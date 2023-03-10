Restaurant header imageView gallery

Italy's Little Kitchen 8516 Lincoln Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

8516 Lincoln Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

*Food Menu

Starters

Minestrone Soup

$8.95

Mixed vegetables and pasta

Caprese

$14.95

Local mozzella, fresh tomatoes, basil & evo

House Meatballs

$14.95

Served with marinara & parmesan

Clams Steamers

$16.50

White wine, garlic, lemon & herbs

Grilled Pesto Shrimp

$16.25

Grilled zucchini,crumbled feta cheese

Tomato Bruschetta

$9.95

Tomato, evo, garlic, basil served over toasted foccacia

Avocado Bruschetta

$12.95

Toasted foccacia, olive oil, crushed red pepper flakes & lemon

Goat Cheese, Prosciutto & Fig Jam

$15.95

Served over toasted foccacia

Shrimp Alfredo Bruschetta

$16.95

Tomatoes, cream sauce, parmesan cheese served over toasted foccacia

Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese

House Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, garbanzos, parmesan cheese balsamic vinaigrette

Greca Salad

$15.50

Romaine, feta cheese, tomatoes,shaved onion, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette

Mista Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, dates, apple, goat cheese balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Salad

$15.95

Romaine, tomatoes, garbanzos, zucchini, carrots, sliced pepperoncini, shreddedd mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette

10" Pizza

Margarita 10"

$15.95

Mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce

Pesto Gamberetti 10"

$22.95

Shrimp, pesto, roasted tomato, mozzarella & goat cheese

Al Pollo 10"

$20.95

Crumbled chicken sausage, basil, roasted tomato, feta, mozzarelacheese, garlic evo

Pepperoni 10"

$16.50

Mozzarella, tomato sauce

Mediterraneo 10"

$20.50

Artichoke hearts, spinach, kalamata olive mozzarella, goat cheese, garlic & evo

Gourmet 10"

$21.50

Pepperoni, italian crumbled chicken sausage, mushroom, peppers, onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.95

Marinara & Mozzarella

16" Pizza

Margarita 16"

$19.95

Mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce

Pesto Gamberetti 16"

$26.96

Shrimp, pesto, roasted tomato, mozzarella & goat cheese

Al Pollo 16"

$24.50

Crumbled chicken sausage, basil, roasted tomato, feta, mozzarelacheese, garlic evo

Pepperoni 16"

$20.50

Mozzarella, tomato sauce

Mediterraneo 16"

$24.50

Artichoke hearts, spinach, kalamata olive mozzarella, goat cheese, garlic & evo

Gourmet 16"

$24.95

Pepperoni, italian crumbled chicken sausage, mushroom, peppers, onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Build Your Own Pizza 16"

$18.95

Marinara & Mozzarella

Entrée

Skirt Steak

$26.95

Roasted potatoes and broccoli, italian chimichurri

Veal Parmigiana

$22.95

Thinly pounded veal breast, panko crust, marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese served with spaghettini tossed in meat sauce

Chicken Picatta

$21.50

Lemon caper white wine sauce, blistered cherry tomatoes, herbs roasted potatoes, sauteed broccoli

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.95

Lightly breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese served with garlic evo angel hair.

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.95

Thinly pounded chicken breats, panko crust, marinara sauce,topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served with spaghettini marinara

Pesto Grilled Chicken

$21.50

Grilled zucchini circles, cherry tomato, sauteed spinach, herb roasted potatoes

Chicken Marsala

$21.50

Sauteed mushrooms, marsala wine, spaghettini tossed with garlic evo

Grilled Salmon

$24.50

Roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus and pesto cream sauce

Cioppino

$25.95

Tomato base stew, with shrimp, calamari, clams, fresh fish

Pasta

Linguini with Clams

$20.50

Tossed in garlic & evo in a white wine sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$22.50

Lemon white wine, garlic, linguini

Frutti Di Mare

$23.50

Shrimp, clams, calamari, marinara sauce, linguini

Lobster Ravioli

$19.95

Lobster stuffed pasta, tomatoe cream sauce

Pomodoro Basilico

$16.50

Angel hair, tomato, garlic, basil, evo

Bolognese

$17.95

Penne, traditional meat sauce, parmessan

Potato Gnocchi

$16.95

Pesto cream sauce

Pollo E Funghi

$19.50

Spaghettini, chicken, mushrooms, cream sauce

California

$18.50

Penne pasta, artichokes hearts, goat cheeses tomatoes, marinara sauce

Spaghettini with Meatballs

$18.50

Meatballs with Spaghetti Marinara sauce.

Salsicce

$18.95

Fettuccini, crumbled chicken sausage, sautee peppers, mushrooms, onions, marinara sauce

Lasagna

$18.50

Layers of pasta, ground beef, meat sauce ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$18.50

Pumpkin stuffed pasta, cream sauce

Carbonara

$18.50

Proscuitto, grated parmesan, pecorino and romano cheese, cream sauce

Build Your Own Pasta

$15.95

Off Menu

Four Cheese Ravioli

$16.95

Cheese Raviolis with cream sauce

Shrimp Diavlo

$22.50

Arrabiata sauce with shrimp tomatoes, onions and chill with linguini pasta

Salmon Piccata

$24.50

Grilled Salmon with piccata sauce served with roasted potatoes and broccoli

Primavera Pasta

$19.95

Penne pasta with mixed veggies and marinara sauce

Penne Arrabiata

$16.95

Arrabiata sauce a tomato, onion and chili

Vegetarian 10" Pizza

$20.95

Vegetarian 16" Pizza

$24.95

Kids Menu

Kids Build Your Own Pasta

$8.25

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.75

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.95

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

New York

$7.95

Side Order

Crumble Chicken Sausage

$6.50

Chicken

$7.00

One Meatball

$3.75

Shrimp

$9.00

Prosciutto

$7.00

Anchovies

$2.75

Feta

$2.25

Goat

$2.25

Mozzarella

$2.25

Parmesan

$1.95

Foccacia Bread

$3.95

Cheese Foccacia

$6.50

3oz. Cream Sauce

$2.25

3 oz. Tomato Sauce

$2.25

3oz. Cream Sauce

$2.25

3 oz. Pesto Cream Sauce

$2.25

3 oz. Pesto Sauce

$1.95

3oz. Marinara Sauce

$2.00

3 oz. Arrabiatta Sauce

$1.95

3oz. Garlic & Oil

$1.95

3oz. Meat Sauce

$3.25

3oz. White Wine Sauce

$4.50

Grilled Asparagus

$6.95

Sautee Broccoli

$6.95

Roasted Potatoes

$6.95

Sautee Mushrooms

$6.95

Grilled Zucchini

$6.95

Mixed Veggies

$6.95

Side Order of Pasta

$6.95

Gift Cards/Certificates

Gift Card/Certificate

$25.00

*Catering Menu

Catering

Pint of Minestrone Soup

$8.95

Mixed veggies and pasta

Caprese

$74.95

Local mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil, evo

House Meatballs

$74.95

Marinara, parmesan

Grilled Pesto Shrimp

$84.95

Grilled zucchini and crumbled feta cheese

Bruschetta

$49.95

Evo, garlic, tomato, basil

Avacado Bruschetta

$64.95

Toasted focaccia, evo, red pepper flakes, lemon

Procuitto, Fig & Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$79.95

Served on a toasted foccacia

Clams Steamers

$82.50

White wine, garlic, lemon, herbs

Shrimp Alfredo Bruschetta

$84.95

Cream sauce, garlic, tomatoes

Foccacia Bread

$19.75

Sliced Foccacia Bread

Caesar Salad

$67.50

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese

House Salad

$67.50

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, garbanzos, parmesan cheese balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Salad

$79.95

Romaine, tomatoes, garbanzos, zucchini, carrots, sliced pepperoncini, shreddedd mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette

Mista Salad

$79.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, dates, apple, goat cheese balsamic vinaigrette

Greca Salad

$77.50

Romaine, feta cheese, tomatoes,shaved onion, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette

Pasta Bar Trust Your Inner Chef

$79.95

Select: Penne, linguini, fettucine, spaghettini, or angel hair, Marinara, tomato cream, pesto cream, garlic & oil, Cream sauce

Basilico

$82.50

Angel hair, tomato, garlic, basil, evo

Spaghettini Carbonara

$92.50

Proscuitto, grated parmesan, pecorino and romano cheese, cream sauce

Bolognese

$89.95

Penne, traditional meat sauce, parmessan

Potato Gnocchi

$84.95

Pesto cream sauce

Lasagna

$92.50

Layers of pasta, ground bee, meat sauce ricotta & mozzarella cheese

California Pasta

$92.50

Penne pasta, artichokes hearts, goat cheeses tomatoes, marinara sauce

Spaghettini with House Meatballs

$92.50

Marinara sauce

Salsicce

$94.95

Fettuccini, crumbled chicken sausage, sautee peppers, mushrooms, onions, marinara sauce

Pollo E Funghi

$97.50

Spaghettini, chicken, mushrooms, cream sauce

Linguini with Clams

$102.50

Classic white wine sauce, garlic & evo

Frutti Di Mare

$117.50

Shrimp, clams, calamari, marinara sauce, linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$112.50

Lemon white wine, garlic, linguini

Lobster Ravioli

$99.95

Lobster stuffed pasta, tomatoe cream sauce

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$92.50

Pumpkin stuffed pasta, cream sauce

Skirt Steak

$134.95

Roasted potatoes, pan roasted broccoli, italian chimichurri

Pesto Grilled Chicken

$107.50

Grilled zucchini circles, cherry tomato, sauteed spinach, herb roasted potatoes

Chicken Picatta

$107.50

Lemon caper white wine sauce, blistered cherry tomatoes, herbs roasted potatoes, sauteed broccoli

Chicken Parmigiana

$109.95

Thinly pounded chicken breats, panko crust, marinara sauce,topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served with spaghettini marinara

Grilled Salmon

$122.50

Roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus and pesto cream sauce

Chicken Marsala

$107.50

Sauteed mushrooms, marsala wine, spaghettini tossed with garlic evo

Eggplant Parmigiana

$94.95

Lightly breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese served with garlic evo angel hair.

16 oz. Pint Arrabiatta Sauce

$9.50

16 oz. Pint Marinara Sauce

$8.50

16 oz. Pint Cream Sauce

$10.50

16 oz. Pint Tomato Cream

$10.50

16 oz. Pint Pesto Cream

$10.50

16 oz. Pint Pesto Sauce

$9.95

16 oz. Pint Tomato Bruschetta Sauce

$9.95

16 oz. Pint White Wine Sauce

$10.50

16 oz. Pint Marsala Sauce

$10.50

16 oz. Pint Picatta Sauce

$10.50

16 oz. Pint Meat Sauce

$11.50

16 oz. Pint Extra Dressing

$8.50

16 oz. Pint Mozzarella

$10.00

16 oz. Pint Parmesan Cheese

$7.50

16. oz. Pint Chimichurri

$10.50

Side Chicken

$35.00

Side Breaded Chicken

$50.00

Side Salmon

$75.00

Side Shrimp

$45.00

Side Avacados

$18.00

Cheesy Foccacia Bread

$34.75

Off Menu Catering

Pesto Di Pollo

$79.75

*Beverages

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

No Refills

Hot Tea

$3.95

Aqua Panna Flat

$5.50

San Pellegrino

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8516 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hacienda Del Rey
orange starNo Reviews
8347 Lincoln Blvd Westchester, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
SUSTAINABOWL
orange star4.7 • 1,734
8338 Lincoln Ave Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
13020 Pacific Promenade #8 Playa Vista, CA 90094
View restaurantnext
Gulp Brew Co - Playa
orange starNo Reviews
13020 Pacific Promenade #1 Playa Vista, CA 90094
View restaurantnext
Ritrovo - Playa Vista
orange starNo Reviews
6020 S. Seabluff Dr. Playa Vista, CA 90094
View restaurantnext
Loqui - Playa Vista
orange starNo Reviews
12751 Millennium Drive Suite 145 Los Angeles, CA 90094
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston