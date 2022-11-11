Italx
160 West Main Street
Lexington, KY 40507
Bread
Focaccia
Made in house and served with extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic.
Farinata
Chickpea flatbread with caramelized onions, extra virgin olive oil and parmigiano reggiano.
Add Ricotta
Season whipped ricotta with olive oil, flake salt, and pepper.
Grilled Bread - Focaccia
Sliced and grilled focaccia bread.
Grilled Bread - Clam
Antipasti
Arancini
Fried risotto with fontina cheese and pesto served with basil-pistachio pesto and marinara.
Prosciutto di Parma
Served with burrata cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil and grilled focaccia. Serves 2-4.
Calamari
Breaded and fried fresh squid, pickled peppers, lemon-basil aioli.
Carpaccio
Thinly sliced filet of beef with cipolline onions, patatine, pecorino romano, arugula. GF
Littleneck Clams
Steamed clams with white wine, garlic and calabrian chili. Served with grilled bread.
Pizza Fritta
Fried Neapolitan pizza with tomatoes, fresh basil and burrata cheese.
Meatballs
Pork and veal meatballs baked with marinara and whipped ricotta.
Pestos e Bruschetta
Shrimp Cocktail
Minestra & Insalata
Pasta
Cacio e Pepe
House made candele pasta with toasted black pepper, butter, pecorino romano, and parmigiano reggiano.
Scarpinocc
Linguine di Gamberi
House made linguine with shrimp, white wine, tomatoes and basil-pistachio pesto.
Gemelli Bolognese
House made gemelli with beef, pork, and lamb ragu.
Spaghetti Carbonara
House made spaghetti tossed with egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper and pecorino romano.
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti noodles in house made marinara topped with parmesan and basil
Spaghetti Meatball
Spaghetti with house made marinara, pork and veal meatballs, topped with parmesan and bail.
Gnudi
Butter Noodles
spaghetti with pecorino butter
Add Meatballs
Add Prosciutto
Pasta Special
Call for special of the day
Linguine With Chicken
Secondi
Veal
Thinly pounded pan seared veal, with mushroom marsala sauce and a side of pasta
Chicken Piccatta
Roasted airline chicken breast, with fried rosemary garlic potatoes and arugula
Cioppino
Tomato broth with fennel, onions, halibut, clams, calamari and shrimp. Served with grilled bread
Halibut
Pan seared halibut with artichoke risotto and pine nuts
Lasagna
Tagliata
Entree Rissoto
Dolci
Doughnuts
Ricotta doughnuts, honey sauce, pistachios and lemon sugar.
Budino
Chocolate budino, with chocolate rocks, shaved chocolate and raspberry coulis.
Tiramisu
House made lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee caramel and topped with cocoa powder.
Cannolis
Pistachio Cake
Just Cookies
3 pine nut, almond paste cookies
Gelato Scoop
Lunch
Prosciutto Panini
Grilled Cheese
Purgatory Eggs
Primavera Omelette
Tiramisu Pancakes
Cacio e Pepe
House made candele pasta with toasted black pepper, butter, pecorino romano, and parmigiano reggiano.
Gemelli Zozzona
Spaghetti Meatball
Spaghetti with house made marinara, pork and veal meatballs, topped with parmesan and bail.
Spaghetti Carbonara
House made spaghetti tossed with egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper and pecorino romano.
Add Prosciutto
Add Meatballs
Lunch House Salad
University Of Kentucky Dinner
Vino Spumante e Frizzante
Jeio Prosecco 6 oz
Luna Lambrusco 6oz
Rotari Brut Rose 6oz
Sarraco Moscato 6oz
Cantine Montagna 6oz
Ca del Bosco Franciacorta
Cantine Montagna Moscato Bottle
Drappier Bottle
Jeio Prosecco Bottle
Luna Lambrusco Bottle
Medici Lambrusco Concerto Bottle
Rotari Brut Rose Bottle
Serafino Alta Langa Bottle
Saracco Mostaco Bottle
Wyclef Brut
Querisimo Lambrusco Bottle
Bisol Private
Vino Bianco
Vermentino 6oz
Il Rosato 6oz
TASTE
Tornatore Etna Bianco 6oz
Verdicchio 6oz
Pieropan Soave 6oz
Luigi Baudana Dragon 6oz
Jermann Pinot Grigio 6oz
Vermentino 9oz
Domenica Rose 9oz
Tornatore Etna Bianco 9oz
Verdicchio 9oz
Pieropan Soave 9oz
Luigi Baudana Dragon 9oz
Il Nero Rosato 9oz
Jermann Pinot Grigio 9oz
Pieropan Soave Bottle
Jermann Where Dreams Bottle
Ruvido Bianco Bottle
Vermentino Bottle
Il Nero Rosato Di Casanova
Tornatore Etna Bianco Bottle
Tav Verdicchio Bottle
Luigi Baudana Dragon Bottle
Jermann Pinot Grigio Bottle
Penner Ash Chardonnay Bottle
Cambria Chardonnay Bottle
Matua Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Wachau Gruner Veltliner Bottle
Vino Rosso
Allegrini Valpolicella 6oz
La Spinetta Il Nero 6 Oz
Casale Primitivo 6oz
Paolo Scavino Barolo 6oz
TASTE
Tonnino Nero d'Avola 6oz
Tenuta Maccan Cab Franc 6 oz
ItalX Chianti 6oz.
Carpineto Chianti 6oz
Luigi Barolo 6oz.
Allegrini Valpolicella 9oz
La Spinetta Il Nero 9oz
Casale Primitivo 9oz
Paolo Scavino Barolo 9oz
Tonnino Nero d'Avola 9oz
Tenuta Maccan Cab Franc 9 oz
ItalX Chianti 9oz.
Carpineto 9oz
Luigi Barolo'9oz.
Allegrini Valpolicella Bottle
Argiano Brunello di Montalcino Bottle
La Spinetta Il Nero Bottle
Casale Primitivo Bottle
Cerreto Barbaresco Bottle
Chiarlo Barolo Tortoniano Bottle
Luigi Valpiocella Ripasso
Il Poggione Rosso Bottle
Paolo Scavino Barolo Bottle
Cirelli Montepulciano
Produttori Barbaresco Bottle
Tenuta Sette Ponti Crognolo Bottle
Tonnino Nero d'Avola Bottle
Vinosia Taurasi Bottle
Tenuta Di Carleone Bottle
ItalX Chianti Bottle
Carpineto Chianti Bottle
Castle Gioncondo
Tenuta Maccan Cab Franc Bottle
Luigi Barolo
Terre Nere Bottle
Benton Lane Pinot Noir Bottle
Cht De Jacques Morgon
Ferrari Carano Siena Bottle
Presqu'ile Pinot Noir Bottle
Eight Years Bottle
Volker Estate Cab Sauv
Cht De Jaques Moulin-a-Vent
Aperitivos
Vermouth
Cocktails
Liquor
Grey Goose
Titos
Chopin
Castle And Key Vodka
Dickel Rye
Elijah Craig
Four Roses Single
Four Roses Small Batch
Jeffersons Reserve
Johnnie Walker Black
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Single
Glenlivet 12
Makers Mark
New Riff
Luca Mariano
Bulleit Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Russels Reserve
Woodford Reserve
Four Roses Limited
Noahs Mill
Town Branch
Old Americana Bourbon
Elijah Craig 18
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Castle And Key "Rise"
Hendricks
Blackwells
Bacardi Light
Plantation
Cazadores
Hornitos Silver
Casamigos
Hornitos Reposado
Mata Hari Absinthe
Kahlua
Baileys
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Disaronno
Copper Brandy
Digestivos
Fernet Branca
Florio Marsala
Grappa
Green Chartreuse
Orange
Quaglia Fernet
Sambuca
Sambuca Black
Sandeman Ruby
Sandeman Tawny
Sfumato Rabarbaro Amaro
Tonnino Zibbibo Passito
Yellow Chartreuse
Chambord
Chambord
Limoncello
Birre
Caffe
N/A Bev
Other
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
160 West Main Street, Lexington, KY 40507