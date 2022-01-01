Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Islla St. Brewing

306 Reviews

11911 Crosswinds Way

San Antonio, TX 78233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

16 oz Cans

Passing the Mantle 16oz 2PK Profits benefitting the Jackie Robinson Foundation

Passing the Mantle 16oz 2PK Profits benefitting the Jackie Robinson Foundation

$18.00

The Dark Mark 22oz Bomber Bottle single

$22.00

Big Rojo Big Red Soda Berliner 4pk

$24.00

Charanga 4pk

$22.00

Concha La Flor 2pk

$22.00

Suavecito 4pk

$26.00

Baila Zesta Cucumbia 4pk

$18.00

Rojo Keg

$125.00

Suavecitov1\6

$125.00

Suaveciton1\6 Keg

$160.00

Baila Zesta Cucumbia

$125.00

Baila Zesta Cucumbia 1\6 Slim

$125.00

Rojo Chico 4pk

$16.00

Thicky Martin

$12.00

2 Pck Medusa

$14.00

2 Pck Haze Baby

$13.00

16 Oz

$8.00

Retail

Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Dark Side of the Brew

Dark Side of the Brew COGS

$7,500.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markFast Service
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come support local while you can! ¡Salud!

Website

Location

11911 Crosswinds Way, San Antonio, TX 78233

Directions

Gallery
Islla St. Brewing image
Islla St. Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage - Roanoke
orange star4.0 • 10
6 Old Whitmore Ave Roanoke, VA 24016
View restaurantnext
Three Notch'd Brewing Comapny - Roanoke
orange star4.4 • 185
24 Campbell Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Big Lick Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 315
409 salem ave SW Roanoke, VA 24016
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston