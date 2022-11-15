Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Clemson
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Mouthwatering and unique Ramen options from our house special spicy Iso Iso Ramen and Black Tonkotsu to delicious and sweet Boba Teas with overall chill vibes
Location
13424 Clemson Blvd (Hartwell Village Shopping Center), Clemson, SC 29678
