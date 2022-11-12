Restaurant header imageView gallery

ITO Creations Food Truck

1420 Perfection Avenue

Belmont, NC 28012

Popular Items

Kids Smash Burger

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Soda

Soda

$2.50
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Tea half &half lemonade

$3.00

Flatbreads

Fried Green Tomato Flatbread

Fried Green Tomato Flatbread

$12.00

cheese trio ( ricotta, gouda, mozz) golden scallion & sweet pepper relish, peppered arugula

Bourbon Peach Pork Flatbread

Bourbon Peach Pork Flatbread

$13.00

collard green, smoked gouda & apple butter bbq drizzle topped with cracklins

Black & Blue Carolina Panther

Black & Blue Carolina Panther

$12.00Out of stock

Fried blackened chicken, blue cheese ricotta , smoked mozz, hot honey drizzle

Smokey White Truffle

Smokey White Truffle

$12.00Out of stock

cheese trio ( ricotta, gouda, mozz) peppered arugua, truffle oil drizzle, shaved asiago

Sandwiches

Kids Smash Burger

Kids Smash Burger

$6.00
Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$10.00

smashed double ground patties w/ shaved onions

West V- Fried Fish Sandwich

West V- Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Whiting served on Brioche Bun w/ kale crunch slaw & take me home dressing

Sweet Tea Chipotle Chicken

Sweet Tea Chipotle Chicken

$10.00

Sweet Tea Brined , deep fried , chipotle hot honey sauce , shredded lettuce, & tomato

Sides

Tators

Tators

$3.50
Tator Chips

Tator Chips

$2.50Out of stock

Hand cut potatoes fried at tossed in house seasoning with caramelized onions

Housemade Fried Pickles

Housemade Fried Pickles

$4.00

housemade pickes fried and served with take me home dressing

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.00Out of stock

Tator Combo

Fries & Drink Combo

$5.00

Country Pepperoni Roll

West Virginia traditional pepperoni roll. House made dough filled with pepperoni & topped with garlic butter served with fresh tomato sauce .
Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We love what we do ! Our food showcases us in so many ways . All the way from West Virginia to South Carolina and meeting back here in Charlotte North Carolina .

Location

1420 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012

Directions

