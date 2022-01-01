- Home
- /
- Oyster Bay
- /
- IT Bagel & Pizza
IT Bagel & Pizza
No reviews yet
19 East Main Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Signature Pizzas
La Bianca
Parmesan, Mozzarella, Creme Fraiche, Mushroom
Margherita
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
Butcher’s Pie
Sausage, Ham, Prosciutto, Parmesan
Everything Nice
parmesan, crispy kale, everything spice, EVOO
Krazy K
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey, Arugula dressed in EVOO, S&P and Chili Flake
Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato
Quattro Fromaggio ( Truffle Oil)
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Pecorino + Truffle Oil
SoKal
sausage, kale, mozzarella, red onion
Vegano
Vegan Pie with mushrooms, tomato, artichoke, arugula, EVOO
Shredded Mozz Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Entrees
Salads
Bella Health
Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Lentils, Chickpeas, Quinoa, Avocado, Romaine, Balsamic
Kale, Caesar!
Parmesan, Hazelnuts, Breadcrumb, Mustard Vinaigrette
Tomato & Mozzarella
Avocado, Red Onion, Arugula, Bagel Chips, Balsamic Gaze
‘Tossed’ Salad
Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Balsamic
Summer Cobb Salad
romaine, avocado, bacon, corn, tomato, red onion, cucumber, parmesan, buttermilk dill ranch
Crispy Rice Salad
Arugula, cucumber, shredded cabbage, carrots, toast almonds, cilantro, crispy rice in a spice almond lime dressing
Fall Harvest Salad
Shredded kale, sprouts, roast sweet potato, apples, bacon, hazelnuts, in brown butter balsamic vinaigrette
Hot Honey Salad
mixed greens, warm quinoa, almonds, mushrooms, in a hot honey sauce (we recommend adding our Crispy Chicken Cutlet!!!)
"Guacamole" Bowl
chopped romaine, mixed greens, red onion, tomato, tortilla chips, avocado, served with lime cilantro vinaigrette
Pesto Parm Salad
spinach, spicy broccoli, tomato, roasted garlic bread crumbs, parmesan, pesto vinaigrette
Lunch Sandwiches
The Cuban
Roasted Pork, Swiss, Pickle, Mustard
The BGL Margherita
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
Love You Lox
Lox, Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onion, Tomato
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad, cheddar
BLT
Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar
California Chicken
grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, spicy aioli
Hot Bird 2.0
Spicy crispy chicken, pickles, everything mayo, lemon dressed arugula, on an everything bagel
"Antipasto"
Bagels
Bagels by the Half Dozen & Baker's Dozen
Spreads & Deli Salads by Weight
Almond butter-4oz
Almond Butter - 8 oz
Almond Butter - 16 oz
Avocado spread-4oz
Avocado Cream Cheese
Avocado Spread - 8 oz
Avocado Cream Cheese
Avocado Spread - 16 oz
Avocado Cream Cheese
Butter-4oz
Butter-8oz
Butter-16oz
Chicken Salad- 4 oz
Apple, Black Pepper, Thyme
Chicken Salad - 8 oz
Apple, Black Pepper, Thyme
Chicken Salad - 16 oz
Apple, Black Pepper, Thyme
Egg Salad- 4 oz
Aioli, Lemon, Herbs
Egg Salad - 8 oz
Aioli, Lemon, Herbs
Egg Salad - 16 oz
Aioli, Lemon, Herbs
Plain CC- 4oz
Plain Cream Cheese
Plain CC - 8 oz
Plain Cream Cheese
Plain CC - 16 oz
Plain Cream Cheese
Scallion CC-4oz
Scallion Cream Cheese
Scallion CC - 8 oz
Scallion Cream Cheese
Scallion CC - 16 oz
Scallion Cream Cheese
Soy CC - 4 oz
Soy CC - 8 oz
Non-Dairy Cream Cheese
Soy CC - 16 oz
Non-Dairy Cream Cheese
Tuna Salad- 4 oz
Citrus, Mustard Aioli, Herbs, Citrus
Tuna Salad - 8 oz
Citrus, Mustard Aioli, Herbs, Citrus
Tuna Salad - 16 oz
Citrus, Mustard Aioli, Herbs, Citrus
Vegetable CC-4oz
Vegetable Cream Cheese
Vegetable CC - 8 oz
Vegetable Cream Cheese
Vegetable CC - 16 oz
Vegetable Cream Cheese
Jalepeno CC -4oz
Jalepeno CC - 8oz
Jalepeno CC - 16oz
1/2 Jelly
Side Avocado
Sliced Tomato
4oz Sliced Cheddar
Sliced Onion
Nova-Lox
Appetizers
BGL Chips and Dips
House Made Bagel Chips with Dip
Garlic Not-Knots
Fried bagel dough, tossed in butter and garlic, chives
Side Of Hashbrowns (Schmaltz Potatoes)
Parmesan
Side Of Grilled Chicken
Side Of Sausage
Side of Bacon
Side Avo
Raw Pizza Dough
Side Fried Chicken
Side Sliced Tomato
Side Red Onion
Tuscan Lentil Stew
Lentil Stew with cabbage, sausage, and tomato
Chicken Tortilla Stew
Chicken, tomato, jalapeño, black beans, corn, crispy tortilla, avocado
Grab N' Go
BGL Chips
North Fork: Classic Sea Salt
North Fork: Salt & Vinegar
Zapp's Plain Flavored Potato Chips, Single Serving
Hal's Kettle Chips: Sour Cream & Onion
Hal's Kettle Chips: Barbeque
Hal's Pretzel Sticks
Hal's Popcorn: Kettle Corn
North Fork: Sweet Potato
Hot Drinks
Large Coffee
Large, Drip Coffee
Small Coffee
Small, Drip Coffee
Large Latte
Espresso, Steamed Milk
Small Latte
Espresso, Steamed Milk
Large Cappuccino
Fresh Espresso, Steamed Milk
Small Cappuccino
Fresh Espresso, Steamed Milk
Large Chai Latte
Chai, Steamed Milk
Small Chai Latte
Chai, Steamed Milk
Large Decaf Cappuccino
Fresh Espresso, Steamed Milk
Small Decaf Cappuccino
Fresh Espresso, Steamed Milk
Large Decaf Coffee
Large, Drip Coffee
Small Decaf Coffee
Small, Drip Coffee
Large Decaf Latte
Espresso, Steamed Milk
Small Decaf Latte
Espresso, Steamed Milk
Lrg Americano
Sm Americano
Fresh Espresso, Hot Water
Espresso
Double Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Decaf Double Espresso
Flat White
Cortado
Espresso, Steamed Milk
Single Macciato
Double Macciato
Tea (Large)
Hot Milk Chocolate- LG
Hot Milk Chocolate- SM
Matcha Latte - Small
Matcha Latte - Large
Cold Drinks
Iced Tea
House Blend of Black Teas, Fruits & Flowers (Unsweetened)
Iced Coffee
House Cold Brewed Coffee
Decaf Iced Coffee
House Cold Brewed Coffee
Iced Latte
Iced Latte Decaf
Lemonade
Iced Cappuccino
Espresso, Choice of Milk
Iced Cappuccino (Decaf)
Espresso, Choice of Milk
Iced Chai
Chai, Choice of Milk
Italian Soda
Half Iced Tea Half Lemonade
Iced Americano
Iced Matcha Latte
ITea Special
Water Bottle
Canada Dry - Club Soda
Diet Coke
Coke Can
San Pellegrino Blood Orange Soda
San Pellegrino Limonata Soda Organic 200ml Btl
Pellegrino - Cherry & Pomegranate (Pink)
Pellegrino - Lemon & Lemon Zest (Yellow)
Orange Juice
Spindrift Sparkling Grapfruit 12oz
Apple Juice
Saratoga 12oz Sparking
La Croix
Pellegrino Bottle
Saratoga Large Flat Water
Saratoga 12 Oz Flat Water
Boylan's Root Beer
Boylans Gingerale
Boylan's Diet Cola
Beer
Sweets & Dessert
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
IT BGL is a modern mash-up of the traditional bagel store and slice joint, specializing in fresh-baked, hand-rolled pizza and bagels, deli salads, and fine coffee, beer & wine.
19 East Main Street, Oyster Bay, NY 11771