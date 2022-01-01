Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

iThai Bangkok Street Food

2,787 Reviews

$$

720 Post Street

San Francisco, CA 94109

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegetarian Curry Puff
Egg Rolls
Kang Karee Gai

Mix and Match

Combo Rice Plate

Combo Rice Plate

$18.00

The combo rice plates are served with your choice of stirred fried dish and your choice of curries, served with Jasmine rice and an egg rolls. ( Substitution is not available)

Combo BBQ and Papaya Salad

$19.00Out of stock

This combo set serves your choice of BBQ, comes with papaya salad and sticky rice

iThai Chef’s Special

Pu Nim Pad Pong Kari (Soft shell crab)

Pu Nim Pad Pong Kari (Soft shell crab)

$24.50

Soft shell crab. Stir-fried crispy soft-shell crab topped with egg, celery, and onions in a creamy yellow curry sauce

Pu Nim Pad Prik Thai Dum (Soft shell crab)

Pu Nim Pad Prik Thai Dum (Soft shell crab)

$24.50

Soft shell crab. Crispy soft shell crab topped with black pepper, green onion, white onion and mushrooms in garlic sauce. Mild spicy

Karprow Nuer Special

Karprow Nuer Special

$19.00

Wok-fried boneless short-rib cube with basil, chopped green bean, bell peppers, brandy in house special sauce. Hot and spicy

Nuer Pad Prik Thai Dum

Nuer Pad Prik Thai Dum

$19.00

Stir-fried boneless short-rib cube with black pepper, green onion, white onion and mushrooms in garlic sauce. Mild spicy

iThai Beef Special

iThai Beef Special

$19.00

Sauteed boneless short-rib cube with red onion, green onion, white onion in house special sweet sauce

Pla Muk Nung Manow (Lime Squid)

Pla Muk Nung Manow (Lime Squid)

$18.00

Lime squid. Steamed whole squid drenched in spicy garlic, chili, lime juice dressing. Hot and spicy

Appetizers

Tofu Triangles

Tofu Triangles

$8.50

Golden bean cake served with homemade sweet & sour sauce and crushed peanuts

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$9.50Out of stock

Spring rolls filled with vegetables and tofu served with peanut sauce.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$9.50

Crispy vegetarian rolls: vegetables, taro and silver noodles with homemade sweet chili sauce. Served 3 Rolls cut in half

Keaw Wan Roti

Keaw Wan Roti

$9.50

Pan-fried Indian bread with bell peppers, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, and basil with green curry

Gui Chai

Gui Chai

$9.50

Pan-fried chive dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Vegetarian Curry Puff

Vegetarian Curry Puff

$10.00

Pastry puff filled with potato, onion, carrot and yellow curry spices served with cucumber salad

Sweet Taro Puffs

Sweet Taro Puffs

$10.00

The filling for this taro paste is made with fresh taro, sugar and salt. The filling has a light purple color, very creamy and has a rich fragrance served with cucumber relish

Moo Dad Deaw

Moo Dad Deaw

$10.50

Deep-fried marinated pork served with Sriracha dipping sauce

Nuer Dad Deaw

Nuer Dad Deaw

$10.50

Deep-fried marinated beef served with Sriracha dipping sauce

Giew Tod

Giew Tod

$9.50Out of stock

Deep-fried minced pork and crab meat wontons with sweet and sour sauce

Tod Mun (Fish Cake)

Tod Mun (Fish Cake)

$9.50

Fish cake. Fried Thai curried fish cake served with peanut cucumber relish

Gai Satay

Gai Satay

$11.00

Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Plamuk Tod

Plamuk Tod

$12.00

Crispy calamari served with "Sriracha" chili vinaigrette

Hoi Jor

$10.50Out of stock

Deep-fried crab and pork meat rolls served with plum sauce

Shrimp tempura

Shrimp tempura

$12.00

Deep-fried shrimp tempura served with sweet and sour sauce

iThai Wings

$12.00

Deep-fried marinated chicken wings served with sweet house sauce and spicy tamarind sauce.

Street soups

iThai Rice Soup

iThai Rice Soup

$16.00

Minced pork or chicken and rice in clear broth with celery and garlic oil. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)

Tom Yum Goong

Tom Yum Goong

$16.00

Our famous Bangkok Style Tom Yum soup spiced with prawns, the heart of palm, fresh young coconut meat, tomatoes, mushroom, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Hot and spicy

Tom Yum Seafood

Tom Yum Seafood

$17.00

Our famous Bangkok style Tom Yum soup spiced with combination seafood, the heart of palm, fresh young coconut meat, tomatoes, mushroom, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves. Hot and spicy

Po-Taak

Po-Taak

$17.00

Spicy and sour soup with assorted seafood, mushroom, basil, and fresh lime juice. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)

Silver Noodle Soup

$16.00

Delicious clear soup with silver noodle, soft tofu, minced pork, and assorted vegetables. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)

Tom Kha Gai.

Tom Kha Gai.

$16.00

Traditional Thai chicken soup in coconut milk, seasoned with mushroom, lemongrass, and galangal. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)

Yen Ta Fo Hot Pot

Yen Ta Fo Hot Pot

$17.00

Fishball, fish cake, fried tofu, calamari, shrimp and water spinach in mild sweet and sour soup, seasoned with pink bean curd

Thai Boat Hot Pot

$16.00

Thai spices pork broth with sliced pork, braised pork, pork balls, and Chinese broccoli

Tom Zapp Nuer Puy

Tom Zapp Nuer Puy

$18.00

Spicy and sour soup with tamarind sauce, stew beef, roasted rice, fresh herb, spices, and chili

Tom Zapp Kra-Dook Moo Orn

Tom Zapp Kra-Dook Moo Orn

$17.00Out of stock

Spicy and sour soup with tamarind sauce, baby ribs pork, roasted rice, fresh herbs, spices, and chili

Go green with salads

Larb

Larb

$16.00

Choice of minced chicken, pork or tofu seasoned with shallots, mint leaves, lime, dried chili flake, and roasted rice powder. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Medium spicy

iThai Salad

iThai Salad

$13.00

Sliced chicken with fresh lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and shredded carrot topped with peanut sauce

Som Tum

Som Tum

$14.00Out of stock

Green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, and nuts tossed in sweet garlic lime dressing. Mild spicy

Som Tum Pu

Som Tum Pu

$14.00Out of stock

Green papaya, string beans, tomatoes and salted crab in sweet garlic lime dressing. Hot and spicy

Nuer Nam Tok

Nuer Nam Tok

$16.00

Sliced grilled boneless short rib mixed with lettuce, onions, mint leaves and roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing. Medium spicy

Larb Ped

Larb Ped

$17.00

Salad of minced spiced duck, roasted chili, mint leaves, shallots in spicy lime dressing. Mild spicy

Yum Woon Sen

Yum Woon Sen

$15.50

Sliver noodles with shrimp, calamari and ground pork in a spicy lime dressing. Hot and spicy

Goong Pla

Goong Pla

$14.50

Grilled shrimp, lemongrass, lime juice and chilies mixed with sweet chili sauce. Hot and spicy

Yum Pla Muk

Yum Pla Muk

$15.50

Quickly boiled calamari seasoned with onions, carrots, and cilantro in spicy lime dressing. Hot and spicy

Yum Pla Dook Foo

$17.50

Crispy minced catfish topped with onions, cashew nuts, chilies and green apples in lime-based dressing. Medium spicy

Yum Kor Moo Yang

Yum Kor Moo Yang

$18.00

Spicy lime dressing and roasted marinated pork shoulder, basil leaves, chili, and roasted rice powder. Medium spicy

Yum Talay

Yum Talay

$17.00

The combination of seafood mixed with chili and fresh lime juice, onions on a bed of green. Hot and spicy

Yum Moo Yor

Yum Moo Yor

$14.50

Lime-based dressing mixed with pork loaf and vegetables. Medium spicy

Yum Mama

Yum Mama

$15.50

Instant noodle. Boiled instant noodles with shrimp, calamari and ground pork in a spicy lime dressing. Medium spicy

Goong Chae Nam Pla

Goong Chae Nam Pla

$15.50

Raw prawns marinated in seasoned fish sauce served raw with tangy and spicy fish sauce, fresh sliced garlic and roasted chili paste. Hot and spicy

From the grill

Gai Yang

Gai Yang

$15.00

E-sarn styled BBQ chicken marinated with Thai herbs served with Thai country-style spicy sauce

Sur Rong Hai

Sur Rong Hai

$19.00

Grilled marinated boneless short rib filet served with Thai country-style spicy sauce

Kor Moo Yang

Kor Moo Yang

$18.00

Charcoal-grilled tender pork shoulder served with Thai country-style spicy sauce

Pla Muk Yang

Pla Muk Yang

$16.00

Flame-grilled jumbo calamari served with spicy seafood dipping

From the wok

Kaprow Gai (Spicy Basil)

$16.00

Spicy basil. Wok fried minced chicken with basil, garlic and fresh chili in house special sauce. Hot and spicy

Ma Keur Gai (Spicy Eggplant)

Ma Keur Gai (Spicy Eggplant)

$16.00

Spicy eggplant. Sauteed julienne chicken with eggplant, bell peppers and basil in garlic chili sauce. Hot and spicy

Himaparn Gai (Cashew Nut)

Himaparn Gai (Cashew Nut)

$16.00

Cashew nut. Wok-fried chicken Tatsuta age with roasted cashew nuts, spring onions, and dried chili

Pad Phed Moo (Fresh Chili)

Pad Phed Moo (Fresh Chili)

$16.00

Fresh chili. Stir-fried sliced pork with fresh chili, galingale, bamboo shoots, young peppercorn, basil and bell peppers in hot chili sauce. Hot and spicy

Kana Moo Grob (Chinese Broccoli)

Kana Moo Grob (Chinese Broccoli)

$17.00

Chinese broccoli. Stir-fried crispy pork belly with Chinese broccoli in oyster-garlic sauce. Mild spicy

Prik Khing Moo Grob (String Bean)

Prik Khing Moo Grob (String Bean)

$17.00

String bean. Sauteed crispy pork belly with string beans in red "Prik Khing" curry paste

Kaprow Moo Grob (Spicy Basil)

Kaprow Moo Grob (Spicy Basil)

$17.00

Spicy basil. Wok-fried crispy pork belly with basil, chopped green beans and bell peppers in house special sauce. Hot and spicy

Praram Nuer (Peanut Sauce)

Praram Nuer (Peanut Sauce)

$16.00

Peanut sauce. Grilled marinated boneless short rib topped with peanut sauce served with sauteed vegetables

Kra Tiam Nuer (Garlic & Pepper)

Kra Tiam Nuer (Garlic & Pepper)

$17.00

Garlic and pepper. Wok fried sliced beef with house special garlic and pepper sauce

Pak Ruam (Mixed Vegetables)

Pak Ruam (Mixed Vegetables)

$15.00

Mixed vegetables. Wok fried mixed vegetables in light oyster-garlic sauce

Preaw Wan (Sweet & Sour)

Preaw Wan (Sweet & Sour)

$15.00

Sweet and sour. Stir-fried assorted vegetables in iThai sweet and sour sauce

Bangkok seafood

Creamy Crab Curry

Creamy Crab Curry

$18.00

Stir fried crab meat with egg and onions in creamy yellow curry sauce

Seafood Creamy Curry

$23.00

Stir fried combination seafood and crab meat with egg, celery, and onions in creamy yellow curry sauce.

Pla Rad Prik(Chili-glazed Catfish)

Pla Rad Prik(Chili-glazed Catfish)

$18.00

Chili-glazed catfish. Fried fillet catfish topped with chopped bell peppers, onion, and pineapple in house chili-based sauce. Hot and spicy

Pla-duk Pad Phed

Pla-duk Pad Phed

$18.00

Spicy crispy catfish in dry red curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, galangal, and young peppercorn. Hot and spicy

Talay Pad Cha

Talay Pad Cha

$18.00

Sauteed seafood combination, young peppercorns, galingale and basil with house special sauce. Hot and spicy

Goong Ob Woon-Sen

Goong Ob Woon-Sen

$18.00

Steamed prawns with glass noodles, ginger, bacon, Chinese celery and Thai herbs serve in a clay pot

Choo-Chee Salmon

Choo-Chee Salmon

$19.00

Flame-grilled salmon filet topped with Thai spiced choo-chee curry sauce

Goong Ma Kham (Tamarind Prawns)

Goong Ma Kham (Tamarind Prawns)

$18.00

Tamarind prawns. Light-fry prawns wok-tossed in spicy tamarind with crisped shallots and garlic

iThai curries

Kang Karee Gai

Kang Karee Gai

$16.00

The mildest among all Thai chicken curries made from yellow curry powder, turmeric and spices with coconut cream, potato and white onions topped with crispy browned shallots and green onions served with side of cucumber salad

Kang Phed Nuer

Kang Phed Nuer

$16.00

The beautiful red color from both fresh and dried chili and spices cooked with beef, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil. Mild spicy

Kang Keaw Wan Gai

Kang Keaw Wan Gai

$16.00

One of the most popular curries around Bangkok made with green curry paste served with chicken, coconut cream, bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell pepper, and basil. Medium spicy

Pak Rad Kang

Pak Rad Kang

$15.00

Delicious green curry complemented with grilled mixed vegetables. Medium spicy

Pa-Nang Moo

Pa-Nang Moo

$16.00

Medium red curry with pork, carrot, string bean, and kaffir lime leaves

Mussamun Nuer

Mussamun Nuer

$17.00

CNN the world's most delicious food 2011. The very interesting flavor curry made from the mussamun curry paste with braised boneless short ribs, peanuts, onions, potatoes, and topped crispy brown shallot

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$17.00

IThai-style creamy red curry with prawns, "Kabocha" pumpkin and bell peppers. Mild spicy

Kang Phed Ped Yang

Kang Phed Ped Yang

$19.00

Roasted duck, cherry tomatoes and pineapple in red curry base with a touch of coconut milk. Mild spicy

Pla Rad Kang

Pla Rad Kang

$18.00

Grilled salmon fillet served with broccoli, eggplants and bell peppers in basil red curry sauce. Medium spicy

Kang Keaw Wan Talay

Kang Keaw Wan Talay

$18.00

The combination of seafood with spicy green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, and basil. Medium spicy

Street Dishes

Kao Mun Gai Tod

Kao Mun Gai Tod

$17.00

Crispy fried chicken over garlic rice. Served with a delicious house sauce

Kao Pad Gai Tod

Kao Pad Gai Tod

$17.00

Crispy fried chicken over fried rice served with house sauce

Kao Mun Gai

Kao Mun Gai

$17.00

Garlic and ginger rice with steamed chicken served with soy bean spicy sauce

Kao Ka Moo

Kao Ka Moo

$16.50

Well-stewed boneless pork shank in 5 spice sauce served with sides of boiled eggs, Chinese broccoli, pickled cabbage, and spicy sauce

Kao Moo Dang

Kao Moo Dang

$18.00

IThai 3 styles of pork, roasted pork, crispy pork belly, pork sausage and boiled egg over rice with homemade house gravy

iThai Fried Rice.

$16.00

Chef's special fried rice with choice of vegetarian, chicken, pork or beef. Add a fried egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)

Kao Pad Kark Moo

Kao Pad Kark Moo

$17.00

Ultimate iThai fried rice with crispy pork belly

Kor Moo Yang Fried Rice

Kor Moo Yang Fried Rice

$17.00

Chef’s special fried rice with Charcoal-grilled tender pork shoulder. Add a fried egg for an additional charge

Green Curry Fried Rice

Green Curry Fried Rice

$16.00

Chicken, basil, bamboo shoots and Bell peppers wok-fried with jasmine rice and a touch of green curry flavor. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Medium spicy

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

iThai style crab fried rice with onions, cherry tomatoes and egg. Add a fried egg for an additional charge

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Yellow curry fried rice with prawns, pineapple, carrot, cashew nut, egg, raisin, and onions. Add a fried egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)

Kao Pad Talay

Kao Pad Talay

$18.00

Combination seafood fried rice with egg, tomatoes, and onions. Add a fried egg for an additional charge

Kao Pad Mun Goong

Kao Pad Mun Goong

$16.00

Fried rice with prawns, egg, tomatoes, onions and shrimp paste. Add a fried egg for an additional charge

Kao Pad Kraprow

Kao Pad Kraprow

$16.00

Fried rice with basil, chopped green bean, bell peppers and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Add a fried egg for an additional charge. Hot and spicy

Kao Pad Kraprow Talay

Kao Pad Kraprow Talay

$18.00

Combination seafood fried rice, basil, chopped green bean, and bell peppers. Hot and spicy

Kao Na Gai

Kao Na Gai

$17.00

Chicken in Thai brown gravy with Chinese sausage over rice and a fried egg

Kao Na Ped Yang

Kao Na Ped Yang

$18.00

Boneless roasted duck over rice with delicious brown gravy sauce

Hoy Todd

Hoy Todd

$16.00

Fried mussels and bean sprouts in an egg batter served with house chili sauce

All about noodles

Pad Thai Goong

Pad Thai Goong

$17.00

Traditional Bangkok-style pan-fried rice noodle with prawns, served with crushed peanut, shallots, bean sprouts, dry shrimps, green onion and lime. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)

Pad See-ew Moo

Pad See-ew Moo

$16.00

Pan-fried wide rice noodle with pork, egg, Chinese broccoli in Thai black bean sauce. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)

Kua Gai

Kua Gai

$16.00

Pan-fried wide rice noodle with chicken, egg, sweet turnip and green onion. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)

Rad Na Moo

Rad Na Moo

$16.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodle with pork, Chinese broccoli in Thai gravy sauce. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)

Pad Kee Mao Nuer

Pad Kee Mao Nuer

$16.00

Spicy pan-fried wide rice noodles with beef, basil, bell peppers, and string beans. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Hot and spicy

iThai Seafood Noodles

iThai Seafood Noodles

$18.00

Stir-fried garlic noodles with combination seafood, green beans, bell peppers, and fresh basil. Hot and spicy

Guay Tieaw Lord

Guay Tieaw Lord

$16.00

Steamed wide rice noodle topped with stir-fried ground pork, shitake mushroom, and tofu

Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.00

Flat rice noodles in clear broth with sliced tender chicken and bean sprouts

Thai Sukiyaki

Thai Sukiyaki

$17.00

Served soup or stir-fried. Silver noodles with calamari, prawns, chicken, Napa cabbage and assorted vegetables with spicy sesame bean curd sauce

Chan Pad Poo

Chan Pad Poo

$18.00

Traditional Bangkok style pan-fried rice noodle with lump crab meat, shallot, green onion, dry shrimp served with crushed peanut and bean sprouts

Seafood Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Seafood Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$18.00

Garlic egg noodles in our famous Bangkok style Tom Yum soup with combination seafood and beansprout topped with green onions and crushed peanuts. Hot and spicy

Thai BoatBeef Noodle Soup

Thai BoatBeef Noodle Soup

$16.00

Rice noodle with sliced beef, beef balls and Chinese broccoli in spicy beef broth

Thai BoatPork Noodle Soup

Thai BoatPork Noodle Soup

$16.00

Rice noodle with sliced pork, meatballs and Chinese broccoli in spicy pork broth

Guay Tieaw Ped

$18.00

Rice noodles with roasted duck and Chinese mustard greens in 5 spice duck broth

Guay Tieaw Yen Ta-Foo

Guay Tieaw Yen Ta-Foo

$16.00

Flat noodle with prawn, calamari, fish ball, fish cake, tofu and water spinach in pink bean curd broth

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$18.00

Marinated beef or chicken with Northern-style red curry and egg noodles garnished with shallots, limes, and pickled vegetables. Mild spicy

Ba Mee Jub Kung

$16.50

iThai 3 styles of pork. Roasted pork, crispy pork belly and ground pork over egg noodle with homemade house gravy

Ba Mee Ped

Ba Mee Ped

$18.00

Boneless roasted duck over egg noodles with brown gravy sauce

On your sides

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.50
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.50
Ginger Garlic Rice

Ginger Garlic Rice

$4.50

Peanut Sauce.

$4.00
Steamed Noodle

Steamed Noodle

Garlic Noodle.

Garlic Noodle.

$6.50
Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00
Roti

Roti

$5.00

Curry Sauce

$6.50

Shrimp Chip

$5.00

Something sweet

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$7.00

Choice of coconut or mango

Fried Banana w/Ice Cream

Fried Banana w/Ice Cream

$8.00

Choice of coconut or mango

Mango with Sticky Rice

Mango with Sticky Rice

$8.00

Sweet Roti

$6.50

Crispy roti with condensed milk and suga

Roti w/Ice Cream

Roti w/Ice Cream

$8.00

Choice of coconut or mango

Sticky Rice with Ice Cream

$8.00

Choice of coconut or mango

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Regular Ice Tea

$3.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00
Organic Coconut Water

Organic Coconut Water

$7.00Out of stock
Singha

Singha

$5.50
Chang

Chang

$5.50

Leo

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Sho Chiku Bai

$8.00

Nigori (unfiltered)

$9.00

14 Hands, Merlot

$9.00+

Wente Vyds, Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Columbia Crest, Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Red Diamond, Shiraz

$8.00+

Layer Cake, Chardonnay

$9.50+

Oyster Bay, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Zimmer Trentino Alto Adige, Pinot Grigio

$9.50+

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Gewurztraminer

$12.00+

Wente, Riesling

$14.00+

Relax, Riesling

$10.00+

Stanford Brut Governor's Cuvee 187ml

$8.00

Catering Appetizers

Tofu Triangles Tray

$40.00+

Golden bean cake served with homemade sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanuts.

Fresh Rolls Tray

$45.00+

Spring rolls filled with vegetables and tofu served with peanuts and chili lime vinaigrette.

Egg Rolls Tray

$45.00+

Crispy vegetarian rolls: cabbage, taro and silver noodles served with homemade sweet chili sauce.

Keaw Wan Roti Tray

$42.50+

Pan-fried Indian bread with bell peppers, eggplant, cherry tomatoes and basil with green curry.

Gui Chai Tray

$42.50+Out of stock

Pan-fried chive dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Vegetarian Curry Puff Tray

$45.00+

Pastry puff filled with potato, onion, carrot and yellow curry spices served with cucumber salad.

Moo Dad Deaw Tray

$45.00+

Deep-fried marinated pork served with Sriracha dipping sauce.

Nuer Dad Deaw Tray

$45.00+

Deep-fried marinated beef served with Sriracha dipping sauce.

Giew Tod Tray

$45.00+

Deep-fried minced pork and crab meat wontons with sweet and sour sauce.

Tod Mun Tray

$45.00+

Fish cake. Fried Thai curried fish cakes served with peanut cucumber relish.

Gai Satay Tray

$52.50+

Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.

Plamuk Tod Tray

$52.50+

Crispy calamari served with Sriracha chili vinaigrette.

Hoi Jor Tray

$52.50+

Deep-fried crab and pork meat rolls served with plum sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Tray

$52.50+

Deep fried shrimp tempura served with sweet and sour sauce.

Catering Go Green with Salads

Larb Salad Tray

$65.00+

Choice of minced chicken, pork or tofu seasoned with shallots, mint leaves, lime, dried chili flake, and roasted rice powder. Medium spicy.

iThai Salad Tray

$60.00+

Sliced chicken with fresh lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and shredded carrots topped with peanut sauce.

Som Tum Tray

$60.00+

Green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, and nuts tossed in sweet garlic lime dressing. Mild spicy.

Som Tum Pu Tray

$65.00+

Green papaya, string beans, tomatoes and salted crab in sweet garlic lime dressing. Hot and spicy.

Nuer Nam Tok Tray

$80.00+

Sliced grilled boneless short rib mixed with lettuce, onions, mint leaves and roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing. Medium spicy.

Larb Ped Salad Tray

$85.00+

Salad of minced spiced duck, roasted chili, mint leaves, and shallots in spicy lime dressing. Medium spicy.

Yum Woon Sen Tray

$75.00+

Silver noodles with shrimp, calamari and ground pork in a spicy lime dressing. Hot and spicy.

Goong Pla Tray

$70.00+

Grilled shrimp, lemongrass, lime juice, and chili mixed with sweet chili sauce. Hot and spicy.

Yum Pla Muk Tray

$70.00+

Quickly boiled calamari seasoned with onions, carrot, and cilantro in spicy lime dressing. Hot and spicy.

Yum Pla Dook Foo Tray

$85.00+

Crispy minced catfish topped with onions, cashew nuts, chili, and green apple in lime based dressing. Medium spicy.

Yum Kor Moo Yang Tray

$90.00+

Spicy lime dressing and roasted marinated pork shoulder, basil leaves, chili and roasted rice powder. Medium spicy.

Tum Talay Tray

$85.00+

Combination of seafood mixed with chili and fresh lime juice and onions on a bed of green. Hot and spicy.

Yum Moo Yor Tray

$70.00+

Lime based dressing mixed with pork loaf and vegetables. Medium spicy.

Yum Mama Tray

$75.00+

Instant noodles. Boiled instant noodles with shrimp, calamari, and ground pork in a spicy lime dressing. Medium spicy.

Goong Chae Nam Pla Tray

$70.00+

Raw prawn salad. Raw prawns marinated in a seasoned fish sauce and served raw with tangy and spicy fish sauce, fresh sliced garlic, and roasted chili paste. Hot and spicy.

Catering From the Grill

Gai Yang Tray

$70.00+

E-sarn styled BBQ chicken marinated with Thai herbs served with Thai country-style spicy sauce.

Sur Rong Hai Tray

$90.00+

Grilled marinated boneless short rib filet served with Thai country-style spicy sauce.

Kor Moo Yang Tray

$90.00+

Charcoal-grilled tender pork shoulder served with Thai country-style spicy sauce.

Pla Muk Yang Tray

$80.00+

Flame-grilled jumbo calamari served with spicy seafood dipping sauce.

Goong Pao Tray

$130.00+

River prawns with shell. Flame-grilled extra-large river prawns served with Thai-spicy seafood sauce.

Catering From the Wok

Kaprow Gai Tray

$70.00+

Spicy basil. Wok-fried minced chicken with basil, garlic and fresh chili in house special sauce. Hot and spicy.

Ma Keur Gai Tray

$70.00+

Spicy eggplant. Sauteed julienned chicken with eggplants, bell peppers and basil in garlic chili sauce. Hot and spicy.

Himaparn Gai Tray

$70.00+

Cashew nut. Wok-fried chicken tatsutaage with roasted cashew nuts, spring onions, and dried chili.

Pad Phed Moo Tray

$70.00+

Fresh chili. Stir-fried sliced pork with fresh chili, galingale, bamboo shoots, young peppercorn, basil and bell peppers in hot chili sauce. Hot and spicy.

Kana Moo Grob Tray

$80.00+

Chinese broccoli. Stir-fried crispy pork belly with Chinese broccoli in oyster-garlic sauce. Mild spicy.

Prik Khing Moo Grob Tray

$80.00+

String bean. Sauteed crispy pork belly with string beans in red "Prik Khing" curry paste. Medium spicy.

Kaprow Moo Grob Tray

$80.00+

Spicy basil. Wok-fried crispy pork belly with basil, chopped green beans, and bell peppers in house special sauce. Hot and spicy.

Param Nuer Tray

$75.00+

Peanut sauce. Grilled marinated boneless short rib topped with peanut sauce served with sauteed vegetables.

Kra Tiam Nuer Tray

$70.00+

Garlic and pepper. Wok-fried sliced beef with house special garlic and pepper sauce.

Pak Ruam Tray

$65.00+

Mixed vegetables. Wok-fried mixed vegetables in light oyster garlic sauce.

Preaw Wan Tray

$65.00+

Sweet and sour. Stir-fried assorted vegetables in iThai sweet and sour sauce.

Catering Bangkok Seafood

Creamy Crab Curry Tray

$85.00+

Stir-fried crab meat with egg, celery, and onions in creamy yellow curry sauce.

Pla Rad Prik Tray

$85.00+

Chili glazed catfish. Fried fillet catfish topped with chopped bell peppers, onion and pineapple in house chili based sauce.Hot and spicy.

Pla-Duk Pad Phed Tray

$85.00+

Spicy crispy catfish in dry red curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, galingale, and young peppercorn. Hot and spicy.

Talay Pad Cha Tray

$85.00+

Sauteed combination seafood, young peppercorn, galingale and basil with house special sauce. Hot and spicy.

Goong Ob Woon-Sen Tray

$85.00+

Steamed prawns with glass noodles, ginger, bacon, Chinese celery and Thai herbs served in a clay pot.

Choo-Chee Salmon Tray

$90.00+

Flame-grilled salmon fillet topped with Thai-spice choo-chee curry sauce.

Goong Ma Kham Tray

$85.00+

Tamarind prawns. Lightly-fried prawns wok-tossed in spicy tamarind with crisped shallots and garlic.

Catering iThai Curries

Kang Karee Gai Tray

$75.00+

The mildest among all Thai chicken curries made from yellow curry powder, turmeric and spices with coconut cream, potato and white onions topped with crispy browned shallots and green onions served with a side of cucumber salad.

Kang Phed Nuer Tray

$75.00+

The beautiful red color is from both fresh and dried chili and spices cooked with beef, snow peas, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil. spicy.

Kang Keaw Wan Gai Tray

$75.00+

One of the most popular curries around Bangkok made with green curry paste served with chicken, coconut cream, bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell pepper and basil. Medium spicy.

Pak Rad Kang Tray

$75.00+

Delicious green curry complemented with grilled mixed vegetables. Medium spicy.

Pa-Nang Moo Tray

$75.00+

Medium red curry with pork, carrots, string beans, and kaffir lime leaves.

Mussamun Nuer Tray

$80.00+

CNN: The world's most delicious food - 2011." The very interesting flavor curry is made from mussamun curry paste with braised boneless short ribs, peanuts, onions, potatoes and topped crispy brown shallot.

Pumpkin Curry Tray

$80.00+

iThai-style creamy red curry with prawns, 'Kabocha' pumpkin and bell peppers. spicy.

Kang Phed Ped Yang Tray

$90.00+

Roasted duck, cherry tomatoes and pineapple in red curry base with a touch of coconut milk. spicy.

Pla Rad Kang Tray

$85.00+

Grilled salmon fillet served with broccoli, eggplants and bell peppers in basil red curry sauce. spicy.

Kang Keaw Wan Talay Tray

$85.00+

Combination seafood with spicy green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot and basil. Medium spicy.

Catering Street Dishes

Kao Mun Gai Tod Tray

$70.00+

Crispy fried chicken over garlic rice served with delicious house sauce.

Kao Pad Gai Tod Tray

$70.00+

Crispy fried chicken over fried rice served with delicious house sauce.

Kao Mun Gai Tray

$70.00+

Garlic and ginger rice with steamed chicken served with soybean spicy sauce.

Kao Ka Moo Tray

$80.00+

Well stewed boneless pork shank in 5-spices sauce, served with sides of boiled eggs, Chinese broccoli, pickled cabbage, and spicy sauce.

Kao Moo Dang Tray

$80.00+

iThai 3 styles of pork. Roasted pork, crispy pork belly, pork sausage and boiled egg over rice with homemade house gravy.

iThai Fried Rice Tray

$70.00+

Chef’s special fried rice with your choice of protein. Add egg for an additional charge.

Kao Pad Kark Moo Tray

$70.00+

Ultimate iThai fried rice with crispy pork belly and vegetables.

Kor Moo Yang Fried Rice Tray

$85.00+

Chef's special fried rice with charcoal-grilled tender pork shoulder. Add a fried egg for an additional charge.

Green Curry Fried Rice Tray

$70.00+

Chicken, eggplants, basil, bamboo shoots, bell peppers wok-fried with jasmine rice and green curry sauce. Substitute another protein for an additional charge. Medium spicy.

Crab Fried Rice Tray

$80.00+

iThai-style crab meat fried rice with onions, cherry tomatoes, and egg. Add a fried egg for an additional charge.

Pineapple Fried Rice Tray

$75.00+

Yellow curry fried rice with prawns, pineapple, carrot, cashew nut, egg, raisin, and onions. Add a fried egg for an additional charge. Substitute another protein for an additional charge.

Kao Pad Talay Tray

$85.00+

Combination seafood fried rice with egg, tomatoes, and onions. Add a fried egg for an additional charge.

Kao Pad Mun Goong Tray

$75.00+

Fried rice with prawns, egg, tomatoes, onions and shrimp paste. Add a fried egg for an additional charge.

Kao Pad Kraprow Tray

$70.00+

Fried rice with basil, chopped green bean, bell peppers and your choice of chicken, beef, pork or tofu. Add a fried egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Hot and spicy.

Kao Pd Kraprow Talay Tray

$85.00+

Combination seafood fried rice, basil, chopped green beans and bell peppers. Hot and spicy.

Kao Na Gai Tray

$70.00+

Chicken in Thai brown gravy with Chinese sausage over rice and a fried egg.

Kao Na Ped Yang Tray

$85.00+

Boneless roasted duck over rice with delicious brown gravy sauce.

Catering All About Noodles

Pad Thai Goong Tray

$75.00+

Traditional Bangkok-style pan-fried rice noodles with prawns served with crushed peanut, shallots, bean sprouts, dry shrimp, green onions, and lime. Add extra egg for an additional charge. Substitute another protein for an additional charge.

Pad See-Ew Moo Tray

$70.00+

Pan-fried wide rice noodles with pork, egg, and Chinese broccoli in Thai black bean sauce. Add extra egg for an additional charge. Substitute another protein for an additional charge.

Kua Gai Tray

$70.00+

Pan-fried wide rice noodles with chicken, egg, sweet turnip, and green onion. Add extra egg for an additional charge. Substitute another protein for an additional charge.

Pad Kee Mao Nuer Tray

$70.00+

Spicy pan-fried wide rice noodles with beef, basil, bell peppers, and string beans.Add extra egg for an additional charge. Substitute another protein for an additional charge. Hot and spicy.

IThai Seafood Noodles Tray

$85.00+

Stir-fried garlic noodle with combination seafood, green beans, bell peppers, and fresh basil. Hot and spicy.

Guay Tieaw Lord Tray

$70.00+

Steamed wide rice noodles topped with stir-fried ground pork, shiitake mushroom, and tofu.

Thai Sukiyaki Tray

$75.00+

Stir-fried silver noodles with calamari, prawns, chicken, napa cabbage and assorted vegetables with spicy sesame bean curd sauce.

Chan Pad Poo Tray

$85.00+

Traditional Bangkok style pan-fried rice noodles with lump crab meat, shallot, green onion, and dry shrimp served with crushed peanuts and bean sprouts.

Kao Soi Tray

$75.00+

Choice of marinated beef or marinated chicken with Northern-style red curry and egg noodles garnished with shallot, lime, and pickled vegetables. Mild spicy.

Ba Mee Jub Kung Tray

$75.00+

iThai 3 styles of pork. Roasted pork, crispy pork belly and ground pork over egg noodles with homemade house gravy.

Catering iThai Chef's Special

Pu Nim Pad Pong Kari Tray

$120.00+

Softshell crab. Stir-fried crispy soft-shell crab topped with egg, celery, and onions in creamy yellow curry sauce.

Pu Nim Pad Prik Thai Dum Tray

$120.00+

Softshell crab. Crispy soft-shell crab topped with black pepper, green onion, white onion and mushrooms in garlic sauce. Mild spicy.

Karprow Nuer Special Tray

$90.00+

Wok-fried boneless short-rib cubes with basil, chopped green bean, bell peppers, and brandy in house special sauce. Hot and spicy.

Nuer Pad Prik Thai Dum Tray

$90.00+

Stir-fried boneless short-rib cubes with black pepper, green onion, white onion and mushrooms in garlic sauce. Mild spicy.

iThai Beef Special Tray

$90.00+

Sauteed boneless short-rib cubes with red onion, green onion, and white onion in house special sweet sauce.

Goong Mae Nam Ob Woon-Sen Tray

$130.00+

River prawns with shell. Steamed water prawns with glass noodles, ginger, bacon, Chinese celery and Thai herbs.

Choo-Chee Goong Pao Tray

$130.00+

River prawns with shell. Flame-grilled extra-large river prawns with shells topped with Thai-spice choo-chee curry sauce.

Goong Mae Nam Rad Kra Tiam Tray

$130.00+

Garlic pepper prawns. Deep-fried prawns with shells, sauteed with special garlic sauce, topped with ground black pepper.

Catering on Your Side

Jasmine Rice Tray

$10.00+

Brown Rice Tray

$15.00+

Ginger Garlic Rice Tray

$15.00+

Sticky Rice Tray

$15.00+

Peanut Sauce Tray

$17.50+

Steamed Noodles Tray

$20.00+

Garlic Noodle Tray

$27.50+

Steamed Vegetables Tray

$25.00+

Fried Egg Tray

$10.00+

Cucumber Salad Tray

$17.50+

Roti Tray

$17.50+

Shrimp Chip Tray

$25.00+
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

720 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Directions

