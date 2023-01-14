Restaurant header imageView gallery

Istanbul Grill

review star

No reviews yet

4617 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22203

Popular Items

KUNEFE
DONER KEBAB
ADANA KEBAB

SOUPS

RED LENTIL SOUP

$7.00

YOGURT SOUP

$7.00

SALADS

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$10.00

(GF) Lettuce, Arugula, Spring Mix, Red and Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Cabbage with Olive Oil Dressing

ARUGULA SALAD

$12.00

Arugula, Fennel and Toasted Almonds with Lemon, Tomatoes, Vinegar Dressing

SHEPHERD SALAD

Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, Red and Green Peppers with Olive Oil Dressing

OCTOPUS SALAD

$22.00

Grilled Octopus Ove White Bean Salad

WHITE BEAN SALAD (PIYAZ)

$10.00

Beans, Onions, Parsley, Green and Red Peppers with Olive Oil Dressing

HOT MEZE

CALAMARI

$13.00

(GF) Pan Fried Calamari, Served with Homemade Sauce

MUCVER

$10.00

(GF) Pan Seared Zucchini Cakes, Parsley, Dilland Green Onions and Garlic Yogurt on the Side

PATLICAN and BIBER KIZARTMASI

$10.00

(GF) Pan Fried Eggplant and Pepper and Garlic Yogurt on the Side

FALAFEL

$9.00

(GF) Lightly Pan Fried Chickpeas, Fava Beans and Herbs

BAKED FETA CHEESE

$12.00

Baked Feta Cheese with Spices and Served with Cherry Tomatoes

SUCUK

$12.00

(GF) Grilled Turkish Spicy Saysafes Served Pickles

CALF LIVER

$12.00

(GF) Fresh Calf Liver Sautèed with Onions and Parsley

CHEESE ROLLS BOREK

$9.00

Pan Fried Phyllo Dough Struffed with Cheese and Parsley

SPINACH ROLLS BOREK

$9.00

Pan Fried Phyllo Dough Struffed with Spinach and Cheese

COLD MEZE

MIXED COLD MEZE PLATTER

$22.00

(GF) Chef's Choice of 6 Meze

HUMMUS

$8.00

(GF) Chickpeas, Tahini, Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice

BABAGHANOUSH

$9.00

(GF) Smoked Eggplant with Galic, Tahini, Yogurt, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil

EZME

$9.00

(GF) Fine Chopped Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Parsley, Walnuts, Mint with Turkish Spice

HAYDARI

$9.00

(GF) Thick Yogurt, Walnut, Garlic, Mint and Dill

CACIK

$9.00

Thick Yogurt with Chopped Cucumber, Garlic, Mint and Dill

KIRMIZI PANCAR TARATOR

$9.00

(GF) Shredded Beets with Yogurt

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$20.00

(GF) Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Served with Istanbul Grill's Cocktail Sauce

YAPRAK DOLMASI

$9.00

(GF) Grape Leaves Stuffed with Rice, Onions, Pine Nuts, Raisins and Herbs

SAKSUKA

$9.00

(GF) Diced Baked Eggplant, Garlic, Peppers and Tomatoes

BEYAZ PEYNIR

$10.00

(GF) Turkish Feta Cheese Served with Tomatoes and Olives

ATOM

$9.00

(GF) Thick Yogurt, Garlic with Spicy Sautèed Pepper

VEGETERIAN ENTREES

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$18.00

(GF) Char-Grilled Fresh Vegetables Served with Rice

FALAFEL PLATE

$18.00

(GF) Lightly Pan Fried Chickpeas, Fava Beans and Herbs Served with Rice

OKRA STEW

$18.00

(GF) Okra Stew with Tomato, Onion and Peppers Served with Rice

VEGGIE STEW

$18.00

(GF) Green Beans, Eggplant, Potatoes, Carrot, Red and Green Peppers, Onion and Tomato Sauce

MEAT ENTREES

CHEF'S MIX GRILL

(GF) Chef's Choice of Combination Meat Platter Served with Bulgur or Rice and House Salad

DONER KEBAB

$21.00

(GF) Thinly Sliced Homemade Lamb & Veal Kebab Served with Bulgur or Rice and House Salad

ISKENDER KEBAB

$24.00

Doner Served Over Bread Topped with Yogurt and Tomato Sauce

LAMB SHISH

$27.00

(GF) Marinated Char-Grilled Lamb Cubes Served with Bulgur or Rice and House Salad

LAMB CHOPS

$32.00

(GF) Lamb Chops Served with Bulgur or Rice and House Salad

ADANA KEBAB

$24.00

(GF) Char-Grilled Hand Minced Lamb Kebab Served with Bulgur or Rice and House Salad

KOFTE

$21.00

(GF) Hand-Minced Lamb Patties Served with Bulgur or Rice and House Salad

BEEF SHISH

$32.00

(GF) Marinated Char-Grilled Beef Cubes Served with Bulgur or Rice and House Salad

LAMB SHANK

$25.00

(GF) Tender Baked Lamb Shank with Tomato Sauce Seerved Bulgur or Rice

HUNKAR BEGENDI

$25.00

(GF) Flavorful Lamb Stew Served on top of a Creamy Roasted Eggplant Puree Served with Bulgur or Rice

MANTI

$20.00

Ground Beef, Dumpling Topped with Yogurt and Special Tomato Sauce

SAUTÈED BEEF

$27.00

(GF) Slices Tenderloin, Green and Red Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Fresh Tomato Sauce Served with Bulgur or Rice

BEYTI KEBAB

$27.00

SEAFOOD ENTREES

SALMON

$25.00

Char Grilled Fresh Fillet Atlantic Salmon Served with Bulgur or Rices and Salad

BRANZINO

$30.00

Char Grilled Fresh Carches Mediterranean Sea Branzino Served with Salad

DORADO

$30.00

Char Grilled Fresh Royal Dorado Fish Served with Salad

CRAB CAKE

$25.00

Lump Crab Cake Served with Bulgur or Rice

OCTOPUS CASSEROLE

$28.00

Octopus Sautèed in a Casserole with Tomatoes, Mix Veggies and Kasseri Cheese

SHRIMP CASSEROLE

$30.00

Shrimp Sautèed in a Casserole with Tomatoes, Mix Veggies and Kasseri Cheese

SHRIMP SHISH

$28.00

Char Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Served with Bulgur or Rices and Salad

Hamsi

$30.00

BARBUN ( RED MULLET )

$30.00

CHICKEN ENTREES

CHICKEN SHISH

$22.00

(GF) Marinated Char-Grilled Chicken Cube Served with Bulgur or Rice and House Salad

CHICKEN CHOPS

$22.00

(GF) Marinated Char-Grilled Chicken Thigh Served with Bulgur or Rice and House Salad

CHICKEN ADANA

$22.00

(GF) Char-Grilled Hand Minced Ground Chicken Served with Bulgur or Rice and House Salad

CHICKEN KOFTE

$22.00

(GF) Char-Grilled Ground Chicken Patties Served with Bulgur or Rice and House Salad

SAUTÈED CHICKEN

$22.00

(GF) Slices Chicken, Green and Red Pepper, Garlic, Fresh Tomato Sauce Served with Bulgur or Rice

SIDE DISHES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

RICES

$5.00

BULGUR RICE

$5.00

SIDE VEGETABLES

$5.00

DESSERTS

KUNEFE

$10.00

BAKLAVA

$8.00

KAZANDIBI

$8.00

RICE PUDDING

$8.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$8.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$6.00

CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

$6.00

KATMER

$10.00

BREAK FAST

TURKISH BREAK FAST

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Authentic Turkish Food

Location

4617 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203

Directions

