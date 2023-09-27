Milk Tea Series

iThai Thai Milk Tea

iThai Thai Milk Tea

$4.25+
iThai Thai Green Milk Tea

iThai Thai Green Milk Tea

$4.25+
Strawberry Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Strawberry Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.25+
iThai Brown Sugar Milk Tea

iThai Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.25+
Lavender Milk Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$4.25+
Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$4.25+
Salted Caramel Milk Tea

Salted Caramel Milk Tea

$4.25+
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.25+
Strawberry Matcha Milk tea

Strawberry Matcha Milk tea

$4.25+
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.25+
Tokyo Milk Tea

Tokyo Milk Tea

$4.25+

Mixed of Japanese brown sugar milk tea with Hokkaido Milk and Honey .

Blended Series

Purple Taro

Purple Taro

$6.00
Orange Dream

Orange Dream

$6.00
Strawberry Cloud

Strawberry Cloud

$6.00
Lychee Lychee

Lychee Lychee

$6.00
Helloooo Pineapple

Helloooo Pineapple

$6.00
Mango Mango

Mango Mango

$6.00
Watermelon Slush

Watermelon Slush

$6.00

Fruit Tea Series

Thai Tea Lemon Tea

Thai Tea Lemon Tea

$5.00
Orange Blossom Black Tea

Orange Blossom Black Tea

$5.00
Honey Lemon Black Tea

Honey Lemon Black Tea

$5.00
Honey Lemon Green Tea

Honey Lemon Green Tea

$5.00
Passionfruit Green Tea

Passionfruit Green Tea

$5.00
Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.00
Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$5.00
Peach Black Tea

Peach Black Tea

$5.00
Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$5.00
Pineapple Green Tea

Pineapple Green Tea

$5.00

Coffee Series

Bubble Coffee

Bubble Coffee

$5.50
Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.50
Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Appetizer

EGG ROLLS

EGG ROLLS

$6.00

Fried mixed vegetables and clear noodles in egg roll wrapper served with sweet and sour sauce.

FRESH ROLLS TOFU

FRESH ROLLS TOFU

$6.00

Mixed green wrapped in rice papers served with peanut sauce.

FRESH ROLLS SHRIMP

FRESH ROLLS SHRIMP

$8.00

Mixed green wrapped in rice papers served with peanut sauce.

CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

$8.00

Crispy wonton filled with imitation crab meat, cream cheese, green onion and cilantro served with sweet and sour sauce.

iThai CHICKEN WING

iThai CHICKEN WING

$12.00

With our special coriander seed and tamarind sweet chili sauce, and garnish with green onions and cilantro.

FRIED POT STICKER

FRIED POT STICKER

$8.00

Deep fried dumpling with pork and vegetables.

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$10.00

Deep fried Tiger shrimp battered with shredded coconut served with sweet and sour sauce.

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$10.00

Rings and Tentacles Calamari lightly dusted deep fried served with sweet and sour.

Food

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$13.95

Medium size rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, onions and ground peanut

HOT BASIL STIR FRIED

HOT BASIL STIR FRIED

$13.95

Stir fried hot basil with onion, bell pepper Served with Rice

PAD SEE-EW

PAD SEE-EW

$13.95

Wide size rice noodle with egg and chinese broccoli

PAD-KEE-MAO

PAD-KEE-MAO

$13.95

Wide size rice noodle with egg, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, bean sprout, basil and basil chili sauce

HOUSE FRIED RICE

HOUSE FRIED RICE

$13.95

Fried Rice with egg, tomatoes, onion, and Chinese Broccoli

HOT BASIL FRIED RICE

HOT BASIL FRIED RICE

$13.95

Basil fried rice with egg, onion, bell pepper and chili basil sauce

CRAB FRIED RICE

CRAB FRIED RICE

$15.00

Fried rice with REAL crab meat, eggs, onions, cilantro and tomatoes

YELLOW CURRY

YELLOW CURRY

$13.95

with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots and onions.(VEGAN BASE) served with rice.

RED CURRY

RED CURRY

$13.95

with coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots eggplants and basil.(VEGAN BASE) served with rice.

MIXED VEGGIES WITH GARLIC SAUCE

MIXED VEGGIES WITH GARLIC SAUCE

$13.95

Stir fried broccoli, onions, cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushroom in garlic sauce

Side Order

Rice

Rice

$2.00
Peanut Sacue

Peanut Sacue

$2.00