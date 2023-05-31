iThai & Sushi Restaurant 11002 Seminole Blvd
11002 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Thai Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Chicken Egg Rolls
Veggie Egg Rolls
Spicy Wings
6 pieces. Fried golden crispy chicken wings topped with our sweet chili sauce
Satay
4 sticks. Marinated chicken with coconut milk and curry powder on bamboo stick, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Crab Rangoon
6 pieces. Fried wontons stuffed with crab meat, cream cheese, and curry powder
Steamed Dumplings
5 pieces. Dumpling stuffed with ground pork, carrot, water chestnuts, mushroom, and scallion
Shrimp Tempura App
4 shrimp, 2 onions, 2 broccoli, 2 sweet potatoes dipped in tempura batter and deep fried, served with tempura sauce
Curry Puffs
6 pieces. Stuffed with chicken, potatoes, onions, and curry powder. Served with cucumber salad sauce
Fried Calamari
Marinated squid is lightly fried and served with sweet chili sauce
Fresh Rolls
2 pieces. Rice paper wrapped with chicken and shrimp, lettuce, carrot, fresh basil, and rice noodle served with peanut sauce
Seminole Shrimp
9 pieces. Marinated with garlic sauce seared served with sweet sauce
iThai Combo
3 egg rolls, 3 crab rangoon, 3 curry puffs, and 3 shrimp tempura
Fried Spring Rolls
3 pieces. Fried vietnamese-style stuff with ground pork, shrimp, scallion, mushroom, and bean thread
Steamed Mussels
5 pieces. Choice of curry or basil sauce
Gyuza
Vegetable Tempura App
Soup
Tom Yum Small
Choice of meat, mushroom, lemon grass, lime juice, and galangal root in hot and sour soup
Tom Yum Large
Choice of meat, mushroom, lemon grass, lime juice, and galangal root in hot and sour soup
Tom Kha Small
Chicken, mushrooms, onions, lemon grass, galangal, and lime juice on coconut milk soup
Tom Kha Large
Chicken, mushrooms, onions, lemon grass, galangal, and lime juice on coconut milk soup
Wonton Soup Small
Ground chicken wrapped with wonton skin and vegetable in clear chicken soup
Wonton Soup Large
Ground chicken wrapped with wonton skin and vegetable in clear chicken soup
Vegetable Soup Small
Vegetable Soup Large
Chicken Rice Soup Small
Chicken Rice Soup Large
Chicken Noodle Soup Small
Chicken Noodle Soup Large
Shrimp Noodle Soup Small
Shrimp Noodle Soup Large
Salad
Nam Sod
Cooked ground chicken with ginger, onion, scallion, peanut, lime juice, and juice spices
Yum Beef
Cooked slices of beef with tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, lime juice, thai chili paste, and scallion
Yum Duck
Crispy duck with cashew nuts, celery, onion, carrot, thai chili paste, and scallion on a bed of lettuce
Yum Seafood
Cooked shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels with tomatoes, onion, carrot, celery, scallion, thai chili paste, and lime juice
Chopped Chicken Salad Larb Kai
Diced chicken tossed with red onion, scallion, cilantro, pan-toasted rice, and a spicy chili-lime sauce
iThai Salad
Shrimp, chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and carrots served with peanut or ginger dressing
Mango Salad
Mixed green salad with chunks of fresh mango, cucumber, carrot, and tomatoes. Served with sweet and tangy house dressing
Small Ginger Salad
Stir-Fry
Baby Corn Stir Fry
Your choice stir-fried with baby corn, onion, carrot, celery, and snow peas
Broccoli Stir Fry
Your choice stir-fried with broccoli, carrot, mushroom, and brown sauce
Cashew Nut Stir Fry
Your choice stir-fried with cashew nut, bell peppers, carrot, onion, water chestnuts, broccoli, baby com, and scallion
Garlic Stir Fry
Your choice stir-fried with garlic, black pepper, and mixed vegetables
Ginger Stir Fry
Your choice stir-fried with sliced fresh ginger, bell peppers, scallion, mushroom, celery, snow pea, baby corn, carrot, and onion
Mixed Vegetables Stir Fry
Your choice stir-fried with celery, snow peas, carrot, baby corn, broccoli, zucchini, cabbage, bell peppers, and mushroom
Sweet and Sour Stir Fry
Your choice stir-fried with tomatoes, celery, bell peppers, pineapple, cucumber, water chestnuts, onion, carrot, and scallion in sweet and sour sauce
Spicy Basil Stir Fry
Your choice stir-fried with fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onion, carrot, and green bean
Pad Prik
Pepper Steak
Curry
Amazing Sauce Curry
Your choice on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables topped with amazing peanut sauce
Green Curry
Your choice with green curry paste in coconut milk with bell peppers, carrot, bamboo, peas, and fresh basil
Massaman Curry
Your choice with massaman curry paste in coconut milk, carrot, bell pepper, onion, potatoes, and peanut
Red Curry
Your choice with red curry paste in coconut milk with bell peppers, carrot, bamboo, pineapple, and basil leaves
Panang Curry
Your choice with Panang curry paste in coconut milk with kaffir lime leaves, ground peanuts, bell peppers, carrot, and zucchini
Yellow Curry
Your choice with yellow curry paste in coconut milk with bell peppers, carrot, onion, and potato
Fried-Rice
Regular Fried Rice
Fried rice mixed with broccoli, carrot, onion, scallion, tomatoes, and egg
Curry Fried Rice
Fried rice mixed with broccoli, carrot, onion, scallion, pineapple, egg, and curry powder
Spicy Fried Rice
Fried rice mixed with basil leaves, carrot, onion, scallion, bell peppers, chili paste, and egg
Noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, scallion, bean sprouts, roasted ground peanuts and pad thai sauce
Pad Kee Mao Noodle
Thick rice noodle sauteed with egg, bell peppers, carrot, green bean, snow peas fresh basil and chili paste
Pad See Ew
Rice noodles stir fried with carrot, broccoli, egg, and sweet black bean sauce
Lad Na
Rice noodles with broccoli, carrot, and baby corn in gravy sauce
Spicy Noodle
Rice noodles stir-fried with thai basil, chili sauce, green and red bell peppers, onion, green beans, and egg
Pad Ba Mee
Egg noodles stir-fried with egg, mixed vegetables, and brown sauce
Pad Woon Sen
Clear noodle stir-fried with egg and mixed vegetables and brown sauce
Noodles Soup
Beef Noodle Soup
Sliced beef with rice noodles and bean sprouts in beef broth
Combination Beef Soup
Sliced beef, beef meatballs, and beef tripe, with rice noodles and bean sprouts in beef broth
Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup
Sliced roasted chicken breast with rice noodle and bean sprout in clear chicken broth
Pork Egg Noodle Soup
Sliced roasted pork with thin egg noodle and bean sprouts in clear broth
Seafood Egg Noodle Soup
Thin egg noodle soup with shrimp, squid crab stick, mussels, and bean sprouts in clear broth
Combination Seafood and Pork Soup
Thin egg noodles with sliced roasted pork, seafood meatball, shrimp, squid, and crab sticks in clear broth
Duck Noodle Soup
Sliced roasted duck with rice noodles, beansprout, scallions, and toasted garlic with soup broth
Pork and Shrimp Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Season ground pork, egg noodle, shrimp in a hot and sour soup broth garnished with ground peanuts, scallions and toasted garlic
Desserts
FBI
Coconut ice cream with fried bananas, honey and sesame seeds
Fried Banana
Deep fried banana topped with honey and sesame seeds
Coconut Ice Cream
Green Tea Ice Cream
Thai Donut
Mango with Sticky Rice
Seasonal. Sweet mango with sticky rice topped with coconut milk
Thai Custard with Sticky Rice
Thai custard with sticky rice topped with coconut milk
Grandma Ice Cream
Old fashion style coconut ice cream with sweet rice, and sticky rice, served with creamy coconut
Sides/Extras
Sushi Menu
Appetizers
Avocado Roll
Asparagus Roll
Arizona Roll
Yellow tail, cucumber, scallion, and roe
Boston Roll
Tuna and avocado
Cucumber Roll
Chicken Hiro Roll
Fried chicken, mayo, and teriyaki sauce
California Roll
Crab stick, cucumber, and avocado
Eel Roll
Eel and cucumber
Fried Salmon
Fried salmon, cucumber, and spicy mayo
Escolar Cream Cheese
J&B Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber
Krab Roll
Tempura crab
Mexican Roll
Fried shrimp, avocado, smelt roe, and mayo
Snow White
California and cream cheese
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and scallions
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus, roe, and scallion
Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon and cucumber
Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet potato, avocado, and cream cheese
Tampa Roll
Fried white fish, onion, and mayo
Tampa Bay Rill
Fried white fish and cream cheese
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
Asparagus, cucumber, and avocado
SPICY SALMON
Special Rolls
Betty Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, topped with fried salmon, spicy mayo, and teriyaki sauce
Crunchy Roll
Salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, whole roll tempura, topped with spicy mayo, and teriyaki sauce
Dancing Eel
California topped with BBQ eel
Dynamite
Tempura roll, spicy tuna, cream cheese, crab topped with tempura chips and special spicy
Florida Volcano
California topped with baked mild spicy seafood. Tobiko and spicy mayo
For Ladies
Tempura shrimp, avocado, and asparagus, topped with tempura, eel, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
For Men
Tuna, avocado, topped with tempura, eel, and tobiko
Green Dragon
California rolls topped with avocado and tobiko
Ithai Roll
Eel, cream cheese, avocado, topped with fresh salmon and eel sauce
Magic Shrimp Krab Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado topped with crab stick, and special sauce
Pink Dragon
California rolls topped with fresh salmon
Rainbow
Rainbow of fish on top of California roll
Red Dragon
California roll topped with tuna and creamy wasabi
Salmon Lover
Fresh salmon, avocado, topped with fresh salmon, spicy, mayo, and crunchy
Supreme Maki Maki Roll
Krab stick, cream cheese, avocado, and asparagus, topped with tempura salmon, chips and special sauce
The White Queen
Fried crab stick, cream cheese, asparagus, topped with white fish and creamy wasabi
Yami Yami Roll
Double tempura inside of yellowtail, krab stick, with spicy mayo, and eel sauce
American Roll
Christina Roll
Super Crunchy
Lobster Roll
Buccaneers Roll
Miami Heat Roll
Tempura Eel Roll
Tuna on frie Roll
An Affair on the Beach Roll
Christmas Roll
Pretty in Pink Roll
Kani-Su Roll
Miami Dolphin Roll
Orlando Magic Roll
Florida Panther Roll
Christy Power
Christy Boyfriend
Jack Roll
Cooked Sushi Rolls
American Roll
Tempura crab stick, cream cheese, mayo, topped with avocado, garnished with sesame seeds, and eel sauce
Buccaneers Roll
Tempura krab and asparagus topped with spicy tuna, garnished with sesame seeds, scallions, and masago
Christina Roll
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese topped with baked krab and bay scallops, garnished with eel sauce, sesame seeds, scallions, and masago
Lobster Roll
Tempura lobster, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and masago garnished with spicy mayo, tempura crunch, sesame seeds, scallions, eel sauce, and tobiko
Miami Heat Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, krab, and asparagus, tempura fried and garnished with spicy mayo, tempura crunch, sesame seeds, and scallions
Tuna on Fire Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, krab, and asparagus, tempura fried and garnished with
Super Crunchy Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and asparagus sushi roll topped with smoked salmon tempura garnished with spicy mayo, tempura crunch, eel sauce, sesame seeds, scallions, and masago
Tempura Eel Roll
Tempura, barbecue eel, krab, cream cheese and asparagus, garnished with tempura crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, scallions, and masago
Raw Sushi Rolls
An Affair on the Beach Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy crab, fried salmon skin, cucumber, avocado, masago, and eel sauce
Christmas Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, and mayo, topped with shrimp and avocado
Florida Panther Roll
Spicy crab and cream cheese
Kani-Su Roll
Thinly peeled cucumber rolls with tuna, crab, masago, asparagus, and avocado, served with rice vinegar sauce, garnished with shrimp and sesame seeds
Miami Dolphin Roll
Fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail, krab, and asparagus
Orlando Magic Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with crab and avocado, garnished with sesame seeds, scallions, and tobiko
Pretty in Pink Roll
Crab, cream cheese, fresh, salmon, cucumber, avocado, and masago
Sushi Lunch Special
Beverage Menu
Wine + Sake
NA Beverage
Ithai Special
Ithai Specials
ITHAI GOLD (10-12oz)
Golden Fried Grouper Served On A Bed Of Mixed Vegetables, Topped With Choice Of Sweet Chili Sauce, Panang Curry Or Sweet And Sour.
ITHAI SILVER (10-12oz)
Fried Red Snapper Served With Mixed Vegetables Topped With Choice Of Red Curry Sauce Or Garlic Ginger Sauce
ITHAI BRONZE
Grilled Salmon On A Bed Of Mixed Vegetables Topped With Choice Of Sweet Chili Sauce Or Garlic Sauce.
KING AND QUEEN
Roasted Crispy Duck And (6) Grilled Shrimp Served On A Bed Of Mixed Vegetables, Topped With Panang Curry Sauce
ITHAI CHICKEN
Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Breasts On Steamed Mixed Vegetar bles Topped With Our Special Sauce.
MANGO CURRY
(6) Shrimp And Chicken Cooked With Yellow Curry Sauce In Coconut Milk, Mango, Onion, Potatoes, Peanut, Red And Green Peppers.
DUCK JACUZZI
Crispy Duck In The Red Curry Sauce, Bamboo Shoot, Pineapple, Cherry Tomatoes, Coconut Milk, Bell Peppers, Carrot, Broccoli And Basil Leaves.
AMAZING TWO FRIENDS
(6) Shrimp And Chicken On Steamed Mixed Vegetables Topped With Amazing Sauce.
SOFT SHELL CRAB (3 Pcs)
(3) Crispy Crab Served On A Bed Of Mixed Vegetables And Topped With Garlic Or Chili Sauce.
FROG LEGS
Fried Frog Legs Served On Mixed Vegetables With Choice Of Basil Sauce Or Garlic Sauce.
EGGPLANT AMAZING
Tempura Eggplant On Steamed Mixed Vegetables Topped On Amazing Sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried Rice with(6) Shrimp And Chicken,onions peas,carrots Scallions, Pineapples, Egg and Sere in Pineapple bowl.
CRISPY DUCK
Whole Snapper
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
11002 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL 33778
Photos coming soon!