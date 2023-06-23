Restaurant header imageView gallery

Italia Gardens Davison

review star

No reviews yet

1141 S State Road

Davison, MI 48423

Popular Items

Spaghetti

Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Mostaccioli

MAIN MENU

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.99

Bruschetta Bread

$5.99

Rib App

$9.99

Sausage App

$6.99

Bowl Tomato Sauce

$3.79

Bowl Meat Sauce

$4.49

Bowl Alfredo Sauce

$4.49

Bowl Marinara Sauce

$4.49

Formaggio Dip

$5.99

Meatball App

$8.99

Shrimp Diavolo

$10.00Out of stock

House Favorites

Mostaccioli Alforno

$17.99

Chicken Tetrazzini

$18.99

Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Shrimp Tetrazzini

$18.99

Seafood Pasta

$18.99

Sausage Arrabbiata

$16.99

Create Your Own Pasta

Spaghetti

Gluten Free Spaghetti

$3.00

Mostaccioli

Gluten Free Mostaccioli

$3.00Out of stock

Fettuccini

Half Order Spaghetti

$10.00

Half Order Mostaccioli

$10.00

Half Order Fettuccini

$10.00

Specialty Pastas

Lasagna Classico

$16.99

Half Lasagna

$11.99

Beef Ravioli

$16.99

Manicotti

$15.99

Eggplant Parmigiano

$16.99

Menza Menza

$17.99

Trio

$21.48

Ribs And Combinations

Rack of Ribs

$22.99

Full Slab Ribs

$26.99

Half Slab Ribs

$19.49

BBQ Ribs & Chicken Parmigiano

$20.99

BBQ Ribs & Sausage Skewer

$18.99

BBQ Ribs & 1/4 BBQ Chicken

$19.99

BBQ Ribs & 1/2 BBQ Chicken

$23.99

BBQ Ribs & Boneless BBQ Breast

$19.99

BBQ Ribs & Lasagna

$18.99

Chicken and Sausage

1/4 BBQ Chicken

$15.49

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Boneless BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Classic Chicken Parmigiano

$18.99

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Sausage Siciliano Platter

$17.99

Single Skewer

$5.49

Steak and Fish

Grilled Rib Eye

$23.99

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Soups and Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Antipasto Salad

$9.79

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.49

ToGo Salad

$2.00

Pint of Soup

$3.99

Quart of Soup

$7.49

For The Kids

Kids Fettuccini Al Fredo with Broccoli

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Beef Ravioli

$5.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Mostaccioli

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.00+

Double Chocolate Tort Cake

$5.25

Tiramisu

$5.00

Lemon Cake

$5.25

Pumpkin Cannoli

$3.00+Out of stock

EXTRAS

Dressing

Ranch

$4.00+

Italian

$4.00+

French

$4.00+

Sauces

Meat Sauce

$4.00+

Tomato Sauce

$3.50+

Alfredo

$7.00+

Marinara

$4.00+

Blush

$7.00+

BBQ Sauce

$6.00+

Tuscan Butter

$4.00+

Parmesan Cheese

$4.00+

Diavolo Sauce Pt

$4.00

Croutons Pt

$3.00

Croutons Qt

$5.00

ToGo Extras

Braided Bread

$2.25

Braided Bread & Butter

$3.00

2 oz. Dressing

$0.25

4 oz. Dressing

$0.50

Extra Tuscan Butter

$0.75

4 oz. Grated Cheese

$0.75

Pizza Dough Ball

$4.00

4oz BBQ

$0.75

4 oz. BBQ

$0.75

Croutons

$4.00+

Extra Sides

Side of Spaghetti

$3.00

Side of Fettuccini

$3.00

Side of Mostaccioli

$3.00

Side of Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Vegetable

$3.00

Side File

Meatballs

$1.50

Add Mushroom

$2.49

Add Chicken Breasts

$4.79

Add Shrimp

$5.99

Add Sausage Link

$4.79

Add Baked Cheese

$2.79

Pint of Soup

$3.99

Quart of Soup

$7.49

Mints

Peppermint

$4.00+

Anise

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Italia Gardens, the first Italian Restaurant in the city of Flint Michigan, was established in 1931. The business has remained owned and operated by the same family. In 1994, we opened our second location in Davison Michigan.

1141 S State Road, Davison, MI 48423

