Italian Sensation- Fallston 2316 Belair Rd,Ste E
No reviews yet
2316 Belair Rd,Ste E
Fallston, MD 21047
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Appetizers & Sides
- Bruschetta$6.99
Toasted bread (5) topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.99
Fresh mozzarella sticks (6) fried to perfection and served with marinara
- Eggplant Caprese$9.99
Slicedeggplant lightly fried and layered with Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze
- Shrimp Basket$9.99
Tender baby shrimp, lightly breaded, golden fried and bserved with fries
- Buffalo Wings (8)$11.99
Fried wings (8) served with our hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing
- Fried Calamari$12.99
Tender fresh calamari lightly breaded golden-fried and served with a side of marinara and lemon
- Side Sausage$8.99
Sliced sausage suteed in fresh marinara sauce
- Side Meatballs (4)$7.99
Meatballs (4) with marinara sauce
- FRENCH FRIES$5.99
French fries
- Onion Rings$6.99
Onion rings
- Garlic Bread$3.99
Warm hearth baked bread with roasted bgarlic and parmesan cheese, toasted to perfection
- CHICKEN Fingers$9.99
Chicken tenders (3) served with fries
- Side Broccoli$6.99
Sauteed in garlic butter sauce
- Side Mushrooms$6.99
Sauteed in garlic butter sauce
- Side Spaghetti$7.99
With marinara sauce
- Italian Poppers (6)$6.99
- Side Spinach$7.99
- Bag of Chips$1.00
Soup
Salads
- Side Salad$4.99
Garden salad
- House Salad$5.99
Fresh greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini
- Sensation Salad$10.99
Fresh greens, tomatoes, carrots, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, feta cheese
- Mozzarella Caprese Salad$9.99
Fresh greens, plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and olive oil
- Caesar Salad$6.99
Fresh romaine with, parmesan cheese, croutons, garlic, tossed in our very own caesar dressing
- Chef Salad$10.99
Fresh greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, topped with salami, turkey, italian ham, and provolone cheese
- Antipasto Salad$13.99
Prosciutto, salami, provolone, asiago, fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, over spring mix lettuce
Pastabiities
- Pasta Marinara$9.99
Spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese
- Pasta Bolognese$14.49
Spaghetti in a home made meat sauce
- Pasta Bruschetta$12.99
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic and olive oil tossed with rigattoni
- Pasta Aglio Olio$10.99
Fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil tossed with spaghetti
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
Egg fettuccini in a creamy parmesan cheese sauce
- Pasta Balsamica$13.99
Sauteed radicchio, fresh tomato, bell peppers and spinach, all tossed with spaghetti in a balsamic sauce
- Rigatoni Belli$13.99
Sauteed portobello mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce tossed with rigatoni
- Sensation Tortellini$15.99
Sauteed prosciutto and peas in a pink cream sauce, tossed with tortrllini
- Fettuccine Della Casa$16.99
Shrimp sauteed with garlic in a white wine sauce
- CHICKEN Parmigiana Dinner$16.99
Served with spaghetti marinara
- Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner$14.99
Served with spaghetti marinara
- Grillata$14.99
Grilled sausage and roasted peppers with roma tomatoes in a white wine garlic sauce
- Tasha'S Favorite Pasta$14.99
Rigatoni tossed with garlic, olive oil, roasted eggplant, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, roasted bpeppers and parmesan cheese
- Pasta Matriciana$13.99
Bacon, sauteed onions, fresh tomatoes, in a marinara, tossed with spaghetti
- Pasta Caprese$15.99
Fresh tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, sauteed with a lite marinara sauce with rigatoni
- Meat Lasagna$14.99
Pasta noodles, layered with ground beef, mozzarella and ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
- Stuffed Shells$13.99
Large pasta shells (4), stuffed with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
- Cheese Ravioli$13.99
Jumbo cheese ravioli (6) tossed with marinara sauce and melted cheese
- Baked Ziti$15.99
Rigatoni tossed with ricotta, parmesan, ground beef and mozzarella, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
- Shrimp Cardinale$17.99
Shrimp sauteed with roasted peppers in a pink ccream sauce over fettuccine
- BREAD$1.50
- GLUTEN FREE CHEESE RAVIOLI$16.49
16" Pizzas
- 16" Napoletana Pizza$16.98
Hand tossed pizza with our special sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Chicken Bruschetta Pizza$19.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes
- 16" White Pizza$19.99
Fresh broccoli, plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Baltimore Pizza$25.99
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, olive oil and crabmeat with mozzarella cheese
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Campagnola Pizza$19.99
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, plum tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Barese Pizza$19.99
Grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, garlic, mushrooms, olive oil, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
- 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham,sausage, meatballs and bacon
- 16" Veggie Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives
- 16" the Works Pizza$28.36
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon and black olives
- 16" Spinach Stuffed Pizza$25.99
Spinach, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and fresh tomatoes, baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side
- 16" Cheesesteak Stuffed Pizza$26.99
Cheeseteak meat, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side
- 16" Margherita Pizza$20.99
- Sicilian Pizza$16.98
- 16" chicken ranch$19.99
12" Pizzas
- 12" Napoletana Pizza$14.49
Hand tossed pizza with our special sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 12" CHICKEN Bruschetta Pizza$17.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes
- 12" White Pizza$17.99
Fresh broccoli, plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Baltimore Pizza$22.99
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, olive oil and crabmeat with mozzarella cheese
- 12" Buffalo CHICKEN Pizza$17.99
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Campagnola Pizza$17.99
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, plum tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Barese Pizza$17.99
Grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, garlic, mushrooms, olive oil, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
- 12" Meat Lovers Pizza$20.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham,sausage, meatballs and bacon
- 12" Veggie Pizza$20.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives
- 12" The Works Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon and black olives
- 12" Margherita Pizza$17.99
Calzones, Strombolis
Pizza Slices & Gluten Free
- Slice Cheese$2.99
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Slice Chicken Bruschetta$3.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes
- Slice White$3.99
Fresh broccoli, plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- Slice Gourmet Special$3.99
Special of the day (call before)
- Slice Cheesesteak Stuffed$4.99
Cheeseteak meat, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side
- Slice Spinach Stuffed$4.99
Spinach, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and fresh tomatoes, baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side
- GLUTEN FREE 11" Pizza$15.99
Cauliflower crust, gluten free
- sicilian slice$6.00
- sicilian slice w/topping$6.50
Subs
- Cheesesteak Sub$9.99
Add toppings
- CHICKEN Cheesesteak Sub$9.99
Made with lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions, hot peppers and provolone cheese
- Sens, Cheesesteak Sub$10.99
Made with mushrooms, green peppers, fried onions and bacon
- CHCKN SPECIAL Sensation Sub$10.99
Made with mushrooms, green peppers, fried onions and bacon
- Sens, Cold Cut (Italian) Sub$10.99
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hot peppers, pesto mayo and vinaigrette dressing
- Pizza Cheesesteak Sub$9.99
Made with our homemade tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
- CHICKEN Parmigiana Sub$10.99
Breaded chicken breast, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$10.99
Italian meatballs, baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub$10.99
Italian sausage, baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$9.99
Slice eggplant, baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce
- Prosciutto And Mozzarella Sub$11.99
Thinly sliced imported prosciutto, topped with fresh basil and mozzarella cheese
- Mozzarella Caprese Sub$10.99
- Grilled Veggie Hoagie Sub$9.99
Fried onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce and tomatoes topped with cheese
- Cheeseburguer Sub$9.99
Made with lettuce, tomato, mayo,fried onions, hot peppers and provolone cheese
- Grilled CHICKEN Sub$9.99
- Ham And Cheese Sub$9.99
Ham and provolone cheese
- Turkey And Cheese Sub$9.99
Turkey and provolone cheese
- Pizza Sub$9.99
- Pizza Sub w/pepperoni$9.99
- EXTRA MEAT$4.50
Paninis
- Frizzante Panini$10.99
Sauteed chicken strips with broccoli, chopped tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and topped with wih provolone cheese
- Grilled Portobello Panini$10.99
An oversized portobellom mushroom, grilled tendred, roasted pepepers, served with fresh mooazzarrela and red onions
- Al Fresco Panini$10.99
Thinly sliced imported prosciutto, grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes and spring mix
- Sierra Turkey Panini$10.99
Smoked turkey breast, pesto mayo, spring mix, red onions and imported asiago cheese
- Tuscany CHICKEN Panini$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with pesto mayo, provolone cheese, spring mix, tomatoes and red onions
- Sensation Combo Panini$10.99
Ham, salami, capicolla, provolone cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, red onions and pesto mayo
- Focacia Burger Panini$10.99
Hand formed ground chuck grilled and served with spring mix,tomatoes, cheese, bacon, green pepper and fried onions
Dinner Specials
- Shrimp Fra-Diavolo$19.95
Jumbo shrimp, spicy ,marinara sauce, w/spaghetti
- Crab Ravioli$19.95
Large crab and cheese ravioli, sun-dried tomatoes in a pink cream sauce
- Stuffed Eggplant$16.95
Eggplant filled w/italian cheeses, cover w/marinara and melted mozzarella and spaghetti
- Gnocchi Al Pesto$17.95
Potato dumplings, tossed in a creamy pesto sauce
- Rigatoni Al Pesto W/Chicken$17.95
Chicken strips, tossed in a creamy pesto sauce w/rigatoni
- Gnocchi Caprese$17.95
Potato dumplings, fresh tomatoes, basil, covered w/fresh mozzarella
- Fettuccine Old Bay$19.95
Baby shrimp, in an old bay cream sauce over fettuccine
- Shrimp Scampi$19.95
Jumbo shrimp, lemon butter garlic sauce w/spaghetti
Desserts
Dressings
CATERING FOR 10 OR 20 PEOPLE
FOR CATERING, Please Call In! 410-420 0600
FOOD (3PD)
Appetizers & Sides
- Bruschetta$8.99
Toasted bread (5) topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$9.99
Fresh mozzarella sticks (6) fried to perfection and served with marinara
- Eggplant Caprese$11.99
Slicedeggplant lightly fried and layered with Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze
- Shrimp Basket$11.99
Tender baby shrimp, lightly breaded, golden fried and bserved with fries
- Buffalo Wings (8)$13.99
Fried wings (8) served with our hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing
- Fried Calamari$14.99
Tender fresh calamari lightly breaded golden-fried and served with a side of marinara and lemon
- Side Sausage$10.99
Sliced sausage suteed in fresh marinara sauce
- Side Meatballs (4)$9.99
Meatballs (4) with marinara sauce
- FRENCH FRIES$7.99
French fries
- Onion Rings$8.99
Onion rings
- Garlic Bread$5.99
Warm hearth baked bread with roasted bgarlic and parmesan cheese, toasted to perfection
- CHICKEN Fingers$11.99
Chicken tenders (3) served with fries
- Side Broccoli$8.99
Sauteed in garlic butter sauce
- Side Mushrooms$8.99
Sauteed in garlic butter sauce
- Side Spaghetti$9.99
With marinara sauce
- Italian Poppers (6)$8.99
- Side Spinach$8.99
Soup
Salads
- Side Salad$6.99
Garden salad
- House Salad$7.99
Fresh greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini
- Sensation Salad$12.99
Fresh greens, tomatoes, carrots, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, feta cheese
- Mozzarella Caprese Salad$11.99
Fresh greens, plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and olive oil
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Fresh romaine with, parmesan cheese, croutons, garlic, tossed in our very own caesar dressing
- Chef Salad$12.99
Fresh greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, topped with salami, turkey, italian ham, and provolone cheese
- Antipasto Salad$15.99
Prosciutto, salami, provolone, asiago, fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, over spring mix lettuce
Pastabiities
- Pasta Marinara$11.99
Spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese
- Pasta Bolognese$16.49
Spaghetti in a home made meat sauce
- Pasta Bruschetta$14.99
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic and olive oil tossed with rigattoni
- Pasta Aglio Olio$12.99
Fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil tossed with spaghetti
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.99
Egg fettuccini in a creamy parmesan cheese sauce
- Pasta Balsamica$15.99
Sauteed radicchio, fresh tomato, bell peppers and spinach, all tossed with spaghetti in a balsamic sauce
- Rigatoni Belli$15.99
Sauteed portobello mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce tossed with rigatoni
- Sensation Tortellini$17.99
Sauteed prosciutto and peas in a pink cream sauce, tossed with tortrllini
- Fettuccine Della Casa$18.99
Shrimp sauteed with garlic in a white wine sauce
- CHICKEN Parmigiana Dinner$18.99
Served with spaghetti marinara
- Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner$16.99
Served with spaghetti marinara
- Grillata$16.99
Grilled sausage and roasted peppers with roma tomatoes in a white wine garlic sauce
- Tasha'S Favorite Pasta$16.99
Rigatoni tossed with garlic, olive oil, roasted eggplant, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, roasted bpeppers and parmesan cheese
- Pasta Matriciana$15.99
Bacon, sauteed onions, fresh tomatoes, in a marinara, tossed with spaghetti
- Pasta Caprese$17.99
Fresh tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, sauteed with a lite marinara sauce with rigatoni
- Meat Lasagna$16.99
Pasta noodles, layered with ground beef, mozzarella and ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
- Stuffed Shells$15.99
Large pasta shells (4), stuffed with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
- Cheese Ravioli$15.99
Jumbo cheese ravioli (6) tossed with marinara sauce and melted cheese
- Baked Ziti$17.99
Rigatoni tossed with ricotta, parmesan, ground beef and mozzarella, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
- Shrimp Cardinale$19.99
Shrimp sauteed with roasted peppers in a pink ccream sauce over fettuccine
- BREAD$3.50
16" Pizzas
- 16" Napoletana Pizza$18.98
Hand tossed pizza with our special sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Chicken Bruschetta Pizza$21.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes
- 16" White Pizza$21.99
Fresh broccoli, plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Baltimore Pizza$27.99
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, olive oil and crabmeat with mozzarella cheese
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.99
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Campagnola Pizza$21.99
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, plum tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Barese Pizza$21.99
Grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, garlic, mushrooms, olive oil, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
- 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$24.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham,sausage, meatballs and bacon
- 16" Veggie Pizza$24.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives
- 16" the Works Pizza$26.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon and black olives
- 16" Spinach Stuffed Pizza$27.99
Spinach, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and fresh tomatoes, baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side
- 16" Cheesesteak Stuffed Pizza$28.99
Cheeseteak meat, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese baked inside two pizza crust, served with marinara sauce on the side
- 16" Margherita Pizza$22.99
12" Pizzas
- 12" Napoletana Pizza$16.49
Hand tossed pizza with our special sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 12" CHICKEN Bruschetta Pizza$19.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes
- 12" White Pizza$19.99
Fresh broccoli, plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Baltimore Pizza$24.99
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, olive oil and crabmeat with mozzarella cheese
- 12" Buffalo CHICKEN Pizza$19.99
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Campagnola Pizza$19.99
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, plum tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Barese Pizza$19.99
Grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, garlic, mushrooms, olive oil, mozzarella and ricotta cheese
- 12" Meat Lovers Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham,sausage, meatballs and bacon
- 12" Veggie Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives
- 12" The Works Pizza$24.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon and black olives
- 12" Margherita Pizza$19.99
Calzones, Strombolis & Deep Dish
Pizza Slices & Gluten Free
Subs
- Cheesesteak Sub$11.99
Add toppings
- CHICKEN Cheesesteak Sub$11.99
Made with lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions, hot peppers and provolone cheese
- Sens, Cheesesteak Sub$12.99
Made with mushrooms, green peppers, fried onions and bacon
- CHCKN SPECIAL Sensation Sub$12.99
Made with mushrooms, green peppers, fried onions and bacon
- Sens, Cold Cut (Italian) Sub$12.99
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hot peppers, pesto mayo and vinaigrette dressing
- Pizza Cheesesteak Sub$11.99
Made with our homemade tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
- CHICKEN Parmigiana Sub$12.99
Breaded chicken breast, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$12.99
Italian meatballs, baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub$12.99
Italian sausage, baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$11.99
Slice eggplant, baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce
- Prosciutto And Mozzarella Sub$13.99
Thinly sliced imported prosciutto, topped with fresh basil and mozzarella cheese
- Mozzarella Caprese Sub$12.99
- Grilled Veggie Hoagie Sub$11.99
Fried onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce and tomatoes topped with cheese
- Cheeseburguer Sub$11.99
Made with lettuce, tomato, mayo,fried onions, hot peppers and provolone cheese
- Grilled CHICKEN Sub$11.99
- Ham And Cheese Sub$11.99
Ham and provolone cheese
- Turkey And Cheese Sub$11.99
Turkey and provolone cheese
- Special Sub of The Day$11.99