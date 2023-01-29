Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iso Iso Ramen & Boba

402 Oberlin Road STE 120

Raleigh, NC 27612

Appetizers

Crispy chicken tenders (thighs) coated with our special house seasoning
Gyoza (6)

Gyoza (6)

$7.75

Mouthwatering Japanese deep-fried dumplings with a savory chicken filling

Takoyaki (6)

Takoyaki (6)

$8.99

A fried, savory Japanese wheat ball filled flour, egg, and octopus chunks topped with eel sauce, Japanese mayo, and bonito flakes

Karaage Chicken (6)

Karaage Chicken (6)

$8.99

Crispy chicken tenders (thighs) coated with our special house seasoning

Ika Gesso

Ika Gesso

$7.75

Fried squid coated with our seasoned house batter and topped with dry chili seasoning

Chashu Bun (2)

Chashu Bun (2)

$9.99

Steamed bun stuffed with tender, Japanese-style BBQ pork belly, cucumber, spring mix, and a sweet and savory sauce

Edamame

$6.99

Rice

$2.99

Ramen

A simplified version of Shoyu Ramen that comes with only shredded chicken
Iso Iso Ramen

Iso Iso Ramen

$14.99

Our signature Iso Iso Ramen! A spicy creamy chicken broth that comes with a hot kick! Topped with our spiced ground beef, a marinated egg*, scallions, and red onions *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.99

A smooth, creamy, and rich pork broth garnished with Japanese pork belly chashu, a marinated egg*, scallions, and red onions *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Black Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.99

Our creamy Tonkotsu ramen infused with the essences of a delicious black garlic oil. If you want another dimension of flavor with our Tonkotsu, this is the way to go. Topped with Japanese pork belly chashu, a marinated egg*, scallions, and red onions *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$14.99

A soy-based, creamy chicken broth topped with braised beef, a marinated egg*, red onions, scallions, and crispy onions *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Vegetarian Ramen

$12.99

Our house special vegetarian ramen! Comes with spinach, scallions, red onions, inari, crispy onions, and corn in our homemade vegetarian broth!

Kids Shoyu Ramen

$10.99

A simplified version of Shoyu Ramen that comes with only shredded chicken.

Boba Teas

Delectable sweet drink desserts ranging from our creamy milk teas to refreshing fruit teas and fruit tea slushes
Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea

$6.75Out of stock

Includes boba

Classic Milk Black Tea

Classic Milk Black Tea

$5.75Out of stock
Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.75Out of stock
Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.75Out of stock

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.75Out of stock

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.75
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.75
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.75

Mango Milk Tea

$5.75
Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.75

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.75
Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$5.75Out of stock

Mango Tea

$5.75Out of stock
Passionfruit Tea

Passionfruit Tea

$5.75Out of stock

Peach Tea

$5.75Out of stock
Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$5.75Out of stock

Wintermelon Tea

$5.75Out of stock

Pineapple Tea

$5.75Out of stock
Orange Tea

Orange Tea

$5.75Out of stock

Black Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Jasmine Green Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Oolong Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Fountain Drink

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Extra Add On

Kaedama (Extra Noodles)

$3.00

Kaedama (Extra Soup)

$3.00

Pork Chasu

$4.00

Braised Beef

$3.50

Spicy Ground Beef

$3.50

Ajimata (Whole Egg)

$2.50

Sliced Cabbage

$2.00

Imitation Crab

$2.00

Naruto

$1.50

Bamboo Shoots

$1.50

Crispy Onions

$1.00

Nori (Seaweed Sheets)

$1.00

Jalapeno

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mouthwatering and unique Ramen options from our house special spicy Iso Iso Ramen and Black Tonkotsu to delicious and sweet Boba Teas with overall chill vibes

402 Oberlin Road STE 120, Raleigh, NC 27612

