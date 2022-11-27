Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL

No reviews yet

11105 San Jose Blvd

Jacksonville, FL 32223

Appetizers

Gyoza (6)

Gyoza (6)

$7.99

Mouthwatering Japanese deep-fried dumplings with a savory chicken filling

Takoyaki (5)

Takoyaki (5)

$7.99

A fried, savory Japanese wheat ball filled flour, egg, and octopus chunks topped with Japanese mayo, takoyaki sauce, and bonito flakes

Karaage Chicken

Karaage Chicken

$7.99
Edamame

Edamame

$5.99

Japanese soybean peas seasoned lightly with salt

Ika Gesso

Ika Gesso

$6.99

Fried squid coated with our seasoned house batter and topped with dry chili seasoning

Shrimp Tempura(5)

Shrimp Tempura(5)

$7.99

Ramen

Iso Iso Ramen

Iso Iso Ramen

$13.99

Our signature Iso Iso Ramen! A spicy creamy chicken broth that comes with a hot kick! Topped with our spiced ground beef, a marinated egg, naruto, corn, scallions, red onions, and sesame seeds.

Black Tonkotsu Ramen

Black Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.99

Our creamy Tonkotsu ramen infused with the essences of a delicious black garlic oil. If you want another dimension of flavor with our Tonkotsu, this is the way to go. Topped with Japanese pork belly Chashu, a marinated egg*, black garlic oil, bamboo shoots, corn, scallions, and red onions. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.99

A smooth, creamy, and rich pork broth garnished with Japanese pork belly Chashu, a marinated egg*, Naruto, scallions, bamboo shoots, corn, and red onions. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$13.99

A soy-based, creamy chicken broth topped with Braised beef, a marinated egg*,Naruto( fish cake), corn, red onions, scallions, and crispy onions *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Miso Chicken Ramen

Miso Chicken Ramen

$13.99

Chicken Chashu, Fish Cake Corn, Marinated Egg, Scallion And Red Onion in Chicken Broth With Curly Noodles.

Vegetarian Ramen

Vegetarian Ramen

$12.99

Our House Special Vegetarian Ramen! Comes with Spinach, Scallions, Red Onion, Inari(Seasoned Fried Bean Curd), Crispy Onions, and Corn in our homemade Vegetarian Broth!

Kids Shoyu Ramen

Kids Shoyu Ramen

$9.99

A simplified version of Shoyu Ramen that comes with only shredded chicken and sliced Naruto(Fish Cake).

Rice Bowls

Iso Iso Rice Bowl

Iso Iso Rice Bowl

$10.99

Spiced Ground Beef served with Steamed Rice and Sushi Ginger, Sweet Corn, Green Onion, Edamame, Red Onion, Crispy Onions, and Half an Egg Marinated.

Chicken Chashu Rice Bowl

Chicken Chashu Rice Bowl

$10.99

Sliced Chicken served with Steamed Rice and Sushi Ginger, Sweet Corn, Green Onion, Edamame, Red Onion, Crispy Onions, and Half an Egg Marinated.

Pork Chashu Rice Bowl

Pork Chashu Rice Bowl

$10.99
Veggie Rice Bowl

Veggie Rice Bowl

$9.99

Sliced Inari(Seasoned Fried Bean Curd) served with Steamed Rice and Sushi Ginger, Sweet Corn, Green Onion, Edamame, Red Onion and Crispy Onions.

Boba Teas

Delectable sweet drink desserts ranging from our creamy milk teas to refreshing fruit teas and fruit tea slushes
Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea

$6.25

Includes boba

Classic Milk Black Tea

Classic Milk Black Tea

$6.25
Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.25
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$6.25
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.25
Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.25
Wintermelon Milk Tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$6.25
Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$6.25
Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$6.25
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$6.25
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.25 Out of stock
Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$6.25 Out of stock
Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$6.25
Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$6.25
Passionfruit Tea

Passionfruit Tea

$6.25

Peach Tea

$6.25
Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$6.25
Wintermelon Tea

Wintermelon Tea

$6.25
Pineapple Tea

Pineapple Tea

$6.25
Orange Tea

Orange Tea

$6.25
Strawberry Slush

Strawberry Slush

$6.25
Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$6.25
Peach Slush

Peach Slush

$6.25
Passionfruit Slush

Passionfruit Slush

$6.25
Lychee Slush

Lychee Slush

$6.25
Honeydew Slush

Honeydew Slush

$6.25
Orange Slush

Orange Slush

$6.25
Pineapple Slush

Pineapple Slush

$6.25

Extra Entree Add-Ons

Kaedama! (Extra Noodles)

Kaedama! (Extra Noodles)

$3.00
Kaedama! (Extra Ramen Broth)

Kaedama! (Extra Ramen Broth)

$3.00
Extra Rice

Extra Rice

$3.00
Chicken Chashu

Chicken Chashu

$4.00
Pork Chashu

Pork Chashu

$4.00
Braised Beef

Braised Beef

$3.00
Spicy Ground Beef

Spicy Ground Beef

$3.00
Ajitama (Whole Egg)

Ajitama (Whole Egg)

$2.00
Sliced Cabbage

Sliced Cabbage

$2.00
Imitation Crab

Imitation Crab

$2.00
Naruto (Japanese fish cake2)

Naruto (Japanese fish cake2)

$1.00
Bamboo Shoots

Bamboo Shoots

$1.00
Crispy Onions

Crispy Onions

$1.00
Nori (Seaweed Sheet2)

Nori (Seaweed Sheet2)

$1.00
Jalapeno

Jalapeno

$1.00

Sauces

Iso Iso Sauce

Iso Iso Sauce

$0.50
Takoyaki Sauce

Takoyaki Sauce

$0.50
Sweet Thai Chili

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50
Hot Chili Oil

Hot Chili Oil

$0.50
Japanese Mayo

Japanese Mayo

$0.50
Sriracha

Sriracha

$0.50
Wasabi

Wasabi

$0.50

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Please grab a glass cup in front for a fountain drink (Dr. Pepper, Fanta Orange, Powerade Blue, Minute Maid Lemonade, Coke (Zero Sugar), Sprite, Diet Coke, Coke (Original)

Hot GreenTea

Hot GreenTea

$1.50
Hot BlackTea

Hot BlackTea

$1.50
Hot OolongTea

Hot OolongTea

$1.50

Appetizers

Gyoza (6)

Gyoza (6)

$7.43

Mouthwatering Japanese deep-fried dumplings with a savory chicken filling

Ika Gesso

Ika Gesso

$7.43

Fried squid coated with our seasoned house batter and topped with dry chili seasoning

Takoyaki (5)

Takoyaki (5)

$7.69

A fried, savory Japanese wheat ball filled flour, egg, and octopus chunks topped with Japanese mayo, takoyaki sauce, and bonito flakes

Karaage Chicken

Karaage Chicken

$8.79

Crispy chicken tenders (thighs) coated with our house panko topped with our sweet and savory katsu sauce

Chashi Bun (1)

Chashi Bun (1)

$4.95 Out of stock

Steamed bun stuffed with tender, Japanese-style BBQ pork belly, cucumber, spring mix, and a sweet and savory sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$6.59

Japanese soybean peas seasoned lightly with salt



Katsu Fish

$7.69

Tilapia coated with our seasoned house batter, pressed with panko, and fried for extra crispness

Ramen

Iso Iso Ramen (Spicy)

Iso Iso Ramen (Spicy)

$14.29

Our signature Iso Iso Ramen! A creamy chicken broth that comes with a kick! Topped with our spiced ground beef, a marinated egg*, scallions, and red onions *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$14.29

A soy-based, creamy chicken broth topped with braised beef, a marinated egg*, red onions, scallions, and crispy onions *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Shio Ramen

Shio Ramen

$14.29

A salt-based, creamy chicken broth topped with fried katsu chicken, a marinated egg*, bok choy, scallions, red onions, and corn *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.29

A smooth, creamy, and rich pork broth garnished with Japanese pork belly chashu, a marinated egg*, scallions, red onions, and Itokiri Togarashi (shredded chili pepper) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Iso Tofu Ramen

Iso Tofu Ramen

$15.39

Fusion ramen at its best! A popular Chinese staple fused with essences of a hearty ramen bowl. A creamy chicken broth topped with fried tofu, spicy ground beef, a marinated egg*, scallions, and shichimi pepper flakes *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Rice Bowls

Iso Iso Bowl

Iso Iso Bowl

$10.99

Spiced ground beef served with steamed rice, bok choy, corn, half an egg*, edamame, scallions, and crispy onions *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Iso Tofu Bowl

Iso Tofu Bowl

$12.09

Chinese-inspired house style tofu and ground beef paired with scallions served on a bed of white rice

Poke Bowl

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Poke Bowl (1 protein)

$12.09Out of stock

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Poke Bowl (2 protein)

$14.29Out of stock

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Extra Ramen Add-Ons

Spicy Ground Beef

Spicy Ground Beef

$3.30
Braised Beef

Braised Beef

$3.30
Pork Chashu

Pork Chashu

$3.85
Jalapeno

Jalapeno

$3.30
Ajitama (Whole Egg)

Ajitama (Whole Egg)

$2.20
Sliced Cabbage

Sliced Cabbage

$1.65
Crispy Onions

Crispy Onions

$0.55
Corn

Corn

$0.55

Garlic

$0.55
Scallions

Scallions

$1.10
Naruto (Japanese fish cake2)

Naruto (Japanese fish cake2)

$0.55
Nori (Seaweed Sheet2)

Nori (Seaweed Sheet2)

$0.55
Bamboo Shoots

Bamboo Shoots

$1.10
Kaedama! (Extra Noodles)

Kaedama! (Extra Noodles)

$3.30

Extra Broth (Tonkotsu)

$3.30
Chili Oil

Chili Oil

$0.55
Chicken Chashu

Chicken Chashu

$3.00

Kid's Meal

Kid's Shoyu Ramen

$9.89

Shoyu Ramen Topped with Katsu Chicken, Corn, and Half an Egg* *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Desserts

mochi icecream

$2.75Out of stock

Drinks

Coke Product

Coke Product

$2.19

If you order soda, please let our cashier or someone up front know so we can get you your cup!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Ramen & Boba

Location

11105 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

