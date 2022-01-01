Main picView gallery

Islas Canarias Cafe & Bakery

3804 sw 137th ave

Miami, FL 33175

Order Again

Aperitivos

Frituras de Bacalao

$8.79

Codfish Fritters

Frituras de Malanga

$8.00

Malanga Fritters

Yuquita Frita

$7.50

Fried Yuca with Cilantro Aioli

Garbanzos Fritos App

$9.29

Sauteed Chick Peas with Sausage and Ham in Creole Sauce

Tostones Rellenos

Stuffed Green Plantains

Chorizo al Vino

$8.50

Sauteed Spanish Sausage

Mariquitas Orden

$4.29

Fried Green Plantain Chips

Ceviche

Papitas Ajo y Perejil

$4.79

French Fries with Garlic and Parsley

Calamares Empanizado

$14.00

Fried Calamari

Quesadilla

Tamal en Hoja

$4.89

Wrapped Tamale

Tamal Preparado

$12.79

Tamale Topped with a Ham Croqueta, Sliced Ham and Cheese

Camarones Rebosado App

$13.00

Fried Shrimp Appetizer

Tostones Rellenos Queso

$9.00

Sopas

Sopa de Pollo SM

$4.29

Chicken Noodle Soup SM

Sopa de Pollo LG

$6.29

Chicken Noodle Soup LG

Crema de Malanga SM

$3.50

Malanga Cream Soup SM

Crema de Malanga LG

$5.50

Malanga Cream Soup LG

Frijoles Negros SM

$5.00

Black Beans SM

Frijoles Negros LG

$8.00

Black Beans LG

Sopa de Cebollas SM

$4.79

French Onion Soup SM

Sopa de Cebollas LG

$5.99

French Onion Soup LG

Crema de Calabaza SM

$3.89

Pumpkin Cream Soup SM

Crema de Calabaza LG

$5.29

Pumpkin Cream Soup LG

Lentejas SM

$4.75

Lentegas LG

$5.95

Ensaladas

Ensalada Griega

$9.00

Lechuga Romana, Tomates, Pepinos, Cebollas Rojas, Aceuitunas, Queso Feta Greek Salad - Romain Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese

Ensalada Mediterranea

$11.00

Lechuga, Tomates, Aceitunas, Garbanzos, Pimientos Rojos, Tomates Seco, Piñones y Queso Feta Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Olives, Chick Peas, Red Peppers, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pine Nuts and Feta Cheese

Ensalada Casa SM

$7.00

House Salad SM

Ensalada Casa LG

$9.00

House Salad LG

Ensalada Caesar SM

$7.00

Caesar Salad SM

Ensalada Caesar LG

$8.00

Caesar Salad LG

Ensalada Pollo 2 Croquetas

$9.79

Ensalada de Tuna

$8.49

Ensalada de Tomate

$4.29

Ensalada Aguacate SM

$5.25

Ensalada Aguacate LG

$7.50

Sandwiches

Media Noche

$9.29

Pan con Bistec

$9.99

Pan con Bistec Imperial

$12.99

Cubano Regular

$9.99

Cubano Especial

$11.49

Croqueta Preparada

$10.99

Pan con Lechon

$9.49

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Serrano Surtido

$12.49

Choripan

$8.49

Sandwich de Tuna

$8.99

Sandwich de Pavo

$9.29

Elena Ruz

$8.99

Sandwich Cantimpalo

$8.79

Miami Sandwich

$11.29

Sandwich Ens Pollo

$8.49

Grilled Cheese

$7.29

Pan con Croqueta

$4.99

Sandwich de Pechuga

$10.79

Cantimpalo Grande

$10.99

Sandwich de Pierna

$9.49

Sandwich Manchego Serrano

$12.99

BLT Bacon Lettuce Tomato

$7.29

Tamal Preparado

$12.79

Tamale Topped with a Ham Croqueta, Sliced Ham and Cheese

Wraps

Cubanito Wrap

Italiano Wrap

$10.99

Ensalada Tuna Wrap

$9.99

Vegetariano Wrap

$8.99

Pastas

Fettuccine

$12.79

Lasagna

$15.00

Baby Churrasco Fett Pesto

$22.00

Ravioli Langosta

$18.00

Arroces

Paellita de Camaron

$16.50

Paellita Mariscos

$18.50

Paellita de Pollo

$14.00

Arroz con Calamares

$14.00

Paella Pollo y Camaron

$15.50

Paellita Negra

$14.00

Orden Risotto

$8.00

Arroz Frito

Pollo

Bistec Pechuga Plancha

$14.79

Baby Pechuga Pollo

$13.49

Pollo Tia Maria

$15.50

Pollo Teriyaki

$14.79

Pechuga Empanizada

$14.99

Baby Pechuga Espninaca

$14.00

Pollo Encebollado

$12.79

Pechuga Rellena de Espinaca

$15.49

Paellita de Pollo

$14.00

Pollo Al Ajillo

$14.79

Milanesa Pollo

$16.99

Fajitas de Pollo

$16.49

Chicken Fingers

$9.79

Pollo Cordon Bleu

$14.99

Fricase de Pollo

$11.00

Pollo y Camaron Enchilado

$13.49

Pollo Saltado Peruano

$13.79

Pollo "Vaca Frita"

$14.99

Carne y Cerdo

Baby Churrasco

$19.99

Filet Mignon 12oz

$29.99

Bistec Higado

$12.79

Boliche Asado al Vino

$14.99

Milanesa de Res

$16.99

Lomo Saltado

$19.99

Vaca Frita

$14.99

Baby Riñonada

$17.50Out of stock

Masas de Cerdo

$14.00

Lechon Asado

$14.00

Bistec Cerdo

$15.00Out of stock

Bistec Cerdo Coronado

$17.00

Picadillo

$11.00

Picadillo Caballo

$12.00

Baby Churrasco 2 Camarones

$21.00

Filet Mignon Risotto

$29.00

Higado de Res Italiano

$13.79

Fajitas de Churrasco

$21.00

Cordero Andino

$19.00

Bistec de Cerdo Relleno

$16.00

Filet Mignon Risotto Mariscos

$32.00

Bistec Palomilla TO GO

$14.99

Bistec Churrasco TO GO

$29.99

Bistec Empanizado TO GO

$14.99

Pescados y Mariscos

Salmon al Grill

$17.00

Tilapia al Grill

$13.00

Corvina al Grill

$18.00

Langosta Grill

$39.00

Arroz con Calamares

$14.00

Camarones Enchilado

$15.79

Camarones al Ajillo

$15.79

Paellita de Camaron

$16.50

Paellita Mariscos

$18.50

Paella Pollo y Camaron

$15.50

Salmon a la Naranja

$19.99

Salmon Meurniere

$24.00

Langosta Term Risotto

$39.00

Langosta Parmesana

$42.00

Corvina Inca

$23.00

Menu de Niños

Chicken Fingers

$9.79

Grilled Cheese Niño

$4.99

Acompañantes

Tostones

$4.00

Yuca con Mojo

$4.00

Arroz Blanco

$2.90

Arroz Amarillo

$3.00

Moros

$3.50

Pure de Papas

$4.00

Papas Fritas

$3.59

Papitas de Boniato

$5.00

Yuquita Frita

$7.50

Fried Yuca with Cilantro Aioli

Maduros

$3.50

Frijoles Negros SM

$5.00

Black Beans SM

Frijoles Negros LG

$8.00

Black Beans LG

Papitas Ajo y Perejil

$4.79

French Fries with Garlic and Parsley

Mariquitas con Mojo

$4.29

Arroz Integral

$3.89

Vegetales

$5.00

Fufu de Platano

$5.00

Ensalada de Tomate

$4.29

Ensalada Casa SM

$7.00

House Salad SM

Orden Risotto

$8.00

Holiday Meats

Pierna de Puerco Asada (22-25lb)

$145.00

Paleta de Cerdo (7-10lb)

$59.99

Masas de Cerdo 10 Personas

$155.99

Pollo Asado Relleno Entero

$21.99

Pavo Asado (12-14lb)

$66.99

Pavo Asado Relleno (12-14lb)

$74.99

Pavo Asado (20-22lb)

$99.99Out of stock

Pavo Asado Relleno (20-22lb)

$115.99Out of stock

Jamon Bolo Entero Glaseado (10-12lb)

$119.99

Holiday Raciones

Moros Navidad

$3.59

Frijoles Negros LG Navidad

$7.99

Arroz Blanco Navidad

$2.99

Maduros Navidad

$3.29

Yuca con Mojo Navidad

$3.79

Pie de Calabaza

$13.99

Flan de Calabaza

$16.99

Key Lime Pie

$16.99

Buñuelos

$5.79

Boniatos Dulces

$4.29
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3804 sw 137th ave, Miami, FL 33175

Directions

Main pic

