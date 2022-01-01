Italian Gardens
320 Reviews
$$
814 Kenilworth Dr.
Towson, MD 21204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Zucchini Sticks
Zucchini breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing,
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our marinara sauce.
Meatballs & Mozzarella
Our homemade meatballs covered in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Wings
Boneless or Bone-in with your choice of sauce
Cauliflower Bites
Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle chips breaded and deep fried. Served with our own zesty dill sauce.
Sides
Subs
Italian Hero Sub
Ham, salami, mortadella & provolone. With your choice of toppings.
Cheese Steak Sub
Rib eye steak and melted mozzarella
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
Chopped grilled chicken & melted mozzarella cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Our homemade meatballs with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Crispy fried chicken breast, marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sub
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Chopped grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles & melted mozzarella cheese.
Cheeseburger Sub
GRILLED Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Eggplant Parm Sub
Breaded eggplant, marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese.
Turkey Sub
Pizza Sub
Tuna Salad Sub
Chicken Salad Sub
Sandwiches
California Chicken BLT Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, romaine lettuce & mayo on toasted ciabatta.
Grilled Chicken BMT Sandwich
Grilled chicken, ranch dressing, tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil on toasted ciabatta.
Grilled Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Grilled turkey, sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato& mayo on wheat toast.
IG Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad with celery and mayo.
Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade solid white Albacore Tuna salad on toasted Ciabatta.
Ham Turkey Bacon Club
Cheese Burger Sandwich
Angus burger topped with your choice of toppings.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, red cabbage, mushrooms, cucumbers & carrots.
Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and grilled chicken.
IG Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, feta, onions, hot peppers, pepperoncini & cucumbers.
Spinach Salad
Spinach. bacon, egg, cranberries, walnuts, grapes, tomatoes & feta cheese.
Signature Salad
Spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, walnuts, feta cheese, grapes, banana peppers & cranberries.
Southwest Salad
Blackened chicken, lettuce, green & red peppers, red onions, black beans, corn, cheddar & tortilla chips
Crispy Chicken Cobb
Crispy fried chicken, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, egg, avocado, bacon & feta cheese.
Grilled Chicken Cobb
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, egg, avocado, bacon & feta cheese.
IG Antipasto Salad
Iceberg, ham, salami, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, artichoke hearts & pepperoncini.
Tuscan Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken. fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, carrots, shaved parmesan & chick peas. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
LG Avocado Fruit Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles, grapes, bacon & walnuts.
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing.
Side Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, cucumbers, onion & carrots.
Albacore Tuna Salad Platter
Albacore tuna salad on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, onions & pickles.
Chicken Salad Platter
Homemade chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onion & pickles.
Entrees
Marinara Sauce
A zesty blend of ripe tomatoes, onions and herbs. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Meat Sauce
Traditional meat sauce seasoned with garlic and herbs. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Meatball
Our homemade meatballs in marinara sauce. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Alfredo Sauce
A creamy parmesan cheese sauce with a hint of garlic. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Vodka Sauce
A creamy parmesan and marinara sauce with a hint of vodka. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Chicken Parmigiana Entree
Fried chicken breast served over spaghetti and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Chicken Marsala
Scaloppini chicken sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala. Served over pasta. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Chicken Tetrazzini
Tender slices of grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mushrooms & spaghetti sautéed in our creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Chicken Tender Platter
Chicken tenders served with cole slaw, and your choice of french fries or onion rings.
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree
Eggplant served over spaghetti and topped with our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Eggplant & Chicken Parm Entree
Baked Lasagna
Layers of pasta, cheese, beef & cheese. Covered in our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Baked Penne
Penne pasta, creamy marinara sauce and ricotta cheese topped with melted mozzarella. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
IG Classic Penne
Penne pasta, sautéed with Italian sausage, fresh garlic, mushrooms & spinach in our marinara sauce.
Flatbreads
Chicken Avocado Club
Flatbread brushed with our garlic olive oil sauce, topped with chopped chicken, tomatoes, spinach-ricotta, bacon & mozzarella. Finished with shredded lettuce, avocado & drizzled with Ranch dressing.
Portobello Flatbread
Flatbread topped with garlic olive oil sauce, spinach-ricotta, Portobello mushrooms, & mozzarella. Finished with Feta cheese & served with a side of marinara sauce.
Veggie Flatbread
Flatbread topped with garlic olive oil sauce green peppers, onions, black olives & mushrooms. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Roma Flatbread
Crispy flatbread topped with Roma tomatoes marinated in our garlic olive oil & herbs, fresh garlic, red onion & mozzarella. Finished with feta and fresh basil.
Cheesy Pepperoni Flatbread
crispy flatbread brushed with our garlic olive oil sauce. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, ricotta and pepperoni.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Crispy flatbread with fried chicken, buffalo sauce & mozzarella. Finished with bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Pizza
Sm 12" Pizza
MED 14" Pizza
LG 18" Pizza
LG 16" Chicago Crust
SM 12" Staff Pick
Pepperoni, onion, mushroom & banana peppers with our pizza sauce.
SM 12" Gardeners
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
SM 12" Greek
Chicken, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella & feta cheese with our garlic olive oil sauce.
SM 12" Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham, bacon, & mozzarella cheese. With our pizza sauce.
SM 12" Meat
Pepperoni, salami, ham, ground beef, sausage, & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
SM 12" Crispy Buffalo ChIcken
Crispy fried chicken, Fontina & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
SM 12" Margarita
Tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Fontina cheese with our pizza sauce.
SM 12" Veggie
Red & green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
SM 12" White
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic with our own garlic olive oil sauce.
SM 12" Classic Pepperoni
Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with herbs, served with our pizza sauce.
SM 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon,& mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing.
SM 12" Roma
Marinated Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion, & garlic olive oil, topped with Feta cheese and fresh basil
Med 14" Staff Pick
Pepperoni, onion, mushroom and banana peppers with our pizza sauce.
Med 14" Gardeners
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
Med 14" Greek
Chicken, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella & feta cheese with our garlic olive oil sauce.
Med 14" Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham, bacon, & mozzarella cheese. With our pizza sauce.
Med 14" Meat
Pepperoni, salami, ham, ground beef, sausage, & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
Med 14" Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Crispy fried chicken, Fontina & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
Med 14" Margarita
Tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Fontina cheese with our pizza sauce.
Med 14" Veggie
Red & green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
Med 14" White
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic with our own garlic olive oil sauce.
Med 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon,& mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing.
Med 14" Classic Pepperoni
Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with herbs, served with our pizza sauce.
Med 14" Roma
Marinated Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion & garlic olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and fresh basil.
LG 18" Staff Pick
Pepperoni, onion, mushroom and banana peppers with our pizza sauce.
LG 18" Gardeners
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
LG 18" Greek
Chicken, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella & feta cheese with our garlic olive oil sauce.
LG 18" Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham, bacon, & mozzarella cheese. With our pizza sauce.
LG 18" Meat
Pepperoni, salami, ham, ground beef, sausage, & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
LG 18" Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Crispy fried chicken, Fontina & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
LG 18" Margarita
Tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Fontina cheese with our pizza sauce.
LG 18" Veggie
Red & green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
LG 18" White
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic with our own garlic olive oil sauce.
LG 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon,& mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing.
LG 18" Classic Pepperoni
Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with herbs, served with our pizza sauce.
LG 18" Roma
Marinated Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion & garlic olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and fresh basil.
Chicago 16" Staff Pick
pepperoni, onion, mushroom and banana peppers with our pizza sauce.
Chicago 16" Gardeners
Chicago 16" Greek
Chicago 16" Hawaiian
Chicago 16" Meat
Chicago 16" Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Chicago 16" Margarita
Chicago 16" Veggie
Chicago 16" White
Chicago 16" Classic Pepperoni
Chicago 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicago 16" Roma
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Be Happy....Eat PIZZA!
814 Kenilworth Dr., Towson, MD 21204