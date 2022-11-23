Ispalina 5800 N Federal Hwy
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mediterranean seafood and steaks
Location
5800 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487
