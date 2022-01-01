Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Itala Pizza 11720 Medlock bridge Rd

review star

No reviews yet

11720 Medlock bridge Rd

Duluth, GA 30097

Popular Items

MARGHERITA
SORRENTO
MILANO - MEAT LOVERS

Pizza 16

BELLUCCI

$20.99

Shiitake mushrooms, fresh spring onions, fresh garlic, fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, traditional mozzarella and truffle oil (no sauce).

MARGHERITA

$17.99

Fresh buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh garlic.

SORRENTO

$18.99

Pepperoni, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic

TOSCANA

$18.99

Sausage, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil and fresh garlic.

MILANO - MEAT LOVERS

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, spicy Italian salami, San Marzano tomato sauce and fresh Buffalo Mozzarella.

LEONARDO

$18.99

Sausage, sweet red peppers, caramelized Cipolline onion, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella

CAPRI VERDURE

$18.99

Cremini mushroom, artichoke, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella

POMODORO

$18.99

Fresh cherry tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic

BIANCA

$18.99

4 Cheese: Fresh buffalo mozzarella, traditional mozzarella, artisan ricotta, Romano, fresh basil, fresh garlic (no sauce)

MARINARA (VEGAN)

$15.99

Homemade San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil olive oil and fresh garlic. (NO CHEESE)

CALABRESE PICCANTE

$18.99

Spicy Italian Salami , Calabrian Peppers , San Marzano Tomato Sauce , Bufala Mozerella Cheese

SODA WATER

SODA

$1.99

COCO COLA PRODUCTS

WATER

$0.99

SPARKLING WATER

$2.99

BEER-WINE

BEER

$4.99

WINE

$4.99

BOTLE WINE

$21.99

HOUSE SALADS

Americano Salad

$7.99

Spring mix, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, carrot, tomatoes, ranch dressing

Italiano Salad

$7.99

Spring mix, crumbled blue cheese, honey roasted pecans, blueberries, apricot dressing

Caprése

$11.99

Fresh ripe tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

CAKE-CANNOLI-GELATO

CAKE

$5.99

Assorted pastries. **Varying Flavors

CANNOLI

$4.99

Vanilla cream filling, garnished with chocolate chips and pistachios - Made fresh daily

GELATO

$4.69+

Authentic Italian Gelato, varying flavors

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

11720 Medlock bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30097

Directions

