Italian Homemade - Berkeley 2905 College Ave
2905 College Ave
Berkeley, CA 94705
FOOD
HOMEMADE PASTA
- FETTUCCINE$11.25
Skinny flat long noodles. Eggs, flour.
- TAGLIATELLE$11.25
Medium size long flat noodles. Eggs, flour.
- PAPPARDELLE$11.25
Pappardelle are long, flat and broad ribbons. Eggs, flour.
- GNOCCHI$13.75
Gnocchi are a type of pasta consisting of soft, fat and chewy dumplings, made of 85% potatoes, 5% eggs & 10% flour.
- VEGETERIAN RAVIOLI$13.75
Veggie Raviolis are square pillow shaped stuffed pasta, filled with fresh cow Ricotta, Parmigiano 24 moths, spinach. The dough is mixed with spinach.
- MEAT RAVIOLI$13.75
Pillow shaped stuffed pasta, filled with beef, Parmigiano 24 months, fresh cow Ricotta.
- TORTELLINI$17.25
Tortellini is a ring shaped stuffed pasta filled with Pork loin, prosciutto di Parma 18 months, Mortadella, Parmigiano 24 months
- RIGATONI$11.25
Short wide tubes of pasta that have ridges on the outside.
- CASERECCE$11.25Out of stock
Caserecce Is a short “S” shaped twist pasta, made of semolina flour and water.
GLUTEN FREE PASTA
PIADINA
- PIADINA CLASSICA$13.50
Piadina classica with prosciutto di Parma 18 month, Stracchino cheese, rucola.
- PIADINA CAPRESE$12.25
Fresh imported Mozzarella from Italy, fresh tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze.
- PIADINA NINA$13.50
Mortadella, scamorza (smoke mozzarella), oven-baked tomato.
- PIADINA PINTA$13.50
Imported Italin salame, stracchino cheese, arugula.
- PIADINA SPECIAL$13.50
Bresaola (air dried cured beef), shaved Parmigiano cheese, arugula.
- PIADINA GRASSONA$13.50
Homemade Pork sausage, grilled bell peppers & onion.
- FLATBREAD (PIADINA)$3.50
CASSONI
SALADS
- SALAD CAPRESE$14.75
Caprese Salad, fresh round slice of tomatoes, imported Italian mozzarella, rucola, balsamic glaze and olive oil for dressing. Served with Piadina.
- SALAD GARDEN$9.75
Mixed greens salad, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, radish. Balsamic olive oil dressing. Served with Piadina.
- SALAD BURRATA$14.75
Burrata is a soft cow's milk cheese that's formed into a plump ball, served with rucola, cherry tomatoes, balsamic & olive oil for dressing. Served with Piadina bread.
- SALAD MOZZARELLA$13.25
Mixed greens salad, carrots, radish, cherry tomatoes, fresh imported Mozzarella.
- SALAD OVEN-BAKED TOMATO$10.75
Mixed greens salads, carrots, radish, oven roasted tomato gratin.
- CARPACCIO DI BRESAOLA$14.75
Thin slice of Breasaola (air dried cured beef), arugula, shaved Parmigiano cheese.
Beer
- VILLAGER (Ipa)$7.00
Villager’s hop aroma is both citrusy and floral, complemented by notes of stone fruit and tropical flavor in the finish.
- KSA (kolsch)$7.00
KSA combines a thoughtful mixture of American bittering hops and traditional German malts to create a complex yet crisp take on the Kölsch style,rich grain flavor.
- BIRRA FRIULI (Italian Lager)$7.00
This is how our low fermentation craft Lager came to be, with its incredible “DRINKABILITY” and FRESHNESS maintaining the attention and care of the ARTISAN in creating and packaging a product with UNIQUE CHARACTERISTICS.
- 00 NON ALCOHOLIC BEER$6.50
A delicious Italian beer of high quality! It has a delicate sence of malt and notes of citrus fruits. Delicious to drink with a slice of lime.
CATERING MENU
PASTA TRAY
- FETTUCCINE TRAY$48.00
Flat and narrow pasta made with eggs, flour, and semolina
- TAGLIATELLE TRAY$48.00
Hand-cut flat pasta made with eggs, flour, and semolina
- PAPPARDELLE TRAY$48.00
Hand-cut wide pasta made with eggs, flour, and semolina
- GNOCCHI TRAY$55.00
Potato gnocchi made with flour, egg,
- MEAT RAVIOLI TRAY$58.00
Pillow shaped stuffed pasta, filled with beef, Parmigiano 24 months, fresh cow Ricotta.
- VEGGIE RAVIOLI TRAY$58.00
Veggie Raviolis are square pillow shaped stuffed pasta, filled with fresh cow Ricotta, Parmigiano 24 moths, spinach. The dough is mixed with spinach.
- TORTELLINI TRAY$70.00
Tortellini is a ring shaped stuffed pasta filled with Pork loin, prosciutto di Parma 18 months, Mortadella, Parmigiano 24 months
- RIGATONI TRAY$48.00
Short wide tubes of pasta that have ridges on the outside.
- SPAGHETTI TRAY$48.00
Is a long, thin, solid, cylindrical pasta. Made just with Flour and water.
- CASARECCE TRAY$48.00
Fusilli is a spiral or corkscrew shaped pasta. Semolina flour.
- GLUTEN FREE PENNE TRAY$60.00
Pasta made of Corn, Quinoa, Rice.
- GLUTEN FREE FUSILLI TRAY$60.00
Pasta made of Corn, Quinoa, Rice.
GROCERY WINES
RED WINES RETAIL
- MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZOBTL$30.00
Montepulciano 100% from Abruzzo region, Medium bodied & lively. Meaty, fresh tobacco, black tea. Montepulciano with real depth. This wine is light, bloody, and beautifully textured.
- NEBBIOLO LANGHE BTL$30.00
100% Nebbiolo grapes, deep garnet red with classical Nebbiolo aromas of violets and roses, sweet and fine tannins and it has a good persistence.
- ROSSO DA TAVOLA BTL$30.00
Italian Homemade private label, blend of Cab Sav, Cab Franc, Refosco grapes from Friuli Region, Vanilla, raspberry, green notes, mature fruits and spices flavours of strong intensity. Typical, warm, velvety, soft and spices with long persistence and great
- BARBERA D'ALBA D.O.C BTL$30.00
100% Barbera d'Alba, richly aromatic nose of red fruit and a smooth, surprisingly rich palate with very good depth of flavor and a lingering finish
WHITE WINES RETAIL
- FALANGHINA DEL SANNINO BTL$25.00
Savory and linear, this crisp white has delicate aromas of white stone fruit, white spring blossom and a whiff of botanical herb, tangy and vibrant, pear, yellow apple and a dash of white pepper
- VERDICCHIO CASTELLI DI JESI BTL$25.00
The palate is intense, with lemon pith, and salty/flinty mineral notes, with a deep core of mineral-tinged orchard fruits and a citrusy concentration, a mix of lemon and lime
- PINOT GRIGIO$25.00
Golden-copper core greets the eye, aromas present a parade of lemon-zest and ginger in rich limestone and kissed with chamomile, with excellent acidity and a long finish.
- BIANCO DA TAVOLA$25.00
BIANCO DA TAVOLA is our own branded label wine, made from Bianchello grape in the reagion of Marche, straw-yellow,the aroma are fragrant and intact, notes of citron, the mouthfeel is saline, agile, simple and taut with a delicious drinkability