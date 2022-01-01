- Home
Italian Village
16605 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136, USA
Strongsville, OH 44136
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Fried Calamari
Lightly floured and served with Marinara Sauce
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Garlic Bread
Mozzarella Marinara
Fried Cheese with Marinara Sauce
Mussels
Marinara or Aglio-Olio ( New Zealand Green Lip )
One Pound Steamed Clams
Stuffed Hot Peppers
Fresh Fries
Chicken Fingers
Soup
Salads
Black and Blue Salad
Dry blue cheese, Cajun grilled chicken on top of romaine lettuce with green peppers, red onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Romano and croutons
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Romano and croutons
Chicken Tender Salad
Romaine, Romano and croutons
Eggplant Salad
Lettuce and mixed greens, red onions, carrots, chick peas, tomato & cici beans with cheese topped with eggplant
Italian Salad
Large Antipasto Salad
Lettuce and mixed greens, red onions, carrots, chick peas, tomato, pepperoni, ham, salami, pepper rings, black olives and cheese
Large Dinner Salad
Lettuce and mixed greens, red onions, carrots, chick peas, tomato and cheese
Small Antipasto Salad
Lettuce and mixed greens, red onions, carrots, chick peas, tomato, pepperoni, ham, salami, pepper rings, black olives and cheese
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, Romano and croutons
Small Dinner Salad
Lettuce and mixed greens, red onions, carrots, chick peas, tomato and cheese
Small Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, bacon, mushrooms, chick peas, hard boiled eggs and cheese
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, bacon, mushrooms, chick peas, hard boiled eggs and cheese
House Specialties
Baked Manicotti
Eggplant Parmesan
Layers of breaded eggplant slices, tomato sauce, provolone cheese baked and served with pasta
Eggplant Siciliano
Breaded eggplant topped with spinach, tomato and ricotta cheese, served over angle hair aglio-olio
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini topped with our homemade Alfredo sauce
Homemade Ravioli - Meat, Cheese or Mixed
Lasagna
Penne and Sausage with Vodka Sauce
Sausage, Peppers and Onions
Tossed in marinara, served over penne rigatoni
Wed Lasagna
Short Rib Pasta special
Pasta
Angel Hair
Angel Hair Aglio-Olio
Garlic and oil sauteed and lightly seasoned tossed with angel hair pasta
Angel Hair Pomodoro
Angel hair pasta tossed with chopped tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic
Cavatelli
A small dumpling type pasta served with meatballs, sausage, meat or marinara sauce
Fettuccini
Gnocchi
Potato dumpling pasta served with meatballs, sausage, meat or marinara sauce
Linguini
Penne
Served with your choice of meatballs, sausage, meat sauce, chunky marinara or house smooth red sauce
Spaghetti
Wheat Pasta
Gluten Free
Chicken
Chicken Alfredo
Tender strips of chicken sauteed in Alfredo sauce with mushrooms and served over a bed of fettuccini
Chicken Francaise
Tender chicken breast lightly battered and pan fried with a touch of lemon juice
Chicken Marsala
Fresh chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, onions and Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Fresh chicken breast breaded and fried topped with cheese and baked in the oven
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed in white wine, lemon juice and capers
Tues Chicken Parmesan
Fresh chicken breast breaded and fried topped with cheese and baked in the oven
Thurs Chicken Piccata
Chicken Siciliano SPECIAL
Veal
Veal Francaise
Tender veal cutlet lightly battered and pan fried with a touch of lemon juice
Veal Marsala
Veal sauteed with mushrooms, onions and Marsala wine sauce
Veal Parmesan
Lightly breaded veal cutlet fried and baked with cheese topped with red sauce
Veal Piccatta
Tender veal cutlet lightly battered and pan fried with a touch of lemon juice
Tues Veal Parmesan
Lightly breaded veal cutlet fried and baked with cheese topped with red sauce
Seafood
Fresh Walleye
Pan seared walleye with a choice of side
Linguini with Baby Clam Sauce
Baby clams sauteed in butter, oil and garlic with a dash of white wine served over linguini, optional marinara sauce
Shrimp and Scallops Alfredo
Sauteed in Alfredo sauce served over fettuccini
Shrimp Melissa
Seasoned shrimps sauteed in oil, garlic, white wine mixed with artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes served over linguini
The Feast
Pasta topped with shrimp, baby clams and mussels sauteed in white or marinara sauce
Fish and Chips
Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Red onions, provolone, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham
Stromboli
Pizza dough, add romano, ricotta and provolone cheese, pepperoni and sausage seasoned with spaghetti sauce rolled up and baked
Vegetable Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and pepper rings
Vegetable Stromboli
Three cheese, pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, pepper rings and green peppers
White Pizza
Garlic and oil sauteed with fresh basil and tomatoes topped with provolone and imported romano cheese
Sandwiches
6 oz. Sirloin Steak Sandwich
Served with mushrooms, onions and provolone cheese
Eggplant or Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onions & Italian dressing. Served hot or cold
Meatball or Sausage Sandwich
MeatLESS
Veal Parmesan Sandwich
From the Grill
Desserts
Sides
Angel Hair Side
Cavatelli Side
Fettuccini Side
Penne Side
Spaghetti Side
Gnocchi Side
Linguini Side
Cheese Ravioli Side
Meat Ravioli Side
Mix Ravioli Side
Side Linguini Red Clam
Side Linguini White Clam
4oz. Parmesan Cheese
Side Anchovies
Side Bread/Butter
Side Eggplant
4 oz Dressing
4 oz Sauce
Misc
1 Meatball
1 Meatball & 1 Sausage
1 Sausage
Baked Potato (1)
Broccoli (Sautee)
Broccoli (Steamed)
Chicken Breast
Dressing Pint
Dressing Quart
Green Beans (Sautee)
Green Beans (Steamed)
Loaf Bread and Butter
Loaf of Bread
Meatball Casserole
Meatballs (2)
Melt Cheese on Pasta
Mix Veggies (Sautee)
Mix Veggies (Steamed)
Sauce Pint
Sauce Quart
Sausage (2)
Scallops (4)
Shrimp (5)
Spinach (Sautee)
Spinach (Steamed)
Loaf Bread and Butter (Copy)
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Stoli
Ciroc
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito's
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Meyers
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
Tanqueray
Well Tequila
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Silver
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagram's 7
VO
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Dewars
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Bailey's
Campari
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Southern Comfort
Sambuca
Peach Schnapps
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Chocolate Martini
Cocaine Lade
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Italian Breeze
Italian Island
Italian Sunset
Lemon Drop
Lemoncello Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Melon Ball
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mr. Costello
Mudslide
Nutty Irishman
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Beer
Wine
GL Castle Rock Pinot Noir
GL Boomtown Red Blend
GL Cab. Sav. Woodbridge
GL Cabernet Tribute
GL Lambrusco
GL Masi Valpolicella
GL Merlot Parducci
GL Merlot Woodbridge
GL Montepulciano D'Abruzzo
GL Oxford Landing Shiraz
GL Parducci Merlot
GL Placido Chianti
GL Ruffino Chianti
GL Sassoregale Sangiovese
GL Sea Sun
GL Shiraz
GL Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon
GL UNO Malbec
GL Valpolicella
BTL Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Woodbridge Merlot
BTL Castle Rock Pinot Noir
BTL Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Clos Du Bois Merlot
BTL Placido Chianti
BTL UNO Malbec
BTL Classico Riserva Chianti
BTL Montepulciano D'Abruzzo
BTL 59 Prime Pinot Noir
BTL R. Mondavi Pinot Noir
BTL Ruffino Chianti
BTL Sassoregale Sangiovese
BTL Jacob's Creek Shiraz
BTL Masi Valpolicella
BTL Pinot Noir Sea Sun
BTL Pinot Noir Castle Rock
BTL Shiraz Oxford Landing
BTL Red Blend Boomtown
BTL Merlot Parducci
BTL Cabernet Tribute
GL Chateau St. Michelle Riesling
GL Moscato
GL Napa Cellars Sauvigno Blanc
GL Prosecco
GL Rodney Strong Cardonnay
GL Rose
GL San Angelo Pinot Grigio
GL Sebastiani Chardonnay
GL White Zin
GL Woodbri Chardonnay
GL Pinot Grigio Lagaria
GL sauvignon Blanc
GL Chardonnay Saint Marc
GL Riesling Chateau
GL Moscato La Perlina
Gl Pinot Grigio, San Angelo
House Pinot Grigio
BTL Castello del Poggio Moscato
BTL Chardonay Saint Marc
BTL Chateau St. Michelle Riesling
BTL la Perlina Moscato
BTL Napa Cellars Sauvigno Blanc
BTL Pinot Grigio Lagaria
BTL Prosecco
BTL Rodney Strong Cardonnay
BTL San Angelo Pinot Grigio
BTL Sebastiani Chardonnay
BTL Woodbridge Chardonnay
NA Beverages
Family Style
Appetizers
Salads
Tossed Salad Half Pan
Tossed Salad Full Pan
Tossed Salad - With Cheese Half Pan
Tossed Salad - With Cheese Full Pan
Italian Salad Half Pan
Italian Salad Full Pan
Antipasto Salad Half Pan
Antipasto Salad Full Pan
Chicken Caesar Salad Half Pan
Chicken Caesar Salad Full Pan
Sides
Meatballs Half Pan
Meatballs Full Pan
Sausage Half Pan
Sausage Full Pan
Parsley Potatoes Half Pan
Parsley Potatoes Full Pan
Scalloped Potatoes Half Pan
Scalloped Potatoes Full Pan
Green Beans - With Almonds Half Pan
Green Beans - With Almonds Full Pan
Vegetables Full Pan
Vegetables Half Pan
Italian Specialties
Pasta
Penne Rigatoni Half Pan
Penne Rigatoni Full Pan
Penne Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce Half Pan
Penne Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce Full Pan
Lasagna Half Pan
Lasagna Full Pan
Cavatelli Half Pan
Cavatelli Full Pan
Ravioli Half Pan
Ravioli Full Pan
Stuffed Shells Half Pan
Stuffed Shells Full Pan
Fresh Baked Bread
Chicken
Chicken Marsala Half Pan
Chicken Marsala Full Plan
Chicken Parmesan Half Pan
Chicken Parmesan Full Pan
Boneless Chicken Cutlet Half Pan
Boneless Chicken Cutlet Full Pan
Chicken Piccata Half Pan
Chicken Piccata Full Pan
Chicken Francaise Full Pan
Chicken Francaise Half Pan
Authentic Italian food, reasonable prices, friendly service, great atmosphere
16605 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136, USA
Photos coming soon!