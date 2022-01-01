- Home
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Popular Items
Mix and Match
Combo Rice Plate
The combo rice plates are served with your choice of stirred fried dish and your choice of curries, served with Jasmine rice and an egg rolls. ( Substitution is not available)
Combo BBQ and Papaya Salad
This combo set serves your choice of BBQ, comes with papaya salad and sticky rice
iThai Chef’s Special
Pu Nim Pad Pong Kari (Soft shell crab)
Soft shell crab. Stir-fried crispy soft-shell crab topped with egg, celery, and onions in a creamy yellow curry sauce
Pu Nim Pad Prik Thai Dum (Soft shell crab)
Soft shell crab. Crispy soft shell crab topped with black pepper, green onion, white onion and mushrooms in garlic sauce. Mild spicy
Karprow Nuer Special
Wok-fried boneless short-rib cube with basil, chopped green bean, bell peppers, brandy in house special sauce. Hot and spicy
Nuer Pad Prik Thai Dum
Stir-fried boneless short-rib cube with black pepper, green onion, white onion and mushrooms in garlic sauce. Mild spicy
iThai Beef Special
Sauteed boneless short-rib cube with red onion, green onion, white onion in house special sweet sauce
Pla Muk Nung Manow (Lime Squid)
Lime squid. Steamed whole squid drenched in spicy garlic, chili, lime juice dressing. Hot and spicy
Appetizers
Tofu Triangles
Golden bean cake served with homemade sweet & sour sauce and crushed peanuts
Fresh Rolls
Spring rolls filled with vegetables and tofu served with peanut sauce.
Egg Rolls
Crispy vegetarian rolls: vegetables, taro and silver noodles with homemade sweet chili sauce. Served 3 Rolls cut in half
Keaw Wan Roti
Pan-fried Indian bread with bell peppers, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, and basil with green curry
Gui Chai
Pan-fried chive dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Vegetarian Curry Puff
Pastry puff filled with potato, onion, carrot and yellow curry spices served with cucumber salad
Sweet Taro Puffs
The filling for this taro paste is made with fresh taro, sugar and salt. The filling has a light purple color, very creamy and has a rich fragrance served with cucumber relish
Moo Dad Deaw
Deep-fried marinated pork served with Sriracha dipping sauce
Nuer Dad Deaw
Deep-fried marinated beef served with Sriracha dipping sauce
Giew Tod
Deep-fried minced pork and crab meat wontons with sweet and sour sauce
Tod Mun (Fish Cake)
Fish cake. Fried Thai curried fish cake served with peanut cucumber relish
Gai Satay
Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Plamuk Tod
Crispy calamari served with "Sriracha" chili vinaigrette
Hoi Jor
Deep-fried crab and pork meat rolls served with plum sauce
Shrimp tempura
Deep-fried shrimp tempura served with sweet and sour sauce
iThai Wings
Deep-fried marinated chicken wings served with sweet house sauce and spicy tamarind sauce.
Street soups
iThai Rice Soup
Minced pork or chicken and rice in clear broth with celery and garlic oil. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
Tom Yum Goong
Our famous Bangkok Style Tom Yum soup spiced with prawns, the heart of palm, fresh young coconut meat, tomatoes, mushroom, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Hot and spicy
Tom Yum Seafood
Our famous Bangkok style Tom Yum soup spiced with combination seafood, the heart of palm, fresh young coconut meat, tomatoes, mushroom, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves. Hot and spicy
Po-Taak
Spicy and sour soup with assorted seafood, mushroom, basil, and fresh lime juice. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
Silver Noodle Soup
Delicious clear soup with silver noodle, soft tofu, minced pork, and assorted vegetables. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
Tom Kha Gai.
Traditional Thai chicken soup in coconut milk, seasoned with mushroom, lemongrass, and galangal. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
Yen Ta Fo Hot Pot
Fishball, fish cake, fried tofu, calamari, shrimp and water spinach in mild sweet and sour soup, seasoned with pink bean curd
Thai Boat Hot Pot
Thai spices pork broth with sliced pork, braised pork, pork balls, and Chinese broccoli
Tom Zapp Nuer Puy
Spicy and sour soup with tamarind sauce, stew beef, roasted rice, fresh herb, spices, and chili
Tom Zapp Kra-Dook Moo Orn
Spicy and sour soup with tamarind sauce, baby ribs pork, roasted rice, fresh herbs, spices, and chili
Go green with salads
Larb
Choice of minced chicken, pork or tofu seasoned with shallots, mint leaves, lime, dried chili flake, and roasted rice powder. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Medium spicy
iThai Salad
Sliced chicken with fresh lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and shredded carrot topped with peanut sauce
Som Tum
Green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, and nuts tossed in sweet garlic lime dressing. Mild spicy
Som Tum Pu
Green papaya, string beans, tomatoes and salted crab in sweet garlic lime dressing. Hot and spicy
Nuer Nam Tok
Sliced grilled boneless short rib mixed with lettuce, onions, mint leaves and roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing. Medium spicy
Larb Ped
Salad of minced spiced duck, roasted chili, mint leaves, shallots in spicy lime dressing. Mild spicy
Yum Woon Sen
Sliver noodles with shrimp, calamari and ground pork in a spicy lime dressing. Hot and spicy
Goong Pla
Grilled shrimp, lemongrass, lime juice and chilies mixed with sweet chili sauce. Hot and spicy
Yum Pla Muk
Quickly boiled calamari seasoned with onions, carrots, and cilantro in spicy lime dressing. Hot and spicy
Yum Pla Dook Foo
Crispy minced catfish topped with onions, cashew nuts, chilies and green apples in lime-based dressing. Medium spicy
Yum Kor Moo Yang
Spicy lime dressing and roasted marinated pork shoulder, basil leaves, chili, and roasted rice powder. Medium spicy
Yum Talay
The combination of seafood mixed with chili and fresh lime juice, onions on a bed of green. Hot and spicy
Yum Moo Yor
Lime-based dressing mixed with pork loaf and vegetables. Medium spicy
Yum Mama
Instant noodle. Boiled instant noodles with shrimp, calamari and ground pork in a spicy lime dressing. Medium spicy
Goong Chae Nam Pla
Raw prawns marinated in seasoned fish sauce served raw with tangy and spicy fish sauce, fresh sliced garlic and roasted chili paste. Hot and spicy
From the grill
Gai Yang
E-sarn styled BBQ chicken marinated with Thai herbs served with Thai country-style spicy sauce
Sur Rong Hai
Grilled marinated boneless short rib filet served with Thai country-style spicy sauce
Kor Moo Yang
Charcoal-grilled tender pork shoulder served with Thai country-style spicy sauce
Pla Muk Yang
Flame-grilled jumbo calamari served with spicy seafood dipping
From the wok
Kaprow Gai (Spicy Basil)
Spicy basil. Wok fried minced chicken with basil, garlic and fresh chili in house special sauce. Hot and spicy
Ma Keur Gai (Spicy Eggplant)
Spicy eggplant. Sauteed julienne chicken with eggplant, bell peppers and basil in garlic chili sauce. Hot and spicy
Himaparn Gai (Cashew Nut)
Cashew nut. Wok-fried chicken Tatsuta age with roasted cashew nuts, spring onions, and dried chili
Pad Phed Moo (Fresh Chili)
Fresh chili. Stir-fried sliced pork with fresh chili, galingale, bamboo shoots, young peppercorn, basil and bell peppers in hot chili sauce. Hot and spicy
Kana Moo Grob (Chinese Broccoli)
Chinese broccoli. Stir-fried crispy pork belly with Chinese broccoli in oyster-garlic sauce. Mild spicy
Prik Khing Moo Grob (String Bean)
String bean. Sauteed crispy pork belly with string beans in red "Prik Khing" curry paste
Kaprow Moo Grob (Spicy Basil)
Spicy basil. Wok-fried crispy pork belly with basil, chopped green beans and bell peppers in house special sauce. Hot and spicy
Praram Nuer (Peanut Sauce)
Peanut sauce. Grilled marinated boneless short rib topped with peanut sauce served with sauteed vegetables
Kra Tiam Nuer (Garlic & Pepper)
Garlic and pepper. Wok fried sliced beef with house special garlic and pepper sauce
Pak Ruam (Mixed Vegetables)
Mixed vegetables. Wok fried mixed vegetables in light oyster-garlic sauce
Preaw Wan (Sweet & Sour)
Sweet and sour. Stir-fried assorted vegetables in iThai sweet and sour sauce
Bangkok seafood
Creamy Crab Curry
Stir fried crab meat with egg and onions in creamy yellow curry sauce
Seafood Creamy Curry
Stir fried combination seafood and crab meat with egg, celery, and onions in creamy yellow curry sauce.
Pla Rad Prik(Chili-glazed Catfish)
Chili-glazed catfish. Fried fillet catfish topped with chopped bell peppers, onion, and pineapple in house chili-based sauce. Hot and spicy
Pla-duk Pad Phed
Spicy crispy catfish in dry red curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, galangal, and young peppercorn. Hot and spicy
Talay Pad Cha
Sauteed seafood combination, young peppercorns, galingale and basil with house special sauce. Hot and spicy
Goong Ob Woon-Sen
Steamed prawns with glass noodles, ginger, bacon, Chinese celery and Thai herbs serve in a clay pot
Choo-Chee Salmon
Flame-grilled salmon filet topped with Thai spiced choo-chee curry sauce
Goong Ma Kham (Tamarind Prawns)
Tamarind prawns. Light-fry prawns wok-tossed in spicy tamarind with crisped shallots and garlic
iThai curries
Kang Karee Gai
The mildest among all Thai chicken curries made from yellow curry powder, turmeric and spices with coconut cream, potato and white onions topped with crispy browned shallots and green onions served with side of cucumber salad
Kang Phed Nuer
The beautiful red color from both fresh and dried chili and spices cooked with beef, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil. Mild spicy
Kang Keaw Wan Gai
One of the most popular curries around Bangkok made with green curry paste served with chicken, coconut cream, bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell pepper, and basil. Medium spicy
Pak Rad Kang
Delicious green curry complemented with grilled mixed vegetables. Medium spicy
Pa-Nang Moo
Medium red curry with pork, carrot, string bean, and kaffir lime leaves
Mussamun Nuer
CNN the world's most delicious food 2011. The very interesting flavor curry made from the mussamun curry paste with braised boneless short ribs, peanuts, onions, potatoes, and topped crispy brown shallot
Pumpkin Curry
IThai-style creamy red curry with prawns, "Kabocha" pumpkin and bell peppers. Mild spicy
Kang Phed Ped Yang
Roasted duck, cherry tomatoes and pineapple in red curry base with a touch of coconut milk. Mild spicy
Pla Rad Kang
Grilled salmon fillet served with broccoli, eggplants and bell peppers in basil red curry sauce. Medium spicy
Kang Keaw Wan Talay
The combination of seafood with spicy green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, and basil. Medium spicy
Street Dishes
Kao Mun Gai Tod
Crispy fried chicken over garlic rice. Served with a delicious house sauce
Kao Pad Gai Tod
Crispy fried chicken over fried rice served with house sauce
Kao Mun Gai
Garlic and ginger rice with steamed chicken served with soy bean spicy sauce
Kao Ka Moo
Well-stewed boneless pork shank in 5 spice sauce served with sides of boiled eggs, Chinese broccoli, pickled cabbage, and spicy sauce
Kao Moo Dang
IThai 3 styles of pork, roasted pork, crispy pork belly, pork sausage and boiled egg over rice with homemade house gravy
iThai Fried Rice.
Chef's special fried rice with choice of vegetarian, chicken, pork or beef. Add a fried egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
Kao Pad Kark Moo
Ultimate iThai fried rice with crispy pork belly
Kor Moo Yang Fried Rice
Chef’s special fried rice with Charcoal-grilled tender pork shoulder. Add a fried egg for an additional charge
Green Curry Fried Rice
Chicken, basil, bamboo shoots and Bell peppers wok-fried with jasmine rice and a touch of green curry flavor. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Medium spicy
Crab Fried Rice
iThai style crab fried rice with onions, cherry tomatoes and egg. Add a fried egg for an additional charge
Pineapple Fried Rice
Yellow curry fried rice with prawns, pineapple, carrot, cashew nut, egg, raisin, and onions. Add a fried egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
Kao Pad Talay
Combination seafood fried rice with egg, tomatoes, and onions. Add a fried egg for an additional charge
Kao Pad Mun Goong
Fried rice with prawns, egg, tomatoes, onions and shrimp paste. Add a fried egg for an additional charge
Kao Pad Kraprow
Fried rice with basil, chopped green bean, bell peppers and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Add a fried egg for an additional charge. Hot and spicy
Kao Pad Kraprow Talay
Combination seafood fried rice, basil, chopped green bean, and bell peppers. Hot and spicy
Kao Na Gai
Chicken in Thai brown gravy with Chinese sausage over rice and a fried egg
Kao Na Ped Yang
Boneless roasted duck over rice with delicious brown gravy sauce
Hoy Todd
Fried mussels and bean sprouts in an egg batter served with house chili sauce
All about noodles
Pad Thai Goong
Traditional Bangkok-style pan-fried rice noodle with prawns, served with crushed peanut, shallots, bean sprouts, dry shrimps, green onion and lime. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
Pad See-ew Moo
Pan-fried wide rice noodle with pork, egg, Chinese broccoli in Thai black bean sauce. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
Kua Gai
Pan-fried wide rice noodle with chicken, egg, sweet turnip and green onion. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
Rad Na Moo
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with pork, Chinese broccoli in Thai gravy sauce. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
Pad Kee Mao Nuer
Spicy pan-fried wide rice noodles with beef, basil, bell peppers, and string beans. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Hot and spicy
iThai Seafood Noodles
Stir-fried garlic noodles with combination seafood, green beans, bell peppers, and fresh basil. Hot and spicy
Guay Tieaw Lord
Steamed wide rice noodle topped with stir-fried ground pork, shitake mushroom, and tofu
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
Flat rice noodles in clear broth with sliced tender chicken and bean sprouts
Thai Sukiyaki
Served soup or stir-fried. Silver noodles with calamari, prawns, chicken, Napa cabbage and assorted vegetables with spicy sesame bean curd sauce
Chan Pad Poo
Traditional Bangkok style pan-fried rice noodle with lump crab meat, shallot, green onion, dry shrimp served with crushed peanut and bean sprouts
Seafood Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Garlic egg noodles in our famous Bangkok style Tom Yum soup with combination seafood and beansprout topped with green onions and crushed peanuts. Hot and spicy
Thai BoatBeef Noodle Soup
Rice noodle with sliced beef, beef balls and Chinese broccoli in spicy beef broth
Thai BoatPork Noodle Soup
Rice noodle with sliced pork, meatballs and Chinese broccoli in spicy pork broth
Guay Tieaw Ped
Rice noodles with roasted duck and Chinese mustard greens in 5 spice duck broth
Guay Tieaw Yen Ta-Foo
Flat noodle with prawn, calamari, fish ball, fish cake, tofu and water spinach in pink bean curd broth
Khao Soi
Marinated beef or chicken with Northern-style red curry and egg noodles garnished with shallots, limes, and pickled vegetables. Mild spicy
Ba Mee Jub Kung
iThai 3 styles of pork. Roasted pork, crispy pork belly and ground pork over egg noodle with homemade house gravy
Ba Mee Ped
Boneless roasted duck over egg noodles with brown gravy sauce
On your sides
Something sweet
Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Thai Ice Tea
Thai Ice Coffee
Regular Ice Tea
Sparkling Water
Hot Tea
Hot Green Tea
Organic Coconut Water
Singha
Chang
Leo
Corona
Heineken
Sho Chiku Bai
Nigori (unfiltered)
14 Hands, Merlot
Wente Vyds, Pinot Noir
Chateau Ste. Michelle, Cabernet Sauvignon
Columbia Crest, Cabernet Sauvignon
Red Diamond, Shiraz
Layer Cake, Chardonnay
Oyster Bay, Sauvignon Blanc
Zimmer Trentino Alto Adige, Pinot Grigio
Chateau Ste. Michelle, Gewurztraminer
Wente, Riesling
Relax, Riesling
Stanford Brut Governor's Cuvee 187ml
Catering Appetizers
Tofu Triangles Tray
Golden bean cake served with homemade sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanuts.
Fresh Rolls Tray
Spring rolls filled with vegetables and tofu served with peanuts and chili lime vinaigrette.
Egg Rolls Tray
Crispy vegetarian rolls: cabbage, taro and silver noodles served with homemade sweet chili sauce.
Keaw Wan Roti Tray
Pan-fried Indian bread with bell peppers, eggplant, cherry tomatoes and basil with green curry.
Gui Chai Tray
Pan-fried chive dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Vegetarian Curry Puff Tray
Pastry puff filled with potato, onion, carrot and yellow curry spices served with cucumber salad.
Moo Dad Deaw Tray
Deep-fried marinated pork served with Sriracha dipping sauce.
Nuer Dad Deaw Tray
Deep-fried marinated beef served with Sriracha dipping sauce.
Giew Tod Tray
Deep-fried minced pork and crab meat wontons with sweet and sour sauce.
Tod Mun Tray
Fish cake. Fried Thai curried fish cakes served with peanut cucumber relish.
Gai Satay Tray
Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
Plamuk Tod Tray
Crispy calamari served with Sriracha chili vinaigrette.
Hoi Jor Tray
Deep-fried crab and pork meat rolls served with plum sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Tray
Deep fried shrimp tempura served with sweet and sour sauce.
Catering Go Green with Salads
Larb Salad Tray
Choice of minced chicken, pork or tofu seasoned with shallots, mint leaves, lime, dried chili flake, and roasted rice powder. Medium spicy.
iThai Salad Tray
Sliced chicken with fresh lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and shredded carrots topped with peanut sauce.
Som Tum Tray
Green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, and nuts tossed in sweet garlic lime dressing. Mild spicy.
Som Tum Pu Tray
Green papaya, string beans, tomatoes and salted crab in sweet garlic lime dressing. Hot and spicy.
Nuer Nam Tok Tray
Sliced grilled boneless short rib mixed with lettuce, onions, mint leaves and roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing. Medium spicy.
Larb Ped Salad Tray
Salad of minced spiced duck, roasted chili, mint leaves, and shallots in spicy lime dressing. Medium spicy.
Yum Woon Sen Tray
Silver noodles with shrimp, calamari and ground pork in a spicy lime dressing. Hot and spicy.
Goong Pla Tray
Grilled shrimp, lemongrass, lime juice, and chili mixed with sweet chili sauce. Hot and spicy.
Yum Pla Muk Tray
Quickly boiled calamari seasoned with onions, carrot, and cilantro in spicy lime dressing. Hot and spicy.
Yum Pla Dook Foo Tray
Crispy minced catfish topped with onions, cashew nuts, chili, and green apple in lime based dressing. Medium spicy.
Yum Kor Moo Yang Tray
Spicy lime dressing and roasted marinated pork shoulder, basil leaves, chili and roasted rice powder. Medium spicy.
Tum Talay Tray
Combination of seafood mixed with chili and fresh lime juice and onions on a bed of green. Hot and spicy.
Yum Moo Yor Tray
Lime based dressing mixed with pork loaf and vegetables. Medium spicy.
Yum Mama Tray
Instant noodles. Boiled instant noodles with shrimp, calamari, and ground pork in a spicy lime dressing. Medium spicy.
Goong Chae Nam Pla Tray
Raw prawn salad. Raw prawns marinated in a seasoned fish sauce and served raw with tangy and spicy fish sauce, fresh sliced garlic, and roasted chili paste. Hot and spicy.
Catering From the Grill
Gai Yang Tray
E-sarn styled BBQ chicken marinated with Thai herbs served with Thai country-style spicy sauce.
Sur Rong Hai Tray
Grilled marinated boneless short rib filet served with Thai country-style spicy sauce.
Kor Moo Yang Tray
Charcoal-grilled tender pork shoulder served with Thai country-style spicy sauce.
Pla Muk Yang Tray
Flame-grilled jumbo calamari served with spicy seafood dipping sauce.
Goong Pao Tray
River prawns with shell. Flame-grilled extra-large river prawns served with Thai-spicy seafood sauce.
Catering From the Wok
Kaprow Gai Tray
Spicy basil. Wok-fried minced chicken with basil, garlic and fresh chili in house special sauce. Hot and spicy.
Ma Keur Gai Tray
Spicy eggplant. Sauteed julienned chicken with eggplants, bell peppers and basil in garlic chili sauce. Hot and spicy.
Himaparn Gai Tray
Cashew nut. Wok-fried chicken tatsutaage with roasted cashew nuts, spring onions, and dried chili.
Pad Phed Moo Tray
Fresh chili. Stir-fried sliced pork with fresh chili, galingale, bamboo shoots, young peppercorn, basil and bell peppers in hot chili sauce. Hot and spicy.
Kana Moo Grob Tray
Chinese broccoli. Stir-fried crispy pork belly with Chinese broccoli in oyster-garlic sauce. Mild spicy.
Prik Khing Moo Grob Tray
String bean. Sauteed crispy pork belly with string beans in red "Prik Khing" curry paste. Medium spicy.
Kaprow Moo Grob Tray
Spicy basil. Wok-fried crispy pork belly with basil, chopped green beans, and bell peppers in house special sauce. Hot and spicy.
Param Nuer Tray
Peanut sauce. Grilled marinated boneless short rib topped with peanut sauce served with sauteed vegetables.
Kra Tiam Nuer Tray
Garlic and pepper. Wok-fried sliced beef with house special garlic and pepper sauce.
Pak Ruam Tray
Mixed vegetables. Wok-fried mixed vegetables in light oyster garlic sauce.
Preaw Wan Tray
Sweet and sour. Stir-fried assorted vegetables in iThai sweet and sour sauce.
Catering Bangkok Seafood
Creamy Crab Curry Tray
Stir-fried crab meat with egg, celery, and onions in creamy yellow curry sauce.
Pla Rad Prik Tray
Chili glazed catfish. Fried fillet catfish topped with chopped bell peppers, onion and pineapple in house chili based sauce.Hot and spicy.
Pla-Duk Pad Phed Tray
Spicy crispy catfish in dry red curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, galingale, and young peppercorn. Hot and spicy.
Talay Pad Cha Tray
Sauteed combination seafood, young peppercorn, galingale and basil with house special sauce. Hot and spicy.
Goong Ob Woon-Sen Tray
Steamed prawns with glass noodles, ginger, bacon, Chinese celery and Thai herbs served in a clay pot.
Choo-Chee Salmon Tray
Flame-grilled salmon fillet topped with Thai-spice choo-chee curry sauce.
Goong Ma Kham Tray
Tamarind prawns. Lightly-fried prawns wok-tossed in spicy tamarind with crisped shallots and garlic.
Catering iThai Curries
Kang Karee Gai Tray
The mildest among all Thai chicken curries made from yellow curry powder, turmeric and spices with coconut cream, potato and white onions topped with crispy browned shallots and green onions served with a side of cucumber salad.
Kang Phed Nuer Tray
The beautiful red color is from both fresh and dried chili and spices cooked with beef, snow peas, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil. spicy.
Kang Keaw Wan Gai Tray
One of the most popular curries around Bangkok made with green curry paste served with chicken, coconut cream, bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell pepper and basil. Medium spicy.
Pak Rad Kang Tray
Delicious green curry complemented with grilled mixed vegetables. Medium spicy.
Pa-Nang Moo Tray
Medium red curry with pork, carrots, string beans, and kaffir lime leaves.
Mussamun Nuer Tray
CNN: The world's most delicious food - 2011." The very interesting flavor curry is made from mussamun curry paste with braised boneless short ribs, peanuts, onions, potatoes and topped crispy brown shallot.
Pumpkin Curry Tray
iThai-style creamy red curry with prawns, 'Kabocha' pumpkin and bell peppers. spicy.
Kang Phed Ped Yang Tray
Roasted duck, cherry tomatoes and pineapple in red curry base with a touch of coconut milk. spicy.
Pla Rad Kang Tray
Grilled salmon fillet served with broccoli, eggplants and bell peppers in basil red curry sauce. spicy.
Kang Keaw Wan Talay Tray
Combination seafood with spicy green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot and basil. Medium spicy.
Catering Street Dishes
Kao Mun Gai Tod Tray
Crispy fried chicken over garlic rice served with delicious house sauce.
Kao Pad Gai Tod Tray
Crispy fried chicken over fried rice served with delicious house sauce.
Kao Mun Gai Tray
Garlic and ginger rice with steamed chicken served with soybean spicy sauce.
Kao Ka Moo Tray
Well stewed boneless pork shank in 5-spices sauce, served with sides of boiled eggs, Chinese broccoli, pickled cabbage, and spicy sauce.
Kao Moo Dang Tray
iThai 3 styles of pork. Roasted pork, crispy pork belly, pork sausage and boiled egg over rice with homemade house gravy.
iThai Fried Rice Tray
Chef’s special fried rice with your choice of protein. Add egg for an additional charge.
Kao Pad Kark Moo Tray
Ultimate iThai fried rice with crispy pork belly and vegetables.
Kor Moo Yang Fried Rice Tray
Chef's special fried rice with charcoal-grilled tender pork shoulder. Add a fried egg for an additional charge.
Green Curry Fried Rice Tray
Chicken, eggplants, basil, bamboo shoots, bell peppers wok-fried with jasmine rice and green curry sauce. Substitute another protein for an additional charge. Medium spicy.
Crab Fried Rice Tray
iThai-style crab meat fried rice with onions, cherry tomatoes, and egg. Add a fried egg for an additional charge.
Pineapple Fried Rice Tray
Yellow curry fried rice with prawns, pineapple, carrot, cashew nut, egg, raisin, and onions. Add a fried egg for an additional charge. Substitute another protein for an additional charge.
Kao Pad Talay Tray
Combination seafood fried rice with egg, tomatoes, and onions. Add a fried egg for an additional charge.
Kao Pad Mun Goong Tray
Fried rice with prawns, egg, tomatoes, onions and shrimp paste. Add a fried egg for an additional charge.
Kao Pad Kraprow Tray
Fried rice with basil, chopped green bean, bell peppers and your choice of chicken, beef, pork or tofu. Add a fried egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Hot and spicy.
Kao Pd Kraprow Talay Tray
Combination seafood fried rice, basil, chopped green beans and bell peppers. Hot and spicy.
Kao Na Gai Tray
Chicken in Thai brown gravy with Chinese sausage over rice and a fried egg.
Kao Na Ped Yang Tray
Boneless roasted duck over rice with delicious brown gravy sauce.
Catering All About Noodles
Pad Thai Goong Tray
Traditional Bangkok-style pan-fried rice noodles with prawns served with crushed peanut, shallots, bean sprouts, dry shrimp, green onions, and lime. Add extra egg for an additional charge. Substitute another protein for an additional charge.
Pad See-Ew Moo Tray
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with pork, egg, and Chinese broccoli in Thai black bean sauce. Add extra egg for an additional charge. Substitute another protein for an additional charge.
Kua Gai Tray
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with chicken, egg, sweet turnip, and green onion. Add extra egg for an additional charge. Substitute another protein for an additional charge.
Pad Kee Mao Nuer Tray
Spicy pan-fried wide rice noodles with beef, basil, bell peppers, and string beans.Add extra egg for an additional charge. Substitute another protein for an additional charge. Hot and spicy.
IThai Seafood Noodles Tray
Stir-fried garlic noodle with combination seafood, green beans, bell peppers, and fresh basil. Hot and spicy.
Guay Tieaw Lord Tray
Steamed wide rice noodles topped with stir-fried ground pork, shiitake mushroom, and tofu.
Thai Sukiyaki Tray
Stir-fried silver noodles with calamari, prawns, chicken, napa cabbage and assorted vegetables with spicy sesame bean curd sauce.
Chan Pad Poo Tray
Traditional Bangkok style pan-fried rice noodles with lump crab meat, shallot, green onion, and dry shrimp served with crushed peanuts and bean sprouts.
Kao Soi Tray
Choice of marinated beef or marinated chicken with Northern-style red curry and egg noodles garnished with shallot, lime, and pickled vegetables. Mild spicy.
Ba Mee Jub Kung Tray
iThai 3 styles of pork. Roasted pork, crispy pork belly and ground pork over egg noodles with homemade house gravy.
Catering iThai Chef's Special
Pu Nim Pad Pong Kari Tray
Softshell crab. Stir-fried crispy soft-shell crab topped with egg, celery, and onions in creamy yellow curry sauce.
Pu Nim Pad Prik Thai Dum Tray
Softshell crab. Crispy soft-shell crab topped with black pepper, green onion, white onion and mushrooms in garlic sauce. Mild spicy.
Karprow Nuer Special Tray
Wok-fried boneless short-rib cubes with basil, chopped green bean, bell peppers, and brandy in house special sauce. Hot and spicy.
Nuer Pad Prik Thai Dum Tray
Stir-fried boneless short-rib cubes with black pepper, green onion, white onion and mushrooms in garlic sauce. Mild spicy.
iThai Beef Special Tray
Sauteed boneless short-rib cubes with red onion, green onion, and white onion in house special sweet sauce.
Goong Mae Nam Ob Woon-Sen Tray
River prawns with shell. Steamed water prawns with glass noodles, ginger, bacon, Chinese celery and Thai herbs.
Choo-Chee Goong Pao Tray
River prawns with shell. Flame-grilled extra-large river prawns with shells topped with Thai-spice choo-chee curry sauce.
Goong Mae Nam Rad Kra Tiam Tray
Garlic pepper prawns. Deep-fried prawns with shells, sauteed with special garlic sauce, topped with ground black pepper.
Catering on Your Side
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
720 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94109