconut Shrimp

$20.25

Coconut Shrimp Appetizer

$16.25

Pina Colada Salmon

$21.95

Pineapple Glazed Salmon

$23.95

Parrot Fish

$30.00

Kingfish

$22.50

$25 Snapper

$25.00

$30 Snapper

$30.00

$35 Snapper

$35.00

$40 Snapper

$40.00

2 for $35 Snapper

$35.00

Salad

Jerk Chicken Salad

$13.95

Caesar Salmon Salad

$19.95

Caribbean Salad

$9.95

Soup

Chicken Soup (Sml)

$7.50

Chicken Soup (Large)

$9.25

Red Peas Soup (Sml)

$7.75

Red Peas Soup (Large)

$9.75

Fish Soup (Sml)

$7.25

Fish Soup (Large)

$9.25

Chicken Foot Soup (Sml)

$7.50

Chicken Foot Soup (Large)

$9.25

Goat Soup

$11.00

Cow Foot Soup

$11.00

Vegetable Soup (Pumpkin)

$9.25

Vegetable Soup (Red Peas)

$9.25

Sandwich/Wraps/Roti

Jerk Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.50

Catfish Sandwich

$14.45

Jerk Shrimp Sandwich

$15.95

BBQ Salmon Sandwich

$18.75

Shrimp Wrap

$15.00

Seafood Wrap

$21.25

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Veggie Wrap

$10.95

Curry Goat Roti

$17.95

Curry Shrimp Roti

$19.95

Curry Chicken Roti

$14.25

Veggie Roti

$9.95

Sides

1/2 Jerk Chicken

$19.00

1/4 Jerk Chicken

$13.00

4 Fry Dumpling

$3.00

Beef Patty

$4.25

Buss Up Shot

$6.00

Callaloo Patty

$4.25

Chicken Patty

$4.25

Chickpea Patty

$4.25

Coco Bread

$3.95

French Fries

$4.10

Fry Dumpling

$0.80

Jerk Patty

$4.25

Roast/Boil Corn

$6.00

Roti Skin

$6.00

Saltfish Patty

$4.50

Sd Ackee & Saltfish

$9.75

Sd Ackee Only

$8.75

Sd Bammy

$7.00

Sd BBQ Fried Chicken

$5.50

Sd Breadfruit

$5.00

Sd Broccoli & Carrots

$6.75

Sd Brown Stew Chicken (Lg)

$12.75

Sd Brown Stew Chicken (Sm)

$6.75

Sd Butter Beans

$5.00

Sd Callaloo

$6.95

Sd Callaloo & Saltfish

$8.50

Sd Catfish

$8.15

Sd Collard Greens

$5.75

Sd Curry Chicken (Lg)

$12.75

Sd Curry Chicken (Sm)

$6.75

Sd Curry Goat (Sm)

$9.25

Sd Curry Goat Lg)

$17.75

Sd Fried Chicken (Lg)

$12.00

Sd Fried Chicken (Sm)

$6.00

Sd Fried Plantains

$6.00

Sd Garlic Brocolli

$6.75

Sd Garlic Spinach

$7.75

Sd Ground Provisions

$8.25

Sd Mac & Cheese

$6.75

Sd Oxtail (Lg)

$24.99

Sd Oxtail (Sm)

$12.99

Sd Pepper Steak

$10.50

Sd Rice & Peas

$6.50

Sd Salmon

$11.99

Sd Saltfish Only

$8.10

Sd Seasoned Rice

$5.25

Sd Shrimp

$12.00

Sd Spinach Rice

$6.95

Sd Vegetables

$4.00

Sd White Rice

$3.95

Sd Yellow Rice

$4.95

1 piece Fry Chicken

$1.50

Side Curry Chickpea

$8.00

Side Okra Saltfish

$10.25

Lg. Sd. Rice & Peas

$13.00

Lg. Sd Fried Plantain

$15.00

Lg. Sd Vegetables

$12.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Lemon Cake

$4.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Red Velvet Cake

$6.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.95

Coconut Cake

$5.25

Cheesecake

$6.95

Rum Cake

$6.75

Coconut Cheesecake

$6.95

Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.75

Sweet Potato Pudding

$6.50

Fruit Cake

$6.75

Vegetarian/Vegan

Veggie Chunks

$12.95

Tofu

$15.95

Reggae Rice

$15.25

Stir Fry Plus (Chicken)

$15.95

Chickpea Stir Fry

$14.95

Shrimp Stir Fry

$19.45

Veggie Stir Fry

$14.50

Ital Stew

$16.95

Ital Stew with Veggie Chunks

$18.95

Ital Stew with Ackee

$18.95

Veggie Pasta

$17.50

Vegan Pasta

$19.25

Garlic Broccoli & Salmon

$19.50

Sml Veggie Platter

$9.00

Lg Veggie Platter

$12.50

Curry Chickpea

$16.25

Brown Stew Chickpea

$16.25

Jerk Chickpea

$16.25

Garlic Broccoli & Salmon

$19.50

Bottled Bev

Aloe Water

$2.50

Calypso

$3.85

Coconut Water

$3.00

Everfresh

$3.35

Everfresh 24 oz.

$4.20

Island Quizine Water

$1.50

JA Soda

$2.00

Bigga

$1.93

Ginseng

$2.75

Lion's Drink

$6.50

Boom

$2.70

Clearfruit

$2.90

Irish Moss

$2.64

Mystic

$2.50

Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Tropical Rhythm

$2.50

Pureleaf Tea

$3.00

Welch's

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Wata

$2.50

Ting

$2.30

Bottled Water

$1.00

Papa Wabi Sorrel

$6.50

Vita Malt

$2.20

Oh Fresh

$3.00

Ccm Juice

$6.50

Juices

(Sml) Carrot Juice

$4.50

(Med) Carrot Juice

$6.50

(Large) Carrot Juice

$8.50

(Sml) Sorrel

$4.00

(Med) Sorrel

$6.00

(Large) Sorrel

$8.00

(Sml) Soursop

$4.00

(Med) Soursop

$5.50

(Large) Soursop

$4.00

(Sml) Mixed Punch

$3.00

(Med) Mixed Punch

$5.00

(Large) Mixed Punch

$7.50

(Sml) Mango Passion

$3.50

(Med) Mango Passion

$5.00

(Large) Mango Passion

$7.50

(Sml) Fruit Punch

$3.00

(Med) Fruit Punch

$5.00

(Large) Fruit Punch

$7.50

(Sml) Pine Ginger

$3.00

(Med) Pine Ginger

$5.00

(Large) Pine Ginger

$7.50

(Sml) Ice Tea

$2.00

(Med) Ice Tea

$3.00

(Large) Ice Tea

$5.50

(Sml) Lemonade

$2.00

(Med) Lemonade

$3.00

(Large) Lemonade

$5.50

(Sml) Island Green

$3.00

(Med) Island Green

$5.00

(Large) Island Green

$7.50

Specials

Pork (Brown Stew/Jerk/Curry)

$19.99

Stew Peas

$19.99

Tripe & Beans

$19.99

Cowfoot (Curry/Brown Stew)

$19.99

Lobster & Crab Pasta

$39.99

Lobster Pasta

$29.99

Lobster Meal

$29.99

Salmon Imperial

$39.99

Beef (Stew/Curry)

$17.99

Bronzino

$19.99

Steak & Shrimp

$29.99

Salmon & Shrimp Combo

$28.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Not your typical JAMAICAN Restaurant. Beyond the traditional Jamaican fare, Island Quizine also offers a flavorful fusion of Caribbean inspired dishes. Whether its our savory Reggae Pasta, our tasty island wraps, or our spicy twist on an American classic, the Jerk Burger, Island Quizine has something for everyone

Location

8128 Liberty Rd, Windsor Mill, MD 21244

Directions

Gallery
Island Quizine - Liberty Road image
Island Quizine - Liberty Road image
Island Quizine - Liberty Road image

