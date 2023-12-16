Gulf Hills Golf Club 13700 Paso Road
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
A family-owned business serving Italian American cuisine. Currently serving Subs, Wraps, Salads and indulgent fried sides. Alongside the fully-stocked Capones Speakeasy Lounge. Come visit us in beautiful Gulf Hills, Ocean Springs, MS.
13700 Paso Road, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
