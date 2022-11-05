Restaurant header imageView gallery

Isshin Ramen & Boba

21 Reviews

$$

6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Crabmeat Cheese Wonton
Spicy Miso Ramen

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.95

Boiled and lightly salted soybeans in shell.

Seaweed Salad

$7.45

Crunchy ocean seaweed salad with sesame.

Crispy Tofu

$6.45

Fried tofu with sweet and chili sauce.

Vegetable Spring Roll

$6.95

Wok-fried vegetable spring roll with sweet and chili sauce.

Gyoza

$7.45

Six fried Japanese pork and chicken pot-stickers with ponzu sauce.

Chicken Karaage

$10.95

Japanese fried chicken with spicy mayo.

Takoyaki

$10.95

Eight fried wheat batter balls with diced octopus topped with takoyaki sauce, mayo and banito flakes.

Calamari

$11.45Out of stock

Deep fried squid rings with spicy mayo.

Breaded Shrimp

$9.95

Five breaded deep-fried shrimps with ponzu sauce.

Crabmeat Cheese Wonton

$7.45

Six deep fried crabmeat cheese wontons with sweet and chili sauce.

Jumbo Shrimp Shu Mai

$7.95

Four steamed shrimp dumplings with ponzu sauce.

Cucumber Salad

$6.45

Fresh cucumber mixed with sweet & sour sauce and green onion.

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.95

Japanese thick wavy noodle in a rich, cloudy white broth, served with chashu pork, soft boiled egg, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, shredded mushroom, dried seaweed, sesame and scallions.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$15.95

Japanese thick wavy noodle in a rich, soy pork bone broth, served with crispy, juicy Japanese deep-fried chicken or tempura shrimp, soft boiled egg, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, shredded mushroom, dried seaweed, sesame and scallions.

Tan Tan Ramen

Tan Tan Ramen

$16.45

Scallions, ground beef stir-fried with hot chilies and sesame sauce served with soft boiled egg over a bed of Japanese thick wavy noodle.

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.95

Japanese thick wavy noodle in a rich, spicy miso broth, served with chashu pork, soft boiled egg, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, shredded mushroom, dried seaweed, sesame and scallions.

Crispy Tofu Ramen

Crispy Tofu Ramen

$14.45

Japanese thick wavy noodle in a rich broth, served with tofu, soft boiled egg, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, shredded mushroom, dried seaweed, sesame and scallions.

Build Your Ramen

$15.95

Japanese ramen in your choice of broth served with your choice of protein, soft boiled egg, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, shredded mushroom, seaweed, sesame, and scallions.

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$15.95Out of stock

Japanese thick wavy noodle in a rich chicken broth, served with chashu chicken breast, soft boiled egg, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, shredded mushroom, dried seaweed, sesame and scallions.

Rice Bowl

Classic Poke Bowl

Classic Poke Bowl

$16.95

Salmon, tuna, avocado, crispy fried onion, lettuce, sesame and sushi rice, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Hawaii Poke Bowl

Hawaii Poke Bowl

$17.95

Salmon, tuna, seaweed salad, crab stick, avocado, sesame and sushi rice, served with poke sauce.

Gyudon Beef Bowl

Gyudon Beef Bowl

$17.45

A bowl of steamed rice topped with thinly sliced beef, tender onion and sunny-side up egg. Simmered in a sweet and savory dashi broth seasoned with soy sauce and mirin.

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$19.95

BBQ eel over a bed of steamed white rice with Avocado and Tamago.

Tantan Beef Bowl (Spicy)

$16.45

A bowl of steamed rice topped with cucumber, scallions, ground beef stir-fried with hot chilies, soft boiled egg and sesame sauce. Red ginger on side.

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.75

Two pieces.

Ice Cream

$5.45

Two scoops.

New York Cheesecake

$5.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.95

Fresh Tea

Boba is not included.

Sweet Green Tea

$5.25

Sweet Black Tea

$5.25
Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$5.45

Mango Tea

$5.45

Rose Tea

$5.45

Peach Tea

$5.45

Honeydew Tea

$5.45

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.45

Milk Tea

Boba is not included.
Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$5.45
Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.45
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.95
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.95
Caramel Milk Tea

Caramel Milk Tea

$5.95
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.95

Mango Milk Tea

$5.95
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.25
Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$5.95

Peach Milk Tea

$5.95

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.95

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

$5.95
Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$6.75
Mango Matcha Milk Tea

Mango Matcha Milk Tea

$6.75

Pineapple Milk Tea

$5.95

Smoothie

Boba is not included.

Blended Thai Tea

$5.95

Oreo Smoothie

$5.95

Taro Smoothie

$5.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.95
Matcha Smoothie

Matcha Smoothie

$5.95

Peach Smoothie

$5.95

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.95
Passion Fruit Smoothie

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.95

Avocado Milkshake

$6.95

Mocha Smoothie

$5.95

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.95

Coconut Smoothie

$5.95

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.95

Soda

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Strawberry Ramune

Strawberry Ramune

$4.00

Original Ramune

$4.00

Water

VOSS Bottle Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Directions

