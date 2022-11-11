Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Italx

60 Reviews

$$

160 West Main Street

Lexington, KY 40507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bread

Focaccia

$6.00

Made in house and served with extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic.

Farinata

$5.00

Chickpea flatbread with caramelized onions, extra virgin olive oil and parmigiano reggiano.

Add Ricotta

$3.00

Season whipped ricotta with olive oil, flake salt, and pepper.

Grilled Bread - Focaccia

$3.00

Sliced and grilled focaccia bread.

Grilled Bread - Clam

$3.00

Antipasti

Arancini

$9.00

Fried risotto with fontina cheese and pesto served with basil-pistachio pesto and marinara.

Prosciutto di Parma

$22.00

Served with burrata cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil and grilled focaccia. Serves 2-4.

Calamari

$18.00

Breaded and fried fresh squid, pickled peppers, lemon-basil aioli.

Carpaccio

$22.00

Thinly sliced filet of beef with cipolline onions, patatine, pecorino romano, arugula. GF

Littleneck Clams

$16.00

Steamed clams with white wine, garlic and calabrian chili. Served with grilled bread.

Pizza Fritta

$14.00

Fried Neapolitan pizza with tomatoes, fresh basil and burrata cheese.

Meatballs

$14.00

Pork and veal meatballs baked with marinara and whipped ricotta.

Pestos e Bruschetta

$22.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00Out of stock

Minestra & Insalata

Caprese

$12.00

Caprino E Fichi

$15.00

Caesar

$12.00

Lacinato kale, focaccia croutons, white anchovies, egg yolk, parmigiano reggiano.

Carabacia Bowl

$10.00

Carabaccia Cup

$6.00

Lunch House Salad

$6.00

Salad Special

$14.00Out of stock

Pasta

Cacio e Pepe

$16.00

House made candele pasta with toasted black pepper, butter, pecorino romano, and parmigiano reggiano.

Scarpinocc

$26.00

Linguine di Gamberi

$25.00

House made linguine with shrimp, white wine, tomatoes and basil-pistachio pesto.

Gemelli Bolognese

$23.00

House made gemelli with beef, pork, and lamb ragu.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.00

House made spaghetti tossed with egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper and pecorino romano.

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Spaghetti noodles in house made marinara topped with parmesan and basil

Spaghetti Meatball

$25.00

Spaghetti with house made marinara, pork and veal meatballs, topped with parmesan and bail.

Gnudi

$22.00

Butter Noodles

$7.00

spaghetti with pecorino butter

Add Meatballs

$12.00

Add Prosciutto

$8.00

Pasta Special

$18.00Out of stock

Call for special of the day

Linguine With Chicken

$23.00

Secondi

Veal

$32.00

Thinly pounded pan seared veal, with mushroom marsala sauce and a side of pasta

Chicken Piccatta

$27.00

Roasted airline chicken breast, with fried rosemary garlic potatoes and arugula

Cioppino

$38.00

Tomato broth with fennel, onions, halibut, clams, calamari and shrimp. Served with grilled bread

Halibut

$39.00

Pan seared halibut with artichoke risotto and pine nuts

Lasagna

$26.00

Tagliata

$42.00

Entree Rissoto

$20.00

Contorni

Lunch Garlic Potatoes

$4.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Dolci

Doughnuts

$10.00

Ricotta doughnuts, honey sauce, pistachios and lemon sugar.

Budino

$10.00

Chocolate budino, with chocolate rocks, shaved chocolate and raspberry coulis.

Tiramisu

$10.00

House made lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee caramel and topped with cocoa powder.

Cannolis

$10.00

Pistachio Cake

$10.00

Just Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

3 pine nut, almond paste cookies

Gelato Scoop

$5.00Out of stock

Lunch

Prosciutto Panini

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Purgatory Eggs

$10.00

Primavera Omelette

$12.00

Tiramisu Pancakes

$12.00

Cacio e Pepe

$16.00

House made candele pasta with toasted black pepper, butter, pecorino romano, and parmigiano reggiano.

Gemelli Zozzona

$23.00

Spaghetti Meatball

$25.00

Spaghetti with house made marinara, pork and veal meatballs, topped with parmesan and bail.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.00

House made spaghetti tossed with egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper and pecorino romano.

Add Prosciutto

$8.00

Add Meatballs

$12.00

Lunch House Salad

$6.00

University Of Kentucky Dinner

Cup Onion Soup

House Salad

Side Caeser Salad

Uk Cacio E Pepe

$40.00

Uk Spaghetti Meatball

$40.00

Uk Lasagna

$40.00

Uk Chicken Piccata

$40.00

Uk Rissoto

$40.00

Uk Primavera

$40.00

Uk Pistachio Cake

Vino Spumante e Frizzante

Jeio Prosecco 6 oz

$10.00

Luna Lambrusco 6oz

$13.00

Rotari Brut Rose 6oz

$12.00

Sarraco Moscato 6oz

$13.00

Cantine Montagna 6oz

$13.00

Ca del Bosco Franciacorta

$75.00

Cantine Montagna Moscato Bottle

$25.00

Drappier Bottle

$120.00

Jeio Prosecco Bottle

$38.00

Luna Lambrusco Bottle

$50.00

Medici Lambrusco Concerto Bottle

$42.00Out of stock

Rotari Brut Rose Bottle

$36.00

Serafino Alta Langa Bottle

$50.00

Saracco Mostaco Bottle

$50.00

Wyclef Brut

$28.00

Querisimo Lambrusco Bottle

$50.00

Bisol Private

$80.00

Vino Bianco

Vermentino 6oz

$10.00

Il Rosato 6oz

$13.00

TASTE

Tornatore Etna Bianco 6oz

$13.00

Verdicchio 6oz

$12.00

Pieropan Soave 6oz

$14.00

Luigi Baudana Dragon 6oz

$13.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio 6oz

$12.00

Vermentino 9oz

$15.00Out of stock

Domenica Rose 9oz

$19.00

Tornatore Etna Bianco 9oz

$19.00

Verdicchio 9oz

$19.00

Pieropan Soave 9oz

$20.00

Luigi Baudana Dragon 9oz

$19.00

Il Nero Rosato 9oz

$19.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio 9oz

$18.00

Pieropan Soave Bottle

$42.00

Jermann Where Dreams Bottle

$100.00Out of stock

Ruvido Bianco Bottle

$40.00

Vermentino Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Il Nero Rosato Di Casanova

$40.00

Tornatore Etna Bianco Bottle

$42.00

Tav Verdicchio Bottle

$40.00

Luigi Baudana Dragon Bottle

$42.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio Bottle

$40.00

Penner Ash Chardonnay Bottle

$50.00

Cambria Chardonnay Bottle

$62.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Wachau Gruner Veltliner Bottle

$40.00

Vino Rosso

Allegrini Valpolicella 6oz

$11.00

La Spinetta Il Nero 6 Oz

$14.00

Casale Primitivo 6oz

$12.00

Paolo Scavino Barolo 6oz

$24.00

TASTE

Tonnino Nero d'Avola 6oz

$10.00

Tenuta Maccan Cab Franc 6 oz

$13.00

ItalX Chianti 6oz.

$13.00

Carpineto Chianti 6oz

$12.00

Luigi Barolo 6oz.

$30.00

Allegrini Valpolicella 9oz

$16.00

La Spinetta Il Nero 9oz

$20.00

Casale Primitivo 9oz

$18.00

Paolo Scavino Barolo 9oz

$32.00

Tonnino Nero d'Avola 9oz

$15.00

Tenuta Maccan Cab Franc 9 oz

$19.00

ItalX Chianti 9oz.

$19.00

Carpineto 9oz

$18.00

Luigi Barolo'9oz.

$45.00

Allegrini Valpolicella Bottle

$34.00

Argiano Brunello di Montalcino Bottle

$120.00

La Spinetta Il Nero Bottle

$42.00

Casale Primitivo Bottle

$36.00

Cerreto Barbaresco Bottle

$125.00

Chiarlo Barolo Tortoniano Bottle

$110.00

Luigi Valpiocella Ripasso

$45.00

Il Poggione Rosso Bottle

$65.00

Paolo Scavino Barolo Bottle

$120.00Out of stock

Cirelli Montepulciano

$48.00

Produttori Barbaresco Bottle

$100.00

Tenuta Sette Ponti Crognolo Bottle

$105.00

Tonnino Nero d'Avola Bottle

$32.00

Vinosia Taurasi Bottle

$65.00

Tenuta Di Carleone Bottle

$70.00

ItalX Chianti Bottle

$40.00

Carpineto Chianti Bottle

$36.00

Castle Gioncondo

$120.00Out of stock

Tenuta Maccan Cab Franc Bottle

$42.00

Luigi Barolo

$100.00

Terre Nere Bottle

$55.00

Benton Lane Pinot Noir Bottle

$75.00

Cht De Jacques Morgon

$55.00

Ferrari Carano Siena Bottle

$35.00

Presqu'ile Pinot Noir Bottle

$60.00

Eight Years Bottle

$100.00Out of stock

Volker Estate Cab Sauv

$130.00

Cht De Jaques Moulin-a-Vent

$65.00

Aperitivos

Cocchi Ameircano Rosa

$7.00

Berto Bitter

$7.00

Berto Aperitivo

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Capaletti Aperitivo

$9.00

Vermouth

Cocchi Di Torino

$8.00

Carpano Antica

$9.00

Berto Rosso

$7.00

Berto Dry

$7.00

Carpano Punt e Mes

$8.00

Cocktails

Spritz

$13.00

Enzoni

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Dionysus

$14.00

Wild Fig Old Fashioned

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Mimosa

$13.00

LIT

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Cocktail Special

$14.00

Sangria

$8.00

Margarita Vesuvius

$12.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Chopin

$12.00Out of stock

Castle And Key Vodka

$12.00

Dickel Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Four Roses Single

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Single

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

New Riff

$12.00Out of stock

Luca Mariano

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00Out of stock

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Russels Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Four Roses Limited

$25.00

Noahs Mill

$14.00

Town Branch

$12.00

Old Americana Bourbon

$9.00

Elijah Craig 18

$30.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Castle And Key "Rise"

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Blackwells

$7.00Out of stock

Bacardi Light

$7.00

Plantation

$8.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Hornitos Silver

$10.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Mata Hari Absinthe

$10.00Out of stock

Kahlua

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Copper Brandy

$10.00

Digestivos

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Florio Marsala

$7.00

Grappa

$8.00Out of stock

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Orange

$7.00

Quaglia Fernet

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Sambuca Black

$8.00

Sandeman Ruby

$8.00

Sandeman Tawny

$8.00

Sfumato Rabarbaro Amaro

$7.00

Tonnino Zibbibo Passito

$15.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Birre

Bravazzi Blood Orange

$6.00

Bravazzi Clemintina

$6.00

Bravazzi Grapefruit

$6.00

Bravazzi Lemonata

$6.00

Bravazzi Peach

$6.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Bravazzi Mango

$6.00

Avery Brown Ale

$6.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$6.00

Lost Coast Tangerine

$6.00

Caffe

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Double Cappuccino

$9.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$7.00

Coffee

$5.00

Affogato

$7.00Out of stock

N/A Bev

Panna 1L

$5.00

Pellagrino 1L

$5.00

Limonata

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Tonic

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Carafe Orange Juice

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Other

Corkage Fee

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

160 West Main Street, Lexington, KY 40507

Directions

Gallery
Italx image
Italx image

Similar restaurants in your area

QASEM INC DBA GIOVANNIS PIZZA - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
128 E New Circle Rd Lexington, KY 40505
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
DaVinci's Pizza - Frankfort
orange star4.5 • 554
805 Louisville Rd Frankfort, KY 40601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston