  • Home
  • /
  • Strongsville
  • /
  • Italian Village - 16605 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136, USA DNU
A map showing the location of Italian VillageView gallery

Italian Village

review star

No reviews yet

16605 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136, USA

Strongsville, OH 44136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Lightly floured and served with Marinara Sauce

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Mozzarella Marinara

$5.50

Fried Cheese with Marinara Sauce

Mussels

$9.00

Marinara or Aglio-Olio ( New Zealand Green Lip )

One Pound Steamed Clams

$9.50

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$8.00

Fresh Fries

$2.95

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Soup

Cup Italian Wedding Soup

$3.50

Bowl Italian Wedding Soup

$5.00

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.50

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.00

Pint Italian Wedding

$6.00

Qt Italian Wedding Soup

$11.00

Salads

Black and Blue Salad

$12.00

Dry blue cheese, Cajun grilled chicken on top of romaine lettuce with green peppers, red onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Romano and croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine, Romano and croutons

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Romano and croutons

Eggplant Salad

$8.00

Lettuce and mixed greens, red onions, carrots, chick peas, tomato & cici beans with cheese topped with eggplant

Italian Salad

$7.50

Large Antipasto Salad

$10.00

Lettuce and mixed greens, red onions, carrots, chick peas, tomato, pepperoni, ham, salami, pepper rings, black olives and cheese

Large Dinner Salad

$6.00

Lettuce and mixed greens, red onions, carrots, chick peas, tomato and cheese

Small Antipasto Salad

$4.95

Lettuce and mixed greens, red onions, carrots, chick peas, tomato, pepperoni, ham, salami, pepper rings, black olives and cheese

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Romano and croutons

Small Dinner Salad

$3.50

Lettuce and mixed greens, red onions, carrots, chick peas, tomato and cheese

Small Spinach Salad

$5.00

Baby spinach, bacon, mushrooms, chick peas, hard boiled eggs and cheese

Spinach Salad

$7.00

Baby spinach, bacon, mushrooms, chick peas, hard boiled eggs and cheese

House Specialties

Baked Manicotti

$14.50

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.50

Layers of breaded eggplant slices, tomato sauce, provolone cheese baked and served with pasta

Eggplant Siciliano

$16.00

Breaded eggplant topped with spinach, tomato and ricotta cheese, served over angle hair aglio-olio

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.50

Fettuccini topped with our homemade Alfredo sauce

Homemade Ravioli - Meat, Cheese or Mixed

$14.00

Lasagna

$14.50

Penne and Sausage with Vodka Sauce

$15.50

Sausage, Peppers and Onions

$15.50

Tossed in marinara, served over penne rigatoni

Wed Lasagna

$13.00

Short Rib Pasta special

$16.95

Pasta

Angel Hair

$13.00

Angel Hair Aglio-Olio

$12.50

Garlic and oil sauteed and lightly seasoned tossed with angel hair pasta

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$13.50

Angel hair pasta tossed with chopped tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic

Cavatelli

$13.50

A small dumpling type pasta served with meatballs, sausage, meat or marinara sauce

Fettuccini

$13.00

Gnocchi

$13.50

Potato dumpling pasta served with meatballs, sausage, meat or marinara sauce

Linguini

$13.00

Penne

$13.00

Served with your choice of meatballs, sausage, meat sauce, chunky marinara or house smooth red sauce

Spaghetti

$13.00

Wheat Pasta

$14.00

Gluten Free

$16.00

Chicken

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Tender strips of chicken sauteed in Alfredo sauce with mushrooms and served over a bed of fettuccini

Chicken Francaise

$18.00

Tender chicken breast lightly battered and pan fried with a touch of lemon juice

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Fresh chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, onions and Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Fresh chicken breast breaded and fried topped with cheese and baked in the oven

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Sauteed in white wine, lemon juice and capers

Tues Chicken Parmesan

$14.50

Fresh chicken breast breaded and fried topped with cheese and baked in the oven

Thurs Chicken Piccata

$14.50

Chicken Siciliano SPECIAL

$19.50

Veal

Veal Francaise

$19.00

Tender veal cutlet lightly battered and pan fried with a touch of lemon juice

Veal Marsala

$18.50

Veal sauteed with mushrooms, onions and Marsala wine sauce

Veal Parmesan

$18.50

Lightly breaded veal cutlet fried and baked with cheese topped with red sauce

Veal Piccatta

$19.00

Tender veal cutlet lightly battered and pan fried with a touch of lemon juice

Tues Veal Parmesan

$14.50

Lightly breaded veal cutlet fried and baked with cheese topped with red sauce

Seafood

Fresh Walleye

$18.00

Pan seared walleye with a choice of side

Linguini with Baby Clam Sauce

$16.50

Baby clams sauteed in butter, oil and garlic with a dash of white wine served over linguini, optional marinara sauce

Shrimp and Scallops Alfredo

$18.50

Sauteed in Alfredo sauce served over fettuccini

Shrimp Melissa

$18.00

Seasoned shrimps sauteed in oil, garlic, white wine mixed with artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes served over linguini

The Feast

$19.00

Pasta topped with shrimp, baby clams and mussels sauteed in white or marinara sauce

Fish and Chips

$14.95

Pizza

12" Cheese

$11.00

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Red onions, provolone, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce

Deluxe Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham

Stromboli

$15.00

Pizza dough, add romano, ricotta and provolone cheese, pepperoni and sausage seasoned with spaghetti sauce rolled up and baked

Vegetable Pizza

$17.00

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and pepper rings

Vegetable Stromboli

$15.00

Three cheese, pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, pepper rings and green peppers

White Pizza

$16.00

Garlic and oil sauteed with fresh basil and tomatoes topped with provolone and imported romano cheese

Sandwiches

6 oz. Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Served with mushrooms, onions and provolone cheese

Eggplant or Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Italian Sub

$8.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onions & Italian dressing. Served hot or cold

Meatball or Sausage Sandwich

$8.00

MeatLESS

$8.00

Veal Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00

From the Grill

Grilled Chicken and Veggies

$18.00

Seasoned grilled chicken on top of sauteed seasoned vegetables

New York Strip Steak

$24.00

Boneless center cut char-grilled to perfection Served with baked potato and green beans

Salmon

$19.00

Pan seared salmon served with green beans and a side of pasta

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$4.90

Cannoli

$2.90

Chocolate Brownie

$2.50

Lemon Sorbet

$3.90

Lemoncello Parfait

$4.90

Specialty Cakes

$6.50

Zeppoli ( Fried Dough )

$5.00

Spumoni Bomba

$4.25

ValPak

4 for $40

$40.00

2 for $29

$29.00

Sides

Angel Hair Side

$6.00

Cavatelli Side

$6.00

Fettuccini Side

$6.00

Penne Side

$6.00

Spaghetti Side

$6.00

Gnocchi Side

$7.00

Linguini Side

$6.00

Cheese Ravioli Side

$7.00

Meat Ravioli Side

$7.00

Mix Ravioli Side

$7.00

Side Linguini Red Clam

$8.00

Side Linguini White Clam

$8.00

4oz. Parmesan Cheese

$2.00

Side Anchovies

$2.50

Side Bread/Butter

$1.25

Side Eggplant

$7.25

4 oz Dressing

$1.50

4 oz Sauce

$1.50

Misc

1 Meatball

$1.75

1 Meatball & 1 Sausage

$3.50

1 Sausage

$1.75

Baked Potato (1)

$2.50

Broccoli (Sautee)

$4.00

Broccoli (Steamed)

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Dressing Pint

$5.00

Dressing Quart

$10.00

Green Beans (Sautee)

$4.00

Green Beans (Steamed)

$4.00

Loaf Bread and Butter

$6.25

Loaf of Bread

$5.25

Meatball Casserole

$8.00

Meatballs (2)

$3.50

Melt Cheese on Pasta

$2.00

Mix Veggies (Sautee)

$4.00

Mix Veggies (Steamed)

$4.00

Sauce Pint

$6.00

Sauce Quart

$10.00

Sausage (2)

$3.50

Scallops (4)

$7.00

Shrimp (5)

$6.00

Spinach (Sautee)

$4.00

Spinach (Steamed)

$4.00

Loaf Bread and Butter (Copy)

$4.25

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.50

Belvedere

$7.50

Stoli

$6.50

Ciroc

$7.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$8.50

Tito's

$6.50

Well Rum

$4.44

Bacardi

$5.55

Captain Morgan

$5.55

Meyers

$5.55

Well Gin

$4.44

Beefeater

$5.55

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Gordons

$4.44

Tanqueray

$5.55

Well Tequila

$4.44

Cuervo Silver

$4.44

Don Julio Anejo

$6.50

Patron Silver

$7.50

Basil Hayden

$7.50

Bulliet Rye

$7.50

Canadian Club

$5.55

Crown Royal

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$5.55

Jim Beam

$5.55

Knob Creek

$6.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Seagram's 7

$5.50

VO

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$4.44

Wild Turkey

$5.55

Woodford Reserve

$8.40

Well Scotch

$4.44

Chivas Regal

$5.55

Dewars

$6.50

J & B

$5.55

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.40

Aperol

$6.50

Bailey's

$5.55

Campari

$6.50

Cointreau

$5.55

Drambuie

$5.55

Frangelico

$5.55

Godiva Chocolate

$7.40

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Kahlua

$5.55

Lemoncello

$5.55

Southern Comfort

$5.55

Sambuca

$6.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.44

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$6.50

Black Russian

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.40

Chocolate Martini

$8.80

Cocaine Lade

$8.80

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Daiquiri

$6.50

Gimlet

$4.44

Greyhound

$4.44

Hot Toddy

$6.50

Hurricane

$8.80

Italian Breeze

$6.50

Italian Island

$10.00

Italian Sunset

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Lemoncello Martini

$8.80

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.80

Madras

$4.44

Mai Tai

$8.80

Manhattan

$6.50

Margarita

$6.50

Melon Ball

$6.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Mr. Costello

$6.50

Mudslide

$6.50

Nutty Irishman

$7.40

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Rob Roy

$6.50

Salty Dog

$4.44

Screwdriver

$4.44

Sea Breeze

$4.44

Sidecar

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Toasted Almond

$7.40

Tom Collins

$4.44

Whiskey Sour

$4.44

White Russian

$6.50

Beer

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Labatt Light

$4.00

Moretti

$4.00

Yuengling Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Brooklynn East IPA

$4.00

O'Doul's

$3.00

Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Wine

GL Castle Rock Pinot Noir

$8.00

GL Boomtown Red Blend

$9.00

GL Cab. Sav. Woodbridge

$6.00

GL Cabernet Tribute

$8.50

GL Lambrusco

$6.00

GL Masi Valpolicella

$7.00

GL Merlot Parducci

$7.50

GL Merlot Woodbridge

$6.00

GL Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$6.50

GL Oxford Landing Shiraz

$7.00

GL Parducci Merlot

$7.50

GL Placido Chianti

$6.00

GL Ruffino Chianti

$6.50

GL Sassoregale Sangiovese

$7.00

GL Sea Sun

$9.00

GL Shiraz

$7.00

GL Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50

GL UNO Malbec

$8.00

GL Valpolicella

$8.00

BTL Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

BTL Woodbridge Merlot

$18.00

BTL Castle Rock Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

BTL Clos Du Bois Merlot

$28.00

BTL Placido Chianti

$18.00

BTL UNO Malbec

$32.00

BTL Classico Riserva Chianti

$36.00

BTL Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$25.00

BTL 59 Prime Pinot Noir

$22.00

BTL R. Mondavi Pinot Noir

$22.00

BTL Ruffino Chianti

$25.00

BTL Sassoregale Sangiovese

$25.00

BTL Jacob's Creek Shiraz

$22.00

BTL Masi Valpolicella

$32.00

BTL Pinot Noir Sea Sun

$34.00

BTL Pinot Noir Castle Rock

$32.00

BTL Shiraz Oxford Landing

$25.00

BTL Red Blend Boomtown

$34.00

BTL Merlot Parducci

$28.00

BTL Cabernet Tribute

$38.00

GL Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$6.50

GL Moscato

$6.00

GL Napa Cellars Sauvigno Blanc

$7.50

GL Prosecco

$6.00

GL Rodney Strong Cardonnay

$8.00

GL Rose

$7.00

GL San Angelo Pinot Grigio

$8.50

GL Sebastiani Chardonnay

$7.50

GL White Zin

$6.00

GL Woodbri Chardonnay

$6.00

GL Pinot Grigio Lagaria

$8.00

GL sauvignon Blanc

$7.50

GL Chardonnay Saint Marc

$6.50

GL Riesling Chateau

$7.00

GL Moscato La Perlina

$6.50

Gl Pinot Grigio, San Angelo

$8.50

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

BTL Castello del Poggio Moscato

$28.00

BTL Chardonay Saint Marc

$23.00

BTL Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$23.00

BTL la Perlina Moscato

$23.00

BTL Napa Cellars Sauvigno Blanc

$27.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Lagaria

$32.00

BTL Prosecco

$22.00

BTL Rodney Strong Cardonnay

$22.00

BTL San Angelo Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Sebastiani Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Woodbridge Chardonnay

$22.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Kids

Grilled Chicken with Carrots

$5.95

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$5.95

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$5.95

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Pizza Bread

$5.95

Kids Personal Pan

$5.95

Kid"s Penne

$5.95

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.95

Desserts (Copy)

Specialty Cakes

$6.50

Cannoli

$2.90

Lemon Sorbet

$3.90

Lemoncello Parfait

$4.90

Chocolate Brownie

$2.50

Zeppoli ( Fried Dough )

$5.00

Spumoni Bomba

$4.25

Family Style

Family Style

$14.00

Appetizers

Sheet Pizza - Plain (32 Slices)

$22.00

White Sheet Pizza

$22.00

Oil, Garlic, Tomoto, and Cheese

Wings (10 lbs)

$80.00

Wings (5 lbs)

$40.00

Stuffed Banana Peppers Full Pan

$80.00

Stuffed Banana Peppers Half Pan

$40.00

Salads

Tossed Salad Half Pan

$20.00

Tossed Salad Full Pan

$30.00

Tossed Salad - With Cheese Half Pan

$25.00

Tossed Salad - With Cheese Full Pan

$40.00

Italian Salad Half Pan

$30.00

Italian Salad Full Pan

$45.00

Antipasto Salad Half Pan

$35.00

Antipasto Salad Full Pan

$50.00

Chicken Caesar Salad Half Pan

$45.00

Chicken Caesar Salad Full Pan

$80.00

Sides

Meatballs Half Pan

$20.00

Meatballs Full Pan

$40.00

Sausage Half Pan

$20.00

Sausage Full Pan

$40.00

Parsley Potatoes Half Pan

$20.00

Parsley Potatoes Full Pan

$30.00

Scalloped Potatoes Half Pan

$20.00

Scalloped Potatoes Full Pan

$30.00

Green Beans - With Almonds Half Pan

$25.00

Green Beans - With Almonds Full Pan

$40.00

Vegetables Full Pan

$40.00

Vegetables Half Pan

$25.00

Italian Specialties

Eggplant Parmesan Half Pan

$45.00

Eggplant Parmesan Full Pan

$80.00

Italian Sausage & Peppers Half Pan

$45.00

Italian Sausage & Peppers Full Pan

$80.00

Pasta

Penne Rigatoni Half Pan

$25.00

Penne Rigatoni Full Pan

$40.00

Penne Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce Half Pan

$35.00

Penne Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce Full Pan

$60.00

Lasagna Half Pan

$35.00

Lasagna Full Pan

$70.00

Cavatelli Half Pan

$30.00

Cavatelli Full Pan

$50.00

Ravioli Half Pan

$40.00

Ravioli Full Pan

$70.00

Stuffed Shells Half Pan

$40.00

Stuffed Shells Full Pan

$70.00

Pasta Sauces

Regular House Red Sauce

$8.95

Chunky Marinara

$8.95

Meat Sauce

$9.95

Alfredo

$9.95

Fresh Baked Bread

With Butter

$4.25

Chicken

Chicken Marsala Half Pan

$50.00

Chicken Marsala Full Plan

$85.00

Chicken Parmesan Half Pan

$45.00

Chicken Parmesan Full Pan

$80.00

Boneless Chicken Cutlet Half Pan

$45.00

Boneless Chicken Cutlet Full Pan

$80.00

Chicken Piccata Half Pan

$50.00

Chicken Piccata Full Pan

$80.00

Chicken Francaise Full Pan

$80.00

Chicken Francaise Half Pan

$45.00

Extras

Paper Plates - Napkins - Silverware

$0.70

Chauffeur Rental

$10.00

Set Up

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian food, reasonable prices, friendly service, great atmosphere

Location

16605 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136, USA, Strongsville, OH 44136

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Italian Village
orange starNo Reviews
16605 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Johnny J's - Strongsville
orange star4.3 • 2,773
15323 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Strongsville
orange star4.8 • 2,301
15250 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Thats Amore Pizza and More
orange starNo Reviews
14769 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW - 14751 Pearl Rd
orange star4.0 • 7
14751 Pearl Rd strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Dear Mama's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
14769 Pearl Rd. Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Strongsville

Johnny J's - Strongsville
orange star4.3 • 2,773
15323 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
The Brew Kettle Strongsville
orange star4.4 • 2,420
8377 Pearl Rd Strongville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Strongsville
orange star4.8 • 2,301
15250 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Mulligan's Bar & Grille
orange star4.1 • 703
20880 Royalton Rd Strongsville, OH 44149
View restaurantnext
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville - 10913 PROSPECT RD
orange star4.6 • 398
10913 PROSPECT RD STRONGSVILLE, OH 44149
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Strongsville
orange star4.1 • 135
17800 Royalton Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Strongsville
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
North Olmsted
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston