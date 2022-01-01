Restaurant header imageView gallery

Italian Kitchen of Brockton

No reviews yet

1071 Main Street

Brockton, MA 02301

Order Again

Popular Items

Meatball Sub
Chicken Parm Sub
Penne

SUBS

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.95

Chicken Cutlets, Sauce And Cheese

Meatball Sub

$7.75

Our Famous Meatballs

Italian Coldcut Sub

$7.50

With lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, provolone cheese, finished with drizzle of Italian dressing

Mediterranean Chicken Sub

Mediterranean Chicken Sub

$9.95

With lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, finished with drizzle of Italian dressing

American Coldcut Sub

$7.50

Bologna, Genoa Salami, Ham With American Cheese

American Tuna Sub

$7.50

Italian Tuna Sub

$7.75

With lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, finished with drizzle of Italian dressing

Veal Parm Sub

$14.25

House Made Veal Cutlets, Sauce, Cheese

Pastrami Sub

$11.25

Turkey Sub

$9.50

House Roasted Turkey

Veal Cutlet Sub

$13.75

House Made Veal Cutlets, Sauce

Roast Beef Sub

Roast Beef Sub

$9.99

Homemade Roast Beef

Seafood Salad Sub

$7.50

Chicken Salad Sub

$7.50

Pilgram Sub

$9.99

House Roasted Turkey Breast, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce

Prosciutto Sub

$11.25

Sausage Sub

$8.00

House made sausage in our red sauce

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.95

House made eggplant

Chicken Tender

$8.75

SALADS

Tossed Salad

$5.50

Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, black olive, green pepper

Chef Salad

$7.00

Tossed salad with ham, salami and American cheese

Greek Salad

$6.50

Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, black olive, green pepper, feta cheese

Antipasto

Antipasto

$8.00

MEALS

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$6.00

Penne

$6.00

Cavatelli

$6.25

Gnocchi

$7.50

Cheese Ravioli

$7.50

Meat Ravioli

$7.50

Spinach Ravioli

$7.75

Stuffed Rigatoni

$7.50

Cheese Lasagna

$8.95
Pu Pu Platter

Pu Pu Platter

$12.50

Choice Of Spaghetti Or Penne With Meatball, Sausage, Cheese Lasagna And Cheese Ravioli

Chix, Broc, Ziti Alfredo

Chix, Broc, Ziti Alfredo

$13.75

Pollo

$12.95

Half Chicken Parm, Half Eggplant Parm over spaghetti or penne

Pasta Platter for 5

$58.99

Penne with chicken parmesan, meatballs, sausage and bulkie rolls.

Pasta Platter for 10

$105.99

Penne with chicken parmesan, meatballs, sausage and bulkie rolls.

Pu Pu Platter for 5

$58.99

Spaghetti With Meatball, Sausage, Cheese Lasagna, Cheese Ravioli and bulkie rolls.

Pu Pu Plater for 10

$105.99

Spaghetti With Meatball, Sausage, Cheese Lasagna, Cheese Ravioli and bulkie rolls.

PLATES

All plates served with Salad

Braciole Plate

$11.95

Served With Salad

Meatballs Plate

$9.20

Served With Salad

Chicken Parm Plate

$13.75

Served With Salad

Sausage Plate

$9.30

Served With Salad

Veal Parm Plate

$16.75

Served With Salad

Eggplant Parm Plate

$13.75

Served With Salad

Veal Cutlet Plate

$15.75

Served With Salad

Stuffed Pepper Plate

$13.95

Served With Salad

Pollo Plate

$12.95

Half chicken parm, half eggplant parm with salad.

KIDS

Spaghetti

$5.00

Penne

$5.00

Gnocchi

$6.00

Cavatelli

$5.25

Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Lasagna

$7.25

EXTRAS

Meatball

Meatball

$1.60

Sausage

$1.70

1/2 Pint Sauce

$3.49

Pint Sauce

$4.99

Quart Sauce

$7.99

Pint Meatsauce

$6.29

Quart Meatsauce

$9.39
Bulkie & Butter

Bulkie & Butter

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Bag Chips

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Old school Italian Restaurant & Groceria with the best Sauce, Meatballs, & Sausage.

Location

1071 Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301

Directions

