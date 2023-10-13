Italian Plates

Lasagna

$12.99

Lasagna Pasta Filled With Ground Beef, Ricotta Cheese, Topped With Mozzerella Cheese

Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

$11.99

Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

Spaghetti With Marinara Sauce

$11.99

Spaghetti With Marinara Sauce

Baked Spaghetti

$12.99

Baked Mozzerlla On Top Of Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99

Alfredo Sauce Over Fettuccini Pasta Served With Salad And Garlic Bread

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.99

Alfredo Sauce Mixed With Grilled Chicken Over Fettuccini Pasta

The Jordan Special

$14.99

Ziti Noodles With Aflredo Sauce Chicken And Sauteed Red Onions

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp And Alfredo Sauce Over Fettuccini Pastsa

Italian Garden Alfredo

$14.99

Sauteed Onions Tomatos And Spinach With Grilled Chicken Cooked In Alfredo Sauce Over Fettuccini Pasta

Oven Baked Ziti

$11.99

Ziti Noodles Baked With Mozzerlla And Meat Sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

Fried Chiken Breast Mozzerlla And Meat Sauce Baked Over Spaghetti Pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$13.99

Fried Veal Patty Mozzerlla And Meat Sauce Baked Over Spaghetti Pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

Fried Eggplant Mozzerlla And Marinara Sauce Served With Spaghetti

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Sautéed Chicken Breasts In A Savory Sauce Of Mushrooms, Garlic And Marsala Wine. Served On A Bed Of Angel Hair Pasta.

Shrimp Marsala

$16.99

Sautéed Shrimp In A Savory Sauce Of Mushrooms, Garlic And Marsala Wine. Served On A Bed Of Angel Hair Pasta.

Chicken Picatta

$14.99

Lightly Breaded Chicken, Served With White Wine Lemon Butter Cream Sauce Topped With Fresh Capers On Angel Hair Pasta.

Beef Caprese Tenderloin

$15.99

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, And Beef Tenderloin Topped With Balsamic Glaze And Basil Pesto Served With Greek Potatoes Or Vegetables.

Beef ravioli

$12.99

Cheese ravioli

$11.99

Shrimp ravioli

$13.99

Manicotti

$11.99

Lobster ravioli

$15.99

Stuffed shells

$11.99

Large tray lasagna

$130.00

Large tray spaghetti

$130.00

Large tray chicken or fettuccine alfredo

$175.00

Delivery

$35.00

Greek Plates

Beef Souvlaki

$15.99

Grecian Delight Of Beef Tenderloin Marinated In Spices With Greek Dinner SaladAthenian Plate

Chicken Souvlaki

$14.99

Grecian Delight Of Chicken Tenderloin Marinated In Spices With Greek Dinner Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce And Seasoned Steak Fries Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables.

Moussaka

$12.99

Layers Of Eggplant, Potatoes, Ground Beef, And Topped With Thick Béchamel Sauce With Greek Dinner Salad, Pita Bread

Gyro Platter

$13.99

Grecian Delight Of Specially Prepared Lamb And Beef Greek Dinner Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce And Seasoned Steak Fries Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables.

Greek Combo Plate

$17.99

Combination Of Gyros, Chicken And Beef Greek Dinner Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce And Seasoned Steak Fries Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables.

Chicken Zorba Plate

$13.99

Chicken Tenders Cooked Till Perfection Mixed With Rice, Sautéed Onions & Green Peppers.

Beef Zorba Plate

$15.99

Beef Tenderloin Cooked Till Perfection Mixed With Rice, Sautéed Onions & Green Peppers

Shrimp Zorba Plate

$15.99

Shrimp Cooked Till Perfection Mixed With Rice, Sautéed Onions & Green Peppers.

Zorba Combo Plate

$16.99

Beef And Chicken Tenderloin Mixed With Rice, Sautéed Onions & Green Peppers. Served With Greek Dinner Salad, Tzatziki Sauce & Pita Bread.

Athenian Beef

$14.99

Beef Tenderloin Over Creamy Hummus With Pita Bread

Athenian Chicken

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Over Creamy Hummus With Pita Bread

Athenian Combo

$16.99

Beef And Chicken Over Creamy Hummus With Pita Bread

Seafood Selections

Grilled Salmon

$14.99

6 Oz. Salmon Served With Salad, Garlic Bread And Your Choice Of Rice Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables Or Greek Potatoes

Fresh Flounder Grilled

$12.99

Grilled Flounder Comes With Salad, Garlic Bread And Your Choice Of Rice Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables Or Greek Potatoes Or French Fries.

Fresh Flounder Fried

$12.99

Fried Flounder Comes With Salad, Garlic Bread And Your Choice Of Rice Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables Or Greek Potatoes Or French Fries.

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

Baked Shrimp In Garlic Butter Sauce Comes With Salad, Garlic Bread And Your Choice Of Rice Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables Or Fettuccine Pasta

Mediterranean Baked Tilapia

$13.99

Freshly Baked Tilapia With Tomatoes, Black Olives, And Fresh Parsley With Garlic Butter Sauce

Seafood sampler

$16.99

Chef's Specials

Grilled Chicken Topped With Shrimp In Dill Sauce

$16.99

Served With Mixed Veggies, Side Salad, And Garlic Bread

Grilled Chicken Topped With Beef In Dill Sauce

$16.99

Served With Mixed Veggies, Side Salad, And Garlic Bread

Chicken Schnitzel

$14.99

Breaded Chicken Breast Fried To Perfection Served With A Side Salad, Garlic Bread, And Your Choice Of Fries, Greek Potatoes, Rice, Or Mixed Veggies

Chopped steak special

$13.99

Garden Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.99

Fresh Garden Mixture Of Romaine. Iceberg Lettuce Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumber And Tomatoes

Antipasta

$9.99

Fresh Mixture Of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumber & Tomatoes

House Special Salad

$9.99

Fresh Garden Mixture Of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Peppers & Tomatoes

Salmon Salad

$10.99

Fresh Garden Mixture Topped With Grilled Salmon And Dressing Of Your Choice

Greek Salad

$9.99

Mixture Of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini, Cucumber & Tomatoes

Gyro Salad

$10.99

Fresh Mixturé Of Romaine, Iceberg, Lettuce, Topped With Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini, Cucumber & Tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fresh Mixture Of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce Topped W/Grilled Marinated Chicken Tenderloin, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Cucumber & Tomatoes

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh Garden Mixture Topped With Chicken Salad And The Dressing Of Your Choice

Calzones

Steak Calzone

$11.99

Steak Sautéed With Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers &mozzarella

Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Chicken Tenderloin Sautéed W/Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers

Pepperoni Calzone

$11.99

Pepperoni, Sautéed Onions & Mozzarella Cheese

Gyro Calzone

$11.99

Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Olive, Diced Tomatoes

Meat Lovers Calzone

$11.99

Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham &, Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Mozzarella Feta & Ricotta Cheese, Marinara Sauce

Veggie Calzone

$10.99

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes Grilled To Perfection, Feta Cheese & Olives

10" Pizzas

10" Chicken Barbecue Pizza

$10.99

Barbecue Chicken Red Onion Fresh Mozzarella

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99

Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Ham

10" Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

10" Mediterranean Pizza

$11.99

Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes & Greek Olives

10" Vegetarian Pizza

$9.99

Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, & Feta

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

Pineapple And Ham

10" House Special Pizza

$11.99

Hamburger, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepper & Sausage

10" Pepperoni And Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Pepperoni And Fresh Mozzarella

10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$11.99

Mushrooms Onions Mozzarella Cheese Alfredo Sauce

10" Half/Half Speciality Pizza

Large Pizzas

15" Chicken Barbecue Pizza

$16.99

Barbecue Chicken Red Onion Fresh Mozzarella

15" Meat Lovers

$16.99

Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Ham

15" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

15" Mediterranean Pizza

$16.99

Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes & Greek Olives

15" Vegetarian

$13.99

Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, & Feta

15" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Pineapple And Ham

15" House Special Pizza

$16.99

Hamburger, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepper & Sausage

15" Pepperoni And Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni And Fresh Mozzarella

15" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

Mushrooms Onions Mozzarella Cheese Alfredo Sauce

15" Half/Half Specialty Pizza

Subs

Chicken Philly Sub

$9.99

Chicken Philly Style Mayo Mushrooms Peppers Onions

Italian Sub

$9.99

Salami Ham Pepperoni Provolone Cheese

Philly Steak Sub

$9.99

Mushrooms Peppers Onions Mayo And Provolone Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion House Dressing

Zorba Chicken Sub

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Mushrooms Peppers Onionsmayo Lettuce Tomato Onion House Dressing

Zorba Beef Sub

$10.99

Grilled Beef Mushrooms Peppers Onionsmayo Lettuce Tomato Onion House Dressing

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Fried Veal Provolone Meat Sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Fried Chicken Meat Sauce And Provolone Cheese

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Meatballs Provolone Cheese Meat Sauce

Turkey Sub

$9.99

Turkey Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion House Dressing

Roast Beef Sub

$9.99

Roast Beef Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion House Dressing

Vegetarian Sub

$9.99

Olives Tomato's Onions Lettuce Peppers Mushrooms And Mayo

Eggplant Sub

$9.99

Fried Eggplant Marinara Sauce Provolone Cheese

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.99

Cheese Mayonnaise Celery Chicken Onions Lettuce Tomato

Super Sub

$9.99

Roast Beef Turkey Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion House Dressing

Sandwiches and Burgers

Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

Gyro Lettuce Tomato Onion Tziki

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce Tomato Onion Tziki

Beef Souvlaki Sandwich

$10.99

Lettuce Tomato Onion Tziki

8oz Steak Burger

$9.99

Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion

8oz Cheese Steak Burger

$9.99

Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion

8oz Special Steak Burger

$10.99

Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion

Reuban Sandwich

$9.99

Thousand Island Corned Beef Sauerkraut

Patty Melt Sandwich

$9.99

Onions Philly Steak Meat On Rye Bread Mayo

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Cannoli

$5.50

New York Cheesecake

$5.50

Baklava

$5.50

Limoncillo

$5.50

Tiramisu

$6.50

Sides

Steak Fries

$2.99

Sauteed Vegtables

$3.99

Greek Potatoes

$3.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Pita Bread

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Add broccoli

$2.50

Cup of tziki

$0.50

Add chicken

$4.99

Add feta to salad

$1.50

Add shrimp

$5.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Beef Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Lasagna

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Appetizers

Cup Of Soup

$3.99

Bowl Of Soup

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Fried Mozzarella Cheese

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Cheese Bread

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheese Baked Over Garlic Bread

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Mozzarella Cheese Baked Fries

Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Fried Calamari

$6.99

Fried Trio Appetizer

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Calamari, Fried Mushrooms

Falafel

$5.99

Fried Chick Peas Parsley And Spices

Stuffed Jalepeno Poppers

$6.99

Spanakopita

$7.99

Phyllo Dough Spinach And Cheese

Hummus

$6.99

Tahini Chick Peas Garlic Lemon

Babba Ganoush

$6.99

Tahini Eggplant Garlic Lemon

Combo Appetizer

$9.99

Hummus Feta Cheese Dolmades Tzatziki Sauce Pit Bread

Dolmades

$6.99

Grape Leaves Rice And Mediterranean Seasoning