Italian
Pizza

Italian Gardens

320 Reviews

$$

814 Kenilworth Dr.

Towson, MD 21204

LG 18" Pizza
MED 14" Pizza
Cheese Steak Sub

Starters

Zucchini Sticks

Zucchini Sticks

$8.75

Zucchini breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing,

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Mozzarella cheese breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.75

Chicken tenders breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our marinara sauce.

Meatballs & Mozzarella

Meatballs & Mozzarella

$6.95

Our homemade meatballs covered in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Wings

Wings

$9.95

Boneless or Bone-in with your choice of sauce

Cauliflower Bites
$8.50

Cauliflower Bites

$8.50
Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers
$8.75

Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers

$8.75

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Dill pickle chips breaded and deep fried. Served with our own zesty dill sauce.

Sides

Small Fries

Small Fries

$2.95
Large Fries

Large Fries

$4.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99
Meatball App
$5.95

Meatball App

$5.95
Garlic Toast (2)
$2.25

Garlic Toast (2)

$2.25
Garlic Toast (5)
$4.75

Garlic Toast (5)

$4.75
Garlic Tst W/chz (2)
$2.75

Garlic Tst W/chz (2)

$2.75
Garlic Tst W/chz (5)
$5.25

Garlic Tst W/chz (5)

$5.25

Small Side Marinara (3oz)

$0.50

Subs

Italian Hero Sub

Italian Hero Sub

$9.95

Ham, salami, mortadella & provolone. With your choice of toppings.

Cheese Steak Sub

Cheese Steak Sub

$9.95

Rib eye steak and melted mozzarella

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$9.95

Chopped grilled chicken & melted mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.95

Our homemade meatballs with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$9.95

Crispy fried chicken breast, marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sub
$11.50

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.95

Chopped grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles & melted mozzarella cheese.

Cheeseburger Sub
$13.95

$13.95

GRILLED Chicken Parmigiana Sub
$11.50

$11.50
Eggplant Parm Sub

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.95

Breaded eggplant, marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese.

Turkey Sub

$9.95

Pizza Sub

$8.95

Tuna Salad Sub
$12.95

$12.95

Chicken Salad Sub
$12.95

$12.95

Sandwiches

California Chicken BLT Sandwich

California Chicken BLT Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, romaine lettuce & mayo on toasted ciabatta.

Grilled Chicken BMT Sandwich

Grilled Chicken BMT Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled chicken, ranch dressing, tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil on toasted ciabatta.

Grilled Turkey Avocado Sandwich

Grilled Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled turkey, sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato& mayo on wheat toast.

IG Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Homemade chicken salad with celery and mayo.

Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Homemade solid white Albacore Tuna salad on toasted Ciabatta.

Ham Turkey Bacon Club
$11.95

Ham Turkey Bacon Club

$11.95
Cheese Burger Sandwich

Cheese Burger Sandwich

$13.50

Angus burger topped with your choice of toppings.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$10.95

$10.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, red cabbage, mushrooms, cucumbers & carrots.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.50

Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and grilled chicken.

IG Greek Salad

IG Greek Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, feta, onions, hot peppers, pepperoncini & cucumbers.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.50

Spinach. bacon, egg, cranberries, walnuts, grapes, tomatoes & feta cheese.

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$10.95

Spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, walnuts, feta cheese, grapes, banana peppers & cranberries.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.95

Blackened chicken, lettuce, green & red peppers, red onions, black beans, corn, cheddar & tortilla chips

Crispy Chicken Cobb

Crispy Chicken Cobb

$14.95

Crispy fried chicken, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, egg, avocado, bacon & feta cheese.

Grilled Chicken Cobb

$15.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, egg, avocado, bacon & feta cheese.

IG Antipasto Salad

IG Antipasto Salad

$14.95

Iceberg, ham, salami, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, artichoke hearts & pepperoncini.

Tuscan Chicken Salad

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken. fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, carrots, shaved parmesan & chick peas. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

LG Avocado Fruit Salad

LG Avocado Fruit Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, avocado, strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles, grapes, bacon & walnuts.

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$5.95

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.95

lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, cucumbers, onion & carrots.

Albacore Tuna Salad Platter

Albacore Tuna Salad Platter

$12.95

Albacore tuna salad on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, onions & pickles.

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.95

Homemade chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onion & pickles.

Entrees

Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$13.95

A zesty blend of ripe tomatoes, onions and herbs. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Meat Sauce

Meat Sauce

$14.95

Traditional meat sauce seasoned with garlic and herbs. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Meatball

Meatball

$14.95

Our homemade meatballs in marinara sauce. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Alfredo Sauce

Alfredo Sauce

$13.95

A creamy parmesan cheese sauce with a hint of garlic. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Vodka Sauce

Vodka Sauce

$13.95

A creamy parmesan and marinara sauce with a hint of vodka. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$16.95

Fried chicken breast served over spaghetti and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Scaloppini chicken sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala. Served over pasta. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Chicken Tetrazzini

Chicken Tetrazzini

$17.95

Tender slices of grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mushrooms & spaghetti sautéed in our creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$15.75

Chicken tenders served with cole slaw, and your choice of french fries or onion rings.

Eggplant Parmigiana Entree

Eggplant Parmigiana Entree

$14.95

Eggplant served over spaghetti and topped with our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Eggplant & Chicken Parm Entree
$17.95

Eggplant & Chicken Parm Entree

$17.95
Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$15.95

Layers of pasta, cheese, beef & cheese. Covered in our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Baked Penne

Baked Penne

$13.95

Penne pasta, creamy marinara sauce and ricotta cheese topped with melted mozzarella. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

IG Classic Penne

IG Classic Penne

$14.95

Penne pasta, sautéed with Italian sausage, fresh garlic, mushrooms & spinach in our marinara sauce.

Flatbreads

Chicken Avocado Club

Chicken Avocado Club

$12.50Out of stock

Flatbread brushed with our garlic olive oil sauce, topped with chopped chicken, tomatoes, spinach-ricotta, bacon & mozzarella. Finished with shredded lettuce, avocado & drizzled with Ranch dressing.

Portobello Flatbread

Portobello Flatbread

$11.50

Flatbread topped with garlic olive oil sauce, spinach-ricotta, Portobello mushrooms, & mozzarella. Finished with Feta cheese & served with a side of marinara sauce.

Veggie Flatbread

Veggie Flatbread

$11.50

Flatbread topped with garlic olive oil sauce green peppers, onions, black olives & mushrooms. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Roma Flatbread

Roma Flatbread

$11.50

Crispy flatbread topped with Roma tomatoes marinated in our garlic olive oil & herbs, fresh garlic, red onion & mozzarella. Finished with feta and fresh basil.

Cheesy Pepperoni Flatbread

Cheesy Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.95

crispy flatbread brushed with our garlic olive oil sauce. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, ricotta and pepperoni.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.95

Crispy flatbread with fried chicken, buffalo sauce & mozzarella. Finished with bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
$12.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$12.50

Pizza

Sm 12" Pizza

$12.95

MED 14" Pizza

$15.95
LG 18" Pizza

LG 18" Pizza

$18.95
LG 16" Chicago Crust
$22.95

LG 16" Chicago Crust

$22.95
SM 12" Staff Pick

SM 12" Staff Pick

$18.95

Pepperoni, onion, mushroom & banana peppers with our pizza sauce.

SM 12" Gardeners

SM 12" Gardeners

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

SM 12" Greek

SM 12" Greek

$18.95

Chicken, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella & feta cheese with our garlic olive oil sauce.

SM 12" Hawaiian

SM 12" Hawaiian

$18.95

Pineapple, ham, bacon, & mozzarella cheese. With our pizza sauce.

SM 12" Meat

SM 12" Meat

$18.95

Pepperoni, salami, ham, ground beef, sausage, & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

SM 12" Crispy Buffalo ChIcken

SM 12" Crispy Buffalo ChIcken

$18.95

Crispy fried chicken, Fontina & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with Ranch dressing.

SM 12" Margarita

SM 12" Margarita

$18.95

Tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Fontina cheese with our pizza sauce.

SM 12" Veggie

SM 12" Veggie

$18.95

Red & green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

SM 12" White

SM 12" White

$18.95

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic with our own garlic olive oil sauce.

SM 12" Classic Pepperoni

SM 12" Classic Pepperoni

$18.95

Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with herbs, served with our pizza sauce.

SM 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

SM 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.95

Grilled chicken, bacon,& mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing.

SM 12" Roma

SM 12" Roma

$18.95

Marinated Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion, & garlic olive oil, topped with Feta cheese and fresh basil

Med 14" Staff Pick

Med 14" Staff Pick

$22.95

Pepperoni, onion, mushroom and banana peppers with our pizza sauce.

Med 14" Gardeners

Med 14" Gardeners

$22.95

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

Med 14" Greek

Med 14" Greek

$22.95

Chicken, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella & feta cheese with our garlic olive oil sauce.

Med 14" Hawaiian

Med 14" Hawaiian

$22.95

Pineapple, ham, bacon, & mozzarella cheese. With our pizza sauce.

Med 14" Meat

Med 14" Meat

$22.95

Pepperoni, salami, ham, ground beef, sausage, & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

Med 14" Crispy Buffalo Chicken

Med 14" Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

Crispy fried chicken, Fontina & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with Ranch dressing.

Med 14" Margarita

Med 14" Margarita

$22.95

Tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Fontina cheese with our pizza sauce.

Med 14" Veggie

Med 14" Veggie

$22.95

Red & green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

Med 14" White

Med 14" White

$22.95

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic with our own garlic olive oil sauce.

Med 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

Med 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.95

Grilled chicken, bacon,& mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing.

Med 14" Classic Pepperoni

Med 14" Classic Pepperoni

$22.95

Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with herbs, served with our pizza sauce.

Med 14" Roma

Med 14" Roma

$22.95

Marinated Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion & garlic olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and fresh basil.

LG 18" Staff Pick

LG 18" Staff Pick

$26.95

Pepperoni, onion, mushroom and banana peppers with our pizza sauce.

LG 18" Gardeners

LG 18" Gardeners

$26.95

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

LG 18" Greek

LG 18" Greek

$26.95

Chicken, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella & feta cheese with our garlic olive oil sauce.

LG 18" Hawaiian

LG 18" Hawaiian

$26.95

Pineapple, ham, bacon, & mozzarella cheese. With our pizza sauce.

LG 18" Meat

LG 18" Meat

$26.95

Pepperoni, salami, ham, ground beef, sausage, & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

LG 18" Crispy Buffalo Chicken

LG 18" Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$26.95

Crispy fried chicken, Fontina & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with Ranch dressing.

LG 18" Margarita

LG 18" Margarita

$26.95

Tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Fontina cheese with our pizza sauce.

LG 18" Veggie

LG 18" Veggie

$26.95

Red & green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

LG 18" White

LG 18" White

$26.95

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic with our own garlic olive oil sauce.

LG 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

LG 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.95

Grilled chicken, bacon,& mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing.

LG 18" Classic Pepperoni

LG 18" Classic Pepperoni

$26.95

Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with herbs, served with our pizza sauce.

LG 18" Roma

LG 18" Roma

$26.95

Marinated Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion & garlic olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and fresh basil.

Chicago 16" Staff Pick

$26.95

pepperoni, onion, mushroom and banana peppers with our pizza sauce.

Chicago 16" Gardeners

$26.95

Chicago 16" Greek

$26.95

Chicago 16" Hawaiian

$26.95

Chicago 16" Meat

$26.95

Chicago 16" Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$26.95

Chicago 16" Margarita

$26.95

Chicago 16" Veggie

$26.95

Chicago 16" White

$26.95

Chicago 16" Classic Pepperoni

$26.95

Chicago 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.95

Chicago 16" Roma

$26.95

Drinks

Medium Drink

$2.80

Large Drink

$3.10

Bottled Water

$1.95

Kids Menu

All kids meals served with Fries or apple sauce.

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Kids Penne

$6.75

Pizza Bundles

Pizza Bundle #1 (Serves 20)

$130.00

7 Large 18" Pizzas with your choice of one topping for each pizza.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Be Happy....Eat PIZZA!

Website

Location

814 Kenilworth Dr., Towson, MD 21204

Directions

Italian Gardens image

