Italia Gardens Davison
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Italia Gardens, the first Italian Restaurant in the city of Flint Michigan, was established in 1931. The business has remained owned and operated by the same family. In 1994, we opened our second location in Davison Michigan.
Location
1141 S State Road, Davison, MI 48423
