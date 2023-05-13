Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island Shack Cafe 111 Bengies Point road

111 Bengies Point road

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC 29915

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with your choice of a side!
Crabcake Sandwich

$25.00

Lump crab cake, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, on a toasted brioche bun

Signature Prime Burger

$15.89

Served on a pretzel bun with your choice of toppings and Shack Secret Sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp Po Boy

$25.00

Local caught shrimp with Shack special bang bang spices, on a fresh sub roll with lettuce, diced tomatoes, remoulade sauce, and Old Bay seasoning

Flounder Sandwich

$18.50

Pan seared flounder sandwich, lettuce, tartar sauce, tomatoes, pickles, on a toasted brioche bun

Grouper Sandwich

$18.50

Grouper, simply grilled or blackened, lettuce, tartar sauce, tomatoes, pickles, on a toasted brioche bun

Hot Dogs

$12.50

Two grilled all beef hot dogs with melted cheese and your choice of fixings

Beef Philly Cheesesteak

$16.50

Authentic Philly Beef Cheesesteak topped with cheese and your choice of peppers & onions, and sautéed mushrooms

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$16.50

Authentic Philly Beef Cheesesteak topped with cheese and your choice of peppers & onions, and sautéed mushrooms

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

Havana Cuban Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork with Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, and a pickle slice served on a Ciabatta Roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Tacos

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$25.00

Local caught shrimp with Shack special bang bang spices with lettuce, diced tomatoes, remoulade sauce, and Old Bay seasoning

Flounder Tacos

$16.50

Beef Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato, and red onion with your choice of dressing

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich with Dried Cranberries & Glazed Walnut

Kids

All kids meals come with a side of french fries

PB&J

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

1 Plain Hot Dog

$8.00

Breakfast

All breakfast sandwiches come with a coffee or water

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$10.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$13.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$13.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mixed Fruit

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Beverages - Proudly Serving Coca-Cola Products!

Proudly serving only Coca-Cola products
Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Fresh Single K-Cup Coffee

$5.00

Merch

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Specials

Grande Nachos

$25.00

Huge pulled pork nachos topped with warm queso, shredded cheese, green onions, jalapenos, black olives, and sour cream.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fast, casual, feel good food

111 Bengies Point road, DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC 29915

