  Italiano's - North - 1055 U.S. 41 Bypass
Italiano's - North 1055 U.S. 41 Bypass

No reviews yet

1055 U.S. 41 Bypass

Venice, FL 34285

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARMESAN
PROSCUITTO ARTICHOKE & CHICKEN
GARLIC KNOTS

N/A BEVS

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$3.25

MT DEW

$3.25

COFFEE

$2.50

ESPRESSO

$3.50

HOT TEA

$2.00

DIET MANHATTAN

$4.00

MANHATTAN REGULAR

$4.00

COKE BOTTLE

$3.25

PEPSI BOTTLE

$3.25

BOTTLE WATER

$2.50

GATORADE

$2.50

LG SAN PELLEGRINO

$5.00

MED PELLEGRINO

$4.00

MILK

$2.50

OB GINGER BEER

$3.50

OB BIRCH BEER

$3.50

OB BLACK CHERRY

$3.50

OB CREAM SODA

$3.50

OB GINGERALE

$3.50

OB ORANGE

$3.50

OB RASPBERRY

$3.50

OB ROOT BEER

$3.50

SNAPPLE

$2.50

2 LITER BOTTLE

$3.00

RED PIZZAS

MARGARITA PIZZA

$18.99+

BLT PIZZA

$20.99+

CAPONATA PIZZA

$21.99+

BUTCHER SHOP

$24.99+

PEPPERONI, JALAPENO & RICOTTA

$20.99+

EVERYTHING PIZZA

$22.99+

4 CHEESE RED

$19.99+

ROCKAFELLER PIZZA

$22.99+

RED CHEESE PIZZA

$12.99+

WHITE PIZZAS

WHITE TOM, BASIL, MOZZ

$19.99+

SAUS, JAL, ROASTED PEPPER

$18.99+

CHX, BACON, SPIN,TOM

$23.99+

4 CHEESE WHITE

$20.99+

MOZZ, GOAT CHZ, ARUGULA

$22.99+

MYO PIZZA

MYO PIZZA

$15.99+

MYO GLUTEN FREE

$11.00

MYO CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

SLICES

CHEESE SLICE

$2.99

1 TOPPING SLICE

$3.50

SPECIALTY SLICE

$4.49

MULTI TOPPING SLICE

$3.99

SPECIALS

1/2 SALAD 1/2 SANDWICH/SOUP/SLICE

$8.99

7.99 SLICE SPECIAL

$7.99

8.99 SLICE SPECIAL

$8.99

CHEESE SPECIAL

$5.99

LUNCH ENTREE

$10.99

SLICE SPECIAL

$6.99

SANDWICHES & SUBS

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$6.99+

THE ITALIAN SUB

$6.99+

FRESH MOZZARELLA SUB

$6.99+

GRILLED CHICKEN ARUGULA SUB

$6.99+

CHICKEN PARM BTL SUB

$6.99+

EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$6.99+

MEATBALL PARM SUB

$6.99+

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$6.99+

SAUSAGE PEPPER ONION SUB

$6.99+

APPETIZERS

CRISPY LASAGNA BITES

$5.99+

GARLIC KNOTS

$3.99+

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$8.99

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.99+

OLIVE TAPENADE

$7.99

MOZZARELLA & TOMATO BRUSCHETTA

$8.99

MEATBALL APPETIZER

$7.99

CAPRESE

$9.99

CRISPY PARMESAN ARTICHOKES

$8.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.99

SIDE MEATBALLS

$3.99

SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE FRIES

$3.99

GARLIC BREAD

$3.99

GARLIC BREAD W/ CHZ

$4.99

1 GARLIC KNOT

$1.00

SALADS & SOUP

FRESH FLORIDA SALAD

$11.99+

Craisins, Pecans, Avocado, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, House-Made Kiwi Vinaigrette.

CHOPPED ITALIAN SALAD

$11.99+

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Parmesan, Peppers, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Olives, House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette.

CARIBBEAN STRAWBERRY SALAD

$11.99+

Mixed Greens, Strawberry, Pineapple, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Pecans, Fresh Basil, House-Made Citrus Vinaigrette.

CAESAR SALAD

$11.99+

Crisp Romaine, Creamy Caesar, Croutons, Shaved Parmesans, Asiago, Romano.

THE GREEK SALAD

$11.99+

Feta, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Green & Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, House-Made Red Wine Vinaigrette.

GARDEN SALAD

$11.99+

Romaine, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Fresh Peppers Olives, Mozzarella, Croutons.

ROASTED TOMATO SOUP

$3.99+

LOBSTER BISQUE

$3.99+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.99+

ENTREES & PASTAS

PROSCUITTO ARTICHOKE & CHICKEN

$14.99

Prosciutto, Artichoke, Chicken, Lemon, Basil

MOZZARELLA TOMATO & BASIL

$14.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Touch of House Marinara, Choice of Pasta.

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$14.99

Butcher House Grind, Parmesan, Fresh Herbs, Milk Soaked Breadcrumbs, Fresh Herbs, House Marinara Over Spaghetti.

ITALIANOS RAVIOLIS

$15.99

Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Spinach, Lemon Wine Sauce With Shrimp.

MEDITERRANEAN

$15.99

Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Olive Tapenade, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Lemon, Fresh Herbs.

HOUSE-MADE LASAGNA

$15.99

Beef & Sausage Layered with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, House Marinara, Fresh Basil.

HORSERADDISH CRUSTED SALMON

$16.99

Pan Seared Salmon, Horseradish Crust, Raspberry Drizzle, Daily Veg, Smashed Herb Potatoes.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$14.99

Breadcrumb Parmesan Crust Mozzarella & Marinara.

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$14.99

Breadcrumb Parmesan Crust Mozzarella & Marinara.

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$17.99

Big Chunks of Cold Water Lobster Packed in Raviolis With Shallots, Sherry Cream Sauce.

LINGUINI & BABY CLAMS

$15.99

Lemon, White Wine, Butter, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Can Also be done Red.

CHICKEN PICCATA

$15.99

CHICKEN MARSALA

$15.99

CHICKEN FRANCES

$15.99

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$16.99

SHRIMP DIAVOLO

$16.99

ALFREDO W/ PASTA

$14.99

CALZONES & BOLIS

CALZONE

$8.99

STROMBOLIS

$15.99

STUFFED LASAGNA CALZONE

$10.99

STUFFED LASAGNA STROMBOLI

$18.99

BIG ITALIAN CALZONE

$11.99

BIG ITALIAN STROMBOLI

$21.99

CHEESE CALZONE

$8.99

CHEESE STROMBOLI

$15.99

DESSERT

TUXEDO BOMB

$5.99

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$5.99

CANNOLI

$4.00+

TIRAMISU

$5.99

CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$6.99

ESPRESSO CHEESECAKE

$6.99

NY CHEESECAKE

$7.99

TRIPLE LAYER CAKE

$6.99

KEY LIME TART

$5.99

RED VELVET TART

$5.99

MISC

SIDE MARINARA

$1.00

SIDE SAUTEED SPINACH

$4.00

SIDE SAUTEED BROCCOLI

$4.00

SMALL DRESSING

$0.50

LG DRESSING

$1.00

BALL OF DOUGH

$3.00

SD ALFREDO

$3.99

MEAT SAUCE

$2.99

SM SIDE PASTA W/ SAUCE

$3.99

QT MARINARA

$6.99

SIDE ANCHOVIES

$3.99

KIDS

KIDS SLICE SPECIAL

$4.99

KIDS PASTA W BUTTER

$4.99

KIDS PAST W MB

$5.99

KIDS BAKED ZITI

$5.99

KIDS RAVIOLI

$5.99

KIDS PASTA RED

$5.99

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS W FRIES

$6.99

BEER

ANGRY ORCHARD BTL

$3.50

BLUE MOON BTL

$3.50

BUD LT BTL

$3.50

BUDWEISER BTL

$3.50

COORS LT BTL

$3.00

CORONA BTL

$3.50

CORONA LT BTL

$3.50

HEINEKEN 0.0

$3.00

HEINEKEN BTL

$3.50

HEINEKEN LT BTL

$3.50

MICH ULTRA BTL

$3.00

MICH ULTRA SELTZER

$3.50

MICHELOB LT BTL

$3.00

MILLER LT BTL

$3.00

O DOULS BTL

$2.50

PABST BTL

$2.50

PERONI BTL

$3.50

SAM ADAMS BTL

$3.50

SHOCK TOP BTL

$3.50

WHITE CLAW

$2.75

YUENGLING BTL

$3.00

YUENGLING LT BTL

$3.00

BUDWEISER DFT

$4.00

AMBERBOCK DFT

$4.00

STELLA DFT

$4.50

BUD LITE DFT

$4.00

KONA BIG WAVE DFT

$4.50

MUCH UTLRA DFT

$4.00

2 for 1 DOMESTIC

$4.50

2 FOR 1 PREMIUM

$4.99

WINE

MONTEPULCIANO GL

$4.00

CANYON RD PN GL

$4.00

STORYPOINT PN GL

$8.00

CANYON RD MERLOT GL

$4.00

LUCCIO CHIANTI GL

$8.00

DON MIGUEL MALBEC GL

$8.00

SHANNON RIDGE ZINFANDEL GL

$8.00

CANYON RD CAB GL

$4.00

LOUIS MARTINI CAB GL

$8.00

SANGRIA

$5.00

LAMARCA PROSECCO

$8.00

MOSCATO D ASTI

$8.00

CANYON RD WHITE ZIN GL

$4.00

CANYON RD PG GL

$4.00

ECCO DOMANI PG GL

$8.00

PROPHECY ROSE GL

$8.00

CANYON RD SVB GL

$4.00

SELINI ESTATE SVB GL

$8.00

CANYON RD CHARD GL

$4.00

WILLIAM HILL CHARD GL

$8.00

CANYON RD MOSCATO GL

$6.00

ST GABRIEL RIESLING GL

$7.00

MONTEPULCIANO BTL

$20.00

CANYON RD PN BTL

$20.00

STORYPOINT PN BTL

$29.00

CANYON RD MERLOT BTL

$20.00

LUCCIO CHIANTI BTL

$29.00

DON MIGUEL MALBEC BTL

$29.00

SHANNON RIDGE ZINFANDEL BTL

$29.00

CANYON RD CAB BTL

$20.00

LOUIS MARTINI CAB BTL

$29.00

SANGRIA BTL

$20.00

CANYON RD ZINFANDEL BTL

$20.00

CANYON RD PG BTL

$20.00

ECCO DOMANI PG BTL

$29.00

PROPHECY ROSE BTL

$29.00

CANYON RD SVB BTL

$20.00

SILENI ESTATE SVB BTL

$29.00

CANYON RD CHARD BTL

$20.00

WILLIAM HILL CHARD BTL

$29.00

CANYON RD MOSCATO BTL

$20.00

ST GABRIEL REISLING

$25.00

COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

TUESDAY SPECIAL

$.99 BEER

$0.99

EB SPECIALS

EB BOLOGNESE

$9.99

EB CHICKEN PARM

$9.99

EB EGGPLANT PARM

$9.99

EB LASAGNA

$9.99

EB PASTA & MEATBALLS

$9.99

EB SAUS, PEPPER, ONION

$9.99

KIDS MENU

ALFREDO PASTA KIDS

$5.99

BAKED ZITI KIDS

$5.99

CHIX FING/FRIES KIDS

$6.99

PASTA MARINARA KIDS

$4.99

PASTA W/BUTTER KIDS

$4.99

PASTA/MB KIDS

$5.99

RAVIOLI KIDS

$5.99

SLICE SPECIAL KIDS

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1055 U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice, FL 34285

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

