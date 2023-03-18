  • Home
  • /
  • Gaithersburg
  • /
  • ISAAC'S Poultry Market - Quince Orchard - 12163 Darnestown Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

ISAAC'S Poultry Market - Quince Orchard 12163 Darnestown Road

review star

No reviews yet

12163 Darnestown Road

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


main

whole roasted chicken

$20.25

Coleman Farms all natural chicken, roasted with Isaac’s specialty seasoning and za’atar.

1/4 roasted chicken

$5.10

Coleman Farms all natural chicken, roasted with Isaac’s specialty seasoning and za’atar. Order a ¼ white or ¼ dark meat.

1/2 roasted chicken

$10.20

Coleman Farms all natural chicken, roasted with Isaac’s specialty seasoning and za’atar.

4 tenders

$7.55

Coleman Farms chicken tenders seasoned and fried

8 tenders

$13.25

Coleman Farms chicken tenders seasoned and fried

3 whole wings

$5.25

Coleman Farms seasoned and fried whole wings. Order plain or tossed with honey butter or buffalo sauce

6 whole wings

$9.25

Coleman Farms seasoned and fried whole wings. Order plain or tossed with honey butter or buffalo sauce

9 whole wings

$12.25

Coleman Farms seasoned and fried whole wings. Order plain or tossed with honey butter or buffalo sauce

chicken salad - small

$6.55

hand pulled roasted chicken lightly tossed in mayo with celery, & red onions.

chicken salad - large

$13.25

hand pulled roasted chicken lightly tossed in mayo with celery, & red onions.

family

roasted chicken - FAMILY

$36.25

One whole, Coleman Farms chicken, roasted with Isaac’s specialty seasoning and za’atar. Family meal comes with a choice of 3 large sides.

12 whole wings - FAMILY

$36.25

Coleman Farms seasoned and fried whole wings. Order plain or tossed with honey butter or buffalo sauce. 12 pieces. Family meal comes with choice of 3 large sides.

sands

ISAAC'S sand

$11.25

Fried chicken breast with Isaac’s sauce, crunchy dill pickles, and broccoli slaw on sliced and toasted potato bread.

buffalo sand

$11.25

Fried chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce, served with pickled carrots, crunchy dill pickles, and blackened ranch on toasted potato bread.

honey butter sand

$11.25

Fried chicken breast dipped in house-made honey butter, Isaac’s sauce, crunchy dill pickles and toasted potato bread.

bbbq sand

$11.25

Fried chicken breast with barbeque sauce, thick-cut bacon, and cheddar cheese on toasted potato bread.

bbq pulled sand - open face

$11.25

Pulled roasted chicken tossed in barbeque sauce, served with crunchy dill pickles and broccoli slaw, on one slice of toasted potato bread.

chicken salad sand

$10.85

hand pulled roasted chicken lightly tossed in mayo with celery, & red onions. served with pickles & mixed greens on toasted potato bread

greens

buffalo crunch

$15.65

Mixed greens topped with black beans, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and crushed jalapeno pretzels. Served with house made smoked paprika vinaigrette. Choice of grilled or fried buffalo chicken.

caesar

$15.65

Mixed greens topped with house-made tomato soup croutons, shaved parmesan and house-made caesar dressing. Choice of fried or grilled chicken breast.

chopped

$15.65

Mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, red pepper, chickpeas and feta. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette. Choice of fried or grilled chicken breast.

cobb

$15.65

Mixed greens, topped with diced tomato, red onion, bacon, and a crumbled hard boiled egg. Served with house-made blackened ranch dressing. Choice of fried or grilled chicken breast.

quinoa

$15.65

Mixed greens topped with quinoa, edamame, asparagus, feta, and fresh tarragon. Served with house-made buttermilk vinaigrette. Choice of fried or grilled chicken breast.

side

fries - small side

$4.75

Thick cut french fries tossed in salt and pepper.

mac n cheese - small side

$4.75

House-made five cheese mac n’ cheese.

roasted veggies - small side

$4.75

Seasonal mix: roasted brussel sprouts and cauliflower tossed with olive oil, salt, and za’atar.

rice & black beans - small side

$4.75

Basmati rice with cilantro, lime, salt, and black beans

broccoli slaw - small side

$4.75

Shredded broccoli slaw, cabbage, carrots, kale, and brussel sprouts, tossed in southern slaw dressing.

roasted street corn salad - small side

$4.75

Roasted corn tossed with red onion, cilantro, lime, and feta. Served cold

fries - large side

$6.95

Thick cut french fries tossed in salt and pepper.

mac n cheese - large side

$6.95

House-made five cheese mac n’ cheese.

roasted veggies - large side

$6.95

Seasonal mix: roasted brussel sprouts and cauliflower tossed with olive oil, salt, and za’atar.

rice & black beans - large side

$6.95

Basmati rice with cilantro, lime, salt, and black beans

broccoli slaw - large side

$6.95

Shredded broccoli slaw, cabbage, carrots, kale, and brussel sprouts, tossed in southern slaw dressing.

roasted street corn salad - large side

$6.95

Roasted corn tossed with red onion, cilantro, lime, and feta. Served cold

na bev

coke

$3.95

diet coke

$3.95

sprite

$3.95

boylan cane cola

$3.95

boylan ginger ale

$3.95

boylan orange soda

$3.95

boylan black cherry

$3.95

liquid death water

$3.95

liquid death sparkling water

$3.95

unsweetened iced tea

$3.05

lemonade

$3.05

pineapple apple basil

$3.05

extra

cornbread

$1.95

s'mores fudge

$3.25Out of stock

rice crispy

$3.25

lemon lime slushy

$3.75

strawberry slushy

$3.75

frozen chocolate custard

$3.95

frozen banana pudding custard

$3.95

swirl frozen custard

$3.95

sauce

ISAAC'S sauce

honey mustard

blackened ranch

MUMBOish

hot n honey

BBQ

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Fast Casual Restaurant

Location

12163 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Euphoria Kitchen MD
orange starNo Reviews
304 Main St Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Bobapop Tea Bar - Kentlands
orange starNo Reviews
312 Main St Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
The Grilled Oyster Co. - Kentlands
orange starNo Reviews
200 Main Street Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Ranken Noodle House - Kentlands Square
orange starNo Reviews
133 Commerce Square Pl Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
KENAKI Sushi Counter
orange starNo Reviews
706 Center Point Way Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Berries & Bowls
orange star4.9 • 381
120 Market St Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gaithersburg

The Melting Pot - Gaithersburg MD
orange star4.3 • 2,337
9021 Gaither Rd Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879
orange star4.3 • 2,221
239 Spectrum Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurantnext
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
orange star4.4 • 1,384
2 E Diamond Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Classic Bakery - Gaithersburg
orange star4.4 • 1,081
9204 Gaither Road Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
La Vina Mexican Grill
orange star4.7 • 987
16533 S Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Island Pride Oasis
orange star4.4 • 936
617 South Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gaithersburg
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston