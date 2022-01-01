Itokos Grill Dodge City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Whats in your bowl?
Location
103 S 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS 67801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
I DONT CARE FAMILY RESTAURANT - 1510 W Spruce St
No Reviews
1510 W Spruce St Dodge City, KS 67801
View restaurant
Lawson Family LLC - 1900 Country Club Drive
No Reviews
1900 Country Club Drive Dodge City, KS 67801
View restaurant
Provecho Mex-Kan BBQ - 202 East Frontview Street
No Reviews
202 East Frontview Street Dodge City, KS 67801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dodge City
More near Dodge City