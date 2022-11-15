Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Clemson

No reviews yet

13424 Clemson Blvd (Hartwell Village Shopping Center)

Clemson, SC 29678

Order Again

Popular Items

Iso Iso Ramen
Shoyu Ramen
Gyoza (6)

Appetizers

Gyoza (6)

Gyoza (6)

$6.75

Mouthwatering Japanese deep-fried dumplings with a savory chicken filling

Takoyaki (6)

Takoyaki (6)

$7.99

A fried, savory Japanese wheat ball filled flour, egg, and octopus chunks topped with Japanese mayo, takoyaki sauce, and bonito flakes

Karaage Chicken (6)

Karaage Chicken (6)

$7.99

Crispy chicken tenders (thighs) coated with our house panko

Ika Gesso

Ika Gesso

$6.75

Fried squid coated with our seasoned house batter and topped with dry chili seasoning

Ramen

Iso Iso Ramen

Iso Iso Ramen

$12.99

Our signature Iso Iso Ramen! A spicy creamy chicken broth that comes with a hot kick! Topped with our spiced ground beef, a marinated egg, scallions, and red onions

Isobel's Chicken Ramen

Isobel's Chicken Ramen

$12.99

Shredded Chicken, Bamboo Shoots, Marinated Egg, Fish Cake, Corn, Scallions, and Red Onion, in a Creamy, Chicken Broth with Curly Noodles

Black Tonkotsu Ramen

Black Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.99

Our creamy Tonkotsu ramen infused with the essences of a delicious black garlic oil. If you want another dimension of flavor with our Tonkotsu, this is the way to go. Topped with Japanese pork belly chashu, a marinated egg*, scallions, red onions, and Itokiri Togarashi (shredded chili pepper) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.99

A smooth, creamy, and rich pork broth garnished with Japanese pork belly chashu, a marinated egg*, scallions, red onions, and Itokiri Togarashi (shredded chili pepper) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$12.99

A soy-based, creamy chicken broth topped with braised beef, a marinated egg*, red onions, scallions, and crispy onions *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Vegetarian Ramen

Vegetarian Ramen

$11.99

Our House Special Vegetarian Ramen! Comes with Spinach, Scallions, Red Onion, Inari, Crispy Onions, and Corn in our homemade Vegetarian Broth!

Kids Shoyu Ramen

Kids Shoyu Ramen

$9.99

A simplified version of Shoyu Ramen that comes with only shredded chicken.

Rice Bowls

Iso Iso Rice Bowl

Iso Iso Rice Bowl

$10.99

Spicy Ground Beef served with Steamed Rice and Sushi Ginger, Sweet Corn, Green Onion, Edamame, Sliced Cabbage, Red Onion, Crispy Onions, and Half an Egg

Chicken Rice Bowl

Chicken Rice Bowl

$10.99

Shredded Chicken served with Steamed Rice and Sushi Ginger, Sweet Corn, Green Onion, Edamame, Sliced Cabbage, Red Onion, Crispy Onions, and Half an Egg

Extra Entree Add-Ons

Kaedama! (Extra Noodles)
$3.00

Kaedama! (Extra Noodles)

$3.00
Kaedama! (Extra Ramen Broth)
$3.00

Kaedama! (Extra Ramen Broth)

$3.00
Extra Rice

Extra Rice

$3.00

Pork Chashu

$3.50

Braised Beef

$3.00Out of stock

Spicy Ground Beef

$3.00Out of stock

Shredded Chicken

$3.00Out of stock

Ajitama (Whole Egg)

$2.00Out of stock

Sliced Cabbage

$1.50Out of stock

Imitation Crab

$1.50Out of stock

Naruto (Japanese fish cake)

$1.00Out of stock

Bamboo Shoots

$1.00Out of stock

Crispy Onions

$0.50Out of stock

Nori (Seaweed Sheet)

$0.50Out of stock

Jalapeno

$0.50Out of stock

Boba Teas

Delectable sweet drink desserts ranging from our creamy milk teas to refreshing fruit teas and fruit tea slushes
Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea

$6.75Out of stock

Includes boba

Classic Milk Black Tea
$5.75

Classic Milk Black Tea

$5.75
Jasmine Milk Tea
$5.75

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.75
Coffee Milk Tea
$5.75

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.75
Taro Milk Tea
$5.75

Taro Milk Tea

$5.75
Matcha Milk Tea
$5.75

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.75
Strawberry Milk Tea
$5.75

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.75
Honeydew Milk Tea
$5.75

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.75
Wintermelon Milk Tea
$5.75

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.75
Mango Milk Tea
$5.75

Mango Milk Tea

$5.75
Oolong Milk Tea
$5.75

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.75
Strawberry Tea
$5.75

Strawberry Tea

$5.75
Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$5.75
Passionfruit Tea
$5.75

Passionfruit Tea

$5.75
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$5.75
Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$5.75
Wintermelon Tea
$5.75

Wintermelon Tea

$5.75
Pineapple Tea
$5.75

Pineapple Tea

$5.75
Orange Tea

Orange Tea

$5.75
Strawberry Slush
$5.75

Strawberry Slush

$5.75
Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$5.75
Peach Slush

Peach Slush

$5.75
Passionfruit Slush
$5.75

Passionfruit Slush

$5.75
Lychee Slush
$5.75

Lychee Slush

$5.75
Honeydew Slush
$5.75

Honeydew Slush

$5.75
Orange Slush
$5.75

Orange Slush

$5.75
Pineapple Slush
$5.75

Pineapple Slush

$5.75

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Please grab a glass cup in front for a fountain drink (Dr. Pepper, Fanta Orange, Powerade Blue, Minute Maid Lemonade, Coke (Zero Sugar), Sprite, Diet Coke, Coke (Original)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Mouthwatering and unique Ramen options from our house special spicy Iso Iso Ramen and Black Tonkotsu to delicious and sweet Boba Teas with overall chill vibes

