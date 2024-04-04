Islas Tropicales 1500 W Magnolia Ave

Islas Tropicales imageView gallery

Paletas

Paleta de Mango

$2.25

Paleta de Pecan

$2.25

Paleta de Vanilla

$2.25

Paleta de Vanilla y Cajeta

$2.25

Paleta de Pineapple

$2.25

Paleta de Tamarindo

$2.25

Paleta de Strawberry

$2.25

Paleta de Guava

$2.25

Paleta de Canalope

$2.25

Paleta de Strawberry y Cema

$2.50

Paleta de Eskimo

$2.50

Paleta de Chocolate

$2.50

Signature

Mangonada

$5.25

Pina Colada

$8.00

Bionico

$6.25

Fresas con Crema

$4.99

Mañzana Loca

$3.99

Cantarito

$10.00

Coctel de Frutas Medium

$6.25

Coctel de Frutas Large

$7.25

Yogurt

$4.99

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.99+

Jamaica

$2.99+

Tamarindo

$2.99+

Pina

$2.99+

Melon

$2.99+

Cucumber

$2.99+

Sandia

$2.99+

Papaya

$2.99+

Lemonade

$2.99+

Mango

$2.99+

Orange

$2.99+

Sodas

Canned

$0.75

Bottle

$2.00

Juices

Juice

$4.95

Milkshakes

Milk Shake

$4.99

Smoothies

Smoothie

$4.99+
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Directions

Gallery
Islas Tropicales image

