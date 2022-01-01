  • Home
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • Lodo
  • /
  • Chicago's Original Italian Beef Stand - Milepost Zero
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicago's Original Italian Beef Stand Milepost Zero

review star

No reviews yet

1601 19th Street

DENVER, CO 80202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Chicago Classics

Our famous Italian Beef sliced thin and served in it's own natural juices. Served with your choice of peppers.
7" Char-Broiled Italian Sausage

7" Char-Broiled Italian Sausage

$8.95

Perfectly spiced pork sausage with fenel

7" Beef & Sausage Combo

7" Beef & Sausage Combo

$10.95Out of stock
7" Italian Beef

7" Italian Beef

$9.95Out of stock

Our famous Italian Beef sliced thin and served in it's own natural juices. Served with your choice of peppers.

Protein Bowls

Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$11.95Out of stock

Our famous Italian Beef in natural juices with sweet peppers & mozzarella cheese, no bread

Beef & Sausage Bowl

Beef & Sausage Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

Buona Beef, Italian Sausage, sweet peppers & mozzarella cheese, no bread

Vegetarian

Italian Beefless Sandwich

Italian Beefless Sandwich

$9.95

A plant based twist on our classic Italian Beef sandwich

Italian Beefless Bowl

Italian Beefless Bowl

$11.95

Plant based Buona Beef, sweet peppers & mozzarella cheese, no bread

Char-Grilled Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.95

All-natural burger served with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle & onion

Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$10.90

TWO, all natural burger patties with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle & onion

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.95

All-natural burger served with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle & onion (served with American cheese)

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$11.90

TWO, all natural burger patties with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle & onion (served with American cheese)

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

All natural burger with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle, onion & crispy bacon (served with American cheese)

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.90

TWO, all natural burger patties with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle, onion & crispy bacon (served with American cheese)

Hot Dogs

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

$5.95

Jumbo all-beef hot dog, mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers, pickle, tomato, celery salt

Denver Dog

Denver Dog

$6.95

Bacon, tomato, fried jalapenos, aged cheddar cheese sauce

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$6.95

Aged cheddar cheese sauce & mild giardiniera

Fries

Large Fry

Large Fry

$3.95

Perfectly Salted Thick Cut Fries

Cheese Fry

Cheese Fry

$4.95

Thick Cut Fries served with a side of aged cheddar cheese sauce

Chicago Fry

Chicago Fry

$5.95Out of stock

Aged cheddar cheese sauce & HOT giardiniera

Bacon Cheddar Fry

Bacon Cheddar Fry

$6.95

Crispy bacon & aged cheddar cheese sauce

Side Cheese Cup

Side Cheese Cup

$1.00

Cup of aged cheddar cheese sauce

Beverages

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Water

Water

$2.50

Desserts

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95

Jumbo Chocolate Chunk Cookie

For Home

Pint Giardiniera

Pint Giardiniera

$6.25

By the Tray

Italian Beef (Serves 10)

$69.95

Italian Sausage (Serves 10)

$59.95

Sandwich Boxes

Italian Beef Sandwich Box

$89.95

Beef & Sausage Combo Sandwich Box

$99.95

Char-Broiled Italian Sausage Sandwich Box

$79.95

Italian Beefless Sandwich Box

$89.95

Cheeseburger Sandwich Box

$79.95

Chicago-Style Hot Dog Sandwich Box

$49.95

Corporate Boxed Lunches

Italian Beef Sandwich Box

$14.95
7" Beef & Sausage Combo

7" Beef & Sausage Combo

$10.95Out of stock

Char-Broiled Italian Sausage Sandwich Box

$12.95

Italian Beefless Sandwich Box

$14.95

Cheeseburger Sandwich Box

$13.95

Chicago-Style Hot Dog Sandwich Box

$12.95

Sides

Fries

$14.95

Cheese Fries

$19.95

Buona Fries

$24.95

Loaded Fries

$24.95

Desserts

Cookie Tray

$19.95

Beverages

Coca Cola (Copy)

$3.00

Diet Coke (Copy)

$3.00

Sprite (Copy)

$3.00

Water (Copy)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chicago's Original Italian Beef Stand is a fast casual restaurant featuring Chicago Classics such as Italian Beef, Burgers, and Chicago-Style Hot Dogs.

Location

1601 19th Street, DENVER, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Buona Beef image
Buona Beef image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wynkoop
orange starNo Reviews
1634 18th St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Jax Fish House - LoDo
orange star4.6 • 2,078
1539 17th St Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
KoBa Korean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 162
1550 Blake St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Foraged
orange starNo Reviews
1825 Blake Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Rhein Haus - Denver
orange starNo Reviews
1415 Market St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Bǎo Brewhouse
orange star4.0 • 155
1317 14th St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in DENVER

Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only
orange star4.5 • 2,608
1701 Wynkoop St #155 Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Osteria Marco
orange star4.2 • 2,355
1453 Larimer St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Jax Fish House - LoDo
orange star4.6 • 2,078
1539 17th St Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Denver
orange star4.3 • 1,668
1616 16TH STREET Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Denver Milk Market - Milk Market
orange star4.3 • 1,435
1800 Wazee Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Swanky's Vittles and Libations
orange star4.4 • 688
1938 Blake St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DENVER
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston