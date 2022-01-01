Restaurant header imageView gallery

IT Bagel & Pizza

19 East Main Street

Oyster Bay, NY 11771

Popular Items

Everything
Tomato & Mozzarella
Bella Health

Signature Pizzas

Wood-Fired Neapolitan Style Pizzas
La Bianca

La Bianca

$14.00

Parmesan, Mozzarella, Creme Fraiche, Mushroom

Margherita

Margherita

$12.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Butcher’s Pie

Butcher’s Pie

$18.00

Sausage, Ham, Prosciutto, Parmesan

Everything Nice

Everything Nice

$13.00

parmesan, crispy kale, everything spice, EVOO

Krazy K

Krazy K

$15.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey, Arugula dressed in EVOO, S&P and Chili Flake

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato

Quattro Fromaggio ( Truffle Oil)

Quattro Fromaggio ( Truffle Oil)

$16.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Pecorino + Truffle Oil

SoKal

SoKal

$15.00

sausage, kale, mozzarella, red onion

Vegano

Vegano

$13.00

Vegan Pie with mushrooms, tomato, artichoke, arugula, EVOO

Shredded Mozz Pizza

$12.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Start with a Classic Base and Build Your Own

Build Your Own Pizza - Rossa (with sauce)

$12.00

Tomato, Mozzarella

Build Your Own Pizza - Bianca (no sauce)

$12.00

Mozzarella

Entrees

Chicken Parm + Garlic Not Knots

Chicken Parm + Garlic Not Knots

$21.00

Two boneless skinless chicken cutlets , breaded & fried, grandma's tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Served with house Garlic Knots (fresh garlic, parmesan, salt pepper & oregano)

Salads

Greens & Vegetable Salads
Bella Health

Bella Health

$14.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Lentils, Chickpeas, Quinoa, Avocado, Romaine, Balsamic

Kale, Caesar!

Kale, Caesar!

$13.00

Parmesan, Hazelnuts, Breadcrumb, Mustard Vinaigrette

Tomato & Mozzarella

Tomato & Mozzarella

$12.00

Avocado, Red Onion, Arugula, Bagel Chips, Balsamic Gaze

‘Tossed’ Salad

‘Tossed’ Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Balsamic

Summer Cobb Salad

Summer Cobb Salad

$14.00

romaine, avocado, bacon, corn, tomato, red onion, cucumber, parmesan, buttermilk dill ranch

Crispy Rice Salad

$15.00

Arugula, cucumber, shredded cabbage, carrots, toast almonds, cilantro, crispy rice in a spice almond lime dressing

Fall Harvest Salad

$14.00

Shredded kale, sprouts, roast sweet potato, apples, bacon, hazelnuts, in brown butter balsamic vinaigrette

Hot Honey Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, warm quinoa, almonds, mushrooms, in a hot honey sauce (we recommend adding our Crispy Chicken Cutlet!!!)

"Guacamole" Bowl

$14.00

chopped romaine, mixed greens, red onion, tomato, tortilla chips, avocado, served with lime cilantro vinaigrette

Pesto Parm Salad

$14.00

spinach, spicy broccoli, tomato, roasted garlic bread crumbs, parmesan, pesto vinaigrette

Lunch Sandwiches

Lunch Style Sandwiches Available All Day
The Cuban

The Cuban

$11.00

Roasted Pork, Swiss, Pickle, Mustard

The BGL Margherita

The BGL Margherita

$8.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Love You Lox

Love You Lox

$11.00

Lox, Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onion, Tomato

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Tuna Salad, cheddar

BLT

$8.00

Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar

California Chicken

$14.00

grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, spicy aioli

Hot Bird 2.0

$14.00

Spicy crispy chicken, pickles, everything mayo, lemon dressed arugula, on an everything bagel

"Antipasto"

$17.00

Bagels

Our Classic Selection of Hand-Rolled Bagels

Everything

$1.50

Plain

$1.50

Sesame

$1.50

Salt Bagel

$1.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.50

Whole Wheat EVERYTHING

$1.50

Focaccia

$1.50

Whole Wheat

$1.50

Poppy Seed

$1.50

Onion

$1.50

Bagels by the Half Dozen & Baker's Dozen

Bagels by the Dozen & Half-Dozen

Half Dozen

$8.00

6 bagels of your choosing

Baker’s Dozen

$15.00

13 bagels of your choosing

Spreads & Deli Salads by Weight

Packaged Cream Cheese and Deli Salads in Various Sizes

Almond butter-4oz

$3.00

Almond Butter - 8 oz

$5.00

Almond Butter - 16 oz

$9.50

Avocado spread-4oz

$6.00

Avocado Cream Cheese

Avocado Spread - 8 oz

$11.00

Avocado Cream Cheese

Avocado Spread - 16 oz

$19.00

Avocado Cream Cheese

Butter-4oz

$3.00

Butter-8oz

$5.00

Butter-16oz

$9.50

Chicken Salad- 4 oz

$4.50

Apple, Black Pepper, Thyme

Chicken Salad - 8 oz

$8.00

Apple, Black Pepper, Thyme

Chicken Salad - 16 oz

$15.00

Apple, Black Pepper, Thyme

Egg Salad- 4 oz

$3.00

Aioli, Lemon, Herbs

Egg Salad - 8 oz

$6.00

Aioli, Lemon, Herbs

Egg Salad - 16 oz

$11.00

Aioli, Lemon, Herbs

Plain CC- 4oz

$3.00

Plain Cream Cheese

Plain CC - 8 oz

$5.00

Plain Cream Cheese

Plain CC - 16 oz

$9.50

Plain Cream Cheese

Scallion CC-4oz

$3.50

Scallion Cream Cheese

Scallion CC - 8 oz

$5.50

Scallion Cream Cheese

Scallion CC - 16 oz

$10.00

Scallion Cream Cheese

Soy CC - 4 oz

$3.00

Soy CC - 8 oz

$5.00

Non-Dairy Cream Cheese

Soy CC - 16 oz

$9.50

Non-Dairy Cream Cheese

Tuna Salad- 4 oz

$4.50

Citrus, Mustard Aioli, Herbs, Citrus

Tuna Salad - 8 oz

$8.00

Citrus, Mustard Aioli, Herbs, Citrus

Tuna Salad - 16 oz

$15.00

Citrus, Mustard Aioli, Herbs, Citrus

Vegetable CC-4oz

$3.50

Vegetable Cream Cheese

Vegetable CC - 8 oz

$5.50

Vegetable Cream Cheese

Vegetable CC - 16 oz

$10.00

Vegetable Cream Cheese

Jalepeno CC -4oz

$3.50

Jalepeno CC - 8oz

$5.50

Jalepeno CC - 16oz

$10.00

1/2 Jelly

$5.00

Side Avocado

$3.25

Sliced Tomato

$1.00

4oz Sliced Cheddar

$2.00

Sliced Onion

$1.00

Nova-Lox

House Fish by Weight

Lox - 4 oz

$11.50

Lox - 8 oz

$22.00

Lox - 16 oz

$42.00

Appetizers

Snacks & Starters

BGL Chips and Dips

$6.00

House Made Bagel Chips with Dip

Garlic Not-Knots

Garlic Not-Knots

$6.00

Fried bagel dough, tossed in butter and garlic, chives

Side Of Hashbrowns (Schmaltz Potatoes)

Side Of Hashbrowns (Schmaltz Potatoes)

$5.00

Parmesan

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Of Sausage

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side Avo

$4.00

Raw Pizza Dough

$5.00

Side Fried Chicken

$6.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Side Red Onion

$1.00

Tuscan Lentil Stew

$8.00

Lentil Stew with cabbage, sausage, and tomato

Chicken Tortilla Stew

$8.00

Chicken, tomato, jalapeño, black beans, corn, crispy tortilla, avocado

Grab N' Go

Chips, Protein Bars, Etc.

BGL Chips

$1.38

North Fork: Classic Sea Salt

$2.00Out of stock

North Fork: Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

Zapp's Plain Flavored Potato Chips, Single Serving

Hal's Kettle Chips: Sour Cream & Onion

$2.00Out of stock

Hal's Kettle Chips: Barbeque

$2.00

Hal's Pretzel Sticks

$2.00Out of stock

Hal's Popcorn: Kettle Corn

$2.00Out of stock

North Fork: Sweet Potato

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Coffees, Teas, Et. Al.

Large Coffee

$3.25

Large, Drip Coffee

Small Coffee

$3.00

Small, Drip Coffee

Large Latte

$5.00

Espresso, Steamed Milk

Small Latte

$4.00

Espresso, Steamed Milk

Large Cappuccino

$5.00

Fresh Espresso, Steamed Milk

Small Cappuccino

$4.00

Fresh Espresso, Steamed Milk

Large Chai Latte

$6.00

Chai, Steamed Milk

Small Chai Latte

$5.00

Chai, Steamed Milk

Large Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Fresh Espresso, Steamed Milk

Small Decaf Cappuccino

$4.00

Fresh Espresso, Steamed Milk

Large Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Large, Drip Coffee

Small Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Small, Drip Coffee

Large Decaf Latte

$5.00

Espresso, Steamed Milk

Small Decaf Latte

$4.00

Espresso, Steamed Milk

Lrg Americano

$4.00

Sm Americano

$3.00

Fresh Espresso, Hot Water

Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.25

Decaf Espresso

$2.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$3.25

Flat White

$4.00

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso, Steamed Milk

Single Macciato

$3.00

Double Macciato

$4.00

Tea (Large)

$3.50

Hot Milk Chocolate- LG

$4.00

Hot Milk Chocolate- SM

$3.00

Matcha Latte - Small

$4.00

Matcha Latte - Large

$4.55

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffees, Teas, Sodas, Et. Al.

Iced Tea

$4.25

House Blend of Black Teas, Fruits & Flowers (Unsweetened)

Iced Coffee

$4.25

House Cold Brewed Coffee

Decaf Iced Coffee

$4.25

House Cold Brewed Coffee

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte Decaf

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.25

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso, Choice of Milk

Iced Cappuccino (Decaf)

$5.00

Espresso, Choice of Milk

Iced Chai

$6.00

Chai, Choice of Milk

Italian Soda

$4.00

Half Iced Tea Half Lemonade

$4.25

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

ITea Special

$5.00

Water Bottle

$1.15

Canada Dry - Club Soda

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Can

$1.50

San Pellegrino Blood Orange Soda

$2.75

San Pellegrino Limonata Soda Organic 200ml Btl

$2.75

Pellegrino - Cherry & Pomegranate (Pink)

$2.75

Pellegrino - Lemon & Lemon Zest (Yellow)

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Spindrift Sparkling Grapfruit 12oz

$2.25

Apple Juice

$3.00

Saratoga 12oz Sparking

$3.50

La Croix

$1.85Out of stock

Pellegrino Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Saratoga Large Flat Water

$5.00Out of stock

Saratoga 12 Oz Flat Water

$3.50Out of stock

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.75Out of stock

Boylans Gingerale

$3.75Out of stock

Boylan's Diet Cola

$3.75Out of stock

Beer

Garvies Point Cresent Kolsch 12oz

$7.00

Photon Pale Ale

$10.00Out of stock

Grimm Teddy Bear Picnic (Dbl IPA)

$11.00Out of stock

Temporary Identity (IPA)

$11.00

Woodstock Pilsner

$6.00

Garvies Far Oat (IPA)

$10.00

Grimm Aftermirage (DBL IPA)

$11.00

Equilibrium Pale Ale

$9.00

Sweets & Dessert

Bagels and Pizza for Dessert
Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$11.00

Nutella, Marshmallow, Powdered Sugar

Bunchkin

Bunchkin

$8.00

The Bagel Donut - Served with Nutella, Jam, or Chocolate

Cookie Choco Chip

Cookie Choco Chip

$1.15

Chocolate Chip

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

IT BGL is a modern mash-up of the traditional bagel store and slice joint, specializing in fresh-baked, hand-rolled pizza and bagels, deli salads, and fine coffee, beer & wine.

Website

Location

19 East Main Street, Oyster Bay, NY 11771

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
IT BGL image
IT BGL image
IT BGL image

