Sandwiches
Pizza
Italian

Italian Deli and Market

1,038 Reviews

$

247 North Collier Blvd

Ste 104

Marco Island, FL 34145

The Italian Hero
NY Cheese Pizza
Mozz & Prosciutto

Appetizer

Sausage & Cherry peppers app

$6.99Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$9.99Out of stock

Arancini

$5.99Out of stock

Meatballs & Marinara APP

$4.99

Garlic Bread - Small

$4.99

Garlic Bread - Large

$7.99

Fried Ravioli

$5.99Out of stock

Pizza & Calzone

NY Cheese Pizza

$15.99

NY Kitchen Sink

$24.99

NY Pizza Abbondanza

$19.99

NY Pizza Artichoke

$18.99

NY Pizza Bruschetta

$18.99

NY Pizza Hawaiian

$18.99

NY Pizza Sarda

$19.99

NY Pizza Vegetario

$18.99

NY Prosciutto & Funghi

$27.99

NY Quattro Formaggi

$19.99

Traditional Margherita

$19.99

Gluten Free

$10.99Out of stock

Cauliflower Crust

$11.99

Lg Sicilian Cheese

$25.99

Sm Sicilian cheese

$15.99

Calzone - Cheese

$12.99

Cold Heroes

Turkey Hero

$8.99

Roast Beef Hero

$9.99

Virginia Ham Hero

$8.99

The Italian Hero

$9.99

Mozz & Tomato

$8.99

Mozz & Prosciutto

$11.99

The Classic Eggplant

$9.99

Veggie Hero

$7.99

Hot Capocollo

$7.99

Mortadella

$7.99

Salami

$7.99

Sopressta

$7.99

Hot Heroes

Chicken Cutlet sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan sandwich

$9.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Eggplant Parmesan sandwich

$9.99

Homemade Meatballs sandwich

$8.99

Italian Sausage & Peppers sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.99

Peppers & Eggs sandwich

$8.99

Philly Steak & Cheese sandwich

$10.99

Shrimp Parmesan sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Veal Parmesan sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Chips & Drink

$2.50

Footlong Ciabattas

Padrino

$28.99

Capitano

$28.99

Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Chef's Salad

$12.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Xtra Dress

$0.50

Pasta salad

$4.99

Sides

Meatball

$1.89

Sausage

$5.99

Chips - Cape Cod

$1.00

Chips - Dirty

$2.00

Marinara

$0.59

Dressing

$0.50

Desserts

Bomba - Tartufo

$4.99

Cannoli (3)

$7.48

Lemon cake

$6.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Cannoli (1)

$2.99

Key lime

$5.99

Peanut butter

$5.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

5 Layer chocolate

$6.99

Pina colada cheesecake

$5.99

Strawberry sauce

$0.50

Mint

$4.99

Velvet

$5.99

Coconut

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Italian Deli and Market has been family owned and operated for more than 21 years, opening in 1997! We serve the best Italian sandwiches, dinners, salads, soups, and pizza to the locals and visitors of Marco Island. Come in and see our fine selection of domestic and imported meats, cheeses, grocery items, and homemade “Heat & Eat” prepared foods.

Website

Location

247 North Collier Blvd, Ste 104, Marco Island, FL 34145

Directions

