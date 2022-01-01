Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Istanbul Grill California 18010 Newhope St Unit D

3,796 Reviews

$$

18010 Newhope St Unit D

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Lunch Special

Chicken Kebab (L)

$13.99

It comes with rice pilaf (with orzo) and seasonal fresh vegetables (Celeries, carrots, zucchinis, green beans and onions).

Chicken Adana (L)

$13.99

It comes with rice pilaf (with orzo) and seasonal fresh vegetables (Celeries, carrots, zucchinis, green beans and onions).

Adana (L)

$13.99

It comes with rice pilaf (with orzo) and seasonal fresh vegetables (Celeries, carrots, zucchinis, green beans and onions).

Doner (L)

$13.99

It comes with rice pilaf (with orzo) and seasonal fresh vegetables (Celeries, carrots, zucchinis, green beans and onions).

Kofte (L)

$13.99

It comes with rice pilaf (with orzo) and seasonal fresh vegetables (Celeries, carrots, zucchinis, green beans and onions).

Ribeye Steak (L)

$13.99

It comes with rice pilaf (with orzo) and seasonal fresh vegetables (Celeries, carrots, zucchinis, green beans and onions).

Okra Stew (L)

$13.99

It comes with rice pilaf (with orzo) and seasonal fresh vegetables (Celeries, carrots, zucchinis, green beans and onions).

Okra Stew with Lamb (L)

$13.99

It comes with rice pilaf (with orzo) and seasonal fresh vegetables (Celeries, carrots, zucchinis, green beans and onions).

Creamy Chicken Saute (L)

$13.99

It comes with rice pilaf (with orzo) and seasonal fresh vegetables (Celeries, carrots, zucchinis, green beans and onions).

Falafel (L)

$13.99

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Ayran

$3.99

Salgam

$3.99

Hot Teapot

$9.99

Apple Tea

$2.99

Turkish Coffee

$2.99

Hot Water

Appetizers

Hummus

$6.99

Ezme

$7.99

Babaganoush

$6.99

Dolmas

$6.99

Labne

$6.99

Appetizer Sampler

$27.99

Cheese Rolls

$9.99

Falafel

$9.99

Salads & Soups

Green Salad

$9.99

Shepherd Salad

$10.99

Arugula Salad

$13.99

Chicken Soup

$7.99

Lentil Soup

$7.99

Kebabs

Chicken Kebab

$18.99

Chicken Adana

$18.99

Lamb Kebab

$22.99

Adana

$21.99

Doner

$20.99

Kofte

$20.99

Ribeye Steak

$22.99

Kebab Combination

$22.99

Iskender

$21.99

Lamb Chops

$30.99

Mixed Grill Kebab

$39.99

Istanbul Kebab

$79.99

House Specialties

Shepherd Casserole

$21.99

Chicken Saute

$19.99

Lamb Saute

$20.99

Okra Stew with Lamb

$19.99

Creamy Chicken Saute

$19.99

Vegetarian Selection

Okra Stew

$17.99

Falafel Plate

$16.99

Appetizer Sampler Plate

$27.99

Seafood Specialties

Salmon

$24.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Kebab (Kids)

$11.99

Adana (Kids)

$11.99

Kofte (Kids)

$11.99

Chicken Adana (Kids)

$11.99

Fish Stick (Kids)

$11.99

Doner (Kids)

$11.99

Desserts

Baklava

$9.99

Rice Pudding

$8.99

Almond Pudding

$8.99

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Perrier

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.49

Ayran

$3.99

Salgam

$3.99

Hot Teapot

$9.99

Turkish Tea

$1.99

Turkish Coffee

$2.99

Apple Tea

$2.99

Extras

Pita Bread

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00

Dipping Oil

Extra Dipping Oil

$1.00

White Sauce

Extra White Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

Extra Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Extra Grilled Tomato

$0.50

Extra Red Cabbage

$2.99

Extra Rice

$3.99

Extra Veggie

$3.99

Extra Steamed Veggie

$3.99

Yogurt

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Hot Sauce

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

Jar of Tomato Sauce

$9.99

Tahini Sauce

Cucumber slices

Feta Cheese

$1.99

Extra Skewer Meat

Extra Chicken Kebab

$6.99

Extra Chicken Adana

$6.99

Extra Lamb kebab

$6.99

Extra Adana

$6.99

Extra Doner

$6.99

Extra Kofte

$6.99

Extra Ribeye

$6.99

Online Catering Appetizers

Hummus (10 people)

$66.99

Ezme (10 people)

$66.99

Babaganoush (10 People)

$66.99

Dolmas (60 pieces)

$66.99

Labne (10 People)

$66.99

Appetizer Sampler (10 People)

$73.99

Cheese Rolls (40 pieces)

$79.99

Falafel (40 pieces)

$86.99

Online Catering Salads & Soups

Green Salad (10 People)

$59.99

Arugula Salad (10 People)

$86.99

Shepherd Salad (10 people)

$79.99

Chicken Soup (10 People)

$59.99

Lentil Soup (10 people)

$59.99

Rice (10 people)

$53.99

Online Catering Entrees

Chicken Kebab (50 pieces)

$133.99

Chicken Adana (10 skewers)

$133.99

Adana (10 Skewers)

$146.99

Lamb Kebab (50 pieces)

$159.99

Doner (10 People)

$166.99

Ribeye Steak (50 pieces)

$166.99

Okra Stew (10 People)

$119.99

Okra Stew With Lamb (10 People)

$139.99

Online Catering Desserts

Baklava (20 Pieces)

$59.99

Delivery

Delivery Fee

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18010 Newhope St Unit D, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

Gallery
Istanbul Grill California image
Istanbul Grill California image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eat's Sushi - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
1175 Baker st Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
VACA - 695 Town Center Drive, Suite 170
orange starNo Reviews
695 Town Center Drive, Suite 170 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
2145 - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2145 Placentia Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sevilla Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
1870 Harbor Blvd Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Pita Pita - Pita Pita - Newport Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4341 MacArthur Blvd. Ste B Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Detention
orange star4.6 • 2,148
220 E 4th St Santa Ana, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fountain Valley

The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
orange star4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 2,049
18889 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0254 - Fountain Valley
orange star4.5 • 910
11045 Warner Ave. Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Sizzler - Fountain Valley
orange star4.0 • 825
16275 Harbor Blvd Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 559
18976 Brookhurst Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
FIRST CLASS PIZZA - Fountain Valley
orange star4.7 • 473
18671 Brookhurst Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fountain Valley
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston