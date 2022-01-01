- Home
Italian Village
No reviews yet
5267 Philadelphia Ave
Chambersburg, PA 17202
Popular Items
Appetizers
French Fries
French Fries with Cheese
French Fries with Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese Fries with Bacon
French Fries with Mozzarella Cheese & Bacon
Pizza Fries
French Fries with Mozzarella Cheese & Pizza Sauce Baked in the Oven
Breaded Mushrooms
Served with Marinara Sauce on the Side
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Served with Marinara Sauce on the Side
Onion RIngs
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese
Shrimp Basket with Fries
Served with Cocktail Sauce on the Side
Calamari
Served with Marinara Sauce on the Side
Fried Ravioli
Wing Dings (7) & Fries
Breaded Bone-in Wings
Chicken Tenders (4) & Fries
Wings (10)
Traditional Bone-in
Boneless Wings (10)
Bruschetta
Oven toasted bread with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, basil, olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese
Potato Skins
Topped with bacon and mozzarella cheese
Mussels & Clams Appetizer
In a garlic white wine sauce served with bread
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and crutons
Large Garden Salad
Tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and crutons
Greek Salad
Tomato, onion, green olives, cucumber, feta cheese sprinkled with spices, oregano & garlic powder
California Salad
Tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumbers, broccoli, & mozzarella cheese
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, salami, provolone cheese, sweet peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, & black olives
Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, onion, sweet peppers, tomato, cucumber, marinated vegetables, & black olives
Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad, Tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumbers, provolone, and mozzarella cheese
Turkey Salad
Turkey, Tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese
Steak and Cheese Salad
Chopped steak, American cheese, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, & cucumber
Steak Caesar Salad
Chopped steak, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, & croutons
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, & crutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese
Kelsi Salad
Tomato, onion, cucumber, sweet peppers, bacon, sliced almonds, hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, & your choice of grilled of fried chicken
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Grilled shrimp, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, & crutons
Taco Salad
Taco shell bowl with seasoned taco meat, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, ranch dressing & shredded cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & sour cream on the side
1/2 Kelsi Salad
Pasta Dishes
Pasta & Tomato Sauce
Pasta & Marinara Sauce
Pasta in Meatsauce
Meatballs (3) in Tomato Sauce
Meatballs (3) in Marinara Sauce
Meatballs (3) in Meatsauce
Sausage in Tomato Sauce
Sausage in Marinara Sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce
Chicken Parmesan
mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce
Veal Parmesan
mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce
Sausage, Green Peppers, and Onions
in a marinara sauce
Genova
creamy pesto sauce
Broccoli & Tomatoes
broccoli, cherry tomatoes, garlic, & oil in a light marinara sauce
Amatriciana
spicy marinara sauce with bacon & onions
Puttanesca
capers, olives, & mushrooms in a light marinara sauce
Chicken Marsala
mushrooms sauteed in butter, marsala wine, & a light cream sauce
Chicken Cacciatore
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & marinara sauce
Chicken Piccata
capers in a lemon & white wine sauce
Chicken Chesapeake
breaded chicken topped with crab alfredo sauce served with pasta in a crab alfredo sauce
Pasta Primavera
broccoli, tomatoes, peas, carrots, and mushrooms in a white wine & light cream tomato sauce
Chicken Primavera
chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, peas, carrots, and mushrooms in a white wine & light cream tomato sauce
Shrimp Primavera
shrimp, broccoli, tomatoes, peas, carrots, and mushrooms in a white wine & light cream tomato sauce
Alfredo Sauce
Seafood Pasta Dinners
Baby Clams in Marinara Sauce
olive oil & garlic with a splah of white wine and marinara sauce
Baby Clams in White Wine Sauce
oilive oil, garlic, & a splash of white wine
Mussels Marinara
olive oil & garlic with a splah of white wine and marinara sauce
Shrimp Marinara
olive oil & garlic with a splah of white wine and marinara sauce
Shrimp & Clams
your choice of white wine or marinara sauce
Shrimp, Scallops, & Clams
your choice of white wine or marinara sauce
Shrimp Gorgonzola
wine, gorgonzola cheese and cream sauce
Shrimp Portofino
broccoli, olives, mushrooms, and diced tomatoes in a light marinara sauce
Mussels & Clams
wine and garlic sauce
Positano
shrimp & scallops served in a creamy tomato and pesto sauce
Mediterrano
mussels, clams, scallops, and crab served in a light marinara sauce
Crab Ravioli
5 raviolis stuffed with crab served in an alfredo sauce
Crab Cake
served with veggies in garlic & butter sauce served over pasta
Deluxe PIzza
Small Deluxe Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & extra cheese
Medium Deluxe Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & extra cheese
Large Deluxe Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & extra cheese
White Pizza
Steak Pizza
Veggie Pizza
Small Veggie Pizza
tomato, green peppers, onions, broccoli, sweet peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella cheese
Medium Veggie Pizza
tomato, green peppers, onions, broccoli, sweet peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella cheese
Large Veggie Pizza
tomato, green peppers, onions, broccoli, sweet peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
blue cheese dressing, hot sauce, grilled chicken, & mozzarella cheese
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
blue cheese dressing, hot sauce, grilled chicken, & mozzarella cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
blue cheese dressing, hot sauce, grilled chicken, & mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Bambino Pizzas
Bambino Pizza
Bambino Deluxe Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & extra cheese
Bambino Meat Lover Pizza
ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, & extra mozzarella cheese
Bambino Veggie Pizza
tomato, green peppers, onions, broccoli, sweet peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella cheese
Bambino White Pizza
fresh garlic butter, ricotta cheese, & mozzarella cheese
Bambino Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Bambino BBQ Chicken Pizza
Gluten Free Pizzas
10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza
10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Deluxe Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & extra cheese
10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Meat Lovers Pizza
ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, & extra mozzarella cheese
10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Veggie Pizza
tomato, green peppers, onions, broccoli, sweet peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella cheese
10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust White Pizza
fresh garlic butter, ricotta cheese, & mozzarella cheese
Stuffed Pizza
Sicilian Pizza
Strombolis
Small Regular Stromboli
ham, pepperoni, & mozzarella cheee
Large Regular Stromboli
ham, pepperoni, & mozzarella cheee
Small Works Stromboli
ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese
Large Works Stromboli
ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese
Small Meat Lovers Stromboli
ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, & mozzarella cheese
Large Meat Lovers Stromboli
ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, & mozzarella cheese
Small Cheese Steak Stromboli
steak with mozzarella cheese
Large Cheese Steak Stromboli
steak with mozzarella cheese
Small Cheese Steak Works Stromboli
steak with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers
Large Cheese Steak Works Stromboli
steak with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers
Small Veggie Stromboli
mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli, onions, sweet peppers, & mozzarella cheese
Large Veggie Stromboli
mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli, onions, sweet peppers, & mozzarella cheese
Calzones
Small Regular Calzone
ham, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese
Large Regular Calzone
ham, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese
Small Meat Lovers Calzone
ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese
Large Meat Lovers Calzone
ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese
Hot Subs
Steak and Cheese
Chicken and Cheese
Special Steak and Cheese
Special Chicken and Cheese
Pizza Steak
Pizza Burger
Breaded Chicken Breast Sub
Veggie Sub
Baked Italian
Big Boy
Veal Parm Sub
Eggplant Parm
Meatball Parm
Sausage Parm
Chicken Parm Sub
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sub
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sub
Cold Subs
Sandwiches
Lunch Specials
Dinner Specials
All Day Pizza Specials
Desserts
Extras
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
5267 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17202