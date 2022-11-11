Sandwiches
Pizza
Italian
Italian Deli and Market
1,038 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Italian Deli and Market has been family owned and operated since 1997! We serve the best Italian sandwiches, dinners, salads, soups, and pizza to the locals and visitors of Marco Island. Come in and see our fine selection of domestic and imported meats, cheeses, grocery items, and homemade “Grab & Go” prepared foods.
Location
902 Park Ave, Marco Island, FL 34145
Gallery