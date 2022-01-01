Restaurant header imageView gallery

Itokos Grill Dodge City

No reviews yet

103 S 2nd Ave

Dodge City, KS 67801

Order Again

Popular Items

Itokos Hibachi Bowl
Itokos Express Bowl
Healthy Bowl

Itokos Entrees

Your choice of meat with vegetables & fried rice
Itokos Hibachi Bowl

Itokos Hibachi Bowl

$8.99
Itokos Express Bowl

Itokos Express Bowl

$8.99
Fried Rice Combination

Fried Rice Combination

$8.99
Healthy Bowl

Healthy Bowl

$8.99
Pad Thai Bowl

Pad Thai Bowl

$8.99
Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$4.49+Out of stock
Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$2.25+
Eggrolls

Eggrolls

$2.99+Out of stock
Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$7.99
Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99
Sushi Rolls

Sushi Rolls

Out of stock

Desserts

Cheesecake Eggrolls

Cheesecake Eggrolls

$1.99+Out of stock
Cakes

Cakes

$1.99+

Drinks

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock
Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock
Fresh Cucumber Water / Agua de Pepino

Fresh Cucumber Water / Agua de Pepino

$2.75Out of stock

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

Orange

$1.25

Squirt

$1.25

Mountain Dew

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Water Bottle (Aquafina)

$1.25

Kool Aid Jammer

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Whats in your bowl?

Location

103 S 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS 67801

Directions

