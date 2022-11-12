Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer 2255 N Triphammer Rd
2255 N Triphammer Rd
Ithaca, NY 14850
Popular Items
Breakfast
Big Sur
Sausage, cage-free egg, tomato and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a bagel
Bronx Bagel
Cage-free egg with sausage on a bagel
Bronx w/ Cheddar
Cage-free egg with sausage and Cheddar cheese on a bagel
Brooklyn Bagel
Cage-free egg with bacon on a bagel
Brooklyn w/ Cheddar
Cage-free egg with bacon and Cheddar cheese on a bagel
California Sunrise
Cage-free egg with avocado, red onion and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a bagel
Down in the Valley
Cage-free egg with thick-sliced bacon, jalapeno cream cheese, roasted red pepper & fresh spinach, on toasted multigrain bread
Earlybird
Chicken sausage, cage-free egg, cream cheese, honey, apples, and melted Cheddar cheese on a sourdough bread
Eggs Christina
Cage-free egg with ham on a bagel
Eggs Melissa
Cage-free egg with melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel
Green St.
Egg whites with arugula, pesto, tomato, and melted feta cheese on an English muffin
Huevos Senora
Cage-free egg, avocado, fresh salsa and Cheddar cheese in a wheat wrap
Ira's Big Fish
Cage-free egg with lox, chive cream cheese, tomato, capers, & sprouts on buttered, toasted pumpernickel bread
Power Plant
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
Queens
Egg salad, bacon and tomato open-faced on a bagel
Ryan's Favorite
Cage-free egg with sausage, roasted red peppers, arugula & provolone cheese served warm on buttered toasted focaccia bread
Rise n Grind
Pastrami, cage-free egg, jalapeno cream cheese, roasted red peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a croissant
Round House
Cage-free egg, bacon, sausage, melted Pepper Jack and a hash brown on a rosemary salt bagel
Steak & Eggs
Roast beef, cage-free egg, roasted red peppers, & melted Pepper Jack, on a bagel of choice
Todd's Morning Glory
Premium NY pastrami with a cage-free egg, melted Swiss cheese, spinach & stone-ground mustard on our buttered, toasted foaccia bread
Side Hash Brown
Crispy Hash Brown
Cage-Free Egg
Cage-free egg on a bagel
Egg Whites
Egg whites on a bagel
Bacon Sandwich
Bacon Sandwich
Sausage
Pork sausage on a bagel
Chicken Sausage
Chicken sausage on a bagel
Vegan Beyond Sausage
Beyond Sausage on a bagel
Vegan JUST Eggs
JUST Eggs on a bagel
Sandwiches
Anne of Danby
Avocado, spinach, tomato & red onion with Swiss cheese panini pressed on our oatmeal wheat bread
Autumn Sky
Smoked turkey, spinach, apples, bacon, Cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard on sourdough bread
Bay Burger
Veggie burger with goat cheese, basil, sun dried tomatoes and chipolte aioli dressing on a multigrain roll
BBQ Jack
Hot roast beef with BBQ sauce and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a sesame roll
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread, bagel, or wrap
Buffalo St.
Warm Chicken cutlet with Frank's Hot Sauce, parsley-garlic dressing, and lettuce served on a toasted sub roll.
C.T.B.L.T.
Toasted sourdough bread with aioli dressing, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato
California Dreamin’
Smoked turkey, avocado and coleslaw on hand-sliced multi-grain bread
Cayuga Croissant
Avocado, tomato, mushrooms, sprouts and parsley-garlic dressing on a croissant
Cheese Melt
Choice of American, Provolone, Swiss, Muenster, Cheddar or Mozzarella melted open face on a bagel
Chicken Melt
Homemade chicken salad with tomato and melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel
Danby Revisited
Smoked turkey, avocado, tomato, & parsley-garlic dressing, on our hand-sliced multigrain bread
DeWitt Melt
House-made coleslaw, tomato & Swiss, served warm on our fresh bialy
Flat Rock
Roast turkey, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, basil oil and balsamic vinaigrette on a baguette
Freshy
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach, extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper panini pressed on ciabatta
Frickin' Chickin'
Cage free chicken breast, pesto, asiago and mushrooms panini pressed on focaccia
Fulton St. Melt
Albacore tuna salad with tomato and melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel
Jonah’s Jive
Homemade hummus, spinach, tomato, cucumber, and parsley-garlic dressing on hand-sliced multigrain bread
Lindsey
Roast turkey, mushrooms, parsley-garlic dressing and Muenster cheese melted on a bialy
Little Italy
Cage free chicken breast, marinara sauce, spices & melted mozzarella cheese panini pressed on focaccia bread
Mexican Bagel
Jalapeno cream cheese, fresh salsa, and melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel
Michigan Hollow
A warm balsamic-marinated portobello mushroom with roasted red peppers, parsley-garlic dressing and melted provolone cheese on a multigrain roll
Milanese
Cage-free chicken breast, roasted red peppers, pesto mayonnaise, provolone & Italian herbs panini pressed on our rosemary focaccia bread
Mile's Double Take
Turkey, smoked turkey, thick-cut bacon, Swiss cheese, arugula & tomato, with basil mayonnaise on our brioche roll
Mt. Pleasant
Cage free chicken breast, fresh spinach, tomato, & chipotle aioli, on our sourdough bread
New Yorker
Pastrami, coleslaw, and Russian dressing topped with melted Swiss on a sesame roll
Octopus
Roast turkey breast, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on pumpernickel bread
Pizza Pesto
Pesto with melted mozzarella cheese
Pizza Red
Marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese
Pizza White
Garlic butter with melted mozzarella cheese
Plant Based Parm
Vegan chicken patty panini pressed on focaccia bread with basil, marinara sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.
Renwick Reuben
Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing panini pressed on rye bread
Sheldon Court
Smoked turkey, chipotle aioli, arugula, and Pepper Jack cheese panini pressed on southwest sourdough
Susie's Garden
Local lemon teriyaki seitan, vegan mozzarella, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & sprouts, on our multigrain bread
Sweet Rachel
Smoked turkey, honeycup mustard, red onion and muenster cheese on hand-sliced pumpernickel bread
T-Burg with a Twist
Albacore tuna salad with avocado and tomato on pumpernickel bread
The Cuban
Pulled pork, ham, dill pickles, Swiss & Dijon mustard panini pressed on our buttered French bread
The Cutlet
Chicken cutlet with Italian herbs, provolone, basil mayo & roasted red peppers served warm on our sub roll
The Italian
Salami, prosciutto, house-made pesto, spinach, tomato & provolone panini pressed on our rosemary focaccia
The Parisian
Roast turkey, house-made 3-fruit chutney, fresh spinach & Brie panini pressed on our sourdough bread
Turkey Hill BLT
Roast turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli dressing on hand-sliced pumpernickel bread
Tuscan Verde
Cage free chicken breast with pesto, fresh spinach, tomato and provolone cheese on rosemary focaccia bread
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions panini pressed on garlic-buttered sourdough bread
Van Dorn’s Vegan
Homemade hummus, roasted red peppers, tomato and sprouts on oatmeal wheat bread
Vegetarian Bagel
Veggie cream cheese, tomato and melted Muenster cheese on a bagel
Viva Chelsea
Fresh mozzarella cheese with basil oil, tomato, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper on rosemary focaccia bread
West Willow BBQ
Pulled pork in Dinosaur BBQ sauce, served warm and topped with house-made coleslaw on our freshly baked brioche roll
The Winner's Circle
Cage free chicken breast, goat cheese, raspberry jalapeno jam, spinach, cheddar cheese and bacon panini pressed on southwest sourdough
Zabs
Roast turkey, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella panini pressed on ciabatta bread
Zoe
Chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and cranberry sauce on a toasted rosemary salt bagel
Cream Cheese & Bagel Spreads
Avocado Toast
Avocado spread on oatmeal wheat toast topped with olive oil, salt & pepper
Avo Toast #1
Our traditional Avocado Toast topped with goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes
Avo Toast #2
Our traditional Avocado Toast topped with crispy bacon and feta cheese
Avo Toast #3
Our traditional Avocado Toast topped with arugula and cage-free eggs
Butter
Butter on your choice of a bagel
Butter & Honey
Butter & Honey on a bagel
Butter, Cinnamon & Sugar
Butter, Cinnamon & Sugar on a bagel
Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese or Philly Light on your choice of a bagel
Earth Balance
Earth Balance on a bagel
Flavored Cream Cheese
Choice of Flavored Cream Cheese on a bagel
Jam
Choice of Raspberry, Strawberry, Grape or Raspberry Jalapeno on a bagel
Lox & Cream Cheese
On your bagel of choice
Lox Only
Sliced Nova Lox on a toasted bagel
Nutella
Nutella on a bagel
Nutella & Banana
Nutella & Banana on a bagel
Peanut Butter
Peanut Butter (crunchy or smooth) on a bagel
Peanut Butter & Banana
Peanut Butter & Banana on a bagel
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Peanut Butter & Jelly on a bagel
San Diego Bagel
Cream cheese and raspberry jalapeno jam on a bagel
Tofutti
Plain Toffutti on a bagel
Veggie Cream Cheese
Veggie or Veggie Lite cream cheese on a bagel
Whitefish Salad
Whitefish on a bagel
Soup & Salads
Daily Small Soup
Our daily soup selections are available starting at 10:30am. Please see our website for Daily Soup Selections and let us know which soup you would like in the Special Instructions box below.
Daily Medium Soup
Our daily soup selections are available starting at 10:30am. Please see our website for Daily Soup Selections and let us know which soup you would like in the Special Instructions box below.
Daily Large Soup
Our daily soup selections are available starting at 10:30am. Please see our website for Daily Soup Selections and let us know which soup you would like in the Special Instructions box below.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese Combo
Our Ultimate Grilled Cheese Combo is paired with a Daily Small Soup of your Choice! Please let us know which Daily Soup you would like under Special Instructions. Ultimate Grilled Cheese: Cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions panini pressed on garlic-buttered sourdough bread
Vegetarian Chili 16oz (Ready to Heat)
Ready to Heat, or we can heat it for you! Ingredients: Kidney beans, water, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, red peppers, jalapenos, chili powder, cumin, coriander, cayenne, salt, pepper, garlic, V-8
Chicken & Rice 16oz (Ready to Heat)
Ready to Heat, or we can heat it for you! Ingredients: Rice, carrots, onion, celery, chicken stock, salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, sage, thyme, tarragon, chicken meat.
Banh Mi Salad w/ Siracha Vinaigrette
Romaine, mixed greens, cabbage, cucumbers, red peppers, carrots, cilantro, mint, pickled red onions, vinaigrette (rice vinegar, white wine, vinegar, garlic, srirracha, honey, mayo, salt and pepper). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
Cobb Salad
Romaine, roasted chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, and black olives with our red wine vinaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
Greek Salad
Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, dolmades, artichoke hearts, cucumber, with an oregano vinaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
Poached Pear Salad
Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
Tossed Salad
Mixed Greens, Chickpeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Black Olives, and Mushrooms with Vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
Coffee, Tea, Espresso
Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Hot Coffee
Choose from a variety of roasts.
Hot Tea
Choice of English Breakfast, Irish Breakfast, Earl Grey, Green, Peppermint, Chamomile, and many more!
Cold Brew
Cold Brew
Iced Coffee
Iced Regular or Decaf Coffee
Iced Tea
Black or Green Iced Tea
Americano
Espresso shot poured over hot or iced water.
Breve
Espresso shot with half & half. Served hot or iced
Café Au Lait
2/3 hot coffee topped with 2% steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso shot with 2% steamed milk topped with foam
Cayuga Cocoa
Hot chocolate mixed with hot coffee.
Chai Tea Latte
Chai tea mixed with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Chai Charger
Chai tea mixed with 2% milk and topped with an espresso shot. Served hot or iced
Espresso
Espresso Shot
Hot Apple Cider
Local Apple Cider mulled with cinnamon and cloves. Served hot.
Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate mixed with 2% steamed milk.
Mochaccino
Espresso shot with 2% milk and chocolate. Served hot or iced
Macchiatto
Espresso shot topped with foam
Matcha
Matcha tea mixed with hot water and 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Red Eye
Espresso shot poured over hot or iced coffee.
Steamer
Steamed 2% milk. Add a flavor shot for an additional charge.
White Hot Chocolate
White hot chocolate mixed with 2% steamed milk.
Java Box
Java Box. 12 cup or 20 cup with cups, half and half, and sugar packets
Drinks & Smoothies
Poland Springs Sports Cap
Natalies Orange Juice
Hal's New York Seltzer Lemon
Joe Tea Lemon
Joe Tea Green Tea
Joe's Unsweetend Black Tea
Coke 20oz
Diet Coke 20oz
Fresh Fruit Lemonade
Lemonade flavored with your choice of fresh strawberry, raspberry, or mango puree
Jeff's Java Jolt
Hot or iced quad shot latte with chocolate and vanilla. Made with 2% milk
Twisted Sister
Hot or iced double shot latte with chocolate, caramel, and toffee nut. Made with 2% milk
Catwoman
Earl grey tea bag steeped in steamed milk with vanilla, lavender and honey. Made with 2% milk
Butter Pecan Cocoa
Butter pecan hot cocoa topped with whipped cream and our house coffee spice blend. Made with 2% milk
Cardamon Chai
Cardamom hot chai latte sweetened with brown sugar. Made with whole milk
Cranberry Cider
Mulled hot apple cider swirled with cranberry
Green Apple Matcha
Hot matcha tea with a hint of apple! Made with 2% milk
Irish Cream Latte
Quad shot Irish cream hot latte with a hint of spiced brown sugar
Macadamia White Mocha
Quad shot white chocolate macadamia nut hot mocha made with oat milk
Mesa Brownie Mocha
Quad shot caramel hot mocha with hint of cayenne . Made with 2% milk
Orange Cinnamon Steamer
Orange cinnamon tea steeped in milk with honey. Made with 2% milk
White Pumpkin Latte
Quad shot white chocolate pumpkin hot latte topped with our house coffee spice blend. Made with 2% milk
CTB Smoothie
Strawberry, bananas, yogurt and orange juice
Cookies & Cream Smoothie
Blended with Oreo cookies, chocolate, espresso and vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream and Oreos
Fruit Wellness Smoothie
Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, pineapple, yogurt, orange juice & an antioxidant supplement
Lemon Berry Smoothie
Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Lemonade