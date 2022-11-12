ITO Creations Food Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
We love what we do ! Our food showcases us in so many ways . All the way from West Virginia to South Carolina and meeting back here in Charlotte North Carolina .
1420 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012
