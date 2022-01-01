Restaurant header imageView gallery

Italian Village

review star

No reviews yet

5267 Philadelphia Ave

Chambersburg, PA 17202

Popular Items

French Fries
Steak and Cheese
Large Cheese Pizza

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.29

Coffee/ Hot Tea

$1.49

2 Liter

$3.25

16oz Bottled Soda

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.75

Bottled Tea

$2.50

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.99

French Fries with Cheese

$5.99

French Fries with Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Fries with Bacon

$7.99

French Fries with Mozzarella Cheese & Bacon

Pizza Fries

$6.99

French Fries with Mozzarella Cheese & Pizza Sauce Baked in the Oven

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Served with Marinara Sauce on the Side

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.75

Served with Marinara Sauce on the Side

Onion RIngs

$4.50

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.99

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese

Shrimp Basket with Fries

$8.25

Served with Cocktail Sauce on the Side

Calamari

$7.99

Served with Marinara Sauce on the Side

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

Wing Dings (7) & Fries

$8.99

Breaded Bone-in Wings

Chicken Tenders (4) & Fries

$7.99

Wings (10)

$12.99Out of stock

Traditional Bone-in

Boneless Wings (10)

$9.99

Bruschetta

$7.99

Oven toasted bread with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, basil, olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese

Potato Skins

$6.75Out of stock

Topped with bacon and mozzarella cheese

Mussels & Clams Appetizer

$9.99

In a garlic white wine sauce served with bread

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$5.49

Tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and crutons

Large Garden Salad

$8.49

Tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and crutons

Greek Salad

$10.75

Tomato, onion, green olives, cucumber, feta cheese sprinkled with spices, oregano & garlic powder

California Salad

$10.75

Tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumbers, broccoli, & mozzarella cheese

Chef Salad

$10.75

Ham, turkey, salami, provolone cheese, sweet peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, & black olives

Antipasto Salad

$10.75

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, onion, sweet peppers, tomato, cucumber, marinated vegetables, & black olives

Tuna Salad

$10.75

Tuna Salad, Tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumbers, provolone, and mozzarella cheese

Turkey Salad

$10.75

Turkey, Tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese

Steak and Cheese Salad

$10.75

Chopped steak, American cheese, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, & cucumber

Steak Caesar Salad

$10.75

Chopped steak, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, & croutons

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.75

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, & crutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.75

Marinated chicken breast, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.75

Fried chicken, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.25

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese

Kelsi Salad

$11.25

Tomato, onion, cucumber, sweet peppers, bacon, sliced almonds, hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, & your choice of grilled of fried chicken

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$11.25

Grilled shrimp, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, & crutons

Taco Salad

$11.25

Taco shell bowl with seasoned taco meat, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, ranch dressing & shredded cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & sour cream on the side

1/2 Kelsi Salad

$7.99

Pasta Dishes

Pasta & Tomato Sauce

$10.99

Pasta & Marinara Sauce

$10.99

Pasta in Meatsauce

$13.99

Meatballs (3) in Tomato Sauce

$13.99

Meatballs (3) in Marinara Sauce

$13.99

Meatballs (3) in Meatsauce

$16.99

Sausage in Tomato Sauce

$13.99

Sausage in Marinara Sauce

$13.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

Veal Parmesan

$15.99

mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

Sausage, Green Peppers, and Onions

$15.99

in a marinara sauce

Genova

$14.99

creamy pesto sauce

Broccoli & Tomatoes

$14.99

broccoli, cherry tomatoes, garlic, & oil in a light marinara sauce

Amatriciana

$15.99

spicy marinara sauce with bacon & onions

Puttanesca

$16.99

capers, olives, & mushrooms in a light marinara sauce

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

mushrooms sauteed in butter, marsala wine, & a light cream sauce

Chicken Cacciatore

$18.99

mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & marinara sauce

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

capers in a lemon & white wine sauce

Chicken Chesapeake

$19.99

breaded chicken topped with crab alfredo sauce served with pasta in a crab alfredo sauce

Pasta Primavera

$14.99

broccoli, tomatoes, peas, carrots, and mushrooms in a white wine & light cream tomato sauce

Chicken Primavera

$16.99

chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, peas, carrots, and mushrooms in a white wine & light cream tomato sauce

Shrimp Primavera

$17.99

shrimp, broccoli, tomatoes, peas, carrots, and mushrooms in a white wine & light cream tomato sauce

Alfredo Sauce

Pasta Alfredo

$13.99

Ham Alfredo

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo Special

$17.99

chicken, broccoli, & mushrooms

Crab Alfredo

$17.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.99

Seafood Alfredo

$19.99

shrimp, scallops, & clams

Seafood Pasta Dinners

Baby Clams in Marinara Sauce

$13.99

olive oil & garlic with a splah of white wine and marinara sauce

Baby Clams in White Wine Sauce

$13.99

oilive oil, garlic, & a splash of white wine

Mussels Marinara

$13.99

olive oil & garlic with a splah of white wine and marinara sauce

Shrimp Marinara

$16.99

olive oil & garlic with a splah of white wine and marinara sauce

Shrimp & Clams

$17.99

your choice of white wine or marinara sauce

Shrimp, Scallops, & Clams

$18.99

your choice of white wine or marinara sauce

Shrimp Gorgonzola

$18.99

wine, gorgonzola cheese and cream sauce

Shrimp Portofino

$18.99

broccoli, olives, mushrooms, and diced tomatoes in a light marinara sauce

Mussels & Clams

$15.99

wine and garlic sauce

Positano

$18.99

shrimp & scallops served in a creamy tomato and pesto sauce

Mediterrano

$19.99

mussels, clams, scallops, and crab served in a light marinara sauce

Crab Ravioli

$17.99

5 raviolis stuffed with crab served in an alfredo sauce

Crab Cake

$17.99

served with veggies in garlic & butter sauce served over pasta

Baked Pastas

Lasagna

$12.99

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Cheese Ravioli

$12.49

Manicotti

$12.49

Stuffed Shells

$12.49

Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.75

Medium Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Deluxe PIzza

Small Deluxe Pizza

$15.99

pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & extra cheese

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$17.50

pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & extra cheese

Large Deluxe Pizza

$19.99

pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & extra cheese

White Pizza

Small White Pizza

$10.75

fresh garlic butter, ricotta cheese, & mozzarella cheese

Medium White Pizza

$12.50

fresh garlic butter, ricotta cheese, & mozzarella cheese

Large White Pizza

$13.50

fresh garlic butter, ricotta cheese, & mozzarella cheese

Steak Pizza

Small Steak Pizza

$13.50

steak, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce

Medium Steak Pizza

$14.50

steak, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce

Large Steak Pizza

$15.50

steak, mozzarella cheese, & pizza sauce

Veggie Pizza

Small Veggie Pizza

$15.99

tomato, green peppers, onions, broccoli, sweet peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella cheese

Medium Veggie Pizza

$17.99

tomato, green peppers, onions, broccoli, sweet peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella cheese

Large Veggie Pizza

$19.99

tomato, green peppers, onions, broccoli, sweet peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers Pizza

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, & extra mozzarella cheese

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, & extra mozzarella cheese

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, & extra mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

blue cheese dressing, hot sauce, grilled chicken, & mozzarella cheese

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

blue cheese dressing, hot sauce, grilled chicken, & mozzarella cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

blue cheese dressing, hot sauce, grilled chicken, & mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, & mozzarella cheese

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, & mozzarella cheese

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, & mozzarella cheese

Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

Small Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$15.99

bacon, grilled chicken, ranch, & mozzarella cheese

Medium Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$17.99

bacon, grilled chicken, ranch, & mozzarella cheese

Large Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.99

bacon, grilled chicken, ranch, & mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$13.50

ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, & sauce

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$14.50

ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, & sauce

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$15.50

ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, & sauce

Bambino Pizzas

Bambino Pizza

$6.99

Bambino Deluxe Pizza

$9.99

pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & extra cheese

Bambino Meat Lover Pizza

$9.99

ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, & extra mozzarella cheese

Bambino Veggie Pizza

$9.99

tomato, green peppers, onions, broccoli, sweet peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella cheese

Bambino White Pizza

$7.99

fresh garlic butter, ricotta cheese, & mozzarella cheese

Bambino Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Bambino BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Gluten Free Pizzas

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$10.99

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Deluxe Pizza

$13.99

pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & extra cheese

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.99

ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, & extra mozzarella cheese

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Veggie Pizza

$13.99

tomato, green peppers, onions, broccoli, sweet peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella cheese

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust White Pizza

$11.99

fresh garlic butter, ricotta cheese, & mozzarella cheese

Stuffed Pizza

Stuffed Pizza

$19.99

pepperoni, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, & garlic sauce

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$16.99Out of stock

Strombolis

Small Regular Stromboli

$8.99

ham, pepperoni, & mozzarella cheee

Large Regular Stromboli

$14.99

ham, pepperoni, & mozzarella cheee

Small Works Stromboli

$10.99

ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese

Large Works Stromboli

$17.99

ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese

Small Meat Lovers Stromboli

$10.99

ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, & mozzarella cheese

Large Meat Lovers Stromboli

$17.99

ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, & mozzarella cheese

Small Cheese Steak Stromboli

$9.99

steak with mozzarella cheese

Large Cheese Steak Stromboli

$16.99

steak with mozzarella cheese

Small Cheese Steak Works Stromboli

$10.99

steak with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers

Large Cheese Steak Works Stromboli

$17.99

steak with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers

Small Veggie Stromboli

$10.99

mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli, onions, sweet peppers, & mozzarella cheese

Large Veggie Stromboli

$17.99

mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli, onions, sweet peppers, & mozzarella cheese

Calzones

Small Regular Calzone

$9.99

ham, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese

Large Regular Calzone

$15.99

ham, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese

Small Meat Lovers Calzone

$10.99

ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese

Large Meat Lovers Calzone

$17.99

ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese

Hot Subs

Steak and Cheese

$8.85

Chicken and Cheese

$8.85

Special Steak and Cheese

$8.85

Special Chicken and Cheese

$8.85

Pizza Steak

$8.85

Pizza Burger

$8.85

Breaded Chicken Breast Sub

$8.85

Veggie Sub

$8.85

Baked Italian

$9.10

Big Boy

$8.85

Veal Parm Sub

$9.10

Eggplant Parm

$8.85

Meatball Parm

$8.85

Sausage Parm

$8.85

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.85

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.10

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.10

Cold Subs

Ham & Provolone Sub

$8.85

Turkey & Provolone Sub

$8.85

Salami & Provolone Sub

$8.85

Capicola & Provolone Sub

$8.85

Tuna & Provolone Sub

$9.10

Ham, Turkey, & Provolone Sub

$9.10

Italian Sub

$9.10

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$7.49

Breaded Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.49

Crab Cake with Fries

$11.49

Paninins

Ham & Cheese Panini

$9.49

Turkey & Cheese Panini

$9.49

Italian Panini

$9.75

Steak & Cheese Panini

$9.49

Chicken & Cheese Panini

$9.49

Chicken Pesto Panini

$9.49

Veggie Panini

$9.49

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Panini

$9.49

Quesadillas

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$9.49

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$9.49

Lunch Specials

2 Slices of Pizza + fountain drink

$6.49

Lunch Small Regular Stromboli

$8.49

ham, pepperoni, & mozzarella cheese

Lunch Small Sub

$7.49

Lunch Small Sub with Fries

$8.49

Lunch Wrap

$8.49

Lunch Cheeseburger with Fries

$7.29

Lunch Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$9.49

served with fresh baked bread

Dinner Specials

Sunday Lasagna

$11.99

Meatballs and Tomato sauce

$12.99

Chicken parmesan Dinner

$14.99

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Seafood Special

$22.99

All Day Pizza Specials

2 Large Cheese

$21.99

Kid's Stuff

Kids Bambino

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets (7) & Fries

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Pasta with Butter

$5.99

Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$5.99

Kids Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$5.99

Kids Pasta with Meatsauce

$6.99

Kids Pasta with Alfredo Sauce

$7.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$5.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.99

Tiramisu

$4.75

Spumoni

$3.50

Lemon Cream Cake

$4.75

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$4.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie & Milk Cake

$4.75

Creme Brulee

$4.75

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$4.75

Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake

$4.75

Lava Cake

$5.50

Extras

Pint of House Dressing

$7.99

Extra Garlic Roll

$1.50

Side of Meatballs

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Side of Mozzarella Cheese

$1.00

Side of Meatsauce

$3.00

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Side of Tomato Sauce

$0.99

Side of Dressings/ Sauces

Ranch

$0.99

French

$0.99

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Thousand Island

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Caesar

$0.99

Creamy Italian

$0.99

Cup of House

$0.99

Mild Sauce

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Garlic Butter

$0.99
