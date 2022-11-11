Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Pizza
Italian

Italian Deli and Market

1,038 Reviews

$

902 Park Ave

Marco Island, FL 34145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Custom NY Style 16"
The Italian Sandwich - Cold
Roasted turkey Sandwich - Cold

Appetizers

Arancini Appetizer (2)

Arancini Appetizer (2)

$12.00

Traditional risotto ball with bolognese sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan cheese, breaded and fried

Garlic Knots Vesuvio (8)

Garlic Knots Vesuvio (8)

$13.00

Homemade, topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh Italian meats, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, parsley, and marinara

Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer

Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer

$12.00

Sliced and stuffed with a mix of mascarpone, ricotta, and parmesan cheeses, smothered in marinara and provolone

Fire Roasted Wings Appetizer

Fire Roasted Wings Appetizer

$14.00

Marinated and fire roasted, with roasted garlic and onions

Grilled Sausage & Peppers Appetizer

Grilled Sausage & Peppers Appetizer

$11.00
Island Calamari Appetizer

Island Calamari Appetizer

$13.00

Chips

$2.00
Mozzarella Sticks Appetizer

Mozzarella Sticks Appetizer

$9.00
Olives Ascolane Appetizer

Olives Ascolane Appetizer

$9.00

Stuffed olives with Italian sausage, cheese, and hand-breaded and flash fried

Stuffed Artichoke Hearts Appetizer

Stuffed Artichoke Hearts Appetizer

$12.00

Boursin cheese, served with lemon aioli

Tomato Basil Bruschetta Appetizer

Tomato Basil Bruschetta Appetizer

$10.00
3 Meatball Appetizer

3 Meatball Appetizer

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Slice of Ciabatta Bread - Warmed Up

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Garlic Bread- 6 Slices

$5.00

Fried Avocado

$8.00Out of stock

Dressing

$0.50

App Basket

$18.00

Sandwiches - Cold

Caprese with prosciutto Sandwich - Cold

Caprese with prosciutto Sandwich - Cold

$15.00
Classic Eggplant Cold Sandwich - Cold

Classic Eggplant Cold Sandwich - Cold

$12.00

Sliced eggplant, tomatoes, red onions, fresh mozzarella, oil and balsamic vinegar

Roast Beef Sandwich - Cold

$14.00

Roasted turkey Sandwich - Cold

$12.00
The Italian Sandwich - Cold

The Italian Sandwich - Cold

$14.00

Fresh sliced mortadella, capicola, sopressatta, ham, salami, provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, and a splash of vinaigrette (don't forget to add the fresh mozzarella!)

Virginia Ham Sandwich - Cold

$12.00

Cold Sandwich - Cold

$12.00

Padrino Sandwich

$32.00

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

$12.00

Combo

Sandwiches - Hot

Angus Burger Sandwich - Hot

Angus Burger Sandwich - Hot

$13.00

Burger Combo W Fries N Canned Drink

$16.00
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich - Hot

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich - Hot

$12.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - Hot

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - Hot

$14.00
Corned Beef Sandwich - Hot

Corned Beef Sandwich - Hot

$14.00

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich - Hot

$12.00
Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich - Hot

Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich - Hot

$12.00

Marinated Steak Tip Sandwich - Hot

$15.00
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich - Hot

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich - Hot

$13.00
Pastrami Sandwich - Hot

Pastrami Sandwich - Hot

$13.00

Ribeye Sandwich - Hot

$18.00

Shrimp Parmesan Sandwich - Hot

$14.00
Chicken & Cheese Sandwich - Hot

Chicken & Cheese Sandwich - Hot

$14.00

Shredded chicken cheese"steak"

Steak & Cheese Sandwich - Hot

Steak & Cheese Sandwich - Hot

$15.00

Veal Parmesan Sandwich - Hot

$15.00

Pizza & Calzone

Custom NY Style 16"

Custom NY Style 16"

$18.00

hand-tossed, thin crust. Topped with basil and oregano

Custom Calzone

Custom Calzone

$16.00

Mozzarella & ricotta OR pizza fritta (fried) mozzarella, ham, & sauce

Custom Neapolitan Style 12"

Custom Neapolitan Style 12"

$14.00

Mozzarella, sauce, basil, & EVOO

Custom Sicilian Style

Custom Sicilian Style

$32.00

Family-size deep dish, topped with romano, basil, and oregano

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$15.00

Bruschetta (white) - NY 16"

$21.00

Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and EVOO

Margherita - NY 16"

Margherita - NY 16"

$20.00

Sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil (NY-style 16" version)

Kitchen Sink - NY 16"

Kitchen Sink - NY 16"

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, and mushrooms

Pizza Abbondanza - NY 16"

Pizza Abbondanza - NY 16"

$21.00

Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, and onions

Pizza Artichoke (white) - NY 16"

$22.00

Artichokes, roasted red peppers, EVOO, fresh basil

Pizza Vegetariano - NY 16"

$20.00

green peppers, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions

Quattro Formaggi (white) - NY 16"

Quattro Formaggi (white) - NY 16"

$22.00

Provolone, parmesan, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese

Sarda - NY 16"

$21.00

Sausage, mushroom, and black olives

Carnivora - Neapolitan 12"

Carnivora - Neapolitan 12"

$18.00

Sausage, pepper, bacon, ham, shredded mozzarella

Burrata (white) - Neapolitan 12"

Burrata (white) - Neapolitan 12"

$20.00

Fresh burrata, arugula, prosciutto, balsamic glaze

Italian Dream - Neapolitan 12"

Italian Dream - Neapolitan 12"

$22.00

Mortadella, capicola, parmesan, ricotta, prosciutto, roasted red pepper cream

La Diavola - Neapolitan 12"

La Diavola - Neapolitan 12"

$16.00

Spicy Italian salame, fresh mozzarella

The Butcher (white) - Neapolitan 12"

The Butcher (white) - Neapolitan 12"

$20.00

Spicy Italian salame, mortadella, white truffle, parmesan cheese, provolone, french fries!

Wild Mushroom - Neapolitan 12"

Wild Mushroom - Neapolitan 12"

$18.00

Wild mushroom blend, prosciutto, veal demi glaze

Hawaiian - NY 16"

Hawaiian - NY 16"

$22.00

Ham & pineapple for the non-traditionalists

Stromboli

Stromboli

$17.00
Star Pizza w/ Burrata - NY 16"

Star Pizza w/ Burrata - NY 16"

$26.00

Entrees

6 Meatball Entree - Hot

6 Meatball Entree - Hot

$12.00

Baked Ziti Entree

$13.00Out of stock
Chicken Entree (Parm, Picatta, Francese, Marsala, Saltimbocca, Alfredo)

Chicken Entree (Parm, Picatta, Francese, Marsala, Saltimbocca, Alfredo)

$19.00

Eggplant Parmesan Entree

$15.00
Kids Pasta 1/2 Portion Entree

Kids Pasta 1/2 Portion Entree

$8.00
Lasagna Entree

Lasagna Entree

$15.00
Linguini w/ Clam Sauce Entree

Linguini w/ Clam Sauce Entree

$19.00Out of stock

Manicotti Entree

$13.00Out of stock

Penne ala Vodka Entree

$16.00

Penne Bolognese Entree

$17.00

Sausage, Pepper, & Onion Penne Entree

$17.00

Shrimp fra diavalo Entree

$19.00

Shrimp Parmesan Entree

$19.00
Tuscan Salmon over Risotto Entree

Tuscan Salmon over Risotto Entree

$21.00
Veal Enteee (Parm, Picatta, Francese, Marsala, Saltimbocca)

Veal Enteee (Parm, Picatta, Francese, Marsala, Saltimbocca)

$23.00

Pasta marinara w/ meatballs

$17.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00
Caprese Burrata Salad

Caprese Burrata Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$14.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00
Italian Chop House Salad

Italian Chop House Salad

$14.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, shaved carrots tossed in balsamic vinegar, parmesan cheese, and topped with a meatball

Marco Antipasto Salad

Marco Antipasto Salad

$17.00

Assorted Italian meats, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olives, and vinaigrette dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$15.00

House salad

$12.00

Small House Salad

$4.00

Small casear

$4.00

Small antipasto

$9.00

Small greek

$4.00

Iceberg Salad

$11.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Soups

Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Bisque

Italian Wedding Soup

Butternut

Out of stock

Thanksgiving

Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Italian Deli and Market has been family owned and operated since 1997! We serve the best Italian sandwiches, dinners, salads, soups, and pizza to the locals and visitors of Marco Island. Come in and see our fine selection of domestic and imported meats, cheeses, grocery items, and homemade “Grab & Go” prepared foods.

Website

Location

902 Park Ave, Marco Island, FL 34145

Directions

Gallery
Italian Deli and Market image
Italian Deli and Market image
Italian Deli and Market image
Italian Deli and Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Skillets Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7711 Stock Plaza Naples, FL 34114
View restaurantnext
LowBrow Pizza & Beer
orange starNo Reviews
3148 Tamiami Trail East Naples, FL 34112
View restaurantnext
Barbatella
orange star4.4 • 4,533
1290 Third Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Dorona Italian Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
2110 Tamiami Trail Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Alberto’s on fifth - 868 5th Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
868 5th Ave S Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Marco Island

Dolphin Tiki Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,623
1021 Anglers Cove Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
STONEWALLS
orange star4.6 • 677
551 S Collier Blvd Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Bistro Soleil
orange star4.5 • 636
100 Palm St Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marco Island
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston