Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Sushi & Japanese

Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

1736 Telegraph Avenue

Oakland, CA 94612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Pork
Alaska
Traditional Yaki Gyoza

Sushi Platters

Maki Roll Platter

Maki Roll Platter

$70.00

Our seven most popular rolls: Rainbow Roll, California Roll, Shrimp Tenpura Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Alaska Roll, Caterpillar Roll, and Mottainai Roll.

Make Your Own Maki Roll Platter

Make Your Own Maki Roll Platter

$65.00

Create your own custom platter with the 7 sushi rolls of your choice! (All rolls, no nigiri)

Starters + Sides

Traditional Yaki Gyoza

Traditional Yaki Gyoza

$9.00+

Guest favorite! Griddled housemade potstickers + green onions.

Sloppy Style Gyoza

Sloppy Style Gyoza

$9.00+

Deep fried housemade gyoza topped with pickled ginger, green onions, and tasty sauces. The pork gyoza are also topped with bonito fish flakes (not on veggie).

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Soy beans seasoned with sea salt, garlic soy or plain.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Cucumbers + seaweed salad with sesame soy dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Spinach, cabbage, daikon sprouts, sesame miso dressing.

Pig Ears

Pig Ears

$9.00

Back by popular demand - for a limited time! Crispy Pig Ears, shichimi togarashi, lemon.

Kara'age

Kara'age

$11.00

lightly battered bites of marinated chicken, lemon

Fries

Fries

$9.00

Guest favorite! Our famous garlic waffle fries topped with sesame furikake and yuzu mayo on the side.

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$4.00
Jar of Kimchi

Jar of Kimchi

$9.00

8 oz. container - Enjoy our kimchi at home!

Pocky

Pocky

$3.00

A sweet treat for now or later. Chocolate cream covered biscuit sticks.

Ramen

Chashu pork belly, spinach, bean sprouts, green onion and half an egg. Rich miso pork broth contains fish, wheat, and soy.
Miso Pork

Miso Pork

$17.00

Chashu pork belly, spinach, bean sprouts, green onions and half an egg. Rich miso pork broth contains fish, dairy..

Shoyu Chicken

Shoyu Chicken

$17.00

Sesame ground soboro chicken, spinach, green onions, kaiware radish sprouts, and half and egg. Shoyu chicken broth contains fish and soy.

Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen

$16.00

Kabocha squash, brocolli rabe, bean sprouts, lotus root, spinach, green onion and half an egg. Rich vegetarian miso sesame broth.

Oxtail

Oxtail

$19.00

Miso braised oxtail, sweet potato, garlic chives, bean sprouts, spinach, and half an egg. Clear shio broth contains fish stock.

Negi Chashu Ramen

Negi Chashu Ramen

$17.00

Minced chashu pork belly, bean sprouts, spinach, green onions and half an egg. Rich miso pork broth contains fish, gluten, + soy.

Gluten Free Shio Ramen

Gluten Free Shio Ramen

$18.00

GF noodles, chashu pork belly, bean sprouts, green onion, chili threads and half an egg. Clear GF shio chicken broth contains fish stock. Gluten cross contamination a possibility.

Kids Ramen

Kids Ramen

$7.00

Ramen noodles and shoyu chicken bonito broth. Add your favorite toppings!

Recovery Meal

Recovery Meal

$28.00

Includes your choice of a ramen bowl, 3 pieces veggie or pork gyoza, negi chashu mini donburi or small salad, and a non-alcoholic drink.

Paitan

$17.00

Chicken thigh, red onions, snap peas in a rich chicken broth.

Donburi Rice Bowls

Chicken Katsu Don

Chicken Katsu Don

$18.00

Chicken Katsu rice bowl, salad with miso dressing, katsu sauce, green onion and half an egg.

Negi Chashu Don

Negi Chashu Don

$16.00

Minced pork belly, green onion, rice, salad with sesame miso dressing and half an egg.

Miso Zuke Don

Miso Zuke Don

$16.00

Miso tofu, watercress salad with sesame miso dressing, avocado, miso pickles, blanched spinach, over rice.

Salmon 3 Way

Salmon 3 Way

$19.00

Salmon 3 ways, grilled, sashimi + roe over rice, salad with sesame miso dressing.

Nikkei Sushi - Maki Rolls

Maki rolls, nigiri, sashimi, and sushi platters from our sister restaurant, Nikkei Sushi!
Alaska

Alaska

$9.00

Salmon + Avocado

Avo Cucumber

Avo Cucumber

$7.00
Avocado

Avocado

$7.00
California

California

$9.00

Snow crab and avocado.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$13.00

Unagi and cucumber roll topped with avocado, sesame seeds, and teriyaki sauce

Cucumber R

Cucumber R

$7.00

Kappa Maki

Futomaki

Futomaki

$9.00

Tamago (egg), cucumber, shiitake mushroom, benishoga pickled ginger, takuan radish.

Telegraph Roll

Telegraph Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tenpura + avocado roll topped with crab + salmon then seared. Finished with spicy mayo, tobiko, teriyaki sauce, + green onions. YUM!

Mottainai

Mottainai

$12.00

Chopped yellowtail and tuna, avocado, shiso, tobiko.

Negi Hama

Negi Hama

$9.00

Yellowtail and green onions.

Nikkei

Nikkei

$17.00

Shrimp tenpura roll topped with crab, yellowtail, avocado and tobiko.

Rainbow

Rainbow

$15.00

California Roll topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail and avocado.

Rock n Roll

Rock n Roll

$9.00

Unagi, avocado, unagi sauce.

Tenpura Roll

Tenpura Roll

$9.00

Deep fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, kaiware sprouts and teriyaki sauce.

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Spicy tuna, sesame and cucumber.

Spider

Spider

$13.00

Deep fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, teriyaki sauce.

Tuna

Tuna

$10.00

Tekka maki - simple tuna roll.

To Go Ware

Chopsticks

Napkins

Soy Sauce

Drinks

Yuzu Lemonade

Yuzu Lemonade

$4.00

Housemade yuzu lemonade. (non-alcoholic)

Oolong Tea Can

Oolong Tea Can

$3.00
Green Tea Can

Green Tea Can

$3.00
Calpico

Calpico

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Soda Water

Soda Water

$2.00

21+ Drinks

Asahi Can (12 oz)

Asahi Can (12 oz)

$6.00

Crisp, easy drinking beer. (Per ABC, food must be purchased with alcohol.)

Ghost Town IPA Can (16 oz)

Ghost Town IPA Can (16 oz)

$8.00

West Coast IPA brewed in Oakland. Clear and pleasingly bitter - Citra, Simcoe + Centennial hops.

Kurosawa Nigori (720ml)

Kurosawa Nigori (720ml)

$36.00Out of stock
Sake High Can (200ml)

Sake High Can (200ml)

$15.00

Fantinel Sparkling Rose (720ml)

$36.00

Merch

Ramen Mama Shirt

Ramen Mama Shirt

$20.00

For all the women who appreciate a delicious bowl of ramen. Or anyone who has ever wanted ramen bowls for boobs. White tee with black text.

Slurp So Hard Shirt

Slurp So Hard Shirt

$20.00

A shirt that says it all. #slurpsohard Black tee with small logo on the front and white text on the back.

Hat

Hat

$15.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Kids Menu

Kids Ramen

Kids Ramen

$7.00

Ramen noodles and shoyu chicken bonito broth. Add your favorite toppings!

Kids Grilled Salmon Rice Bowl

Kids Grilled Salmon Rice Bowl

$10.00

Grilled salmon over rice.

Kids Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl

Kids Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl

$7.00

Chicken katsu (panko fried chicken) over rice.

Kids Ground Chicken Soboro Rice Bowl

Kids Ground Chicken Soboro Rice Bowl

$7.00

Ground chicken soboro over rice.

Kids Rice + Nori

Kids Rice + Nori

$5.00

Rice bowl with nori sheets.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Soy beans seasoned with sea salt, garlic soy or plain.

Fries

Fries

$9.00

Guest favorite! Our famous garlic waffle fries topped with sesame furikake and yuzu mayo on the side.

Traditional Yaki Gyoza

Traditional Yaki Gyoza

$9.00+

Guest favorite! Griddled housemade potstickers + green onions.

Other Platters

Chashu Pork Donburi Platter

$70.00

Large format rice platter topped with braised minced pork belly, green onions, sesame seeds, daikon sprouts, sweet soy tare. ***All platters are made to order so preparation time varies based on how busy the restaurant is. Please try and schedule your order.

Seafood Donburi Platter

$80.00

Large format rice platters topped with grilled salmon, salmon roe, unagi, shrimp tenpura, nori seaweed, green onions, sesame seeds, daikon sprouts. ***All platters are made to order so preparation time varies based on how busy the restaurant is. Please try and schedule your order to allow us at least an hour to prepare.

Chicken Donburi Platter

Chicken Donburi Platter

$70.00

Large format rice platter topped with ground chicken, seasonal veggies, pickled ginger, green onions, bean sprouts, sweet soy tare. ***All platters are made to order so preparation time varies based on how busy the restaurant is. Please try and schedule your order to allow us at least an hour to prepare.

Veggie Donburi Platter

Veggie Donburi Platter

$70.00

Large format rice platter topped with seasonal vegetables, green onions, pickled ginger, nori seaweed, bean sprouts, soy marinated egg, sweet tare. ***All platters are made to order so preparation time varies based on how busy the restaurant is. Please try and schedule your order to allow us at least an hour to prepare.

Gyoza Platter

Gyoza Platter

$24.00

20pc., 30pc. or 40pc. Gyoza Platter | Pork, Veggie or half + half. | Traditional Yaki Style or Sloppy Style. ***All platters are made to order so preparation time varies based on how busy the restaurant is. We love pre-orders!

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

ITANI RAMEN - Japanese izakaya for everyone in the heart of Uptown Oakland. Ramen, rice bowls, and housemade gyoza alongside cocktails, sake, and an extensive selection of Japanese whisky. NIKKEI SUSHI- Chef Kyle Itani's takeout only sushi restaurant. Find us under the same roof as Itani Ramen.

Website

Location

1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA 94612

Directions

Gallery
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shinmai - Oakland - 1825 - 3 San Pablo Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1825 - 3 San Pablo Avenue Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Shinmai
orange star4.1 • 3,082
1825-3 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Shiba Ramen - Oakland
orange star4.2 • 526
1438 Broadway Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Noodle Theory Rockridge
orange starNo Reviews
6099 Claremont Avenue Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
sushinista
orange starNo Reviews
2235 Milvia Street Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Iyasare
orange star4.4 • 4,948
1830 Fourth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Brown Sugar Kitchen - Uptown
orange star4.3 • 1,548
2295 Broadway Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Daughter's Diner
orange star4.5 • 140
326 23rd St Ste D. Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
East Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Oakland Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
North Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Downtown Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lower Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston