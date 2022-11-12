Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers
Sandwiches

Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer 2255 N Triphammer Rd

479 Reviews

$$

2255 N Triphammer Rd

Ithaca, NY 14850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Croissant
Cream Cheese

Breakfast

Served All Day!
Big Sur

Big Sur

$6.75

Sausage, cage-free egg, tomato and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a bagel

Bronx Bagel

Bronx Bagel

$5.50

Cage-free egg with sausage on a bagel

Bronx w/ Cheddar

$6.40

Cage-free egg with sausage and Cheddar cheese on a bagel

Brooklyn Bagel

Brooklyn Bagel

$5.50

Cage-free egg with bacon on a bagel

Brooklyn w/ Cheddar

$6.40

Cage-free egg with bacon and Cheddar cheese on a bagel

California Sunrise

California Sunrise

$6.75

Cage-free egg with avocado, red onion and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a bagel

Down in the Valley

$9.50

Cage-free egg with thick-sliced bacon, jalapeno cream cheese, roasted red pepper & fresh spinach, on toasted multigrain bread

Earlybird

Earlybird

$8.75

Chicken sausage, cage-free egg, cream cheese, honey, apples, and melted Cheddar cheese on a sourdough bread

Eggs Christina

Eggs Christina

$4.95

Cage-free egg with ham on a bagel

Eggs Melissa

Eggs Melissa

$4.75

Cage-free egg with melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel

Green St.

Green St.

$7.65

Egg whites with arugula, pesto, tomato, and melted feta cheese on an English muffin

Huevos Senora

Huevos Senora

$7.75

Cage-free egg, avocado, fresh salsa and Cheddar cheese in a wheat wrap

Ira's Big Fish

Ira's Big Fish

$13.25

Cage-free egg with lox, chive cream cheese, tomato, capers, & sprouts on buttered, toasted pumpernickel bread

Power Plant

Power Plant

$9.25

JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel

Queens

Queens

$7.50

Egg salad, bacon and tomato open-faced on a bagel

Ryan's Favorite

Ryan's Favorite

$8.95

Cage-free egg with sausage, roasted red peppers, arugula & provolone cheese served warm on buttered toasted focaccia bread

Rise n Grind

Rise n Grind

$9.75

Pastrami, cage-free egg, jalapeno cream cheese, roasted red peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a croissant

Round House

Round House

$8.95

Cage-free egg, bacon, sausage, melted Pepper Jack and a hash brown on a rosemary salt bagel

Steak & Eggs

$8.95

Roast beef, cage-free egg, roasted red peppers, & melted Pepper Jack, on a bagel of choice

Todd's Morning Glory

$10.95

Premium NY pastrami with a cage-free egg, melted Swiss cheese, spinach & stone-ground mustard on our buttered, toasted foaccia bread

Side Hash Brown

Side Hash Brown

$1.50

Crispy Hash Brown

Cage-Free Egg

$3.80

Cage-free egg on a bagel

Egg Whites

$4.30

Egg whites on a bagel

Bacon Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon Sandwich

Sausage

$4.50

Pork sausage on a bagel

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Chicken sausage on a bagel

Vegan Beyond Sausage

$5.00

Beyond Sausage on a bagel

Vegan JUST Eggs

$5.00

JUST Eggs on a bagel

Sandwiches

Anne of Danby

$7.30

Avocado, spinach, tomato & red onion with Swiss cheese panini pressed on our oatmeal wheat bread

Autumn Sky

Autumn Sky

$11.75

Smoked turkey, spinach, apples, bacon, Cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard on sourdough bread

Bay Burger

Bay Burger

$9.50

Veggie burger with goat cheese, basil, sun dried tomatoes and chipolte aioli dressing on a multigrain roll

BBQ Jack

BBQ Jack

$8.00

Hot roast beef with BBQ sauce and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a sesame roll

BLT

BLT

$5.75

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread, bagel, or wrap

Buffalo St.

Buffalo St.

$9.50

Warm Chicken cutlet with Frank's Hot Sauce, parsley-garlic dressing, and lettuce served on a toasted sub roll.

C.T.B.L.T.

C.T.B.L.T.

$7.50

Toasted sourdough bread with aioli dressing, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato

California Dreamin’

California Dreamin’

$9.95

Smoked turkey, avocado and coleslaw on hand-sliced multi-grain bread

Cayuga Croissant

Cayuga Croissant

$7.25

Avocado, tomato, mushrooms, sprouts and parsley-garlic dressing on a croissant

Cheese Melt

Cheese Melt

$3.55

Choice of American, Provolone, Swiss, Muenster, Cheddar or Mozzarella melted open face on a bagel

Chicken Melt

Chicken Melt

$7.65

Homemade chicken salad with tomato and melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel

Danby Revisited

Danby Revisited

$9.25

Smoked turkey, avocado, tomato, & parsley-garlic dressing, on our hand-sliced multigrain bread

DeWitt Melt

DeWitt Melt

$4.95

House-made coleslaw, tomato & Swiss, served warm on our fresh bialy

Flat Rock

Flat Rock

$10.25

Roast turkey, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, basil oil and balsamic vinaigrette on a baguette

Freshy

Freshy

$8.25

Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach, extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper panini pressed on ciabatta

Frickin' Chickin'

Frickin' Chickin'

$12.00

Cage free chicken breast, pesto, asiago and mushrooms panini pressed on focaccia

Fulton St. Melt

$7.65

Albacore tuna salad with tomato and melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel

Jonah’s Jive

Jonah’s Jive

$6.50

Homemade hummus, spinach, tomato, cucumber, and parsley-garlic dressing on hand-sliced multigrain bread

Lindsey

Lindsey

$8.25

Roast turkey, mushrooms, parsley-garlic dressing and Muenster cheese melted on a bialy

Little Italy

Little Italy

$9.25

Cage free chicken breast, marinara sauce, spices & melted mozzarella cheese panini pressed on focaccia bread

Mexican Bagel

Mexican Bagel

$5.50

Jalapeno cream cheese, fresh salsa, and melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel

Michigan Hollow

Michigan Hollow

$8.15

A warm balsamic-marinated portobello mushroom with roasted red peppers, parsley-garlic dressing and melted provolone cheese on a multigrain roll

Milanese

$11.00

Cage-free chicken breast, roasted red peppers, pesto mayonnaise, provolone & Italian herbs panini pressed on our rosemary focaccia bread

Mile's Double Take

Mile's Double Take

$11.75

Turkey, smoked turkey, thick-cut bacon, Swiss cheese, arugula & tomato, with basil mayonnaise on our brioche roll

Mt. Pleasant

$8.25

Cage free chicken breast, fresh spinach, tomato, & chipotle aioli, on our sourdough bread

New Yorker

New Yorker

$10.95

Pastrami, coleslaw, and Russian dressing topped with melted Swiss on a sesame roll

Octopus

Octopus

$8.40

Roast turkey breast, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on pumpernickel bread

Pizza Pesto

$6.95

Pesto with melted mozzarella cheese

Pizza Red

$4.50

Marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese

Pizza White

$4.50

Garlic butter with melted mozzarella cheese

Plant Based Parm

Plant Based Parm

$10.95

Vegan chicken patty panini pressed on focaccia bread with basil, marinara sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.

Renwick Reuben

Renwick Reuben

$9.25

Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing panini pressed on rye bread

Sheldon Court

Sheldon Court

$9.00

Smoked turkey, chipotle aioli, arugula, and Pepper Jack cheese panini pressed on southwest sourdough

Susie's Garden

Susie's Garden

$11.25

Local lemon teriyaki seitan, vegan mozzarella, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & sprouts, on our multigrain bread

Sweet Rachel

Sweet Rachel

$9.30

Smoked turkey, honeycup mustard, red onion and muenster cheese on hand-sliced pumpernickel bread

T-Burg with a Twist

T-Burg with a Twist

$8.25

Albacore tuna salad with avocado and tomato on pumpernickel bread

The Cuban

The Cuban

$10.95

Pulled pork, ham, dill pickles, Swiss & Dijon mustard panini pressed on our buttered French bread

The Cutlet

$10.50

Chicken cutlet with Italian herbs, provolone, basil mayo & roasted red peppers served warm on our sub roll

The Italian

$10.50

Salami, prosciutto, house-made pesto, spinach, tomato & provolone panini pressed on our rosemary focaccia

The Parisian

The Parisian

$9.50

Roast turkey, house-made 3-fruit chutney, fresh spinach & Brie panini pressed on our sourdough bread

Turkey Hill BLT

Turkey Hill BLT

$9.75

Roast turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli dressing on hand-sliced pumpernickel bread

Tuscan Verde

Tuscan Verde

$10.25

Cage free chicken breast with pesto, fresh spinach, tomato and provolone cheese on rosemary focaccia bread

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions panini pressed on garlic-buttered sourdough bread

Van Dorn’s Vegan

Van Dorn’s Vegan

$5.95

Homemade hummus, roasted red peppers, tomato and sprouts on oatmeal wheat bread

Vegetarian Bagel

$5.75

Veggie cream cheese, tomato and melted Muenster cheese on a bagel

Viva Chelsea

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese with basil oil, tomato, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper on rosemary focaccia bread

West Willow BBQ

$9.95

Pulled pork in Dinosaur BBQ sauce, served warm and topped with house-made coleslaw on our freshly baked brioche roll

The Winner's Circle

The Winner's Circle

$14.25

Cage free chicken breast, goat cheese, raspberry jalapeno jam, spinach, cheddar cheese and bacon panini pressed on southwest sourdough

Zabs

Zabs

$9.15

Roast turkey, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella panini pressed on ciabatta bread

Zoe

Zoe

$7.50

Chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and cranberry sauce on a toasted rosemary salt bagel

Cream Cheese & Bagel Spreads

Avocado Toast

$5.95

Avocado spread on oatmeal wheat toast topped with olive oil, salt & pepper

Avo Toast #1

Avo Toast #1

$8.95

Our traditional Avocado Toast topped with goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes

Avo Toast #2

Avo Toast #2

$9.95

Our traditional Avocado Toast topped with crispy bacon and feta cheese

Avo Toast #3

Avo Toast #3

$8.95

Our traditional Avocado Toast topped with arugula and cage-free eggs

Butter

$2.25

Butter on your choice of a bagel

Butter & Honey

$2.95

Butter & Honey on a bagel

Butter, Cinnamon & Sugar

$2.75

Butter, Cinnamon & Sugar on a bagel

Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$3.40

Cream Cheese or Philly Light on your choice of a bagel

Earth Balance

$2.25

Earth Balance on a bagel

Flavored Cream Cheese

$4.50+

Choice of Flavored Cream Cheese on a bagel

Jam

$3.05+

Choice of Raspberry, Strawberry, Grape or Raspberry Jalapeno on a bagel

Lox & Cream Cheese

$11.50

On your bagel of choice

Lox Only

$9.20

Sliced Nova Lox on a toasted bagel

Nutella

$4.15

Nutella on a bagel

Nutella & Banana

$4.90

Nutella & Banana on a bagel

Peanut Butter

$3.15

Peanut Butter (crunchy or smooth) on a bagel

Peanut Butter & Banana

$3.90

Peanut Butter & Banana on a bagel

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.65

Peanut Butter & Jelly on a bagel

San Diego Bagel

$4.40

Cream cheese and raspberry jalapeno jam on a bagel

Side Hash Brown

Side Hash Brown

$1.50

Crispy Hash Brown

Tofutti

$4.65

Plain Toffutti on a bagel

Veggie Cream Cheese

Veggie Cream Cheese

$4.50

Veggie or Veggie Lite cream cheese on a bagel

Whitefish Salad

$6.60

Whitefish on a bagel

Soup & Salads

Daily Small Soup

$3.95

Our daily soup selections are available starting at 10:30am. Please see our website for Daily Soup Selections and let us know which soup you would like in the Special Instructions box below.

Daily Medium Soup

$5.75

Our daily soup selections are available starting at 10:30am. Please see our website for Daily Soup Selections and let us know which soup you would like in the Special Instructions box below.

Daily Large Soup

$11.95

Our daily soup selections are available starting at 10:30am. Please see our website for Daily Soup Selections and let us know which soup you would like in the Special Instructions box below.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Combo

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Combo

$9.95

Our Ultimate Grilled Cheese Combo is paired with a Daily Small Soup of your Choice! Please let us know which Daily Soup you would like under Special Instructions. Ultimate Grilled Cheese: Cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions panini pressed on garlic-buttered sourdough bread

Vegetarian Chili 16oz (Ready to Heat)

$5.75

Ready to Heat, or we can heat it for you! Ingredients: Kidney beans, water, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, red peppers, jalapenos, chili powder, cumin, coriander, cayenne, salt, pepper, garlic, V-8

Chicken & Rice 16oz (Ready to Heat)

$5.75

Ready to Heat, or we can heat it for you! Ingredients: Rice, carrots, onion, celery, chicken stock, salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, sage, thyme, tarragon, chicken meat.

Banh Mi Salad w/ Siracha Vinaigrette

Banh Mi Salad w/ Siracha Vinaigrette

$10.95

Romaine, mixed greens, cabbage, cucumbers, red peppers, carrots, cilantro, mint, pickled red onions, vinaigrette (rice vinegar, white wine, vinegar, garlic, srirracha, honey, mayo, salt and pepper). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.95

Romaine, roasted chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, and black olives with our red wine vinaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.95

Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, dolmades, artichoke hearts, cucumber, with an oregano vinaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*

Poached Pear Salad

Poached Pear Salad

$10.95

Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*

Tossed Salad

$6.95

Mixed Greens, Chickpeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Black Olives, and Mushrooms with Vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*

Coffee, Tea, Espresso

Latte

Latte

$3.45+

Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced

Hot Coffee

$2.25+

Choose from a variety of roasts.

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Choice of English Breakfast, Irish Breakfast, Earl Grey, Green, Peppermint, Chamomile, and many more!

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cold Brew

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Regular or Decaf Coffee

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Black or Green Iced Tea

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso shot poured over hot or iced water.

Breve

$3.70+

Espresso shot with half & half. Served hot or iced

Café Au Lait

$3.05+

2/3 hot coffee topped with 2% steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.45+

Espresso shot with 2% steamed milk topped with foam

Cayuga Cocoa

$3.25+

Hot chocolate mixed with hot coffee.

Chai Tea Latte

$3.95+

Chai tea mixed with 2% milk. Served hot or iced

Chai Charger

$4.70+

Chai tea mixed with 2% milk and topped with an espresso shot. Served hot or iced

Espresso

$2.65+

Espresso Shot

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider

$3.25+

Local Apple Cider mulled with cinnamon and cloves. Served hot.

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Hot chocolate mixed with 2% steamed milk.

Mochaccino

$4.20+

Espresso shot with 2% milk and chocolate. Served hot or iced

Macchiatto

$2.90+

Espresso shot topped with foam

Matcha

$3.75+

Matcha tea mixed with hot water and 2% milk. Served hot or iced

Red Eye

$3.00+

Espresso shot poured over hot or iced coffee.

Steamer

$2.70+

Steamed 2% milk. Add a flavor shot for an additional charge.

White Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

White hot chocolate mixed with 2% steamed milk.

Java Box

$18.00+

Java Box. 12 cup or 20 cup with cups, half and half, and sugar packets

Drinks & Smoothies

Choose from a varity of bottled beverages, seasonal specialty beverages, and smoothies!
Poland Springs Sports Cap

Poland Springs Sports Cap

$2.25
Natalies Orange Juice

Natalies Orange Juice

$4.50
Hal's New York Seltzer Lemon

Hal's New York Seltzer Lemon

$2.25
Joe Tea Lemon

Joe Tea Lemon

$3.25
Joe Tea Green Tea

Joe Tea Green Tea

$3.25
Joe's Unsweetend Black Tea

Joe's Unsweetend Black Tea

$3.25
Coke 20oz

Coke 20oz

$2.65
Diet Coke 20oz

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.65
Fresh Fruit Lemonade

Fresh Fruit Lemonade

$2.50

Lemonade flavored with your choice of fresh strawberry, raspberry, or mango puree

Jeff's Java Jolt

$6.50+

Hot or iced quad shot latte with chocolate and vanilla. Made with 2% milk

Twisted Sister

$6.50+

Hot or iced double shot latte with chocolate, caramel, and toffee nut. Made with 2% milk

Catwoman

$6.50

Earl grey tea bag steeped in steamed milk with vanilla, lavender and honey. Made with 2% milk

Butter Pecan Cocoa

$5.50

Butter pecan hot cocoa topped with whipped cream and our house coffee spice blend. Made with 2% milk

Cardamon Chai

$5.50

Cardamom hot chai latte sweetened with brown sugar. Made with whole milk

Cranberry Cider

$5.00

Mulled hot apple cider swirled with cranberry

Green Apple Matcha

$5.95

Hot matcha tea with a hint of apple! Made with 2% milk

Irish Cream Latte

$6.50

Quad shot Irish cream hot latte with a hint of spiced brown sugar

Macadamia White Mocha

$7.25

Quad shot white chocolate macadamia nut hot mocha made with oat milk

Mesa Brownie Mocha

$6.75

Quad shot caramel hot mocha with hint of cayenne . Made with 2% milk

Orange Cinnamon Steamer

$5.00

Orange cinnamon tea steeped in milk with honey. Made with 2% milk

White Pumpkin Latte

$6.75

Quad shot white chocolate pumpkin hot latte topped with our house coffee spice blend. Made with 2% milk

CTB Smoothie

CTB Smoothie

$7.25

Strawberry, bananas, yogurt and orange juice

Cookies & Cream Smoothie

Cookies & Cream Smoothie

$7.75

Blended with Oreo cookies, chocolate, espresso and vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream and Oreos

Fruit Wellness Smoothie

Fruit Wellness Smoothie

$7.75

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, pineapple, yogurt, orange juice & an antioxidant supplement

Lemon Berry Smoothie

Lemon Berry Smoothie

$7.75

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Lemonade