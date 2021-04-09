A map showing the location of ITA Kitchen - 2nd Location 9 Nassau BoulevardView gallery

ITA Kitchen - 2nd Location 9 Nassau Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

9 Nassau Boulevard

Garden City South, NY 11530

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Antipasti

Spicy Pesto Mussels

$18.00

P.E.I Mussels, Cherry Peppers, Basil Pesto, Touch of Cream, Toasted Breadcrumbs

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Traditional Style

Risotto Balls

$16.00

Pesto Risotto, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Shrimp Christina

$20.00

Oreganata Style, Pesto, White Wine Sauce

Rabe and Sausage Egg Rolls

$16.00

Broccoli Rabe, Crumbled Sausage, Mozzarella, Cherry Pepper Aioli

Baked Clams

$16.00

Oreganata Style

Arugula Prosciutto Flatbread

$20.00

Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Arugula, Truffle Oil, Reduced Balsamic, Ricotta Salata

Eggplant Marco

$18.00

Fried Eggplant, Spinach, Sliced Tomato. Fried Mozzarella, Caper Infused Marinara, Touch of Cream

Jules Corrozza

$16.00

Fried Italian Grilled Cheese, Vodka Sauce

Artichoke Hearts Oreganata

$16.00

Oreganata Style

ITA Antipasto

$28.00

Rabe and Sausage Egg Rolls, Pesto Risotto Balls, Jules Corrozza

Seafood Antipasto

$32.00

Baked Clams, Shrimp Christina, Calamari Fritti

Fig Crostini

$18.00

Stracciatella Cheese, Sliced Candied Prosciutto, Reduced Balsamic, Hard Italian Crostini

Macaroni

ITA Spicy Rigatoni

$28.00

Burrata Ravioli Willy

$32.00

Linguini Clams and Shrimp

$32.00

Truffle Ricotta Gnocchi

$28.00

Pesto Buratta Ravioli

$28.00

Linguini W.C.S.

$26.00

G.T.F.O

$28.00

Mac and Cheese

$26.00

Penne Vodka

$20.00

Vodka Buratta Ravioli

$28.00

Ricotta Gnocchi Meat Sauce

$28.00

Entrees

Chicken Picante

$28.00

Andrews Chicken

$28.00

Chicken Burrata Caprese

$28.00

Baked Vodka Parm

$28.00

Angelina's Shrimp

$29.00

Shrimp Luciano

$28.00

SJ's Veal Chop

$54.00Out of stock

Manny's Veal

$34.00

Tommy's Pork Chop

$32.00

Veal Chop Parm

$54.00Out of stock

Andrews Package

$51.00

Sal's MacChicken

$30.00

Madonna Mia Chicken

$28.00

Madonna Mia Veal Chop

$54.00

Baked Classic Parm

$28.00

Skinny Italian

Zinguini

$28.00

Arias Shrimp

$29.00

Sweet Chili Salmon

$34.00

Grilled Chicken Stack

$28.00

Antipasti Freddi/Insalata

Fig Crostini

$18.00

Stracciatella Cheese, Sliced Candied Prosciutto, Reduced Balsamic, Hard Italian Crostini

The ITA Board

$28.00

Burrata, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Prosciutto, Gaeta Olives, Artichoke Hearts

Burrata and Prosciutto

$16.00

E.V.O.O., Seasoning

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Ricotta Salata

Italian Salad

$16.00

Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette

The Roxy

$16.00

Baby Arugula, Romaine, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Cherry Peppers, Gorgonzola, Crispy Wonton Garnish, Spicy Caesar Balsamic

Bruschetta Caprese

$16.00

Table side Mozzarella Small

$38.00

Table side Mozzarella Large

$58.00

The sides

Ma the Meatballs

$14.00

ITA Fries

$18.00

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Side Of Pesto Risotto

$10.00

Tommy's Toppings

$14.00

Crown

$14.00

Bread for the bar

Kids Menu

Kids Penne Meatball

$12.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$12.00

Kids Penne Butter

$12.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$14.00

kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$12.00

Kids Penne Vodka

$12.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Takeout Specials

Takeout Family Deal

$45.00+

Desserts

Cannoli crumb cake

$12.00

Fried Rainbow cookies

$12.00

Rainbow Cookie Cheesecake

$11.00

PeanutButter Tiramisu

$12.00

Fried Oreos

$10.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Cappucino

$5.00

Decaf Cappucino

$5.00

Tea

$2.50

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Lemon Sorbet

$6.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Tea

$2.50

Nutella Cheesecake

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9 Nassau Boulevard, Garden City South, NY 11530

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

