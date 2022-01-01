  • Home
  • Itri and Juicy's at The Station - 139 N Main St
Itri and Juicy's at The Station 139 N Main St

No reviews yet

139 N Main St

Dublin, PA 18917

Popular Items

Classic
Buffalo Chicken
Margherita

Pizza

Margherita

$13.00

Red Sauce. Fresh Mozzarella. Basil.

Classic

$13.00

Red Sauce. Fresh Mozzarella. Shredded Mozzarella. Grana Padano.

Bianca

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella. White Sauce. Garlic.**White sauce has dairy**

Marinara

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Mozzarella. Blue cheese. Ranch. Scallions. House Made Buffalo. Chicken,

Detroit

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh Mozz. Shredded Mozz. Wisconsin Brick Cheddar. Red Sauce

Veggie Lovers

$15.00

Red Sauce. Mozzarella. Sweet Peppers. Mushrooms. Onions. Basil.

Meat Lovers

$17.00

A Classic Pizza topped with sausage, pepperoni, and bacon

Itri Supreme

$16.00

Classic Pizza topped with Bell Peppers, Onions, Pepperoni and Sausage .

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

White Pizza. Mozz, Cheddar, Chicken ,Red Onions.

Honey Hot Sop

$16.00

Classic Pizza. Soppressata, Honey ,Red Pepper Flakes.

Spinach Feta

$16.00

White Pie. Mozz, Feta, Spinach.

4&4

$16.00

4 Cheese. Mozz, Cheddar, Feta, Blue Cheese. 4 Onions. White, Red, Shallots, Scallions.

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Sprite

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

139 N Main St, Dublin, PA 18917

Directions

