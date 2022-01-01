Isle of Us 1481 3rd Avenue
1481 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
Breakfast
Eggs & Hash Burrito
Sullivan County Farm eggs, hash brown potatoes, pickled jalapeño, roasted garlic & cheddar, charred tomatillo salsa on the side
Greens, Eggs & Jam Sandwich
slow cooked eggs, cheddar, basil, spinach, scallions, smokey tomato jam on multigrain bread
The Everything Bowl
poached eggs, roasted sweet potato, spinach, cherry tomato, avocado,everything spice crunch
Crustless Quiche
caramelized onions, gruyere, kale, mushrooms & herbs
Nut 'n Honey Toast
cashew butter, seeded honey on multigrain bread
Green Garden Toast
smashed avocado, dill, nori, sesame seeds, pickled onions on multigrain bread
Yogurt & Preserves Bowl
Low fat greek yogurt, house made granola, seasonal fruit preserves
Salads
The Big Green
greens of the day, radish, cucumber, fresh herbs, sunflower seeds, tahini verde dressing
Marinated Kale
curly kale, avocado, apples, pickled chilies, roasted Green Circle chicken, pumpkin & sesame seed granola, parmesan, preserved lemon dressing
Arugula
seared salmon, shaved fennel, celery, basil, castelvetrano olives, aleppo, lemon vinaigrette
Roasted Beet, Pear & Watercress
feta cheese, toasted almonds, mint, honey dressing
Sandwiches
Tarragon Chicken
Green Circle chicken salad, stone ground mustard, green apples, red onions, arugula
Tuna Salad
olive oil-poached, line-caught albacore tuna, olives, capers, red onions, celery, parsley, dill, mayonnaise, little gem lettuce, whole wheat sourdough
Turkey
Green Circle turkey breast, marinated cabbage, toasted almonds, cilantro, basil, pickled carrots, orange-miso aioli, seeded focaccia
The Garden
cucumber, sprouts, avocado, pickled onions, roasted peppers, fennel, herb tahini, whole wheat sourdough
Shrooms & Grains Burger
roasted cremini mushroom, black bean, quinoa & herbed rice patty, crushed avocado, lettuce, tomato jam, multigrain bread
Kimchi Grilled Cheese
muenster, cheddar, kimchi, sesame,multigrain bread
Bowls
Salmon Rice
seared salmon, sushi rice, marinated red cabbage, bok choy, avocado, pickled radishes, sesame seeds, nori
Lemongrass Chicken
roasted Green Circle chicken , herbed quinoa, green papaya, carrot, cucumber, roasted sweet potato, coconut-cashew chili crisp, scallion, mint, basil, lemongrass dressing
Turkey Kofta
Green Circle turkey, turmeric rice, black lentils, “tahdig”, harissa roasted carrots, pomegranate salsa, pistachio, mint, cilantro, citrus yogurt
Fall Harvest
wild rice, farro, spiced acorn squash, roasted broccoli, oyster mushrooms, kale, currants, pickled onions, feta cheese, pumpkin & sesame seed granola
Soup
Seasonal Rotating Soup. Current offering is Curried Coconut Squash.
Baked Goods
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Thick, chewy soft baked cookie with dark chocolate chunks and topped with flaky sea salt
Matcha-Raspberry Mochi Cake
Matcha infused cake made with gluten free flour and studded with fresh raspberries
Spiced Banana-Walnut Bread
Sweet and fragrant banana bread studded with walnuts
Chocolate-Tahini Babka
Brioche dough filled with a chocolate & tahini filling and baked with a sesame-chocolate streusel
Deli
Roasted Harissa Carrots
roasted carrots, harissa, cilantro, preserved lemon vinaigrette
Marinated Beets
golden beets, honey dressing
Roasted Oyster Mushrooms
oyster mushrooms, thyme, parsley, olive oil, Banyuls vinegar
Marinated Cabbage
red cabbage, basil, cilantro, dill, scallions, pickled chiles, rice vinegar
Broccoli & Radish Slaw
broccoli, red radish, toasted pistachio, basil vinaigrette
Marinated Cucumbers
sesame seeds, chili crunch, mint, dill, soy sauce, sesame oil
Citrus & Avocado
grapefruit, orange, avocado, pink peppercorn, mint, lime-agave vinaigrette
Quinoa & Cauliflower Tabbouleh
white & red quinoa, cauliflower rice, tomato, parsley, mint, scallion, lemon
Kelp Noodle Salad
cabbage, carrots, red peppers, spinach, almonds, scallions, green curry dressing
Spiced Fall Squash
fall squash, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, Aleppo chile, maple syrup
Tarragon Chicken Salad
Green Circle chicken, celery, shallot, tarragon, lemon, whole grain mustard, mayonnaise
Tuna Salad
olive oil-poached, line-caught albacore tuna, olives, capers, red onions, celery, capers, parsley, dill, mayonnaise
Coffee
Hot Brew
Hot Brewed Batch Coffee.
Latte
Double espresso with steamed, silky textured milk
Americano
Double shot of espresso, topped with hot water.
Espresso
Always pulled as a double, unless specified.
Cortado
Equal parts of espresso and textured milk. Strong and Silky
Flat White
Double espresso with silky textured milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.
Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso, silky foamed milk of choice. Topped with cocoa powder
Mocha
Double espresso shot of espresso with chocolate and steamed milk. Topped with chocolate shavings.
Cold Brew
Slow brewed with cold water over 12 hours, creating a smooth and rich flavored iced coffee. On Draft, served over ice.
Iced Latte
Double shot of espresso with milk of your choice, served over ice.
Iced Americano
Double shot of espresso with water. Served over ice.
Iced Cortado
Double espresso with equal parts milk, served over ice.
Iced Mocha
Double shot of espresso with chocolate and milk, served over ice. Topped with chocolate shavings
Not Coffee
Hot Tea
Matcha Latte
Nekohama ceremonial-grade matcha. With steamed milk
Chai Latte
Unsweetened chai, silky steamed milk
Turmeric Latte
Hot Chocolate
Iced Matcha Latte
Nekohama ceremonial grade matcha with your choice of milk, served over ice.
Iced Chai Latte
Unsweetened Chai tea extract, milk, served over ice.
Iced Turmeric Latte
Iced Chocolate
Draft Kombucha
Kombucha on Draft
Signatures
Bottled Beverages
Pantry Provisions
Basil-Walnut Pesto
great for pastas and over roasted vegetables
Charred Tomatillo Salsa
great for dipping, tacos, burritos, steak and chicken
Chicken & Vegetable Soup
Chino Chile Crunch
great for noodle dishes, vegetables, eggs, sandwiches and toast
Citrus & Spice Cocktail Salt
Great for cocktail rims, fish, crudo preparations
Citrus Marinated Feta
great alone, or also with salads, vegetables, grains & pasta
Coconut Curry Squash Soup
Daybreak Granola
Furikake Finishing Spice
great for finishing vegetables, fish, rice, grains and salads
Gardener's Roasting Spice
great for vegetables, soups and eggs
Grocer's Garden Pickles
great alone or with sandwiches, eggs and toasts
Harvest Poultry MARINADE
Harvest Poultry RUB
great for poultry, roasts
Herbal Infused Vinegar
Hot Sauce for Everything
but seriously, perfect on just about everything
IOU Trail Mix
Jaffa Seeded Honey
great with cheese, toasted bread, yogurt, roasted vegetables
Mum's Curried Almond's
great alone, or also with salads, cheese plates
Pickled Cauliflower & Onion's
great for salads, sandwiches
Pickled Jalapeno
great with burritos, tacos, sandwiches, guacamole, soups and bloody marys
Pyrenees Grilling Spice
great for beef, poultry, pork and lamb
Rosemary & Thyme Infused Olive Oil
great for vinaigrettes, soups
Seasonal Jam
Simply Seeds Salad Topper
Tahini Verde Dressing
great for salads or dipping
Spice Rack
Pantry Essentials
Going Green Salad Kit
Deluxe Provisions
Christmas Kit
Hannuukkah Kit
Third Party Market Goods
Cult Crackers
Crunchy Cassava Crackers. Grain Free, Gluten Free.
Westbourne Tagarashi Crunch
Crunchy, smoky, savory, umami snack. Grain and gluten free. Contains nuts.
12 Tides
Crunchy and nutrient dense chips made from Kelp, that regenerate and restore the oceans ecosystems.
Rind Orange Chip
Crunchy dried orange slices
Quinn Snacks
Pretzels made from root vegetables and US grown grains.
Sobre Masa Corn Chips
Local small batch corn chips. Made in Brooklyn.
Pop Zup Vegan Popcorn
Hand popped in small batches. Vegan.
Hen of the Woods
Kettle cooked potato chips
Sun & Swell Energy Ball
Date and cashew energy balls.
Harth Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate kit. Make a luxurious, rich hot chocolate at home.
Fichi Fruit Bites
Fig and Walnut bites. Only two ingredients. No added sugars. Made with love.
Smart Sweets
Keep Sugar. Keep Candy. Sour Peach Rings that are smartly sweetened without sugar alcohols. Plant based goodness.
The Ugly Company
Dried fruit snacks made from up-cycled "ugly" fruit, with the mission of eliminating food waste. Beautiful on the inside!
Alter Eco Chocolate
Dark chocolate thins with a creamy filling. Organic, direct trade chocolate that offsets emissions by protecting, planting, and restoring forests.
Eat Gold Chocolate
Organic and plant based chocolate bars, with from Adaptogen Nootropic Infused 70% Cocoa. Direct Trade.
Zora Chocolate
Fleur de Sel flavor. Rich dark chocolate with a hint of salt Single origin, fair trade and mindfully made chocolate. Every Zora bar sold helps to support the Women's Economic Empowerment Program, and funds one day of schooling for a girl in West Africa.
Rawmantic Bars
Plants based, gluten free, nut free, raw protein bars. Low in sugar, high in fiber.
Moodie Chocolate
Assorted chocolates for every mood. How are you feeling today?
Raaka Chocolate
Vegan, soy free chocolate bars made from unroasted cocoa beans and plant based milks. The untasted process highlights the natural fruitiness and sweetness in cocoa.
Nekohama Chocolate
Vegan and organic. White chocolate flavored with Nekohama Ceremonical Grade Matcha.
Cuna de Piedra Chocolate
73% Dark Chocolate. A tribute to Mexican Cocoa, 100% grown and made in Mexico with traditional flavors.
Seed + Mill Halva
Flaky, sweet, melt in your mouth Halva made in NY from Ethiopian Sesame Seeds.
Bianco Di Napoli- Canned Tomatoes
100% Canned Tomatoes, grown and processed in California.
Fly by Jing
Add a hint of spice, heat and umami to anything. Flavors inspired by the Sichuan province of China.
Goodles Mac N Cheese
Mac & Cheese that's "gooder" for you and the planet. High in protein, high in fiber. Made with over 21 nutrients from plants.
Pineapple Express EVOO
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, made in California. A planet-friendly EVOO, powered by women farmers and producers.
Seed + Mill Tahini
Made from Ethiopian sesame seeds. 100% natural, gluten free, vegan, and women owned.
Sfoglini Pasta
Cascatelli Pasta. Made in NY from US grown grains.
Syracuse Sea Salt
Small batched and hand finished in Syracuse NY. Natural Mineral and gourmet salt.
Wilder Mustard
Small batch, artisinal mustards to add flavor to any dish. Low calorie and high nutrient.
YiaYia & Friends Olive Oil
Greek extra virgin olive oil, cold pressed for a lower acidity and higher nutritional value. Offered in a classic, or infused flavor. Perfect for finishing, dipping and drizzling.
Fine and Raw
Low Sugar, vegan, natural and organic nut butter spreads. Made in Brooklyn. Use on sandwiches, ice cream or eat it straight from the jar!
Siesta Co
Tinned seafood sourced by fisheries in Galicia, Spain. Line caught in the wild, packed in extra virgin olive oil to preserve freshness.
Fishwife
Sustainably farmed and tinned fish. Perfect for snacking on, adding to charcuterie boards, or adding to salads and bowls.
Vermont Maple Syrup
Small batch, organic, local maple syrup.
Mama O's Kimchi
Small batch, hand made in Brooklyn, the traditional way. Vegan.
Mama O's Kimchilli Hot Sauce
Kimchi flavored hot sauce. Add all the flavor and all the heat of Mama O's kimchi to any dish.
Monte's Cream Cheese
Cashew based, vegan cream cheese.
Sycamore Farms Tomato Sauce
Local Tomato Sauce, hand made in small batches. Use as a base for pasta sauces and soups.
The Matzo Project
Nekahama Ceremonial Grade Matcha
Elephant Friendly Tea
Immunity One Tea
Sweet Clarity Tea
Single Origin Coffee
Espresso Blend Coffee
Decaf Coffee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Isle of Us is a marketplace and café offering healthful made-to-order, prepared foods and pantry provisions produced from locally sourced ingredients, along with a curated selection of home goods
1481 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10028