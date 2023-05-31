iThai & Sushi Restaurant 11002 Seminole Blvd

  • Home
Thai Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Chicken Egg Rolls

$5.99

Veggie Egg Rolls

$5.99

Spicy Wings

$10.99

6 pieces. Fried golden crispy chicken wings topped with our sweet chili sauce

Satay

$9.99

4 sticks. Marinated chicken with coconut milk and curry powder on bamboo stick, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Crab Rangoon

$7.99

6 pieces. Fried wontons stuffed with crab meat, cream cheese, and curry powder

Steamed Dumplings

$7.99

5 pieces. Dumpling stuffed with ground pork, carrot, water chestnuts, mushroom, and scallion

Shrimp Tempura App

$12.99

4 shrimp, 2 onions, 2 broccoli, 2 sweet potatoes dipped in tempura batter and deep fried, served with tempura sauce

Curry Puffs

$7.99

6 pieces. Stuffed with chicken, potatoes, onions, and curry powder. Served with cucumber salad sauce

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Marinated squid is lightly fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Fresh Rolls

$7.99

2 pieces. Rice paper wrapped with chicken and shrimp, lettuce, carrot, fresh basil, and rice noodle served with peanut sauce

Seminole Shrimp

$12.99

9 pieces. Marinated with garlic sauce seared served with sweet sauce

iThai Combo

$15.99

3 egg rolls, 3 crab rangoon, 3 curry puffs, and 3 shrimp tempura

Fried Spring Rolls

$8.99

3 pieces. Fried vietnamese-style stuff with ground pork, shrimp, scallion, mushroom, and bean thread

Steamed Mussels

$10.99

5 pieces. Choice of curry or basil sauce

Gyuza

$7.99

Vegetable Tempura App

$9.99

Soup

Tom Yum Small

$5.99

Choice of meat, mushroom, lemon grass, lime juice, and galangal root in hot and sour soup

Tom Yum Large

$9.99

Choice of meat, mushroom, lemon grass, lime juice, and galangal root in hot and sour soup

Tom Kha Small

$5.99

Chicken, mushrooms, onions, lemon grass, galangal, and lime juice on coconut milk soup

Tom Kha Large

$9.99

Chicken, mushrooms, onions, lemon grass, galangal, and lime juice on coconut milk soup

Wonton Soup Small

$5.99

Ground chicken wrapped with wonton skin and vegetable in clear chicken soup

Wonton Soup Large

$9.99

Ground chicken wrapped with wonton skin and vegetable in clear chicken soup

Vegetable Soup Small

$5.99

Vegetable Soup Large

$9.99

Chicken Rice Soup Small

$5.99

Chicken Rice Soup Large

$9.99

Chicken Noodle Soup Small

$5.99

Chicken Noodle Soup Large

$9.99

Shrimp Noodle Soup Small

$6.99

Shrimp Noodle Soup Large

$12.99

Salad

Nam Sod

$10.99

Cooked ground chicken with ginger, onion, scallion, peanut, lime juice, and juice spices

Yum Beef

$10.99

Cooked slices of beef with tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, lime juice, thai chili paste, and scallion

Yum Duck

$14.99

Crispy duck with cashew nuts, celery, onion, carrot, thai chili paste, and scallion on a bed of lettuce

Yum Seafood

$15.99

Cooked shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels with tomatoes, onion, carrot, celery, scallion, thai chili paste, and lime juice

Chopped Chicken Salad Larb Kai

$10.99

Diced chicken tossed with red onion, scallion, cilantro, pan-toasted rice, and a spicy chili-lime sauce

iThai Salad

$10.99

Shrimp, chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and carrots served with peanut or ginger dressing

Mango Salad

$9.98

Mixed green salad with chunks of fresh mango, cucumber, carrot, and tomatoes. Served with sweet and tangy house dressing

Small Ginger Salad

$5.99

Stir-Fry

Baby Corn Stir Fry

$12.99

Your choice stir-fried with baby corn, onion, carrot, celery, and snow peas

Broccoli Stir Fry

$12.99

Your choice stir-fried with broccoli, carrot, mushroom, and brown sauce

Cashew Nut Stir Fry

$12.99

Your choice stir-fried with cashew nut, bell peppers, carrot, onion, water chestnuts, broccoli, baby com, and scallion

Garlic Stir Fry

$12.99

Your choice stir-fried with garlic, black pepper, and mixed vegetables

Ginger Stir Fry

$12.99

Your choice stir-fried with sliced fresh ginger, bell peppers, scallion, mushroom, celery, snow pea, baby corn, carrot, and onion

Mixed Vegetables Stir Fry

$12.99

Your choice stir-fried with celery, snow peas, carrot, baby corn, broccoli, zucchini, cabbage, bell peppers, and mushroom

Sweet and Sour Stir Fry

$12.99

Your choice stir-fried with tomatoes, celery, bell peppers, pineapple, cucumber, water chestnuts, onion, carrot, and scallion in sweet and sour sauce

Spicy Basil Stir Fry

$12.99

Your choice stir-fried with fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onion, carrot, and green bean

Pad Prik

$12.99

Pepper Steak

$12.99

Curry

Amazing Sauce Curry

$12.99

Your choice on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables topped with amazing peanut sauce

Green Curry

$12.99

Your choice with green curry paste in coconut milk with bell peppers, carrot, bamboo, peas, and fresh basil

Massaman Curry

$12.99

Your choice with massaman curry paste in coconut milk, carrot, bell pepper, onion, potatoes, and peanut

Red Curry

$12.99

Your choice with red curry paste in coconut milk with bell peppers, carrot, bamboo, pineapple, and basil leaves

Panang Curry

$12.99

Your choice with Panang curry paste in coconut milk with kaffir lime leaves, ground peanuts, bell peppers, carrot, and zucchini

Yellow Curry

$12.99

Your choice with yellow curry paste in coconut milk with bell peppers, carrot, onion, and potato

Fried-Rice

Regular Fried Rice

$12.99

Fried rice mixed with broccoli, carrot, onion, scallion, tomatoes, and egg

Curry Fried Rice

$12.99

Fried rice mixed with broccoli, carrot, onion, scallion, pineapple, egg, and curry powder

Spicy Fried Rice

$12.99

Fried rice mixed with basil leaves, carrot, onion, scallion, bell peppers, chili paste, and egg

Noodles

Pad Thai

$12.99

Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, scallion, bean sprouts, roasted ground peanuts and pad thai sauce

Pad Kee Mao Noodle

$12.99

Thick rice noodle sauteed with egg, bell peppers, carrot, green bean, snow peas fresh basil and chili paste

Pad See Ew

$12.99

Rice noodles stir fried with carrot, broccoli, egg, and sweet black bean sauce

Lad Na

$12.99

Rice noodles with broccoli, carrot, and baby corn in gravy sauce

Spicy Noodle

$12.99

Rice noodles stir-fried with thai basil, chili sauce, green and red bell peppers, onion, green beans, and egg

Pad Ba Mee

$12.99

Egg noodles stir-fried with egg, mixed vegetables, and brown sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$12.99

Clear noodle stir-fried with egg and mixed vegetables and brown sauce

Noodles Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$13.99

Sliced beef with rice noodles and bean sprouts in beef broth

Combination Beef Soup

$13.99

Sliced beef, beef meatballs, and beef tripe, with rice noodles and bean sprouts in beef broth

Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.99

Sliced roasted chicken breast with rice noodle and bean sprout in clear chicken broth

Pork Egg Noodle Soup

$13.99

Sliced roasted pork with thin egg noodle and bean sprouts in clear broth

Seafood Egg Noodle Soup

$15.99

Thin egg noodle soup with shrimp, squid crab stick, mussels, and bean sprouts in clear broth

Combination Seafood and Pork Soup

$16.99

Thin egg noodles with sliced roasted pork, seafood meatball, shrimp, squid, and crab sticks in clear broth

Duck Noodle Soup

$15.99

Sliced roasted duck with rice noodles, beansprout, scallions, and toasted garlic with soup broth

Pork and Shrimp Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$15.99

Season ground pork, egg noodle, shrimp in a hot and sour soup broth garnished with ground peanuts, scallions and toasted garlic

Desserts

FBI

$6.99

Coconut ice cream with fried bananas, honey and sesame seeds

Fried Banana

$5.99

Deep fried banana topped with honey and sesame seeds

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.99

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.99

Thai Donut

$5.99

Mango with Sticky Rice

$7.99

Seasonal. Sweet mango with sticky rice topped with coconut milk

Thai Custard with Sticky Rice

$6.99

Thai custard with sticky rice topped with coconut milk

Grandma Ice Cream

$6.99

Old fashion style coconut ice cream with sweet rice, and sticky rice, served with creamy coconut

Sides/Extras

EXTRA RICE

$3.00

EXTRA CURRY SAUCE

$6.00

BROWN RICE

$3.00

STEAMED VEGETABLE

$5.00

EGG FRIED RICE

$5.00

STEAMED NOODLE

$5.00

SIDE FRIED RICE

$5.00

SIDE EEL SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE SPICY MAYO

$0.75

SIDE PEANUT SAUCE 16 Oz

$6.00

SIDE CURRY SAUCE 16 Oz

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Stay

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.99

Sushi Menu

Appetizers

Baby Octopus

$5.99

Edamame

$4.99

Ginger Salad

$4.99

Miso Soup

$4.99

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.99

Seaweed Salad

$5.99

Shrimp Tempura App

$10.99

Soft Shell Crab

$10.99

Spicy Tuna Salad Bowl

$12.99

Sunomono

$5.99

Triple Delight Salad

$12.99

Tuna Tataki

$10.99

Agedashi Tofu

$5.99

Nigiri

Tuna Sushi

$4.99

White Tuna Sushi

$4.99

Salmon Sushi

$4.99

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$4.99

Eel Sushi

$4.99

Shrimp Sushi

$4.99

Krab Stick Sushi

$4.99

Smelt Roe Sushi

$4.99

Spicy Tuna Sushi

$4.99

Yellowtail Sushi

$5.99

Squid Sushi

$4.99

Octopus Sushi

$5.99

Hokkigai Sushi

$4.99

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$5.99

White Tuna Sashimi

$5.99

Salmon Sashimi

$5.99

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$5.99

Eel Sashimi

$5.99

Shrimp Sashimi

$5.99

Krab Stick Sashimi

$5.99

Smelt Roe Sashimi

$5.99

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$5.99

Yellowtail Sashimi

$6.99

Squid Sashimi

$5.99

Octopus Sashimi

$6.99

Hokkigai Sashimi

$5.99

Basic Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$5.99

Asparagus Roll

$5.99

Arizona Roll

$7.99

Yellow tail, cucumber, scallion, and roe

Boston Roll

$6.99

Tuna and avocado

Cucumber Roll

$4.99

Chicken Hiro Roll

$7.99

Fried chicken, mayo, and teriyaki sauce

California Roll

$6.99

Crab stick, cucumber, and avocado

Eel Roll

$7.99

Eel and cucumber

Fried Salmon

$7.99

Fried salmon, cucumber, and spicy mayo

Escolar Cream Cheese

$7.99

J&B Roll

$7.99

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber

Krab Roll

$6.99

Tempura crab

Mexican Roll

$6.99

Fried shrimp, avocado, smelt roe, and mayo

Snow White

$6.99

California and cream cheese

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber, and scallions

Spider Roll

$9.99

Soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus, roe, and scallion

Salmon Roll

$7.99

Fresh salmon and cucumber

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.99

Sweet potato, avocado, and cream cheese

Tampa Roll

$7.99

Fried white fish, onion, and mayo

Tampa Bay Rill

$7.99

Fried white fish and cream cheese

Tuna Roll

$6.99

Vegetable Roll

$6.99

Asparagus, cucumber, and avocado

SPICY SALMON

$6.99

Special Rolls

Betty Roll

$13.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, topped with fried salmon, spicy mayo, and teriyaki sauce

Crunchy Roll

$13.99

Salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, whole roll tempura, topped with spicy mayo, and teriyaki sauce

Dancing Eel

$12.99

California topped with BBQ eel

Dynamite

$13.99

Tempura roll, spicy tuna, cream cheese, crab topped with tempura chips and special spicy

Florida Volcano

$12.99

California topped with baked mild spicy seafood. Tobiko and spicy mayo

For Ladies

$13.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado, and asparagus, topped with tempura, eel, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

For Men

$13.99

Tuna, avocado, topped with tempura, eel, and tobiko

Green Dragon

$12.99

California rolls topped with avocado and tobiko

Ithai Roll

$12.99

Eel, cream cheese, avocado, topped with fresh salmon and eel sauce

Magic Shrimp Krab Roll

$12.99

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado topped with crab stick, and special sauce

Pink Dragon

$12.99

California rolls topped with fresh salmon

Rainbow

$12.99

Rainbow of fish on top of California roll

Red Dragon

$12.99

California roll topped with tuna and creamy wasabi

Salmon Lover

$12.99

Fresh salmon, avocado, topped with fresh salmon, spicy, mayo, and crunchy

Supreme Maki Maki Roll

$12.99

Krab stick, cream cheese, avocado, and asparagus, topped with tempura salmon, chips and special sauce

The White Queen

$12.99

Fried crab stick, cream cheese, asparagus, topped with white fish and creamy wasabi

Yami Yami Roll

$12.99

Double tempura inside of yellowtail, krab stick, with spicy mayo, and eel sauce

American Roll

$12.99

Christina Roll

$13.99

Super Crunchy

$13.99

Lobster Roll

$16.99

Buccaneers Roll

$13.99

Miami Heat Roll

$13.99

Tempura Eel Roll

$12.99

Tuna on frie Roll

$13.99

An Affair on the Beach Roll

$13.99

Christmas Roll

$12.99

Pretty in Pink Roll

$12.99

Kani-Su Roll

$12.99

Miami Dolphin Roll

$12.99

Orlando Magic Roll

$12.99

Florida Panther Roll

$12.99

Christy Power

$15.99

Christy Boyfriend

$15.99

Jack Roll

$14.99

Cooked Sushi Rolls

American Roll

$12.99

Tempura crab stick, cream cheese, mayo, topped with avocado, garnished with sesame seeds, and eel sauce

Buccaneers Roll

$13.99

Tempura krab and asparagus topped with spicy tuna, garnished with sesame seeds, scallions, and masago

Christina Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese topped with baked krab and bay scallops, garnished with eel sauce, sesame seeds, scallions, and masago

Lobster Roll

$16.99

Tempura lobster, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and masago garnished with spicy mayo, tempura crunch, sesame seeds, scallions, eel sauce, and tobiko

Miami Heat Roll

$13.99

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, krab, and asparagus, tempura fried and garnished with spicy mayo, tempura crunch, sesame seeds, and scallions

Tuna on Fire Roll

$12.99

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, krab, and asparagus, tempura fried and garnished with

Super Crunchy Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and asparagus sushi roll topped with smoked salmon tempura garnished with spicy mayo, tempura crunch, eel sauce, sesame seeds, scallions, and masago

Tempura Eel Roll

$12.99

Tempura, barbecue eel, krab, cream cheese and asparagus, garnished with tempura crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, scallions, and masago

Raw Sushi Rolls

An Affair on the Beach Roll

$13.99

Spicy tuna, spicy crab, fried salmon skin, cucumber, avocado, masago, and eel sauce

Christmas Roll

$12.99

Crab, cucumber, avocado, and mayo, topped with shrimp and avocado

Florida Panther Roll

$11.99

Spicy crab and cream cheese

Kani-Su Roll

$13.99

Thinly peeled cucumber rolls with tuna, crab, masago, asparagus, and avocado, served with rice vinegar sauce, garnished with shrimp and sesame seeds

Miami Dolphin Roll

$12.99

Fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail, krab, and asparagus

Orlando Magic Roll

$12.99

Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with crab and avocado, garnished with sesame seeds, scallions, and tobiko

Pretty in Pink Roll

$12.99

Crab, cream cheese, fresh, salmon, cucumber, avocado, and masago

Poke bowl

Tuna Lover

$14.99

Salmon Lover

$14.99

Rainbow Bowl

$14.99

Special Rolls on Bord

Construction Tempura Roll

$14.99

Taylor Roll

$14.99

Green Flash Roll

$14.99

Mrs. Cheryl Roll

$14.99

Barbara Roll

$14.99

Chris Roll

$14.99

Jennet Roll

$14.99

Magic Mike Roll

$14.99

Gary Roll

$14.99

Sushi Lunch Special

Sushi Lunch Set

$15.99

Pick 2 Rolls

$13.99

Sashimi Lunch Set

$15.99

Sushi & Sashimi Lunch Set

$18.99

Chirashi Lunch

$16.99

Bento Box

$15.99

Beverage Menu

Imported Beer

Singha

$4.99

Kirin Ichiban

$4.99

Heiniken

$4.99

Sapporo

$4.99

Corona

$4.99

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Yuengling

$3.99

Wine + Sake

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.99

Chardonnay

$6.99

Merlot

$6.99

Pinot Grigio

$6.99

White Zinfandel

$6.99

Large Warm Sake

$9.99

Small Warm Sake

$6.99

Plum Wine

$6.99

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.99

Hinoon

$5.99

NA Beverage

Soft Drink

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Coffee

$2.99

Thai Iced Tea

$4.99

Thai Iced Coffe

$4.99

Sparkling Water

$4.99

Bottle Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.99

Thai Lunch Menu

Appetizers

Chicken Egg Rolls

$5.99

Veggie Egg Rolls

$5.99

Spicy Wings

$10.99

6 pieces. Fried golden crispy chicken wings topped with our sweet chili sauce

Satay

$9.99

4 sticks. Marinated chicken with coconut milk and curry powder on bamboo stick, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Crab Rangoon

$7.99

6 pieces. Fried wontons stuffed with crab meat, cream cheese, and curry powder

Steamed Dumplings

$7.99

5 pieces. Dumpling stuffed with ground pork, carrot, water chestnuts, mushroom, and scallion

Shrimp Tempura App

$9.99

4 shrimp, 2 onions, 2 broccoli, 2 sweet potatoes dipped in tempura batter and deep fried, served with tempura sauce

Curry Puffs

$7.99

6 pieces. Stuffed with chicken, potatoes, onions, and curry powder. Served with cucumber salad sauce

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Marinated squid is lightly fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Fresh Rolls

$6.99

2 pieces. Rice paper wrapped with chicken and shrimp, lettuce, carrot, fresh basil, and rice noodle served with peanut sauce

Seminole Shrimp

$12.99

9 pieces. Marinated with garlic sauce seared served with sweet sauce

iThai Combo

$15.99

3 egg rolls, 3 crab rangoon, 3 curry puffs, and 3 shrimp tempura

Fried Spring Rolls

$8.99

3 pieces. Fried vietnamese-style stuff with ground pork, shrimp, scallion, mushroom, and bean thread

Steamed Mussels

$9.99

5 pieces. Choice of curry or basil sauce

Soup

Tom Yum Small

$5.99

Choice of meat, mushroom, lemon grass, lime juice, and galangal root in hot and sour soup

Tom Yum Large

$10.99

Choice of meat, mushroom, lemon grass, lime juice, and galangal root in hot and sour soup

Tom Kha Small

$5.99

Chicken, mushrooms, onions, lemon grass, galangal, and lime juice on coconut milk soup

Tom Kha Large

$10.99

Chicken, mushrooms, onions, lemon grass, galangal, and lime juice on coconut milk soup

Wonton Soup Small

$5.99

Ground chicken wrapped with wonton skin and vegetable in clear chicken soup

Wonton Soup Large

$10.99

Ground chicken wrapped with wonton skin and vegetable in clear chicken soup

Vegetable Soup Small

$5.99

Vegetable Soup Large

$9.99

Chicken Rice Soup Small

$5.99

Chicken Rice Soup Large

$9.99

Chicken Noodle Soup Small

$5.99

Chicken Noodle Soup Large

$9.99

Shrimp Noodle Soup Small

$7.98

Shrimp Noodle Soup Large

$12.99

Salad

Nam Sod

$10.99

Cooked ground chicken with ginger, onion, scallion, peanut, lime juice, and juice spices

Yum Beef

$10.99

Cooked slices of beef with tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, lime juice, thai chili paste, and scallion

Yum Duck

$15.99

Crispy duck with cashew nuts, celery, onion, carrot, thai chili paste, and scallion on a bed of lettuce

Yum Seafood

$15.99

Cooked shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels with tomatoes, onion, carrot, celery, scallion, thai chili paste, and lime juice

Chopped Chicken Salad Larb Kai

$10.99

Diced chicken tossed with red onion, scallion, cilantro, pan-toasted rice, and a spicy chili-lime sauce

iThai Salad

$9.99

Shrimp, chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and carrots served with peanut or ginger dressing

Mango Salad

$10.99

Mixed green salad with chunks of fresh mango, cucumber, carrot, and tomatoes. Served with sweet and tangy house dressing

Stir-Fry

Baby Corn Stir Fry

$9.99

Your choice stir-fried with baby corn, onion, carrot, celery, and snow peas

Broccoli Stir Fry

$9.99

Your choice stir-fried with broccoli, carrot, mushroom, and brown sauce

Cashew Nut Stir Fry

$9.99

Your choice stir-fried with cashew nut, bell peppers, carrot, onion, water chestnuts, broccoli, baby com, and scallion

Garlic Stir Fry

$9.99

Your choice stir-fried with garlic, black pepper, and mixed vegetables

Ginger Stir Fry

$9.99

Your choice stir-fried with sliced fresh ginger, bell peppers, scallion, mushroom, celery, snow pea, baby corn, carrot, and onion

Mixed Vegetables Stir Fry

$9.99

Your choice stir-fried with celery, snow peas, carrot, baby corn, broccoli, zucchini, cabbage, bell peppers, and mushroom

Sweet and Sour Stir Fry

$9.99

Your choice stir-fried with tomatoes, celery, bell peppers, pineapple, cucumber, water chestnuts, onion, carrot, and scallion in sweet and sour sauce

Spicy Basil Stir Fry

$9.99

Your choice stir-fried with fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onion, carrot, and green bean

Curry

Amazing Sauce Curry

$9.99

Your choice on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables topped with amazing peanut sauce

Green Curry

$9.99

Your choice with green curry paste in coconut milk with bell peppers, carrot, bamboo, peas, and fresh basil

Massaman Curry

$9.99

Your choice with massaman curry paste in coconut milk, carrot, bell pepper, onion, potatoes, and peanut

Red Curry

$9.99

Your choice with red curry paste in coconut milk with bell peppers, carrot, bamboo, pineapple, and basil leaves

Panang Curry

$9.99

Your choice with Panang curry paste in coconut milk with kaffir lime leaves, ground peanuts, bell peppers, carrot, and zucchini

Yellow Curry

$9.99

Your choice with yellow curry paste in coconut milk with bell peppers, carrot, onion, and potato

Fried-Rice

Regular Fried Rice

$9.99

Fried rice mixed with broccoli, carrot, onion, scallion, tomatoes, and egg

Curry Fried Rice

$9.99

Fried rice mixed with broccoli, carrot, onion, scallion, pineapple, egg, and curry powder

Spicy Fried Rice

$9.99

Fried rice mixed with basil leaves, carrot, onion, scallion, bell peppers, chili paste, and egg

Noodles

Pad Thai

$9.99

Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, scallion, bean sprouts, roasted ground peanuts and pad thai sauce

Pad Kee Mao Noodle

$9.99

Thick rice noodle sauteed with egg, bell peppers, carrot, green bean, snow peas fresh basil and chili paste

Pad See Ew

$9.99

Rice noodles stir fried with carrot, broccoli, egg, and sweet black bean sauce

Lad Na

$9.99

Rice noodles with broccoli, carrot, and baby corn in gravy sauce

Spicy Noodle

$9.99

Rice noodles stir-fried with thai basil, chili sauce, green and red bell peppers, onion, green beans, and egg

Pad Ba Mee

$9.99

Egg noodles stir-fried with egg, mixed vegetables, and brown sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$9.99

Clear noodle stir-fried with egg and mixed vegetables and brown sauce

Noodles Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$12.99

Sliced beef with rice noodles and bean sprouts in beef broth

Combination Beef Soup

$13.99

Sliced beef, beef meatballs, and beef tripe, with rice noodles and bean sprouts in beef broth

Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.99

Sliced roasted chicken breast with rice noodle and bean sprout in clear chicken broth

Pork Egg Noodle Soup

$12.99

Sliced roasted pork with thin egg noodle and bean sprouts in clear broth

Seafood Egg Noodle Soup

$15.95

Thin egg noodle soup with shrimp, squid crab stick, mussels, and bean sprouts in clear broth

Combination Seafood and Pork Soup

$15.99

Thin egg noodles with sliced roasted pork, seafood meatball, shrimp, squid, and crab sticks in clear broth

Duck Noodle Soup

$15.95

Sliced roasted duck with rice noodles, beansprout, scallions, and toasted garlic with soup broth

Pork and Shrimp Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$15.99

Season ground pork, egg noodle, shrimp in a hot and sour soup broth garnished with ground peanuts, scallions and toasted garlic

Desserts

FBI

$6.99

Coconut ice cream with fried bananas, honey and sesame seeds

Fried Banana

$5.99

Deep fried banana topped with honey and sesame seeds

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.99

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.99

Thai Donut

$5.99

Mango with Sticky Rice

$7.99

Seasonal. Sweet mango with sticky rice topped with coconut milk

Thai Custard with Sticky Rice

$6.99

Thai custard with sticky rice topped with coconut milk

Grandma Ice Cream

$6.99

Old fashion style coconut ice cream with sweet rice, and sticky rice, served with creamy coconut

Japanese Menu

Tempura

Japanese Tempura

Teryaki

Teryaki

Sushi dinner

SUSHI JO

$25.99

SASHIMI DINNER

$27.99

Sides/Extras (Copy)

EXTRA RICE

$3.00

EXTRA CURRY SAUCE

$6.00

BROWN RICE

$3.00

STEAMED VEGETABLE

$5.00

EGG FRIED RICE

$5.00

STEAMED NOODLE

$5.00

SIDE FRIED RICE

$5.00

Ithai Special

Ithai Specials

ITHAI GOLD (10-12oz)

$21.99

Golden Fried Grouper Served On A Bed Of Mixed Vegetables, Topped With Choice Of Sweet Chili Sauce, Panang Curry Or Sweet And Sour.

ITHAI SILVER (10-12oz)

$21.99

Fried Red Snapper Served With Mixed Vegetables Topped With Choice Of Red Curry Sauce Or Garlic Ginger Sauce

ITHAI BRONZE

$21.99

Grilled Salmon On A Bed Of Mixed Vegetables Topped With Choice Of Sweet Chili Sauce Or Garlic Sauce.

KING AND QUEEN

$24.99

Roasted Crispy Duck And (6) Grilled Shrimp Served On A Bed Of Mixed Vegetables, Topped With Panang Curry Sauce

ITHAI CHICKEN

$21.99

Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Breasts On Steamed Mixed Vegetar bles Topped With Our Special Sauce.

MANGO CURRY

$24.99

(6) Shrimp And Chicken Cooked With Yellow Curry Sauce In Coconut Milk, Mango, Onion, Potatoes, Peanut, Red And Green Peppers.

DUCK JACUZZI

$24.99

Crispy Duck In The Red Curry Sauce, Bamboo Shoot, Pineapple, Cherry Tomatoes, Coconut Milk, Bell Peppers, Carrot, Broccoli And Basil Leaves.

AMAZING TWO FRIENDS

$21.99

(6) Shrimp And Chicken On Steamed Mixed Vegetables Topped With Amazing Sauce.

SOFT SHELL CRAB (3 Pcs)

$22.99

(3) Crispy Crab Served On A Bed Of Mixed Vegetables And Topped With Garlic Or Chili Sauce.

FROG LEGS

$21.99

Fried Frog Legs Served On Mixed Vegetables With Choice Of Basil Sauce Or Garlic Sauce.

EGGPLANT AMAZING

$18.99

Tempura Eggplant On Steamed Mixed Vegetables Topped On Amazing Sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$22.99

Fried Rice with(6) Shrimp And Chicken,onions peas,carrots Scallions, Pineapples, Egg and Sere in Pineapple bowl.

CRISPY DUCK

$24.99

Whole Snapper

$35.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11002 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL 33778

Directions

