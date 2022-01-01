Restaurant header imageView gallery

Isle of Us 1481 3rd Avenue

1481 3rd Avenue

New York, NY 10028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Eggs & Hash Burrito

Breakfast

Eggs & Hash Burrito

Eggs & Hash Burrito

$13.00

Sullivan County Farm eggs, hash brown potatoes, pickled jalapeño, roasted garlic & cheddar, charred tomatillo salsa on the side

Greens, Eggs & Jam Sandwich

Greens, Eggs & Jam Sandwich

$12.00

slow cooked eggs, cheddar, basil, spinach, scallions, smokey tomato jam on multigrain bread

The Everything Bowl

The Everything Bowl

$16.00

poached eggs, roasted sweet potato, spinach, cherry tomato, avocado,everything spice crunch

Crustless Quiche

Crustless Quiche

$9.00

caramelized onions, gruyere, kale, mushrooms & herbs

Nut 'n Honey Toast

Nut 'n Honey Toast

$8.00

cashew butter, seeded honey on multigrain bread

Green Garden Toast

Green Garden Toast

$12.00

smashed avocado, dill, nori, sesame seeds, pickled onions on multigrain bread

Yogurt & Preserves Bowl

Yogurt & Preserves Bowl

$10.00

Low fat greek yogurt, house made granola, seasonal fruit preserves

Salads

The Big Green

The Big Green

$14.00

greens of the day, radish, cucumber, fresh herbs, sunflower seeds, tahini verde dressing

Marinated Kale

Marinated Kale

$16.00

curly kale, avocado, apples, pickled chilies, roasted Green Circle chicken, pumpkin & sesame seed granola, parmesan, preserved lemon dressing

Arugula

Arugula

$19.00

seared salmon, shaved fennel, celery, basil, castelvetrano olives, aleppo, lemon vinaigrette

Roasted Beet, Pear & Watercress

Roasted Beet, Pear & Watercress

$15.00

feta cheese, toasted almonds, mint, honey dressing

Sandwiches

Tarragon Chicken

Tarragon Chicken

$13.00

Green Circle chicken salad, stone ground mustard, green apples, red onions, arugula

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$16.00

olive oil-poached, line-caught albacore tuna, olives, capers, red onions, celery, parsley, dill, mayonnaise, little gem lettuce, whole wheat sourdough

Turkey

Turkey

$15.00

Green Circle turkey breast, marinated cabbage, toasted almonds, cilantro, basil, pickled carrots, orange-miso aioli, seeded focaccia

The Garden

The Garden

$14.00

cucumber, sprouts, avocado, pickled onions, roasted peppers, fennel, herb tahini, whole wheat sourdough

Shrooms & Grains Burger

Shrooms & Grains Burger

$15.00

roasted cremini mushroom, black bean, quinoa & herbed rice patty, crushed avocado, lettuce, tomato jam, multigrain bread

Kimchi Grilled Cheese

Kimchi Grilled Cheese

$10.00

muenster, cheddar, kimchi, sesame,multigrain bread

Bowls

Salmon Rice

Salmon Rice

$19.00

seared salmon, sushi rice, marinated red cabbage, bok choy, avocado, pickled radishes, sesame seeds, nori

Lemongrass Chicken

Lemongrass Chicken

$16.00

roasted Green Circle chicken , herbed quinoa, green papaya, carrot, cucumber, roasted sweet potato, coconut-cashew chili crisp, scallion, mint, basil, lemongrass dressing

Turkey Kofta

Turkey Kofta

$17.00

Green Circle turkey, turmeric rice, black lentils, "tahdig", harissa roasted carrots, pomegranate salsa, pistachio, mint, cilantro, citrus yogurt

Fall Harvest

Fall Harvest

$15.00

wild rice, farro, spiced acorn squash, roasted broccoli, oyster mushrooms, kale, currants, pickled onions, feta cheese, pumpkin & sesame seed granola

Soup

$9.00

Seasonal Rotating Soup. Current offering is Curried Coconut Squash.

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Thick, chewy soft baked cookie with dark chocolate chunks and topped with flaky sea salt

Matcha-Raspberry Mochi Cake

Matcha-Raspberry Mochi Cake

$6.00

Matcha infused cake made with gluten free flour and studded with fresh raspberries

Spiced Banana-Walnut Bread

Spiced Banana-Walnut Bread

$5.00

Sweet and fragrant banana bread studded with walnuts

Chocolate-Tahini Babka

Brioche dough filled with a chocolate & tahini filling and baked with a sesame-chocolate streusel

Deli

Roasted Harissa Carrots

Roasted Harissa Carrots

$7.00

roasted carrots, harissa, cilantro, preserved lemon vinaigrette

Marinated Beets

Marinated Beets

$8.00

golden beets, honey dressing

Roasted Oyster Mushrooms

Roasted Oyster Mushrooms

$10.00

oyster mushrooms, thyme, parsley, olive oil, Banyuls vinegar

Marinated Cabbage

Marinated Cabbage

$6.00

red cabbage, basil, cilantro, dill, scallions, pickled chiles, rice vinegar

Broccoli & Radish Slaw

Broccoli & Radish Slaw

$6.00

broccoli, red radish, toasted pistachio, basil vinaigrette

Marinated Cucumbers

Marinated Cucumbers

$7.00

sesame seeds, chili crunch, mint, dill, soy sauce, sesame oil

Citrus & Avocado

Citrus & Avocado

$9.00

grapefruit, orange, avocado, pink peppercorn, mint, lime-agave vinaigrette

Quinoa & Cauliflower Tabbouleh

Quinoa & Cauliflower Tabbouleh

$8.00

white & red quinoa, cauliflower rice, tomato, parsley, mint, scallion, lemon

Kelp Noodle Salad

Kelp Noodle Salad

$9.00

cabbage, carrots, red peppers, spinach, almonds, scallions, green curry dressing

Spiced Fall Squash

Spiced Fall Squash

$7.00

fall squash, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, Aleppo chile, maple syrup

Tarragon Chicken Salad

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$11.00

Green Circle chicken, celery, shallot, tarragon, lemon, whole grain mustard, mayonnaise

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$11.00

olive oil-poached, line-caught albacore tuna, olives, capers, red onions, celery, capers, parsley, dill, mayonnaise

Coffee

Hot Brew

Hot Brew

$3.50+

Hot Brewed Batch Coffee.

Latte

Latte

$4.50

Double espresso with steamed, silky textured milk

Americano

Americano

$3.50

Double shot of espresso, topped with hot water.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Always pulled as a double, unless specified.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Equal parts of espresso and textured milk. Strong and Silky

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

Double espresso with silky textured milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Double shot of espresso, silky foamed milk of choice. Topped with cocoa powder

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50

Double espresso shot of espresso with chocolate and steamed milk. Topped with chocolate shavings.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Slow brewed with cold water over 12 hours, creating a smooth and rich flavored iced coffee. On Draft, served over ice.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Double shot of espresso with milk of your choice, served over ice.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Double shot of espresso with water. Served over ice.

Iced Cortado

$4.50

Double espresso with equal parts milk, served over ice.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.00+

Double shot of espresso with chocolate and milk, served over ice. Topped with chocolate shavings

Not Coffee

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Nekohama ceremonial-grade matcha. With steamed milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50

Unsweetened chai, silky steamed milk

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Nekohama ceremonial grade matcha with your choice of milk, served over ice.

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50+

Unsweetened Chai tea extract, milk, served over ice.

Iced Turmeric Latte

Iced Turmeric Latte

Iced Chocolate

Iced Chocolate

Draft Kombucha

Draft Kombucha

$6.00+

Kombucha on Draft

Signatures

Cardamom Maple Latte

Cardamom Maple Latte

Honey Lavender Steamer

Honey Lavender Steamer

$6.00

Double espresso shot, honey-lavender syrup, steamed milk.

Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

Iced Raspberry Hibiscus Tea

Iced Raspberry Hibiscus Tea

Iced Cardamom Maple Latte

Iced Cardamom Maple Latte

Iced Honey Lavender Latte

Iced Honey Lavender Latte

$6.00+

Double shot of espresso, honey-lavender syrup, milk, served over ice.

Bottled Beverages

Open Water Still

Open Water Still

Open Water Sparkling

Open Water Sparkling

Poppi- Cola

Poppi- Cola

Poppi- Root Beer

Poppi- Root Beer

Ruby- Hibiscus Water

Ruby- Hibiscus Water

Leisure Project- Citrus

Leisure Project- Citrus

Sound- Blueberry Cinnamon

Sound- Blueberry Cinnamon

Sound- Blood Orange Vanilla

Sound- Blood Orange Vanilla

United Ferments 750 ML

United Ferments 750 ML

$11.00

Pantry Provisions

Basil-Walnut Pesto

$16.00

great for pastas and over roasted vegetables

Charred Tomatillo Salsa

$8.00

great for dipping, tacos, burritos, steak and chicken

Chicken & Vegetable Soup

$18.00

Chino Chile Crunch

$14.00

great for noodle dishes, vegetables, eggs, sandwiches and toast

Citrus & Spice Cocktail Salt

$12.00

Great for cocktail rims, fish, crudo preparations

Citrus Marinated Feta

$18.00

great alone, or also with salads, vegetables, grains & pasta

Coconut Curry Squash Soup

$16.00

Daybreak Granola

$22.00

Furikake Finishing Spice

$14.00

great for finishing vegetables, fish, rice, grains and salads

Gardener's Roasting Spice

$12.00

great for vegetables, soups and eggs

Grocer's Garden Pickles

$13.00

great alone or with sandwiches, eggs and toasts

Harvest Poultry MARINADE

$20.00

Harvest Poultry RUB

$14.00

great for poultry, roasts

Herbal Infused Vinegar

$12.00

Hot Sauce for Everything

$10.00

but seriously, perfect on just about everything

IOU Trail Mix

$18.00

Jaffa Seeded Honey

$18.00

great with cheese, toasted bread, yogurt, roasted vegetables

Mum's Curried Almond's

$15.00

great alone, or also with salads, cheese plates

Pickled Cauliflower & Onion's

$11.00

great for salads, sandwiches

Pickled Jalapeno

$8.00

great with burritos, tacos, sandwiches, guacamole, soups and bloody marys

Pyrenees Grilling Spice

$12.00

great for beef, poultry, pork and lamb

Rosemary & Thyme Infused Olive Oil

$21.00

great for vinaigrettes, soups

Seasonal Jam

$12.00

Simply Seeds Salad Topper

$22.00

Tahini Verde Dressing

$13.00

great for salads or dipping

Citrus & Spice Cocktail Salt

$12.00

Great for cocktail rims, fish, crudo preparations

Furikake Finishing Spice

$14.00

great for finishing vegetables, fish, rice, grains and salads

Pyrenees Grilling Spice

$12.00

great for beef, poultry, pork and lamb

Gardener's Roasting Spice

$12.00

great for vegetables, soups and eggs

Harvest Poultry RUB

$14.00

great for poultry, roasts

Tahini Verde Dressing

$13.00

great for salads or dipping

Basil-Walnut Pesto

$16.00

great for pastas and over roasted vegetables

Charred Tomatillo Salsa

$8.00

great for dipping, tacos, burritos, steak and chicken

Citrus Marinated Feta

$18.00

great alone, or also with salads, vegetables, grains & pasta

Pickled Jalapeno

$8.00

great with burritos, tacos, sandwiches, guacamole, soups and bloody marys

Pickled Cauliflower & Onion's

$11.00

great for salads, sandwiches

Grocer's Garden Pickles

$13.00

great alone or with sandwiches, eggs and toasts

Harvest Poultry MARINADE

$20.00

Herbal Infused Vinegar

$12.00

Rosemary & Thyme Infused Olive Oil

$21.00

great for vinaigrettes, soups

Jaffa Seeded Honey

$18.00

great with cheese, toasted bread, yogurt, roasted vegetables

Chino Chile Crunch

$14.00

great for noodle dishes, vegetables, eggs, sandwiches and toast

Seasonal Jam

$12.00

Daybreak Granola

$22.00

Simply Seeds Salad Topper

$22.00

Mum's Curried Almond's

$15.00

great alone, or also with salads, cheese plates

IOU Trail Mix

$18.00

Coconut Curry Squash Soup

$16.00

Chicken & Vegetable Soup

$18.00

Spice Rack

$46.00

Pantry Essentials

$60.00

Going Green Salad Kit

$51.00

Deluxe Provisions

$87.00

Christmas Kit

$48.00

Hannuukkah Kit

$48.00

Third Party Market Goods

Cult Crackers

Cult Crackers

$10.00

Crunchy Cassava Crackers. Grain Free, Gluten Free.

Westbourne Tagarashi Crunch

Westbourne Tagarashi Crunch

$11.50

Crunchy, smoky, savory, umami snack. Grain and gluten free. Contains nuts.

12 Tides

$5.00

Crunchy and nutrient dense chips made from Kelp, that regenerate and restore the oceans ecosystems.

Rind Orange Chip

Rind Orange Chip

$6.50

Crunchy dried orange slices

Quinn Snacks

Quinn Snacks

$3.00

Pretzels made from root vegetables and US grown grains.

Sobre Masa Corn Chips

$12.50

Local small batch corn chips. Made in Brooklyn.

Pop Zup Vegan Popcorn

Pop Zup Vegan Popcorn

$8.50

Hand popped in small batches. Vegan.

Hen of the Woods

Hen of the Woods

$5.50+

Kettle cooked potato chips

Sun & Swell Energy Ball

$3.00

Date and cashew energy balls.

Harth Hot Chocolate

$11.00

Hot chocolate kit. Make a luxurious, rich hot chocolate at home.

Fichi Fruit Bites

Fichi Fruit Bites

$9.00

Fig and Walnut bites. Only two ingredients. No added sugars. Made with love.

Smart Sweets

Smart Sweets

$4.00

Keep Sugar. Keep Candy. Sour Peach Rings that are smartly sweetened without sugar alcohols. Plant based goodness.

The Ugly Company

The Ugly Company

$5.00

Dried fruit snacks made from up-cycled "ugly" fruit, with the mission of eliminating food waste. Beautiful on the inside!

Alter Eco Chocolate

Alter Eco Chocolate

$4.50

Dark chocolate thins with a creamy filling. Organic, direct trade chocolate that offsets emissions by protecting, planting, and restoring forests.

Eat Gold Chocolate

Eat Gold Chocolate

$12.00

Organic and plant based chocolate bars, with from Adaptogen Nootropic Infused 70% Cocoa. Direct Trade.

Zora Chocolate

Zora Chocolate

$11.00

Fleur de Sel flavor. Rich dark chocolate with a hint of salt Single origin, fair trade and mindfully made chocolate. Every Zora bar sold helps to support the Women's Economic Empowerment Program, and funds one day of schooling for a girl in West Africa.

Rawmantic Bars

Rawmantic Bars

$6.00

Plants based, gluten free, nut free, raw protein bars. Low in sugar, high in fiber.

Moodie Chocolate

Moodie Chocolate

$4.50

Assorted chocolates for every mood. How are you feeling today?

Raaka Chocolate

Raaka Chocolate

$7.00

Vegan, soy free chocolate bars made from unroasted cocoa beans and plant based milks. The untasted process highlights the natural fruitiness and sweetness in cocoa.

Nekohama Chocolate

Nekohama Chocolate

$19.00

Vegan and organic. White chocolate flavored with Nekohama Ceremonical Grade Matcha.

Cuna de Piedra Chocolate

Cuna de Piedra Chocolate

$11.00Out of stock

73% Dark Chocolate. A tribute to Mexican Cocoa, 100% grown and made in Mexico with traditional flavors.

Seed + Mill Halva

Seed + Mill Halva

$12.00

Flaky, sweet, melt in your mouth Halva made in NY from Ethiopian Sesame Seeds.

Bianco Di Napoli- Canned Tomatoes

Bianco Di Napoli- Canned Tomatoes

$6.00

100% Canned Tomatoes, grown and processed in California.

Fly by Jing

Fly by Jing

$15.00

Add a hint of spice, heat and umami to anything. Flavors inspired by the Sichuan province of China.

Goodles Mac N Cheese

Goodles Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Mac & Cheese that's "gooder" for you and the planet. High in protein, high in fiber. Made with over 21 nutrients from plants.

Pineapple Express EVOO

Pineapple Express EVOO

$30.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, made in California. A planet-friendly EVOO, powered by women farmers and producers.

Seed + Mill Tahini

Seed + Mill Tahini

$16.00

Made from Ethiopian sesame seeds. 100% natural, gluten free, vegan, and women owned.

Sfoglini Pasta

Sfoglini Pasta

$8.00

Cascatelli Pasta. Made in NY from US grown grains.

Syracuse Sea Salt

Syracuse Sea Salt

$10.00+

Small batched and hand finished in Syracuse NY. Natural Mineral and gourmet salt.

Wilder Mustard

Wilder Mustard

$8.00+

Small batch, artisinal mustards to add flavor to any dish. Low calorie and high nutrient.

YiaYia & Friends Olive Oil

YiaYia & Friends Olive Oil

$33.00+

Greek extra virgin olive oil, cold pressed for a lower acidity and higher nutritional value. Offered in a classic, or infused flavor. Perfect for finishing, dipping and drizzling.

Fine and Raw

Fine and Raw

$15.00

Low Sugar, vegan, natural and organic nut butter spreads. Made in Brooklyn. Use on sandwiches, ice cream or eat it straight from the jar!

Siesta Co

Siesta Co

$8.50

Tinned seafood sourced by fisheries in Galicia, Spain. Line caught in the wild, packed in extra virgin olive oil to preserve freshness.

Fishwife

Fishwife

$12.00+

Sustainably farmed and tinned fish. Perfect for snacking on, adding to charcuterie boards, or adding to salads and bowls.

Vermont Maple Syrup

Vermont Maple Syrup

$22.00

Small batch, organic, local maple syrup.

Mama O's Kimchi

Mama O's Kimchi

$6.00

Small batch, hand made in Brooklyn, the traditional way. Vegan.

Mama O's Kimchilli Hot Sauce

Mama O's Kimchilli Hot Sauce

$11.00

Kimchi flavored hot sauce. Add all the flavor and all the heat of Mama O's kimchi to any dish.

Monte's Cream Cheese

Cashew based, vegan cream cheese.

Sycamore Farms Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Local Tomato Sauce, hand made in small batches. Use as a base for pasta sauces and soups.

The Matzo Project

$7.00+

Nekahama Ceremonial Grade Matcha

$49.00

Elephant Friendly Tea

$22.00

Immunity One Tea

$29.00

Sweet Clarity Tea

$29.00

Single Origin Coffee

$16.00

Espresso Blend Coffee

$16.00

Decaf Coffee

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Isle of Us is a marketplace and café offering healthful made-to-order, prepared foods and pantry provisions produced from locally sourced ingredients, along with a curated selection of home goods

1481 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10028

Directions

