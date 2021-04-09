ITA Kitchen - 2nd Location 9 Nassau Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9 Nassau Boulevard, Garden City South, NY 11530
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tony's Tacos - of Huntington
No Reviews
677 Hempstead Turnpike Franklin Square, NY 11010
View restaurant
Avli the little Greek kitchen - West Hempstead - 461 Hempstead Turnpike
No Reviews
461 Hempstead Turnpike West Hempstead, NY 11552
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Garden City South
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Westbury
4.6 • 4,885
The Gallery at Westbury Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurant
More near Garden City South