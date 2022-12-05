Italian Grill & Pizzeria

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

Supreme Pizza XL
Veggie Pizza Individual
Pepperoni Pizza XL

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Half & Half

$2.99

Kids coke

$1.25

kids Dr Pepper

$1.25

Kids lemonade

$1.25

Kids milk

$1.25

Kids root beer

$1.25

Kids sprite

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.99

Root beer

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.25

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet tea

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.25

Unsweet tea

$2.99

water

Fruit Puree Additive

$0.75

Grenadine Additive

$0.75

2 Liter

$2.99

Kids Drinks

coke

$1.75

dr pepper

$1.75

dt coke

$1.75

lemon aid

$1.75

root beer

$1.75

sprite

$1.75

water

sweet tea

$1.75

Grenadine Additive

$0.75

Fruit Puree Additive

$0.75

Coffee

decaf

$1.99

condiments

Regular

$1.99

Burgers and Subs

Chicken Parm sub

$9.99Out of stock

Thinly fried chicken breast on hoagie w/cheese,Marinara/fries

Eggplant Parm sub

$8.99

Thinl Fried Eggplant on hoagie w/Cheese,Marinara/Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Italian Grill Burger

$9.99

Burger cooked to temp w/cheese,Bacon,Mushroom,Onions/fries

Italian Sausage sub

$9.99

Italian links served on hoagie w/cheese/fries

Italian Sub

$11.99

All italian meat,cheese,bo,ban pep, on hoagie w/fries

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Homemade mballs servced on hoagie w/cheese,Marinara/fries

Philly steak Sub

$9.99

Finely diced sirloin grilled on hoagie w/cheese/fries

The Grill Burger

$8.75

Veal Parm sub

$9.99

Thinly fried Veal breast on hoagie w/cheese,Marinara/fries

Rodeo Burger

$10.99

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

$11.99

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Lunch Pasta

Baked Ziti (L)

$8.99

Chicken and broccoli alfredo lunch

$10.99

Chicken Tuscan (L)

$12.99

Chx Parm (L)

$9.99

Eggplant Parm (L)

$8.99

Lasagna (L)

$9.99Out of stock

Linguine Alfredo Lunch

$9.99

Penne Carb (L)

$9.99

Ratatouille Lunch

$10.99

Shrimp Alf (L)

$11.99

Shrimp Scampi (L)

$9.99

Shrimp Tuscan (L)

$13.99

Spaghetti and meatballs lunch

$9.99

Veal Parm (L)

$10.99

Fish & Broccoli

$12.99

Soups and Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Lettuce bed,Grilled marinated chicken ,cucumber, tomato

Grilled Chicken Caeser

$10.99

Romaine and Parm Cheese,Croutons,Chicken

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Grill Shrimp lettuce bed, cucumber, tomato

Grilled Shrimp Caeser

$12.99

Romaine and Parm Cheese,Croutons, Shrimp

Guap Salad

$13.99

Romainew/salami,ham,pepp,pros,cheese,AH,BO,tom

1/2 Guap Salad

$9.99

Romainew/salami,ham,pepp,pros,cheese,AH,BO,tom

Caesar salad

$8.99

Romaine and Parm Cheese

House Salad

$8.99

Lettuce bed,cucumber, tomato

Side Salad

$1.99

Lettuce bed, cucumber, tomato

Side Caeser salad

$2.99

Romaine and Parm Cheese,Croutons

Up Charge Caesar

$1.99

Romaine and Parm Cheese,Croutons

Soup Bowl

$6.99

cup soup

$4.99

Bowl bisque

$7.99

Cup bisque

$5.99

Cup Soup & 1\2 Sandwich

$9.99

Bowl Soup & Side Salad

$9.99

The Grills Chef Salad

$12.99

Fish Salad

$12.99

Individual 10"

Cheese Pizza Individual

$9.99

Pepperoni Pizza Individual

$10.99

Meatlover Pizza Individual

$12.99

Veggie Pizza Individual

$12.99

Supreme Pizza Individual

$13.50

Spinach Alfredo Pizza Individual

$12.99

Chicken Pizza Individual

$12.99

Half & Half Pizza Individual

$12.99

Large Pizza 14"

Cheese Pizza Large

$12.99

Pepperoni Pizza Large

$13.99

Meatlover Pizza Large

$16.99

Veggie Pizza Large

$16.99

Supreme Pizza Large

$19.50

Spinach Alfredo Pizza Large

$17.99

Chicken Pizza Large

$17.99

Half & Half Pizza - Large

$16.99

Extra Large 18"

Cheese Pizza XL

$14.99

Pepperoni Pizza XL

$15.50

Meatlover Pizza XL

$19.99

Veggie Pizza XL

$18.99

Supreme Pizza XL

$21.99

Spinach Alfredo Pizza XL

$18.99

Chicken Pizza XL

$17.99

Half & Half Pizza XL

$17.99

Cauliflower Crust 10"

Cauliflower Cheese Individual

$10.99

Cauliflower Meatlover Individual

$15.99

Cauliflower Veggie Individual

$15.99

Cauliflower Spinach Alfredo Individual

$15.99

Cauliflower Supreme Individual

$15.99

Cauliflower Crust 14"

Cauliflower Cheese Large

$14.99

Cauliflower Meatlover Large

$18.99

Cauliflower Veggie Large

$18.99

Cauliflower Spinach Alfredo Large

$18.99

Cauliflower Supreme Large

$18.99

Calzone & Stuff Crust

18" Stuffed Pizza

$29.99

Calzone

$12.99

Calzone Meat Lovers

$16.99

Supreme Calzone

$16.99

Vegetarian Calzone

$16.99

Pizza Specials

Monday Special

$11.49

2XL / 2 Liter

$29.99

Bella

Shrimp Bella

$22.99

Chicken Bella

$20.98

Crawfish Bella

$22.99

Crab Bella

$25.99

Fish Bella

$24.99

Diavolo

Shrimp Diavolo

$24.99

Crawfish Diavolo

$24.99

Crab Diavolo

$24.98

Chicken Diavolo

$22.99

Sausage Diavolo

$22.99

Pepperoni Diavolo

$20.98

Dinner Pasta

Bake Ziti Dinner

$11.99

Carbonara dinner

$14.99

Jubilee Dinner

$13.99

Lasagna dinner

$15.99Out of stock

Linguine Alfredo dinner

$11.99

Lobster Ravioli Jubilee

$16.99Out of stock

Marsala Dinner

$14.99

Parm dinner

$10.99

Piccata Dinner

$14.99

Ratatouille

$15.99

Ravioli Dinner

$11.99

Scampi dinner

$12.99

Spaghetti dinner no meatballs

$9.99

Spaghetti with meatballs

$13.99

Manacotti Jubilee

$16.99

Fish

FISH PICCATA

$21.99Out of stock

Mahi Special

$22.99Out of stock

Red Snapper

$23.99

Redfish special

$16.99Out of stock

Shrimp Picatta

$19.99

Trout special

$23.99

Steaks

Ribeye

$36.99+

Sirloin 8oz

$19.99

Filet

$32.99+Out of stock

Steak Special Sirloin

$12.99

14 Oz Pork Chop

$26.99Out of stock

Tuscan

Chicken Tuscan

$18.99

Shrimp Tuscan

$21.99

KIDS Menu

Corndog w/fries

$4.99

Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Kids Spag and M'balls

$6.99

Chicken tender and fries

$6.99

Grilled cheese w fries

$4.99

Linguine Alfredo

$4.99

Kids chicken Alfredo

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.50

salted caramel cheesecake

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

cannoli

$4.99

chocolate cake

$6.99

cheesecake

$6.00

puff pastry

$6.99

creme burlee

$9.99

ice cream

$3.99

mini cannoli (2)

$4.25

Banana Foster

$6.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.50

Extras

Add 2 oz Alfredo

$1.99

Add Mixed Vegetables

$4.99

Asparagus

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Bread Stix- 8 - 10

$2.99

Caesar Upcharge

$0.99

Extra 4oz Alfredo

$3.99

Extra Broccoli

$3.99

Extra Chicken

$3.99

Extra dressing - 4 oz

$1.99

Extra Shrimp - 4

$3.99

Fries

$2.99

Marinara 4 oz

$2.99

Olive Oil Dip

$1.99

One extra meatball

$1.99

Sausage Link

$2.99

Xtra 2oz Dressing

$0.99

Lasagna

Family Lasagna/ Salad/ Bread

$39.99

Chicken Alfredo

Family Chicken Alfredo/ Salad/ Bread

$39.99

Chicken & Broccoli

Family Chicken & Broccoli

$39.99

Crawfish Jubilee

Family Crawfish Jubilee/ Salad Bread

$49.99

Linguine Alfredo

Family Linguine Alfredo/ Salad/ Bread

$36.99

Shrimp Bella

Family Shrimp Bella/ Salad/ Bread

$59.99

Shrimp Alfredo

Family Shrimp Alfredo/ Salad/ Bread

$54.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Family Spaghetti & Meatballs/ Salad/ Bread

$29.99

1-25 Guests

1-25 Guests Monday-Thursday & Sunday

$150.00

1-25 Guests Friday-Saturday

$200.00

26-50 Guests

26-50 Guests Monday-Thursday & Sunday

$200.00

26-50 Guests Friday-Saturday

$300.00

51-75 Guests

51-75 Guests Monday-Thursday & Sunday

$300.00

51-75 Guests Friday-Saturday

$400.00

76-100 Guests

76-100 Guests Monday-Thursday & Sunday

$475.00

76-100 Guests Friday-Saturday

$600.00

100+ Guests

100+ Guests Monday-Thursday & Sunday

$525.00

100+ Guests Friday-Saturday

$700.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade Italian with a commitment to taste and service

Location

20 Lakeshore Drive, Carriere, MS 39426

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
