Appetizers

Scampi

$12.00

Saute Shrimp, Garlic Butter, Herbs, White Wine

Calamari Fritti

$13.00

Fried Calamari, Tomato Sauce Lemon

Mozzarella Fritti

$9.00

Fried Cheese, Tomato Sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Creamy Dip, Oven Baked, Ciabatta Crostini

Bruschetta Rustica

$9.00

Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinager, Basil, Ciabatta Crostini

Meatball Marinara

$9.00

3 Handmade Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Oven Baked, Ciabatta Crostini

Salads

Mista Salad

$4.60+

Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$4.60+

Romaine, Parmigiano, Asiago, Croutons, Classic Caeser Dressing

Caprese Salad

$7.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, Ripe Tomato, Arugula, Basil, Olive Oil, Balsamic Reduction

Arugula & Pear Salad

$7.50+

Asiago, Balsamic Reduction, Olive Oil, Pecans

Italian Salad

$9.00+

Arugula, Salami, Prosciutto, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Asiago, Garlic Lemon Dressing

Mains

Tortellini Poblano

$15.00

Creamy Roasted Poblano Alfredo Sauce, Cheese Stuffed Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Creamy Parmesean Sauce, Pasta

Spinach Stuffed Shells

$14.50

Cream Sauce, Spinach, Ricotta, Asiago, Mozzarella Cheese, Oven Baked

Rigatoni Vodka Sauce

$14.00

Creamy Tomato Vodka Sauce, Mushrooms, Asiago Cheese

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.00

Homemade Tomato Sauce W/ Pasta

Lasagna

$13.50

Strips Of Pasta Layered W/ Meatsauce, Italian Cheeses, Oven Baked

Pasta Alla Norma

$19.00

Saute Shrimp, Garlic Butter, Fresh Tomato, Sweet Basil, White Wine, Over Pasta

Capellini San Marco

$22.00

Seared Shrimp, Mushrooms, Tomato, Capers, Spinach, Pinot Grigio Cream Sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.50

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesean Cheese, Oven Baked, Served W/ Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Marsala

$16.50

Saute W/ Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, Served Over Pasta

Chicken Piccata

$16.50

Saute W/ Capers Lemon Butter Sauce, Served Over Pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded Veal Cutlet, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesean Cheese, Oven Baked, Served W/ Fettuccine Alfredo

Veal Marsala

$22.00

Saute W/ Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, Served Over Pasta

Veal Piccata

$22.00

Saute W/ Capers Lemon Butter Sauce, Served Over Pasta

Chicken Leonardo

$17.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Italian Herbs, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesean Cream Sauce, Over Pasta

Grilled Salmon & Veggies

$19.00

Norwegion Salmon, Grilled, Veggies, Arugula Salad

Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$15.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Veggies, Arugula Salad

Pasta Pescatore

$23.00

Mussels, Clams, Shrimp, Calalmari, Salmon, Scallops, Tomato Sauce, Pasta

Pizza

Cheese

Ny Style Crust, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Margherita

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Basil

Meat Amore

Pepperoni, Italian Sauage, Canadian Bacon, Beef

Vegitali

Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers

Tomato Basil

Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic, Olive Oil, Basil (No Sauce)

Rucola

Asiago, Prosciutto, Arugula, Pears,

Leonardo's Pie

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Garlic

Supremo

Pepperoni, Beef Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Hawaiian

Candian Bacon & Pineapple

Soup

Zuppa Di Pesce

$16.00

Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Shrimp, Salmon, Calamari, Tomato Broth, Crostini

Creamy Tomato Basil

$5.00+

Crostini

Side Orders

Pasta Side

Alfedo Sauce Side

$3.50

Tomato Sauce Side

$2.00

Vodka Sauce Side

$3.00

Grilled Veggies

$5.00

Saute Spinach

$5.00

Crostini

$3.50

Dessert

Tiramisu

$9.00

Ladydingers Soaked In Espresso & Coffee Liquor, Then Layered W/ Whipped Cream & Mascarpone Cheese, Chocolate Powder

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake, Layered W/ Chocolate Moussed & White Chocolate Mousse

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$8.50

Lemon Cream Cake, W/ Mascarpone Cream

Mini Cannolis

$9.00

4 Mini Cannoli, Filled W/ Combination Of Whipped Cream & Ricotta Cheese, Chocolate Syrup

Italian Cream Cake

$9.00

Pecan & Coconut Cake W/ Cream Cheese Icing

Ny Cheesecake

$9.00

Creamy Classic Ny Style

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Aqua Panna

$5.00+

Pelegrino

$5.00+