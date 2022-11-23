Main picView gallery

Ispalina 5800 N Federal Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

5800 N Federal Hwy

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Order Again

Alcohol

Open Liquor

Basil Smash

$12.00

Daikiri

$12.00

bloody mary

$12.00

Russian Sour

$12.00

Grand Lychee

$12.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

Porno martini

$13.00

vodka

$10.00

Rum

$10.00

tequila

$10.00

Beers

Corona

$5.50

Ip Ely Space dust

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Cyclope Blonde

$6.50

Cyclope Red

$6.50

Bubbles

Moet Chandon

$130.00

Rose Moet Chandon

$140.00

Split Prosecco Zonin

$13.00

Prosecco Zonin

$45.00

Desserts and Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Affogato al Caffe

$9.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.50

Americano

$3.00

Decaf Americano

$3.50

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate ice cream

$8.00

vanilla ice cream

$8.00

kids Menu

mac cheese

$9.00

penne tomato

$9.00

penne and butter

$9.00

chicken finger

$9.00

Meat

Ribeye

$40.00

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Burger

$22.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken Orange

$20.00

Short Ribs

$33.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Ice Te

$3.00

Pellegrino Btl

$5.50

Panna Btl

$4.50

Pellegrino Btl (Copy)

$5.50

Pasta and Risotto

Chicken Fettucine

$22.00

Spinach Ravioli

$24.00

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$19.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

Shrimp Risotto

$24.00

Porcini Risotto

$22.00

Shrimp Arrabbiata Linguine

$26.00

Linguine Bella Donna

$22.00

Raw

Beef Carpaccio

$17.00

Tuna Tartar

$17.00

Red Wine By the Glass

GL PN Meiomi

$12.00

GL PN Erath

$14.00

GL Merlot Cartlidge

$12.00

GL Cab Silver palm

$12.00

GL Cab Oberon

$14.00

GL Chianti

$12.00

GL Malbec

$13.00

GL Sangria

$11.00

Red wines

Pinot Noir Meiomi

$45.00

Pinot Noir La Crema

$50.00

Pinot Noir The Prisoner

$84.00

Merlot Cartlidge

$45.00

Merlot Decoy

$58.00

Cabernet Silver palm

$45.00

Cabernet Oberon

$50.00

Cabernet Austin Hope

$65.00

Cabernet Decoy

$70.00

Cabernet The prisoner

$90.00

Cabernet Stag' s

$170.00

Cabernet Caymus

$200.00

Chianti Ruffino

$45.00

Amarone Valpolicella

$130.00

Brunello Montalcino

$110.00

Malbec Alta vista

$48.00

Salads

Burrata salad

$16.00

Seared Tuna salad

$22.00

Classic Caesar salad

Beet salad

$15.00

Pesto Chicken salad

$23.00

House salad with bistro steak

Greek Salad

$18.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Seafood

Red Snapper

$32.00

Salmon

$26.00

Mussels

$23.00

Sides / Add

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Side of Asparagus

$8.00

Side Mashed Potato

$5.00

Side Spinach

$5.00

Side of Vegy

$6.00

Burrata

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Specials

Oyster 1|2 Dz

$16.00

Oyster 1 Dz

$32.00

Rockefeller Oyster

$16.00

Starters

Hummus

$9.00

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Ispalina Fish Ball

$16.00

Prosciutto and Melon

$17.00

Bruschetta

$17.00

Shrimp Bait

$18.00

Vegetarian

Cauliflower Steak

$17.00

Eggplant

$17.00

White wine

Pinot Grigio Bollini

$40.00

Pinot Gris Acrobat

$45.00

Pinot Grigio Jerman

$55.00

Chardonnay Russian river

$50.00

Chardonnay The Critic

$60.00

Chardonnay Stag s Leap

$68.00

Rose whispering angel

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc White Heaven

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc Invio Sip

$55.00

Riesling Black Girl

$45.00

Gavi Di Gavi La Scolca

$98.00

White wine by the glass

GL Bollini PG

$12.00

GL Jerman PG

$14.00

GL Russian River CH

$12.00

GL The Critic CH

$14.00

GL Whispering Angel Rose

$14.00

GL Sauvignon Invio Sip SA

$14.00

GL Sauvignon Heaven SA

$12.00

GL Black Girl RI

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mediterranean seafood and steaks

Location

5800 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

